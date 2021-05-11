openbase logo
epm

eslint-plugin-modules-newline

by Anton
0.0.6 (see all)

Eslint plugin to enforce placing import and export variables on separate lines

Readme

eslint-plugin-modules-newline

Eslint plugin to enforce placing import and export variables on separate lines

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

or 

$ yarn add eslint --dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-modules-newline:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-modules-newline --save-dev

or

$ yarn add eslint-plugin-modules-newline --dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-modules-newline globally.

Usage

Add eslint-plugin-modules-newline to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "modules-newline"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "modules-newline/import-declaration-newline": "warn",
        "modules-newline/export-declaration-newline": "warn"
    }
}

Supported Rules

  • Enforce placing import variables on separate lines (import-declaration-newline)
  • Enforce placing export variables on separate lines (export-declaration-newline)

For maintainers

AST explorer - https://astexplorer.net/#/gist/b6093767261d6a5bce76043dcea24bec/5fe761308f41936beaa30cbe7aef3a6f0283e11d

