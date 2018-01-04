Linting rule for ESLint:
Normally you don't need this rule if you disable
classes in your
ecmaFeatures configuration.
If you are using
babel-eslint as a parser though, it won't work since
Acorn doesn't support
ecmaFeatures
specific flags and simply ignores it (see discussion).
So if you want to forbid the use of
class, and you are using
babel-eslint you should install this rule.
Install ESLint either locally or globally.
$ npm i eslint
$ npm i eslint-plugin-no-class
Add
plugins section and specify
eslint-plugin-no-class as a plugin.
{
"plugins": [
"no-class"
]
}
Finally, enable the rule.
{
"rules": {
"no-class/no-class": 2
}
}