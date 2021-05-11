Eslint plugin to enforce placing import and export variables on separate lines
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
or
$ yarn add eslint --dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-modules-newline:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-modules-newline --save-dev
or
$ yarn add eslint-plugin-modules-newline --dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-modules-newline globally.
Add
eslint-plugin-modules-newline to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"modules-newline"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"modules-newline/import-declaration-newline": "warn",
"modules-newline/export-declaration-newline": "warn"
}
}
AST explorer - https://astexplorer.net/#/gist/b6093767261d6a5bce76043dcea24bec/5fe761308f41936beaa30cbe7aef3a6f0283e11d