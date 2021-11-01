openbase logo
eslint-plugin-more

by WebbyLab
1.0.5 (see all)

Extra rules for Eslint

Readme

eslint-plugin-more - extra rules for Eslint

Eslint is a very great tool and it already has tons of rules. Eslint allows us to reduce amount of time required for code review. But, of course, eslint cannot cover all the issues. So, we do in the following way, if during code review we see, that we comment on thing that is possible to check automatically, then we create new eslint rule.

Some of this rules will go to upstream after proving them in our codebase.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install this plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install eslint-plugin-more

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-more as a plugin.

{
  "plugins": [
    "more"
  ]
}

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use. For example:

  "rules": {
    "more/no-void-map": 2,
    "more/no-c-like-loops": 2,
    "more/prefer-includes": 2,
    "more/no-then": 2,
    "more/no-window": 2,
    "more/no-numeric-endings-for-variables": 2,
    "more/no-filter-instead-of-find": 2,
    "more/force-native-methods": 2,
    "more/no-duplicated-chains": 2,
    "more/classbody-starts-with-newline": [2, 'never'],
    "more/no-hardcoded-password": 2,
    "more/no-hardcoded-configuration-data": 2
  }

Supported rules

Author

WebbyLab (https://webbylab.com)

