An eslint rule that searches for potential secrets/keys in code and JSON files.
npm i -D eslint-plugin-no-secrets
.eslintrc
{
"plugins":["no-secrets"],
"rules":{
"no-secrets/no-secrets":"error"
}
}
//Found a string with entropy 4.3 : "ZWVTjPQSdhwRgl204Hc51YCsritMIzn8B=/p9UyeX7xu6KkAGqfm3FJ+oObLDNEva"
const A_SECRET = "ZWVTjPQSdhwRgl204Hc51YCsritMIzn8B=/p9UyeX7xu6KkAGqfm3FJ+oObLDNEva";
//Found a string that matches "AWS API Key" : "AKIAIUWUUQQN3GNUA88V"
const AWS_TOKEN = "AKIAIUWUUQQN3GNUA88V";
To include JSON files, install
eslint-plugin-jsonc
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jsonc
Then in your
.eslint configuration file, extend the jsonc base config
{
"extends": [
"plugin:jsonc/base"
]
}
Decrease the tolerance for entropy
{
"plugins":["no-secrets"],
"rules":{
"no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"tolerance":3.2}]
}
}
Add additional patterns to check for certain token formats.
Standard patterns can be found here
{
"plugins": ["no-secrets"],
"rules": {
"no-secrets/no-secrets": [
"error",
{ "additionalRegexes": { "Basic Auth": "Authorization: Basic [A-Za-z0-9+/=]*" } }
]
}
}
// Set of potential base64 characters
// eslint-disable-next-line no-secrets/no-secrets
const BASE64_CHARS = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=";
This will tell future maintainers of the codebase that this suspicious string isn't an oversight
ignoreContent to ignore certain content
{
"plugins":["no-secrets"],
"rules":{
"no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"ignoreContent":"^ABCD"}]
}
}
ignoreIdentifiers to ignore certain variable/property names
{
"plugins":["no-secrets"],
"rules":{
"no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"ignoreIdentifiers":["BASE64_CHARS"]}]
}
}
additionalDelimiters to further split up tokens
Tokens will always be split up by whitespace within a string. However, sometimes words that are delimited by something else (e.g. dashes, periods, camelcase words). You can use
additionalDelimiters to handle these cases.
For example, if you want to split words up by the character
. and by camelcase, you could use this configuration:
{
"plugins":["no-secrets"],
"rules":{
"no-secrets/no-secrets":["error",{"additionalDelimiters":[".","(?=[A-Z][a-z])"]}]
}
}
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Type
|tolerance
|Maximum "randomness"/entropy allowed
4
number
|additionalRegexes
|Object of additional patterns to check. Key is check name and value is corresponding pattern
{}
|{[regexCheckName:string]:string | RegExp}
|ignoreContent
|Will ignore the entire string if matched. Expects either a pattern or an array of patterns. This option takes precedent over
additionalRegexes and the default regular expressions
[]
|string | RegExp | (string|RegExp)[]
|ignoreModules
|Ignores strings that are an argument in
import() and
require() or is the path in an
import statement.
true
boolean
|ignoreIdentifiers
|Ignores the values of properties and variables that match a pattern or an array of patterns.
[]
|string | RegExp | (string|RegExp)[]
|ignoreCase
|Ignores character case when calculating entropy. This could lead to some false negatives
false
boolean
|additionalDelimiters
|In addition to splitting the string by whitespace, tokens will be further split by these delimiters
[]
|(string|RegExp)[]
Huge thanks to truffleHog for the inspiration, the regexes, and the measure of entropy.