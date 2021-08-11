Eslint rules for the NodeJS MongoDB native driver 2.0 syntax and best practices.

Disclaimer: This is a work in progress. Use it only if you wish to be involved in this project evolution by reporting bugs or even sending PRs.

The first stable release will be 1.0.0.

Usage

Install eslint as a dev-dependency:

npm install --save-dev eslint

Install eslint-plugin-mongodb as a dev-dependency:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-mongodb

Enable the plugin by adding it to your .eslintrc :

plugins: - mongodb

You can also configure these rules in your .eslintrc . All rules defined in this plugin have to be prefixed by 'mongodb/' plugins: - mongodb rules: - mongodb/no-replace: 0

Settings

In order to recognize MongoDB native driver queries, this plugin check for function calls. By using shared settings you can specify your own patterns, here are the defaults:

{ "settings" : { "mongodb" : { "callPatterns" : { "query" : [ "(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(find|findOne|)$" , ], "update" : [ "(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(findOneAndUpdate|updateOne|updateMany)$" , ], "insert" : [ "(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(insertOne|insertMany)$" , ], "remove" : [ "(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(findOneAndDelete|deleteOne|deleteMany)$" , ], "deprecated" : [ "(\\.|^)db\\.collection\\([^\\)]+\\)\\.(remove|update|findAndModify|ensureIndex|findAndRemove|insert|dropAllIndexes)$" , ] } } } })

Note that the above are strings representing regular expressions. It will be cast with the RegExp constructor so you have to escape your escapes ;).

Rules

Default: 'check-insert-calls': 2

Check insertOne / insertMany calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.

Default: 'check-query-calls': 2

Check find / findOne calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.

Default: 'check-update-calls': 2

Check update calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.

Default: 'check-remove-calls': 2

Check remove calls to ensure their arguments are well formed.

Default: 'check-deprecated-calls': 2

Check collection calls and warn in case of deprecated methods usage.

Default: 'no_replace': 1

Check update queries to ensure no raw replace is done.

Default: 'check-rename-updates': 2

Check $rename update operator usage.

Default: 'check-unset-updates': 2

Check $unset update operator usage.

Default: 'check-current-date-updates': 2

Check $currentDate update operator usage.

Default: 'check-numeric-updates': 2

Check update queries to ensure numeric operators like $mul and $inc contain numeric values.

Default: 'check-minmax-updates': 2

Check $min and $max update operators usage.

Default: 'check-set-updates': 2

Check $set and $setOnInsert update operators usage.

Default: 'check-push-updates': 2

Check $push update operator usage and its modifiers.

Default: 'check-pull-updates': 2

Check $pull update operator usage.

Default: 'check-pop-updates': 2

Check $pop update operator usage.

Default: 'check-addtoset-updates': 2

Check $addToSet update operator usage and common misuses.

Default: 'check-deprecated-updates': 2

Check deprecated update operator usage.

Contributing

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

How to create a new rule

Avoid wasting your time and follow those steps to suggest a new rule:

create and issue prefixed by [rule] and followed by it's name

OR create the rule tests file in the src/lib/rules directory directly, create a branch whose name is the proposed rule name. Finally create a pull request.

let's discuss about the feature and its implementation details.

implement the feature.

Changing a specific rule behavior

Create and issue prefixed by [rule] and let us know what should change.

Stats