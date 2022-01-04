openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epm

eslint-plugin-mocha

by Mathias Schreck
10.0.2 (see all)

ESLint rules for mocha

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

666K

GitHub Stars

265

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM Version GitHub Actions status Coverage Status NPM Downloads

eslint-plugin-mocha

ESLint rules for mocha.

Install and configure

This plugin requires ESLint 4.0.0 or later.

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-mocha

Then add a reference to this plugin and selected rules in your eslint config:

{
    "plugins": [
        "mocha"
    ]
}

Plugin Settings

This plugin supports the following settings, which are used by multiple rules:

  • additionalCustomNames: This allows rules to check additional function names when looking for suites or test cases. This might be used with a custom Mocha extension, such as ember-mocha Example:
{
    "rules": {
        "mocha/no-skipped-tests": "error",
        "mocha/no-exclusive-tests": "error"
    },
    "settings": {
        "mocha/additionalCustomNames": [
            { "name": "describeModule", "type": "suite", "interfaces": [ "BDD" ] },
            { "name": "testModule", "type": "testCase", "interfaces": [ "TDD" ] }
        ]
    }
}

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it with the extends option:

{
    "extends": [
        "plugin:mocha/recommended"
    ]
}

See Configuring Eslint on eslint.org for more info.

Rules documentation

The documentation of the rules can be found here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial