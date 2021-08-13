ESLint rule for
.only tests in mocha, jest, jasmin and other JS testing libraries.
By default the following test blocks are matched by default:
describe,
it,
context,
tape,
test,
fixture,
serial.
Designed to prevent you from committing focused (
.only) tests to CI, which may prevent your entire test suite from running.
If the testing framework you use doesn't use
.only to focus tests, you can override the matchers with options.
Install ESLint if you haven't done so already, then install
eslint-plugin-no-only-tests:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-no-only-tests
# or
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-no-only-tests
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-gflag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-no-only-testsglobally.
Add
no-only-tests to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
"plugins": [
"no-only-tests"
]
Then add the rule to the rules section of your
.eslintrc:
"rules": {
"no-only-tests/no-only-tests": "error"
}
If you use a testing framework that uses a test block name that isn't present in the defaults, or a different way of focusing test (something other than
.only) you can specify an array of blocks and focus methods to match in the options.
"rules": {
"no-only-tests/no-only-tests": [
"error", {
"block": ["test", "it", "assert"],
"focus": ["only", "focus"]
}
]
}
The above example will catch any uses of
test.only,
test.focus,
it.only,
it.focus,
assert.only and
assert.focus.
This rule supports autofixing only when the
fix option is set to
true to avoid changing runtime code unintentionally when configured in an editor.
"rules": {
"no-only-tests/no-only-tests": ["error", {"fix": true}]
}
|Option
|Type
|Description
block
Array<string>
|Specify the block names that your testing framework uses.
Defaults to
["describe", "it", "context", "test", "tape", "fixture", "serial"]
focus
Array<string>
|Specify the focus scope that your testing framework uses.
Defaults to
["only"]
fix
boolean
|Enable this rule to auto-fix violations, useful for a pre-commit hook, not recommended for users with auto-fixing enabled in their editor.
Defaults to
false