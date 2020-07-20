openbase logo
epm

eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop

by Wes Johnson
1.0.2

Rules to enforce good monorepo behaviours (no relative imports outside package)

Overview

7.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop

Rules to enforce good monorepo behaviours (mainly, no relative imports from other packages).

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop globally.

Usage

Add monorepo-cop to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["monorepo-cop"]
}

Then use our recommended ruleset:

{
    "extends": {
        "plugin:monorepo-cop/recommended"
    }
}

Supported Rules

