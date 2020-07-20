Rules to enforce good monorepo behaviours (mainly, no relative imports from other packages).

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-monorepo-cop globally.

Usage

Add monorepo-cop to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "monorepo-cop" ] }

Then use our recommended ruleset:

{ "extends" : { "plugin:monorepo-cop/recommended" } }

Supported Rules