Warn when using relative paths to modules aliased using babel-plugin-module-resolver
You'll first need to install ESLint:
yarn add --dev eslint
Next, install
eslint-plugin-module-resolver:
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-module-resolver
Add
module-resolver to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["module-resolver"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section of
.eslintrc.
{
"rules": {
"module-resolver/use-alias": 2
}
}
ESLint-plugin-module-resolver is licensed under the MIT License.