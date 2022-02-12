Installation

With ng-add

Install and configure the ESLint NgRx Plugin with the ng-add command. This command:

adds eslint-plugin-ngrx as a dev dependency;

as a dev dependency; adds the plugin to the ESLint plugins property;

adds the recommended config to the extends property of ESLint;

ng add eslint-plugin-ngrx

Manual

Install ESLint TypeScript parser

npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev

Install eslint-plugin-ngrx package

npm install eslint-plugin-ngrx --save-dev

Next, add eslint-plugin-ngrx to your ESLint config (for example in .eslintrc.js ) and configure parser and parserOptions .

{ "parser" : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : 2019 , "project" : "./tsconfig.json" , "sourceType" : "module" }, "plugins" : [ "ngrx" ], "rules" : { "ngrx/select-style" : "error" } }

To enable the recommended configuration, add the desired configuration to your ESLint configuration file. When you do this, you don't need to define the parser and parserOptions properties.

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:ngrx/recommended" ] }

Configuring the plugin in an NX project

To configure the NgRx ESLint plugin in an NX workspace, add a new entry to the overrides section of the ESLint configuration file.

{ "root" : true , "ignorePatterns" : [ "**/*" ], "plugins" : [ "@nrwl/nx" ], "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "*.ts" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:ngrx/recommended" ] } ] }

Rules

Name Description Recommended Category Fixable Has suggestions Configurable Requires type information ngrx/updater-explicit-return-type Updater should have an explicit return type. problem warn No No No No

effects

Name Description Recommended Category Fixable Has suggestions Configurable Requires type information ngrx/avoid-cyclic-effects Avoid Effect that re-emit filtered actions. problem warn No No No Yes ngrx/no-dispatch-in-effects Effect should not call store.dispatch . suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/no-effect-decorator-and-creator Effect should use either the createEffect or the @Effect decorator, but not both. suggestion error Yes Yes No No ngrx/no-effect-decorator The createEffect is preferred as the @Effect decorator is deprecated. suggestion warn Yes Yes No No ngrx/no-effects-in-providers Effect should not be listed as a provider if it is added to the EffectsModule . problem error Yes No No No ngrx/no-multiple-actions-in-effects Effect should not return multiple actions. problem warn No No No Yes ngrx/prefer-action-creator-in-of-type Using action creator in ofType is preferred over string . suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/prefer-concat-latest-from Use concatLatestFrom instead of withLatestFrom to prevent the selector from firing until the correct Action is dispatched. problem warn Yes No Yes No ngrx/prefer-effect-callback-in-block-statement A block statement is easier to troubleshoot. suggestion warn Yes No No No ngrx/use-effects-lifecycle-interface Ensures classes implement lifecycle interfaces corresponding to the declared lifecycle methods. suggestion warn Yes No No No

store

Name Description Recommended Category Fixable Has suggestions Configurable Requires type information ngrx/avoid-combining-selectors Prefer combining selectors at the selector level. suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/avoid-dispatching-multiple-actions-sequentially It is recommended to only dispatch one Action at a time. suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/avoid-duplicate-actions-in-reducer A Reducer should handle an Action once. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/avoid-mapping-selectors Avoid mapping logic outside the selector level. suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/good-action-hygiene Ensures the use of good action hygiene. suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/no-multiple-global-stores There should only be one global store injected. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/no-reducer-in-key-names Avoid the word "reducer" in the key names. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/no-store-subscription Using the async pipe is preferred over store subscription. suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/no-typed-global-store The global store should not be typed. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/on-function-explicit-return-type On function should have an explicit return type. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/prefer-action-creator-in-dispatch Using action creator in dispatch is preferred over object or old Action . suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/prefer-action-creator Using action creator is preferred over Action class . suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/prefer-inline-action-props Prefer using inline types instead of interfaces, types or classes. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/prefer-one-generic-in-create-for-feature-selector Prefer using a single generic to define the feature state. suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/prefer-selector-in-select Using a selector in the select is preferred over string or props drilling . suggestion warn No No No No ngrx/prefix-selectors-with-select The selector should start with "select", for example "selectThing". suggestion warn No Yes No No ngrx/select-style Selector can be used either with select as a pipeable operator or as a method. suggestion warn Yes No Yes No ngrx/use-consistent-global-store-name Use a consistent name for the global store. suggestion warn No Yes Yes No

Configurations

Name Description recommended The recommended config all All rules are enabled store Only the recommended global store config effects Only the recommended effects config component-store Only the recommended component store config strict All rules are enable and give errors store-strict All global store rules and give errors effects-strict All effects rules and give errors component-store-strict All component store rules and give errors

Migrating from ngrx-tslint-rules

If you were previously using TSLint for your project and especially the ngrx-tslint-rules package, you should check out the migration guide. You will find out how to replace the previous TSLint rule names by the new ESLint ones.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!