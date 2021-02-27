openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epn

eslint-plugin-no-secrets

by Nick Deis
0.8.9 (see all)

An eslint plugin to find strings that might be secrets/credentials

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.4K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

eslint-plugin-no-secrets

An eslint rule that searches for potential secrets/keys in code and JSON files.

1. Usage

npm i -D eslint-plugin-no-secrets

.eslintrc

{
   "plugins":["no-secrets"],
   "rules":{
       "no-secrets/no-secrets":"error"
   }
}

//Found a string with entropy 4.3 : "ZWVTjPQSdhwRgl204Hc51YCsritMIzn8B=/p9UyeX7xu6KkAGqfm3FJ+oObLDNEva"
const A_SECRET = "ZWVTjPQSdhwRgl204Hc51YCsritMIzn8B=/p9UyeX7xu6KkAGqfm3FJ+oObLDNEva";
//Found a string that matches "AWS API Key" : "AKIAIUWUUQQN3GNUA88V"
const AWS_TOKEN = "AKIAIUWUUQQN3GNUA88V";

1.1. Include JSON files

To include JSON files, install eslint-plugin-jsonc

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jsonc

Then in your .eslint configuration file, extend the jsonc base config

{
    "extends": [
        "plugin:jsonc/base"
    ]
}

2. Config

Decrease the tolerance for entropy

{
   "plugins":["no-secrets"],
   "rules":{
       "no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"tolerance":3.2}]
   }
}

Add additional patterns to check for certain token formats.
Standard patterns can be found here

{
 "plugins": ["no-secrets"],
 "rules": {
   "no-secrets/no-secrets": [
     "error",
     { "additionalRegexes": { "Basic Auth": "Authorization: Basic [A-Za-z0-9+/=]*" } }
   ]
 }
}

3. When it's really not a secret

3.1. Either disable it with a comment

// Set of potential base64 characters
// eslint-disable-next-line no-secrets/no-secrets
const BASE64_CHARS = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=";

This will tell future maintainers of the codebase that this suspicious string isn't an oversight

3.2. use the ignoreContent to ignore certain content

{
   "plugins":["no-secrets"],
   "rules":{
       "no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"ignoreContent":"^ABCD"}]
   }
}

3.3. Use ignoreIdentifiers to ignore certain variable/property names

{
   "plugins":["no-secrets"],
   "rules":{
       "no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"ignoreIdentifiers":["BASE64_CHARS"]}]
   }
}

3.4. Use additionalDelimiters to further split up tokens

Tokens will always be split up by whitespace within a string. However, sometimes words that are delimited by something else (e.g. dashes, periods, camelcase words). You can use additionalDelimiters to handle these cases.

For example, if you want to split words up by the character . and by camelcase, you could use this configuration:

{
   "plugins":["no-secrets"],
   "rules":{
       "no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"additionalDelimiters":[".","(?=[A-Z][a-z])"]}]
   }
}

4. Options

OptionDescriptionDefaultType
toleranceMaximum "randomness"/entropy allowed4number
additionalRegexesObject of additional patterns to check. Key is check name and value is corresponding pattern{}{[regexCheckName:string]:string | RegExp}
ignoreContentWill ignore the entire string if matched. Expects either a pattern or an array of patterns. This option takes precedent over additionalRegexes and the default regular expressions[]string | RegExp | (string|RegExp)[]
ignoreModulesIgnores strings that are an argument in import() and require() or is the path in an import statement.trueboolean
ignoreIdentifiersIgnores the values of properties and variables that match a pattern or an array of patterns.[]string | RegExp | (string|RegExp)[]
ignoreCaseIgnores character case when calculating entropy. This could lead to some false negativesfalseboolean
additionalDelimitersIn addition to splitting the string by whitespace, tokens will be further split by these delimiters[](string|RegExp)[]

5. Acknowledgements

Huge thanks to truffleHog for the inspiration, the regexes, and the measure of entropy.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial