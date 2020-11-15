openbase logo
epm

eslint-plugin-monorepo

by Lucas Azzola
0.3.2 (see all)

ESLint Plugin for monorepos

Readme

eslint-plugin-monorepo

Travis Prettier npm semantic-release License

A collection of ESLint rules for enforcing import rules in a monorepo. Supports:

Configuration

Use the "recommended" configuration:

// .eslintrc.json
{
  "extends": ["plugin:monorepo/recommended"]
}

Or enable rules manually:

// .eslintrc.json
{
  "plugins": ["monorepo"],
  "rules": {
    "monorepo/no-internal-import": "error",
    "monorepo/no-relative-import": "error"
  }
}

Rules

monorepo/no-internal-import

Forbids importing specific files from a monorepo package.

// Bad
import 'module/src/foo.js';

// Good
import { foo } from 'module';

monorepo/no-relative-import (fixable)

Forbids importing other packages from the monorepo with a relative path.

// Bad
import module from '../module';

// Good
import module from 'module';

