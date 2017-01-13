ESlint plugin that provides set of rules for Ember Applications based on Netguru's Ember Styleguide.

❗️❗️❗️ Deprecation warning ❗️❗️❗️

This plugin has officially changed the name and now it's available here: eslint-plugin-ember. Please use the newest version of ember-plugin-ember if you want the best support. This repository is no longer maintained and only serves a semantic versioning reasons.

It's made to help you keep good practices mentioned in our Ember Styleguide.

You need to have ember-cli-eslint installed in your app. More info here.

With shareable config

The easiest way to use this plugin is through our shareable config. More about shareable configs here.

1. Install all dependencies by simply pasting code below in your terminal

( export PKG=eslint-config-netguru-ember; npm info "$PKG" peerDependencies --json | command sed 's/[\{\},]//g ; s/: /@/g' | xargs npm install --save-dev "$PKG" )

This command will basically produce and call something like this:

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-netguru-ember eslint-plugin-netguru-ember @ 1 . x eslint-config-airbnb-base@^ 7.1 . 0 eslint-plugin-import@^ 1.15 . 0

2. Change your .eslintrc , so it looks like this:

extends: netguru-ember

Without shareable config (only plugin)

1. Install plugin:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-netguru-ember

2. Add plugin to your .eslintrc :

plugins: - netguru-ember

3. Configure rules in your .eslintrc :

rules: - netguru-ember/local-modules: 1

All rules from our plugin have to be prefixed with netguru-ember/

General local-modules - Create local version of Ember. and DS. (more) no-observers - Don't use observers (more) no-side-effect - Don't introduce side-effects in computed properties (more) jquery-ember-run - Don’t use jQuery without Ember Run Loop (more) named-functions-in-promises - Use named functions defined on objects to handle promises (more) no-function-prototype-extensions - Don't use Ember's function prototype extensions (more) use-ember-get-and-set - Use Ember get/set (more) use-brace-expansion - Use brace expansion (more)

Organizing order-in-components - Organize your components (more) order-in-models - Organize your models (more) order-in-routes - Organize your routes (more) order-in-controllers - Organize your controllers (more)

Controllers alias-model-in-controller - Alias your model (more) query-params-on-top - Query params should always be on top (more)

Ember Data no-empty-attrs - Be explicit with Ember data attribute types (more)

closure-actions - Always use closure actions (more) no-on-calls-in-components - Don't use .on() in components (more) avoid-leaking-state-in-components - Don't use objects and arrays as default properties (more) Example config: netguru-ember/avoid-leaking-state-in-components: [1, [ 'array' , 'of' , 'ignored' , 'properties' ]]



routes-segments-snake-case - Route's dynamic segments should use snake case (more)



* Rule with optional settings

"netguru-ember/alias-model-in-controller": 0 , "netguru-ember/avoid-leaking-state-in-components": 0 , "netguru-ember/closure-actions": 0 , "netguru-ember/jquery-ember-run": 0 , "netguru-ember/local-modules": 0 , "netguru-ember/named-functions-in-promises": 0 , "netguru-ember/no-empty-attrs": 0 , "netguru-ember/no-function-prototype-extensions": 0 , "netguru-ember/no-observers": 0 , "netguru-ember/no-on-calls-in-components": 0 , "netguru-ember/no-side-effects": 0 , "netguru-ember/order-in-components": 0 , "netguru-ember/order-in-controllers": 0 , "netguru-ember/order-in-models": 0 , "netguru-ember/order-in-routes": 0 , "netguru-ember/query-params-on-top": 0 , "netguru-ember/routes-segments-snake-case": 0 , "netguru-ember/use-brace-expansion": 0 , "netguru-ember/use-ember-get-and-set": 0 ,

TBD. For now feel free to add any suggestions in issues. Any involvement highly appreciated.