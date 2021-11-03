openbase logo
epn

eslint-plugin-no-autofix

by 唯然
1.2.3 (see all)

autofix some errors reported by eslint rules.

Overview

Readme

build status dependency status

eslint-plugin-no-autofix

Why

Some warnings is auto-fixable but we do not want to fix it, like "prefer-const" .

Install & usage

$ npm i eslint-plugin-no-autofix -D # for npm
$ yarn add eslint-plugin-no-autofix -D # for yarn

add prefix "no-autofix/" to the rulename in eslintrc:

{
  "plugins": ["no-autofix"],
  "rules": {
    "prefer-const": "off",
    "no-autofix/prefer-const": "error",
  }
}

or a 3rd-party plugin:

{
  "plugins": ["no-autofix", "react"],
  "rules": {
    "react/jsx-indent": "off",
    "no-autofix/react/jsx-indent": "error",
  }
}

Supported rules

It supports all eslint core rules and 3rd-party plugins(except for scoped packages).

Acknowledgement

