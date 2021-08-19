Prefer class properties to equivalent setup steps taken in a class' constructor method.

class User { constructor () { this .greet = this .greet.bind( this ) } greet() { return 'Hello' } } class User { greet = () => 'hello' }

Use no-constructor-bind to eliminate bound functions in your constructor. Use no-constructor-state to eliminate initial state setting in your constructor. Doing this, most likely you'll be able to use ESLint's builtin no-useless-constructor to remove many constructors in your app.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind :

$ npm install eslint-plugin- no -constructor-bind

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind globally.

Usage

Add no-constructor-bind to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "no-constructor-bind" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "no-constructor-bind/no-constructor-bind" : "error" , "no-constructor-bind/no-constructor-state" : "error" } }

Supported Rules