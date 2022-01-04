ESLint rules for mocha.

Install and configure

This plugin requires ESLint 4.0.0 or later.

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-mocha

Then add a reference to this plugin and selected rules in your eslint config:

{ "plugins" : [ "mocha" ] }

Plugin Settings

This plugin supports the following settings, which are used by multiple rules:

additionalCustomNames : This allows rules to check additional function names when looking for suites or test cases. This might be used with a custom Mocha extension, such as ember-mocha Example:

{ "rules" : { "mocha/no-skipped-tests" : "error" , "mocha/no-exclusive-tests" : "error" }, "settings" : { "mocha/additionalCustomNames" : [ { "name" : "describeModule" , "type" : "suite" , "interfaces" : [ "BDD" ] }, { "name" : "testModule" , "type" : "testCase" , "interfaces" : [ "TDD" ] } ] } }

Recommended config

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it with the extends option:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:mocha/recommended" ] }

See Configuring Eslint on eslint.org for more info.

Rules documentation

The documentation of the rules can be found here.