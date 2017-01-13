ESlint plugin that provides set of rules for Ember Applications based on Netguru's Ember Styleguide.
This plugin has officially changed the name and now it's available here: eslint-plugin-ember. Please use the newest version of ember-plugin-ember if you want the best support. This repository is no longer maintained and only serves a semantic versioning reasons.
It's made to help you keep good practices mentioned in our Ember Styleguide.
You need to have
ember-cli-eslint installed in your app. More info here.
The easiest way to use this plugin is through our shareable config. More about shareable configs here.
(
export PKG=eslint-config-netguru-ember;
npm info "$PKG" peerDependencies --json | command sed 's/[\{\},]//g ; s/: /@/g' | xargs npm install --save-dev "$PKG"
)
This command will basically produce and call something like this:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-netguru-ember eslint-plugin-netguru-ember@1.x eslint-config-airbnb-base@^7.1.0 eslint-plugin-import@^1.15.0
.eslintrc, so it looks like this:
extends: netguru-ember
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-netguru-ember
.eslintrc:
plugins:
- netguru-ember
.eslintrc:
rules:
- netguru-ember/local-modules: 1
All rules from our plugin have to be prefixed with
netguru-ember/
General
Organizing
Controllers
Ember Data
Components
closure-actions - Always use closure actions (more)
no-on-calls-in-components - Don't use .on() in components (more)
* avoid-leaking-state-in-components - Don't use objects and arrays as default properties (more)
Example config:
netguru-ember/avoid-leaking-state-in-components: [1, ['array', 'of', 'ignored', 'properties']]
* Rule with optional settings
"netguru-ember/alias-model-in-controller": 0,
"netguru-ember/avoid-leaking-state-in-components": 0,
"netguru-ember/closure-actions": 0,
"netguru-ember/jquery-ember-run": 0,
"netguru-ember/local-modules": 0,
"netguru-ember/named-functions-in-promises": 0,
"netguru-ember/no-empty-attrs": 0,
"netguru-ember/no-function-prototype-extensions": 0,
"netguru-ember/no-observers": 0,
"netguru-ember/no-on-calls-in-components": 0,
"netguru-ember/no-side-effects": 0,
"netguru-ember/order-in-components": 0,
"netguru-ember/order-in-controllers": 0,
"netguru-ember/order-in-models": 0,
"netguru-ember/order-in-routes": 0,
"netguru-ember/query-params-on-top": 0,
"netguru-ember/routes-segments-snake-case": 0,
"netguru-ember/use-brace-expansion": 0,
"netguru-ember/use-ember-get-and-set": 0,
TBD. For now feel free to add any suggestions in issues. Any involvement highly appreciated.