This plugin guards against attempting to export types that may not exist after type extraction. This usually occurs when you have a file that exports an imported type.
Imagine a you have a typescript package that includes
foo.ts and
index.ts:
// foo.ts
export type barType = string;
// index.ts
export { barType } from './foo.ts';
When
foo.ts is built into JavaScript, the types are removed and added to a type declaration file. However, the export statement in
index.ts will not be removed. When another developer tries to use this package in a JavaScript project they can encounter errors that the export doesn't actually exist.
./node_modules/some_repo/index.js
attempted import error: 'barType' is not exported from './foo'.
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports
In your
.eslintrc add
eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports to the plugin section.
{
"plugins": ["eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports"],
"rules": {
"no-explicit-type-exports/no-explicit-type-exports": 2
}
}
Note: you will need to use the
@typescript-eslint/parser and add an import/resolver to your eslint settings.
More information about import/resolver can be found in the
eslints-plugin-import documentation.
Links to both
@typescript-eslint and
eslints-plugin-import can be found at the bottom of this README.
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./tsconfig.json",
"sourceType": "module"
},
"plugins": ["@typescript-eslint"],
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"node": {
"extensions": [".js", ".jsx", ".ts", ".tsx"]
}
}
given:
// foo.ts
export type aType = string;
export randomNumber = 5;
export interface anInterface {
bar: string;
}
// bar.ts
interface anInterface {
a: string;
b: number;
}
type aType = string;
const randomNumber = 5;
export {aType, anInterface};
export default randomNumber;
// baz.ts
type aType = string;
export default aType;
// oneLine.ts
export type x = keyof typeof String;
Valid:
import { aType, randomNumber, anInterface } from './foo';
import {aType, randomNumber, anInterface} from './foo';
export randomNumber;
// exporting * is valid. Since types and interfaces are already stript out
import { aType, randomNumber, anInterface } from './foo';
export * from './foo';
import {aType} from './foo';
export type {aType};
Invalid:
import {aType, randomNumber, anInterface} from './foo';
export anInterface;
import {aType, randomNumber, anInterface} from './foo';
export aType;
export { aType } from './baz';
export { x } from './oneLine';
The
--fix option will add the 'type' operator to all types and interfaces that are imported then exported from a file.
This:
import { SomeThing } from './some-module.js';
export { SomeThing };
Will be fixed to:
import type { SomeThing } from './some-module.js';
export type { SomeThing };
This plugin uses the
eslints-plugin-import resolver to resolve the files that I would be accessing to check if the specifier was a type or an interface.
https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import
It also uses the @typescript-eslint/parse to parse files to check for types.
https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint
Contributions are welcome! If you encounter problems or have a feature suggestion we'd love to hear about it. Open an issue in the GitHub issue tracker and we will do our best to provide support. Thank you!
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!