It's 2022 and you still use loops?

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-no-loops

Usage

In your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "no-loops" ], "rules" : { "no-loops/no-loops" : 2 } }

Rule

Disallow use of loops (for, for-in, while, do-while, for-of).

Why

You don't need them.

I know better, I need one now

If 99% of your code doesn't need them, but you have that single case where a loop makes sense, go ahead!

for ( let i = 0 ; i < arr.length; i++) { }

What is a rule without its exceptions?