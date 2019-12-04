openbase logo
epn

eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex

by Athan
1.0.0 (see all)

ESLint rules to disallow unsafe regular expressions.

Readme

Rules: No Unsafe Regex

ESLint rules to disallow unsafe regular expressions.

Installation

$ npm install eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex

Usage

Plugin

To use the plugin in an .eslintrc file,

{
    'plugins': [
        'no-unsafe-regex'
    ]
}

where no-unsafe-regex is shorthand for eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex. To configure plugin rules,

{
    'plugins': [
        'no-unsafe-regex'
    ],
    'rules': {
        'no-unsafe-regex/no-unsafe-regex': 2
    }
}

where a plugin rule must be prefixed with the plugin name and a /; e.g., no-unsafe-regex/<rule>.

Module

var plugin = require( 'eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex' );

plugin

ESLint rules to disallow unsafe regular expressions.

console.dir( plugin );
/*
    {
        'rules': {
            'no-unsafe-regex': <rule>
        },
        'rulesConfig': {
            'no-unsafe-regex': 2
        }
    }
*/

Notes

  • In order to use the plugin, the plugin must first be installed as a node_modules dependency.

  • The plugin only validates regular expression literals and regular expressions created using the RegExp constructor and literal arguments.

    var re;

// Validated:
re = /beep/;

// Validated:
re = new RegExp( 'beep', 'i' );

// Not validated:
str = 'beep';
re = new RegExp( str, 'i' );

// Not validated:
re = new RegExp( new Array( 5 ).join( 'ab' ) );

    Validating regular expressions created using non-literal arguments would require reconstructing an execution context, which is beyond the scope of this module. For example, consider

    var getStr = require( './path/to/my/string' ),
    str = getStr();

var re = new RegExp( str );

    If the return value of getStr is dynamic, validation is impossible.

Examples

module.exports = {
    'env': {
        'node': true
    },
    'plugins': [
        // Declare the plugin:
        'no-unsafe-regex'
    ],
    'rules': {
        'no-path-concat': 2,
        'no-process-exit': 0,
        'no-sync': 1,
        'no-mixed-requires': [ 2, false ],

        // Prefix a plugin rule with `{{plugin_name}}/`:
        'no-unsafe-regex/no-unsafe-regex': 2
    }
};

To run the example code from the top-level application directory,

$ node ./examples/index.js

Tests

Unit

Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test-cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

License

MIT license.

Copyright © 2015. Athan Reines.

