epn

eslint-plugin-no-class

by Nicola Molinari
0.1.0 (see all)

Avoid usage of class

Overview

Readme

This repository is deprecated and not maintained anymore

eslint-plugin-no-class

NPM version Build Status

Linting rule for ESLint:

When do I need this?

Normally you don't need this rule if you disable classes in your ecmaFeatures configuration. If you are using babel-eslint as a parser though, it won't work since Acorn doesn't support ecmaFeatures specific flags and simply ignores it (see discussion).

So if you want to forbid the use of class, and you are using babel-eslint you should install this rule.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm i eslint
$ npm i eslint-plugin-no-class

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify eslint-plugin-no-class as a plugin.

{
  "plugins": [
    "no-class"
  ]
}

Finally, enable the rule.

{
  "rules": {
    "no-class/no-class": 2
  }
}

