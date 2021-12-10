openbase logo
eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized

by mozilla
4.0.1 (see all)

Custom ESLint rule to disallows unsafe innerHTML, outerHTML, insertAdjacentHTML and alike

Popularity

Downloads/wk

115K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

Disallow unsanitized code (no-unsanitized)

These rules disallow unsafe coding practices that may result into security vulnerabilities. We will disallow assignments (e.g., to innerHTML)as well as calls (e.g., to insertAdjacentHTML) without the use of a pre-defined escaping function. The escaping functions must be called with a template string. The function names are hardcoded as Sanitizer.escapeHTML and escapeHTML.

This rule is being used within Mozilla to maintain and improve the security of our products and services.

Rule Details

method

The method rule disallows certain function calls. E.g., document.write() or insertAdjacentHTML(). See docs/rules/method.md for more.

property

The property rule disallows certain assignment expressions, e.g., to innerHTML.

See docs/rules/property.md for more.

Examples

Here are a few examples of code that we do not want to allow:

foo.innerHTML = input.value;
bar.innerHTML = "<a href='"+url+"'>About</a>";

A few examples of allowed practices:

foo.innerHTML = 5;
bar.innerHTML = "<a href='/about.html'>About</a>";
bar.innerHTML = escapeHTML`<a href='${url}'>About</a>`;

Install

With yarn or npm:

$ yarn add -D eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized

Usage

In your .eslintrc.json file enable this rule with the following:

{
    "extends": ["plugin:no-unsanitized/DOM"]
}

Or:

{
    "plugins": ["no-unsanitized"],
    "rules": {
        "no-unsanitized/method": "error",
        "no-unsanitized/property": "error"
    }
}

Documentation

See docs/.

