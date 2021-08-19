Prefer class properties to equivalent setup steps taken in a class' constructor method.
// Bad:
class User {
constructor() {
this.greet = this.greet.bind(this)
}
greet() { return 'Hello' }
}
// Good:
class User {
greet = () => 'hello'
}
Use
no-constructor-bind to eliminate bound functions in your constructor.
Use
no-constructor-state to eliminate initial state setting in your constructor.
Doing this, most likely you'll be able to use ESLint's builtin
no-useless-constructor to remove many constructors in your app.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind globally.
Add
no-constructor-bind to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["no-constructor-bind"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"no-constructor-bind/no-constructor-bind": "error",
"no-constructor-bind/no-constructor-state": "error"
}
}