This repository is deprecated and not maintained anymore

Linting rule for ESLint:

When do I need this?

Normally you don't need this rule if you disable classes in your ecmaFeatures configuration. If you are using babel-eslint as a parser though, it won't work since Acorn doesn't support ecmaFeatures specific flags and simply ignores it (see discussion).

So if you want to forbid the use of class , and you are using babel-eslint you should install this rule.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm i eslint $ npm i eslint-plugin-no-class

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify eslint-plugin-no-class as a plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "no-class" ] }

Finally, enable the rule.