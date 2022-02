Additional ESLint rules and ESLint configurations for me.

💿 Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint @ mysticatea / eslint - plugin

Requirements

Node.js ^8.10.0 or newer versions.

or newer versions. ESLint ^6.3.0 or newer versions.

📖 Usage

Write in your ESLint configurations: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring#using-the-configuration-from-a-plugin

Configs

plugin:@mysticatea/es2020 ... Basic configuration for ES2020.

... Basic configuration for ES2020. plugin:@mysticatea/es2019 ... Basic configuration for ES2019.

... Basic configuration for ES2019. plugin:@mysticatea/es2018 ... Basic configuration for ES2018.

... Basic configuration for ES2018. plugin:@mysticatea/es2017 ... Basic configuration for ES2017.

... Basic configuration for ES2017. plugin:@mysticatea/es2016 ... Basic configuration for ES2016.

... Basic configuration for ES2016. plugin:@mysticatea/es2015 ... Basic configuration for ES2015.

... Basic configuration for ES2015. plugin:@mysticatea/es5 ... Basic configuration for ES5.

... Basic configuration for ES5. plugin:@mysticatea/+modules ... Additional configuration for ES modules.

... Additional configuration for ES modules. plugin:@mysticatea/+browser ... Additional configuration for browser environment.

... Additional configuration for browser environment. plugin:@mysticatea/+node ... Additional configuration for Node.js environment.

... Additional configuration for Node.js environment. plugin:@mysticatea/+eslint-plugin ... Additional configuration for ESLint plugins. This includes plugin:mysticatea/+node setting.

Details

The main configurations plugin:@mysticatea/es* does:

detect bug-like code by ESLint rules.

enforce whitespace style by Prettier.

handle the .ts files as TypeScript then check by typescript-eslint-parser and eslint-plugin-typescript .

files as TypeScript then check by and . handle the .vue files as Vue.js SFC then check by vue-eslint-parser and eslint-plugin-vue .

files as Vue.js SFC then check by and . handle the files in test / tests directory as mocha 's test code.

/ directory as 's test code. handle the files in scripts directory as Node.js environment.

directory as Node.js environment. handle the .eslintrc.js file as a Node.js script.

file as a Node.js script. handle the webpack.config.js file as a Node.js script.

file as a Node.js script. handle the rollup.config.js file as an ES module.

You can use combination of a main configuration and some additional configurations. For examples:

For Node.js

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:@mysticatea/es2015" , "plugin:@mysticatea/+node" ] }

It handles .js files as scripts and .mjs files as modules.

For Browsers

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:@mysticatea/es2015" , "plugin:@mysticatea/+browser" ] }

For Browsers with ES modules

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:@mysticatea/es2015" , "plugin:@mysticatea/+modules" , "plugin:@mysticatea/+browser" ] }

For ESLint plugins

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:@mysticatea/es2015" , "plugin:@mysticatea/+eslint-plugin" ] }

Rules

This plugin has some original rules and foreign rules.

Original rules

@mysticatea/arrow-parens enforces parens of argument lists (excludes too redundant parens) (fixable).

@mysticatea/block-scoped-var handles variables which are declared by var declaration as block-scoped. It disallows redeclarations, uses from outside of the scope, shadowing.

declaration as block-scoped. It disallows redeclarations, uses from outside of the scope, shadowing. @mysticatea/no-instanceof-array disallows 'instanceof' for Array (fixable).

@mysticatea/no-instanceof-wrapper disallows 'instanceof' for wrapper objects (fixable).

@mysticatea/no-literal-call disallows a call of a literal.

@mysticatea/no-this-in-static disallows this / super in static methods.

/ in static methods. @mysticatea/no-use-ignored-vars disallows a use of ignored variables.

@mysticatea/no-useless-rest-spread disallows unnecessary rest/spread operators (fixable).

@mysticatea/prefer-for-of requires for-of statements instead of Array#forEach or something like (fixable).

Foreign rules

All @mysticatea/eslint-comments/* rules are imported from eslint-plugin-eslint-comments.

rules are imported from eslint-plugin-eslint-comments. All @mysticatea/eslint-plugin/* rules are imported from eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin.

rules are imported from eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin. All @mysticatea/node/* rules are imported from eslint-plugin-node.

rules are imported from eslint-plugin-node. All @mysticatea/ts/* rules are imported from eslint-plugin-typescript.

rules are imported from eslint-plugin-typescript. All @mysticatea/vue/* rules are imported from eslint-plugin-vue.

rules are imported from eslint-plugin-vue. The @mysticatea/prettier rule is imported from eslint-plugin-prettier.

Q: Why don't you use those plugins directly?

A: The combination with shareable configs and plugins has some problems because shareable configs were not designed to be used with plugins. @nzakas illustrated a way to use plugins as shareable configs together with other plugins in the discussion eslint/eslint#3458. This is the way.

🚥 Semantic Versioning Policy

This plugin follows semantic versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.

📰 Changelog

❤️ Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.