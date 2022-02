ESLint rules for nestjs framework.

This project is POC and is not under development. But it will be, if I will get nestjs project on my job.

INSTALL

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-nestjs

USAGE

Configure it in your configuration file:

Add to plugins section:

nestjs

Add to extends section (optional):

plugin :nestjs/recommended

RULES

nestjs/parse-int-pipe — Usage of transform pipe ParseIntPipe for @Param() decorator

for decorator nestjs/deprecated-api-modules — Usage of the deprecated api (import modules)

nestjs/use-dependency-injection — Dependencies must be provided through a class constructor

nestjs/use-validation-pipe — Usage of ValidationPipe for @Body decorated parameters

SIMILAR PROJECTS

TODO

rule: inject @Res() but not using send or json

rule: if class decorated it must be exported

cqrs: commands which only trigger 1 command handler (for write), but events can multiple

cqrs: command should return void

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md