ESLint Parser/Plugin for MDX, helps you lint all ES syntaxes. Linting
codeblocks can be enabled with
mdx/code-blockssetting too! Work perfectly with
eslint-plugin-import,
eslint-plugin-prettieror any other eslint plugins. And also can be integrated with remark-lint plugins to lint markdown syntaxes.
VSCode MDX\: Integrates with VSCode ESLint, syntaxes highlighting and error reporting.
This repository is a monorepo managed by Lerna what means we actually publish several packages to npm from same codebase, including:
|Package
|Description
|Version
|Peer Dependencies
|Dependencies
eslint-mdx
|ESLint Parser for MDX
eslint-plugin-mdx
|ESLint Plugin, Configuration and Rules for MDX
# yarn
yarn add -D eslint-plugin-mdx
# npm
npm i -D eslint-plugin-mdx
If you're using multi languages,
js/jsx/ts/tsx/vue, etc for example, you'd better to always use
overrides feature of ESLint, because configs may be overridden by following configs.
See #251 for more details.
In your ESLint config file:
If you're using
eslint >= 6.4.0, just add:
{
"extends": ["plugin:mdx/recommended"],
// optional, if you want to lint code blocks at the same time
"settings": {
"mdx/code-blocks": true,
// optional, if you want to disable language mapper, set it to `false`
// if you want to override the default language mapper inside, you can provide your own
"mdx/language-mapper": {}
}
}
If you're using
eslint >=6.0.0 and <6.4.0, add as following because it does not support overrides from npm pkg:
{
"extends": ["plugin:mdx/recommended"],
// optional, if you want to lint code blocks at the same time
"settings": {
"mdx/code-blocks": true,
// optional, if you want to disable language mapper, set it to `false`
// if you want to override the default language mapper inside, you can provide your own
"mdx/language-mapper": {}
},
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["*.md"],
"rules": {
"prettier/prettier": [
2,
{
// unnecessary if you're not using `eslint-plugin-prettier`, but required if you are
"parser": "markdown"
}
]
}
},
{
"files": ["*.mdx"],
"extends": ["plugin:mdx/overrides"]
},
{
"files": "**/*.{md,mdx}/**",
"extends": "plugin:mdx/code-blocks"
}
]
}
If you're using
eslint@^5.0.0, you need to enable this parser/plugin manually, because
eslint@5 does not support
extends for
overrides property in its configuration:
const configs = require('eslint-plugin-mdx/lib/configs')
module.exports = {
extends: ['plugin:mdx/recommended'],
// optional, if you want to lint code blocks at the same time
settings: {
'mdx/code-blocks': true,
// optional, if you want to disable language mapper, set it to `false`
// if you want to override the default language mapper inside, you can provide your own
'mdx/language-mapper': {},
},
overrides: [
{
files: ['*.md'],
rules: {
'prettier/prettier': [
2,
{
// unnecessary if you're not using `eslint-plugin-prettier`, but required if you are
parser: 'markdown',
},
],
},
},
{
files: ['*.mdx'],
...configs.overrides,
},
{
files: '**/*.{md,mdx}/**',
...configs.codeBlocks,
},
],
}
Make sure ESLint knows to run on
.md or
.mdx files:
eslint . --ext js,md,mdx
parser (
string | ParserConfig | ParserFn): Custom parser for ES syntax is supported, although
@typescript-eslint/parser or
@babel/eslint-parser or
babel-eslint will be detected automatically what means you actually do not need to do this:
{
"extends": ["plugin:mdx/recommended"],
"parserOptions": {
"parser": "babel-eslint"
}
}
extensions (
string | string[]):
eslint-mdx will only resolve
.mdx files by default, files with other extensions will be resolved by the
parser option. If you want to resolve other extensions as like
.mdx, you can use this option.
markdownExtensions (
string | string[]):
eslint-mdx will only treat
.md files as plain markdown by default, and will lint them via remark plugins. If you want to resolve other extensions as like
.md, you can use this option.
Fixable: HTML style comments in jsx block is invalid, this rule will help you to fix it by transforming it to JSX style comments.
MDX can render
jsx block automatically without exporting them, but ESLint will report
no-unused-expressions issue which could be unexpected, this rule is the replacement, so make sure that you've turned off the original
no-unused-expressions rule.
possible fixable depends on your remark plugins:
Integration with remark-lint plugins, it will read remark's configuration automatically via cosmiconfig. But
.remarkignore will not be respected, you should use
.eslintignore instead.
If you want to disable or change severity of some related rules, it won't work by setting rules in eslint config like
'remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings': 0, you should change your remark config instead like following:
{
"plugins": [
"@1stg/remark-config",
// change to error severity, notice `[]` is required
["lint-no-duplicate-headings", [2]],
// disable following plugin
[
"lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings",
[0] // or false
]
]
}
If you're using remark-lint feature with Prettier both together, you can try remark-preset-prettier which helps you to turn off all rules that are unnecessary or might conflict with Prettier.
{
"plugins": [
"preset-lint-consistent",
"preset-lint-recommended",
"preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
"preset-prettier"
]
}
Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.