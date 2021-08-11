Eslint rules for the NodeJS MongoDB native driver 2.0 syntax and best practices.
Disclaimer: This is a work in progress. Use it only if you wish to be involved in this project evolution by reporting bugs or even sending PRs.
The first stable release will be 1.0.0.
eslint as a dev-dependency:
npm install --save-dev eslint
eslint-plugin-mongodb as a dev-dependency:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-mongodb
.eslintrc:
plugins:
- mongodb
You can also configure these rules in your
.eslintrc. All rules defined in
this plugin have to be prefixed by 'mongodb/'
plugins:
- mongodb
rules:
- mongodb/no-replace: 0
In order to recognize MongoDB native driver queries, this plugin check for function calls. By using shared settings you can specify your own patterns, here are the defaults:
{
"settings": {
"mongodb": {
"callPatterns": {
"query": [
"(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(find|findOne|)$",
],
"update": [
"(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(findOneAndUpdate|updateOne|updateMany)$",
],
"insert": [
"(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(insertOne|insertMany)$",
],
"remove": [
"(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(findOneAndDelete|deleteOne|deleteMany)$",
],
"deprecated": [
"(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(remove|update|findAndModify|ensureIndex|findAndRemove|insert|dropAllIndexes)$",
]
}
}
}
})
Note that the above are strings representing regular expressions. It will be
cast with the
RegExp constructor so you have to escape your escapes ;).
Default:
'check-insert-calls': 2
Check
insertOne/
insertMany calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.
Default:
'check-query-calls': 2
Check
find/
findOne calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.
Default:
'check-update-calls': 2
Check
update calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.
Default:
'check-remove-calls': 2
Check
remove calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.
Default:
'check-deprecated-calls': 2
Check collection calls and warn in case of deprecated methods usage.
Default:
'no_replace': 1
Check update queries to ensure no raw replace is done.
Default:
'check-rename-updates': 2
Check
$rename update operator usage.
Default:
'check-unset-updates': 2
Check
$unset update operator usage.
Default:
'check-current-date-updates': 2
Check
$currentDate update operator usage.
Default:
'check-numeric-updates': 2
Check update queries to ensure numeric operators like
$mul and
$inc contain
numeric values.
Default:
'check-minmax-updates': 2
Check
$min and
$max update operators usage.
Default:
'check-set-updates': 2
Check
$set and
$setOnInsert update operators usage.
Default:
'check-push-updates': 2
Check
$push update operator usage and its modifiers.
Default:
'check-pull-updates': 2
Check
$pull update operator usage.
Default:
'check-pop-updates': 2
Check
$pop update operator usage.
Default:
'check-addtoset-updates': 2
Check
$addToSet update operator usage and common misuses.
Default:
'check-deprecated-updates': 2
Check deprecated update operator usage.
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.
Avoid wasting your time and follow those steps to suggest a new rule:
Create and issue prefixed by [rule] and let us know what should change.