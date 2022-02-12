Install and configure the ESLint NgRx Plugin with the
ng-add command.
This command:
eslint-plugin-ngrx as a dev dependency;
extends property of ESLint;
ng add eslint-plugin-ngrx
Install ESLint TypeScript parser
npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev
Install eslint-plugin-ngrx package
npm install eslint-plugin-ngrx --save-dev
Next, add
eslint-plugin-ngrx to your ESLint config (for example in
.eslintrc.js) and configure
parser and
parserOptions.
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 2019,
"project": "./tsconfig.json",
"sourceType": "module"
},
"plugins": ["ngrx"],
"rules": {
"ngrx/select-style": "error"
}
}
To enable the recommended configuration, add the desired configuration to your ESLint configuration file. When you do this, you don't need to define the
parser and
parserOptions properties.
{
"extends": ["plugin:ngrx/recommended"]
}
To configure the NgRx ESLint plugin in an NX workspace, add a new entry to the overrides section of the ESLint configuration file.
{
"root": true,
"ignorePatterns": ["**/*"],
"plugins": ["@nrwl/nx"],
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["*.ts"],
"extends": ["plugin:ngrx/recommended"]
}
]
}
|Name
|Description
|Recommended
|Category
|Fixable
|Has suggestions
|Configurable
|Requires type information
|ngrx/updater-explicit-return-type
Updater should have an explicit return type.
|problem
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Name
|Description
|Recommended
|Category
|Fixable
|Has suggestions
|Configurable
|Requires type information
|ngrx/avoid-cyclic-effects
|Avoid
Effect that re-emit filtered actions.
|problem
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|ngrx/no-dispatch-in-effects
Effect should not call
store.dispatch.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-effect-decorator-and-creator
Effect should use either the
createEffect or the
@Effect decorator, but not both.
|suggestion
|error
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-effect-decorator
|The
createEffect is preferred as the
@Effect decorator is deprecated.
|suggestion
|warn
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-effects-in-providers
Effect should not be listed as a provider if it is added to the
EffectsModule.
|problem
|error
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-multiple-actions-in-effects
Effect should not return multiple actions.
|problem
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|ngrx/prefer-action-creator-in-of-type
|Using
action creator in
ofType is preferred over
string.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefer-concat-latest-from
|Use
concatLatestFrom instead of
withLatestFrom to prevent the selector from firing until the correct
Action is dispatched.
|problem
|warn
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|ngrx/prefer-effect-callback-in-block-statement
|A block statement is easier to troubleshoot.
|suggestion
|warn
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/use-effects-lifecycle-interface
|Ensures classes implement lifecycle interfaces corresponding to the declared lifecycle methods.
|suggestion
|warn
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Name
|Description
|Recommended
|Category
|Fixable
|Has suggestions
|Configurable
|Requires type information
|ngrx/avoid-combining-selectors
|Prefer combining selectors at the selector level.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/avoid-dispatching-multiple-actions-sequentially
|It is recommended to only dispatch one
Action at a time.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/avoid-duplicate-actions-in-reducer
|A
Reducer should handle an
Action once.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/avoid-mapping-selectors
|Avoid mapping logic outside the selector level.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/good-action-hygiene
|Ensures the use of good action hygiene.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-multiple-global-stores
|There should only be one global store injected.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-reducer-in-key-names
|Avoid the word "reducer" in the key names.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-store-subscription
|Using the
async pipe is preferred over
store subscription.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/no-typed-global-store
|The global store should not be typed.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/on-function-explicit-return-type
On function should have an explicit return type.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefer-action-creator-in-dispatch
|Using
action creator in
dispatch is preferred over
object or old
Action.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefer-action-creator
|Using
action creator is preferred over
Action class.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefer-inline-action-props
|Prefer using inline types instead of interfaces, types or classes.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefer-one-generic-in-create-for-feature-selector
|Prefer using a single generic to define the feature state.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefer-selector-in-select
|Using a selector in the
select is preferred over
string or
props drilling.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ngrx/prefix-selectors-with-select
|The selector should start with "select", for example "selectThing".
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ngrx/select-style
|Selector can be used either with
select as a pipeable operator or as a method.
|suggestion
|warn
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|ngrx/use-consistent-global-store-name
|Use a consistent name for the global store.
|suggestion
|warn
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Name
|Description
|recommended
|The recommended config
|all
|All rules are enabled
|store
|Only the recommended global store config
|effects
|Only the recommended effects config
|component-store
|Only the recommended component store config
|strict
|All rules are enable and give errors
|store-strict
|All global store rules and give errors
|effects-strict
|All effects rules and give errors
|component-store-strict
|All component store rules and give errors
If you were previously using TSLint for your project and especially the
ngrx-tslint-rules package, you should check out the migration guide.
You will find out how to replace the previous TSLint rule names by the new ESLint ones.
