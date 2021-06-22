Warn when using relative paths to modules aliased using babel-plugin-module-resolver

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

yarn add --dev eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-module-resolver :

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-module-resolver

Usage

Add module-resolver to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "module-resolver" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section of .eslintrc .

{ "rules" : { "module-resolver/use-alias" : 2 } }

Supported Rules

module-resolver/use-alias - Warn when aliased paths are using relative paths

License

ESLint-plugin-module-resolver is licensed under the MIT License.