In order to use the plugin , the plugin must first be installed as a node_modules dependency.

The plugin only validates regular expression literals and regular expressions created using the RegExp constructor and literal arguments.

var re; re = /beep/ ; re = new RegExp ( 'beep' , 'i' ); str = 'beep' ; re = new RegExp ( str, 'i' ); re = new RegExp ( new Array ( 5 ).join( 'ab' ) );

Validating regular expressions created using non-literal arguments would require reconstructing an execution context, which is beyond the scope of this module. For example, consider

var getStr = require ( './path/to/my/string' ), str = getStr(); var re = new RegExp ( str );