An enhanced version of the ESLint core rule no-unused-vars with allowances for experimental object rest properties.

This plugin provides a single rule which functions the same as the core rule no-unused-vars , except it adds the ignoreDestructuredVarsWithRest option. Enabling this option will allow unused variables appearing in destructuring assignments that also contain experimental rest properties. This is useful for shallow-cloning an object while omitting certain properties.

Installation

Install ESLint and eslint-plugin-no-unused-vars-rest :

$ npm install

Usage

Add no-unused-vars-rest to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file, and configure the rule under the rules section. Don't forget to disable the core rule no-unused-vars .

{ "plugins" : [ "no-unused-vars-rest" ], "rules" : { "no-unused-vars" : 0 , "no-unused-vars-rest/no-unused-vars" : [ 2 , { "ignoreDestructuredVarsWithRest" : true }] } }

Alternatively you may use the plugin's recommended configuration, which applies the above configuration.

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:no-unused-vars-rest/recommended" ] }

When not using this rule the following pattern is considered a problem by the core rule no-unused-vars :

const { extra, ...rest } = blah; return rest;

When using this rule with ignoreDestructuredVarsWithRest: true the following pattern is acceptable: