epn

eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind

by Mark Battersby
2.0.4 (see all)

Prefer class arrow functions to binding in the constructor

Documentation
14K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

Prefer class properties to equivalent setup steps taken in a class' constructor method.

// Bad:
class User {
  constructor() {
    this.greet = this.greet.bind(this)
  }
  greet() { return 'Hello' }
}

// Good:
class User {
  greet = () => 'hello'
}

Use no-constructor-bind to eliminate bound functions in your constructor. Use no-constructor-state to eliminate initial state setting in your constructor. Doing this, most likely you'll be able to use ESLint's builtin no-useless-constructor to remove many constructors in your app.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-no-constructor-bind globally.

Usage

Add no-constructor-bind to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["no-constructor-bind"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "no-constructor-bind/no-constructor-bind": "error",
    "no-constructor-bind/no-constructor-state": "error"
  }
}

Supported Rules

  • no-constructor-bind (🔧) — Use class arrow functions instead of binding in the constructor
  • no-constructor-state (🔧) — Use class property instead of setting initial state in the constructor

