Some warnings is auto-fixable but we do not want to fix it, like "prefer-const" .
$ npm i eslint-plugin-no-autofix -D # for npm
$ yarn add eslint-plugin-no-autofix -D # for yarn
add prefix "no-autofix/" to the rulename in eslintrc:
{
"plugins": ["no-autofix"],
"rules": {
"prefer-const": "off",
"no-autofix/prefer-const": "error",
}
}
or a 3rd-party plugin:
{
"plugins": ["no-autofix", "react"],
"rules": {
"react/jsx-indent": "off",
"no-autofix/react/jsx-indent": "error",
}
}
It supports all eslint core rules and 3rd-party plugins(except for scoped packages).