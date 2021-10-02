Meteor specific linting rules for ESLint

This repository has been merged into Meteor main repository. You can find it there.

This gif shows integration of ESLint-plugin-Meteor into Atom. Find out more in the integration guide.

Quickstart

Installation

Install ESLint and this plugin either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint --save-dev $ npm install eslint-plugin-meteor --save-dev

Configuration

Create an .eslintrc.json file with this content at the root of your project:

{ "plugins" : [ "meteor" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:meteor/recommended" ] }

For a more thorough introduction, read the setup guide.

An article with detailed setup instructions can be found here.

List of supported rules

Best Practices

General no-zero-timeout: Prevent usage of Meteor.setTimeout with zero delay

Session no-session: Prevent usage of Session prefer-session-equals: Prefer Session.equals in conditions

Security audit-argument-checks: Enforce check on all arguments passed to methods and publish functions

Blaze template-names: Naming convention for templates no-template-lifecycle-assignments: Prevent deprecated template lifecycle callback assignments eventmap-params: Force consistent event handler parameter names in event maps prefix-eventmap-selectors: Convention for eventmap selectors scope-dom-lookups: Scope DOM lookups to the template instance no-dom-lookup-on-created: Forbid DOM lookups in template creation callback no-template-parent-data: Avoid accessing template parent data



Core API

currently no rules implemented

Any rule idea is welcome !

Recommended Configuration

This plugin exports a recommended configuration which enforces good Meteor practices. The rules enabled in this configuration can be found in lib/index.js .

To enable the recommended configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc.json config file:

{ "plugins" : [ "meteor" ], "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:meteor/recommended" ] }

You probably also want to enable ESLint to parse ECMAScript 2015 and to support React templates.

Add the following to your .eslintrc.json config file

{ "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : 6 , "sourceType" : "module" , "ecmaFeatures" : { "jsx" : true } } }

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

Limitations

ESLint-plugin-Meteor is not aware of where files are going to be executed, to keep the plugin simple. It will not warn when accessing client-only features on the server and vice versa.

Contributing

Read about set up of the development environment.

Thanks

This plugin is inspired by eslint-plugin-react.

License

ESLint-plugin-Meteor is licensed under the MIT License.