openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epn

eslint-plugin-no-unused-vars-rest

by Bryan Smith
1.0.6 (see all)

An enhanced version of the ESLint core rule no-unused-vars with allowances for experimental object rest properties.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

979

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status test coverage npm

eslint-plugin-no-unused-vars-rest

DEPRECATED: As of ESLint 3.15.0 this functionality is supported by the core no-unused-vars rule.

An enhanced version of the ESLint core rule no-unused-vars with allowances for experimental object rest properties.

This plugin provides a single rule which functions the same as the core rule no-unused-vars, except it adds the ignoreDestructuredVarsWithRest option. Enabling this option will allow unused variables appearing in destructuring assignments that also contain experimental rest properties. This is useful for shallow-cloning an object while omitting certain properties.

Installation

Install ESLint and eslint-plugin-no-unused-vars-rest:

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-no-unused-vars-rest

Usage

Add no-unused-vars-rest to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file, and configure the rule under the rules section. Don't forget to disable the core rule no-unused-vars.

{
  "plugins": [
    "no-unused-vars-rest"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "no-unused-vars": 0,
    "no-unused-vars-rest/no-unused-vars": [2, {"ignoreDestructuredVarsWithRest": true}]
  }
}

Alternatively you may use the plugin's recommended configuration, which applies the above configuration.

{
  "extends": ["plugin:no-unused-vars-rest/recommended"]
}

When not using this rule the following pattern is considered a problem by the core rule no-unused-vars:

const { extra, ...rest } = blah; // Error 'extra' is defined but never used.
return rest;

When using this rule with ignoreDestructuredVarsWithRest: true the following pattern is acceptable:

const { extra, ...rest } = blah;
return rest;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial