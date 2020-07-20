Rules to enforce good monorepo behaviours (mainly, no relative imports from other packages).
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop globally.
Add
monorepo-cop to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["monorepo-cop"]
}
Then use our recommended ruleset:
{
"extends": {
"plugin:monorepo-cop/recommended"
}
}