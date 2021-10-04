eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports This plugin guards against attempting to export types that may not exist after type extraction. This usually occurs when you have a file that exports an imported type.

Example Usage

Imagine a you have a typescript package that includes foo.ts and index.ts :

export type barType = string; export { barType } from './foo.ts' ;

When foo.ts is built into JavaScript, the types are removed and added to a type declaration file. However, the export statement in index.ts will not be removed. When another developer tries to use this package in a JavaScript project they can encounter errors that the export doesn't actually exist.

./node_modules/some_repo/index.js attempted import error: 'barType' is not exported from './foo' .

Installation

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports

Usage

In your .eslintrc add eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports to the plugin section.

{ "plugins" : [ "eslint-plugin-no-explicit-type-exports" ], "rules" : { "no-explicit-type-exports/no-explicit-type-exports" : 2 } }

Note: you will need to use the @typescript-eslint/parser and add an import/resolver to your eslint settings. More information about import/resolver can be found in the eslints-plugin-import documentation. Links to both @typescript-eslint and eslints-plugin-import can be found at the bottom of this README.

{ "parser" : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , "parserOptions" : { "project" : "./tsconfig.json" , "sourceType" : "module" }, "plugins" : [ "@typescript-eslint" ], "settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "node" : { "extensions" : [ ".js" , ".jsx" , ".ts" , ".tsx" ] } }

Rule Details

given:

export type aType = string; export randomNumber = 5 ; export interface anInterface { bar : string; } interface anInterface { a : string; b: number; } type aType = string; const randomNumber = 5 ; export {aType, anInterface}; export default randomNumber; type aType = string; export default aType; export type x = keyof typeof String ;

Valid:

import { aType, randomNumber, anInterface } from './foo' ;

import {aType, randomNumber, anInterface} from './foo' ; export randomNumber;

import { aType, randomNumber, anInterface } from './foo' ; export * from './foo' ;

import {aType} from './foo' ; export type {aType};

Invalid:

import {aType, randomNumber, anInterface} from './foo' ; export anInterface;

import {aType, randomNumber, anInterface} from './foo' ; export aType;

export { aType } from './baz' ;

export { x } from './oneLine' ;

Fixable

The --fix option will add the 'type' operator to all types and interfaces that are imported then exported from a file.

This:

import { SomeThing } from './some-module.js' ; export { SomeThing };

Will be fixed to:

import type { SomeThing } from './some-module.js' ; export type { SomeThing };

Further Reading

This plugin uses the eslints-plugin-import resolver to resolve the files that I would be accessing to check if the specifier was a type or an interface. https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import

It also uses the @typescript-eslint/parse to parse files to check for types.

https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint

