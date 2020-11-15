A collection of ESLint rules for enforcing import rules in a monorepo. Supports:

Configuration

Use the "recommended" configuration:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:monorepo/recommended" ] }

Or enable rules manually:

{ "plugins" : [ "monorepo" ], "rules" : { "monorepo/no-internal-import" : "error" , "monorepo/no-relative-import" : "error" } }

Rules

Forbids importing specific files from a monorepo package.

import 'module/src/foo.js' ; import { foo } from 'module' ;

Forbids importing other packages from the monorepo with a relative path.