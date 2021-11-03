Why

Some warnings is auto-fixable but we do not want to fix it, like "prefer-const" .

Install & usage

$ npm i eslint-plugin-no-autofix -D $ yarn add eslint-plugin-no-autofix -D

add prefix "no-autofix/" to the rulename in eslintrc:

{ "plugins" : [ "no-autofix" ], "rules" : { "prefer-const" : "off" , "no-autofix/prefer-const" : "error" , } }

or a 3rd-party plugin:

{ "plugins" : [ "no-autofix" , "react" ], "rules" : { "react/jsx-indent" : "off" , "no-autofix/react/jsx-indent" : "error" , } }

Supported rules

It supports all eslint core rules and 3rd-party plugins(except for scoped packages).

Acknowledgement