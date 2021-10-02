openbase logo
eslint-plugin-meteor

by meteor
7.3.0

🧐 Meteor specific linting rules for ESLint

Readme

ESLint-plugin-Meteor

Meteor specific linting rules for ESLint

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/dferber90/eslint-plugin-meteor Maintenance Status semantic-release Commitizen friendly

License NPM version NPM downloads

This repository has been merged into Meteor main repository. You can find it there.

Example

This gif shows integration of ESLint-plugin-Meteor into Atom. Find out more in the integration guide.

Quickstart

Installation

Install ESLint and this plugin either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint --save-dev
$ npm install eslint-plugin-meteor --save-dev

Configuration

Create an .eslintrc.json file with this content at the root of your project:

{
  "plugins": ["meteor"],
  "extends": ["plugin:meteor/recommended"]
}

For a more thorough introduction, read the setup guide.

An article with detailed setup instructions can be found here.

List of supported rules

Best Practices

Core API

  • currently no rules implemented

Any rule idea is welcome !

This plugin exports a recommended configuration which enforces good Meteor practices. The rules enabled in this configuration can be found in lib/index.js.

To enable the recommended configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc.json config file:

{
  "plugins": [
    "meteor"
  ],
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:meteor/recommended"]
}

You probably also want to enable ESLint to parse ECMAScript 2015 and to support React templates.

Add the following to your .eslintrc.json config file

{
  "parserOptions": {
    "ecmaVersion": 6,
    "sourceType": "module",
    "ecmaFeatures": {
        "jsx": true
    }
  }
}

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

Limitations

ESLint-plugin-Meteor is not aware of where files are going to be executed, to keep the plugin simple. It will not warn when accessing client-only features on the server and vice versa.

Contributing

Read about set up of the development environment.

Thanks

This plugin is inspired by eslint-plugin-react.

License

ESLint-plugin-Meteor is licensed under the MIT License.

