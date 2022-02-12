openbase logo
epn

eslint-plugin-ngrx

by Tim Deschryver
2.0.2 (see all)

ESLint plugin for NgRx

npm
GitHub
Overview

Readme

eslint-plugin-ngrx

Installation

With ng-add

Install and configure the ESLint NgRx Plugin with the ng-add command. This command:

  • adds eslint-plugin-ngrx as a dev dependency;
  • adds the plugin to the ESLint plugins property;
  • adds the recommended config to the extends property of ESLint;
ng add eslint-plugin-ngrx

Manual

Install ESLint TypeScript parser

npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev

Install eslint-plugin-ngrx package

npm install eslint-plugin-ngrx --save-dev

Next, add eslint-plugin-ngrx to your ESLint config (for example in .eslintrc.js) and configure parser and parserOptions.

{
  "parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
  "parserOptions": {
    "ecmaVersion": 2019,
    "project": "./tsconfig.json",
    "sourceType": "module"
  },
  "plugins": ["ngrx"],
  "rules": {
    "ngrx/select-style": "error"
  }
}

To enable the recommended configuration, add the desired configuration to your ESLint configuration file. When you do this, you don't need to define the parser and parserOptions properties.

{
  "extends": ["plugin:ngrx/recommended"]
}

Configuring the plugin in an NX project

To configure the NgRx ESLint plugin in an NX workspace, add a new entry to the overrides section of the ESLint configuration file.

{
  "root": true,
  "ignorePatterns": ["**/*"],
  "plugins": ["@nrwl/nx"],
  "overrides": [
    {
      "files": ["*.ts"],
      "extends": ["plugin:ngrx/recommended"]
    }
  ]
}

Rules

component-store

NameDescriptionRecommendedCategoryFixableHas suggestionsConfigurableRequires type information
ngrx/updater-explicit-return-typeUpdater should have an explicit return type.problemwarnNoNoNoNo

effects

NameDescriptionRecommendedCategoryFixableHas suggestionsConfigurableRequires type information
ngrx/avoid-cyclic-effectsAvoid Effect that re-emit filtered actions.problemwarnNoNoNoYes
ngrx/no-dispatch-in-effectsEffect should not call store.dispatch.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/no-effect-decorator-and-creatorEffect should use either the createEffect or the @Effect decorator, but not both.suggestionerrorYesYesNoNo
ngrx/no-effect-decoratorThe createEffect is preferred as the @Effect decorator is deprecated.suggestionwarnYesYesNoNo
ngrx/no-effects-in-providersEffect should not be listed as a provider if it is added to the EffectsModule.problemerrorYesNoNoNo
ngrx/no-multiple-actions-in-effectsEffect should not return multiple actions.problemwarnNoNoNoYes
ngrx/prefer-action-creator-in-of-typeUsing action creator in ofType is preferred over string.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/prefer-concat-latest-fromUse concatLatestFrom instead of withLatestFrom to prevent the selector from firing until the correct Action is dispatched.problemwarnYesNoYesNo
ngrx/prefer-effect-callback-in-block-statementA block statement is easier to troubleshoot.suggestionwarnYesNoNoNo
ngrx/use-effects-lifecycle-interfaceEnsures classes implement lifecycle interfaces corresponding to the declared lifecycle methods.suggestionwarnYesNoNoNo

store

NameDescriptionRecommendedCategoryFixableHas suggestionsConfigurableRequires type information
ngrx/avoid-combining-selectorsPrefer combining selectors at the selector level.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/avoid-dispatching-multiple-actions-sequentiallyIt is recommended to only dispatch one Action at a time.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/avoid-duplicate-actions-in-reducerA Reducer should handle an Action once.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/avoid-mapping-selectorsAvoid mapping logic outside the selector level.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/good-action-hygieneEnsures the use of good action hygiene.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/no-multiple-global-storesThere should only be one global store injected.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/no-reducer-in-key-namesAvoid the word "reducer" in the key names.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/no-store-subscriptionUsing the async pipe is preferred over store subscription.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/no-typed-global-storeThe global store should not be typed.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/on-function-explicit-return-typeOn function should have an explicit return type.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/prefer-action-creator-in-dispatchUsing action creator in dispatch is preferred over object or old Action.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/prefer-action-creatorUsing action creator is preferred over Action class.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/prefer-inline-action-propsPrefer using inline types instead of interfaces, types or classes.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/prefer-one-generic-in-create-for-feature-selectorPrefer using a single generic to define the feature state.suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/prefer-selector-in-selectUsing a selector in the select is preferred over string or props drilling.suggestionwarnNoNoNoNo
ngrx/prefix-selectors-with-selectThe selector should start with "select", for example "selectThing".suggestionwarnNoYesNoNo
ngrx/select-styleSelector can be used either with select as a pipeable operator or as a method.suggestionwarnYesNoYesNo
ngrx/use-consistent-global-store-nameUse a consistent name for the global store.suggestionwarnNoYesYesNo

Configurations

NameDescription
recommendedThe recommended config
allAll rules are enabled
storeOnly the recommended global store config
effectsOnly the recommended effects config
component-storeOnly the recommended component store config
strictAll rules are enable and give errors
store-strictAll global store rules and give errors
effects-strictAll effects rules and give errors
component-store-strictAll component store rules and give errors

Migrating from ngrx-tslint-rules

If you were previously using TSLint for your project and especially the ngrx-tslint-rules package, you should check out the migration guide. You will find out how to replace the previous TSLint rule names by the new ESLint ones.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tim Deschryver
💻 🤔 🚇 ⚠️
Julien Saguet
💻 ⚠️ 🤔 📖
Stephen Cooper
🤔
Chris Paton
💻
Sebastian Weigel
💻
Rafael Santana
🤔 💻 ⚠️
Armen Vardanyan
📖

Michaël De Boey
💻
David
📖 👀
qirex
📖
Dominik
📖
Dan Russell
📖
Valentin
👀
Chris Mc
💻 🤔

alorle
🐛 ⚠️ 💻
bryantlikes
💻 ⚠️ 🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Tutorials

