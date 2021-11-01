eslint-plugin-more - extra rules for Eslint

Eslint is a very great tool and it already has tons of rules. Eslint allows us to reduce amount of time required for code review. But, of course, eslint cannot cover all the issues. So, we do in the following way, if during code review we see, that we comment on thing that is possible to check automatically, then we create new eslint rule.

Some of this rules will go to upstream after proving them in our codebase.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install this plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install eslint-plugin-more

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-more as a plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "more" ] }

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use. For example:

"rules" : { "more/no-void-map" : 2 , "more/no-c-like-loops" : 2 , "more/prefer-includes" : 2 , "more/no-then" : 2 , "more/no-window" : 2 , "more/no-numeric-endings-for-variables" : 2 , "more/no-filter-instead-of-find" : 2 , "more/force-native-methods" : 2 , "more/no-duplicated-chains" : 2 , "more/classbody-starts-with-newline" : [ 2 , 'never'], "more/no-hardcoded-password" : 2 , "more/no-hardcoded-configuration-data" : 2 }

Supported rules

no-void-map: Prohibits the use of array.map without variable or property

no-c-like-loops: Prohibits the use of 'For loop' with ++ or +=

prefer-includes: Prohibits the use of comparison array.indexOf() == -1 and ask to use 'includes' instead

no-then: Forces the use of async / await instead of then

no-window: Prohibits the usage of window global

global force-native-methods: - Forces the use of native methods instead of lodash/underscore

no-filter-instead-of-find: - Prohibits using Array.prototype.filter to find one element and asks to use 'find' instead.

no-numeric-endings-for-variables: - Prohibits the use of variables that end in numerics.

no-duplicated-chains: - Prohibits the duplication of long chains like this.props.user.name

classbody-starts-with-newline - Prohibits an empty line at the beggining of a class body

no-hardcoded-password - Prohibits using hardcoded passwords.

no-hardcoded-configuration-data - Prohibits using hardcoded configuration data.

Author

WebbyLab (https://webbylab.com)