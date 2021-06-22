openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epm

eslint-plugin-module-resolver

by Jordan Tepper
1.4.0 (see all)

Eslint plugin to be used with babel-plugin-module-resolver

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-module-resolver

npm version npm downloads CircleCI codecov

Warn when using relative paths to modules aliased using babel-plugin-module-resolver

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

yarn add --dev eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-module-resolver:

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-module-resolver

Usage

Add module-resolver to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["module-resolver"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section of .eslintrc.

{
  "rules": {
    "module-resolver/use-alias": 2
  }
}

Supported Rules

License

ESLint-plugin-module-resolver is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial