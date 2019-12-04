$ npm install eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex
To use the plugin in an
.eslintrc file,
{
'plugins': [
'no-unsafe-regex'
]
}
where
no-unsafe-regex is shorthand for
eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex. To configure plugin rules,
{
'plugins': [
'no-unsafe-regex'
],
'rules': {
'no-unsafe-regex/no-unsafe-regex': 2
}
}
where a plugin rule must be prefixed with the plugin name and a
/; e.g.,
no-unsafe-regex/<rule>.
var plugin = require( 'eslint-plugin-no-unsafe-regex' );
ESLint rules to disallow unsafe regular expressions.
console.dir( plugin );
/*
{
'rules': {
'no-unsafe-regex': <rule>
},
'rulesConfig': {
'no-unsafe-regex': 2
}
}
*/
In order to use the plugin, the plugin must first be installed as a
node_modules dependency.
The plugin only validates regular expression literals and regular expressions created using the
RegExp constructor and literal arguments.
var re;
// Validated:
re = /beep/;
// Validated:
re = new RegExp( 'beep', 'i' );
// Not validated:
str = 'beep';
re = new RegExp( str, 'i' );
// Not validated:
re = new RegExp( new Array( 5 ).join( 'ab' ) );
Validating regular expressions created using non-literal arguments would require reconstructing an execution context, which is beyond the scope of this module. For example, consider
var getStr = require( './path/to/my/string' ),
str = getStr();
var re = new RegExp( str );
If the return value of
getStr is dynamic, validation is impossible.
module.exports = {
'env': {
'node': true
},
'plugins': [
// Declare the plugin:
'no-unsafe-regex'
],
'rules': {
'no-path-concat': 2,
'no-process-exit': 0,
'no-sync': 1,
'no-mixed-requires': [ 2, false ],
// Prefix a plugin rule with `{{plugin_name}}/`:
'no-unsafe-regex/no-unsafe-regex': 2
}
};
To run the example code from the top-level application directory,
$ node ./examples/index.js
Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test
All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.
This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test-cov
Istanbul creates a
./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,
$ make view-cov
Copyright © 2015. Athan Reines.