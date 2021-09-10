openbase logo
epl

eslint-plugin-lodash-template

by Yosuke Ota
0.19.0

ESLint plugin for John Resig-style micro template, Lodash's template, Underscore's template and EJS.

Readme

eslint-plugin-lodash-template

ESLint plugin for John Resig-style micro templating.

It can be used in projects using Underscore.js and Lodash's template.

This plugin supports code checking for templates like the examples below.

<div id="<%= id %>" class="<%= (i % 2 == 1 ? ' even': '') %>">
  <div class="grid_1 alpha right">
    <img class="righted" src="<%= profile_image_url %>"/>
  </div>
  <div class="grid_6 omega contents">
    <p><b><a href="/<%= from_user %>"><%= from_user %></a>:</b> <%= text %></p>
  </div>
</div>

<% for ( var i = 0; i < users.length; i++ ) { %>
  <li><a href="<%= users[i].url %>"><%= users[i].name %></a></li>
<% } %>

Playground on the Web

output sample(on SublimeText):

sample-sublime-text

Features

  • Enable ESLint in Underscore.js and Lodash's templates.
  • You can find issues specific to template tags.
  • Improves readability of HTML templates.
  • For JavaScript templates, enable ESLint both inside and outside the template tag. (This is an experimental feature)
  • Partial supports for EJS.

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-lodash-template

Documentation

See documents.

Usage

Create .eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.

Example .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    // add more generic rulesets here, such as:
    // 'eslint:recommended',
    'plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-html'
  ],
  rules: {
    // override/add rules settings here, such as:
    // 'lodash-template/no-warning-html-comments': 'error'
  }
}

Attention

This plugin does special handling for the following rule warnings in the template.

Rule IDProcess DescriptionAnother way this plugin supports
indentDisable warningslodash-template/scriptlet-indent rule,
lodash-template/html-indent rule
strictDisable warnings--
no-emptyDisable warnings--
max-statements-per-lineDisable warnings--
padded-blocksDisable warnings--
no-implicit-globalsDisable warnings--
no-multi-spacesDisable warningslodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet rule,
lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-html-tag rule
no-unused-expressionsDisable warnings within interpolate(<%=...%>)--
quotesDisable warnings if doublequote is set--
no-irregular-whitespaceDisable warnings outside template tagslodash-template/no-irregular-whitespace rule

Configs

This plugin provides 6 predefined configs:

  • plugin:lodash-template/base - Settings and rules to enable correct ESLint parsing
  • plugin:lodash-template/best-practices - Above, plus rules to improve dev experience
  • plugin:lodash-template/recommended - Above, plus rules to improve code readability
  • plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-html - Above, plus rules to improve code readability with HTML tamplate
  • plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script - plugin:lodash-template/recommended config, plus to enable ESLint parsing of JavaScript templates (This is an experimental feature)
  • plugin:lodash-template/all - All rules of this plugin are included

Rules

The --fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.

Base Rules (Enabling Correct ESLint Parsing)

Enable this plugin using with:

{
  "extends": "plugin:lodash-template/base"
}
Rule IDDescription
lodash-template/no-script-parsing-errordisallow parsing errors in template

Best Practices (Improve Development Experience)

Enforce all the rules in this category with:

{
  "extends": "plugin:lodash-template/best-practices"
}
Rule IDDescription
lodash-template/no-empty-template-tagdisallow empty micro-template tag. (ex. 🆖 <% %>)
lodash-template/no-invalid-template-interpolationdisallow other than expression in micro-template interpolation. (ex. 🆖 <%= if (test) { %>)
🔧lodash-template/no-semi-in-template-interpolationdisallow the semicolon at the end of expression in micro template interpolation.(ex. 🆗 <%= text %> 🆖 <%= text; %>)

Enforce all the rules in this category and all the rules in Best Practices categories with:

{
  "extends": "plugin:lodash-template/recommended"
}
Rule IDDescription
🔧lodash-template/no-irregular-whitespacedisallow irregular whitespace outside the template tags.
🔧lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptletdisallow multiple spaces in scriptlet. (ex. 🆖 <% if···(test)···{ %>)
🔧lodash-template/scriptlet-indentenforce consistent indentation to scriptlet in micro-template tag.
🔧lodash-template/template-tag-spacingenforce unified spacing in micro-template tag. (ex. 🆗 <%= prop %>, 🆖 <%=prop%>)

Enforce all the rules in this category and all the rules in Best Practices/Recommended categories with:

{
  "extends": "plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-html"
}
Rule IDDescription
🔧lodash-template/attribute-name-casingenforce HTML attribute name casing. (ex. 🆗 <div foo-bar> 🆖 <div fooBar> <div FOO-BAR>)
🔧lodash-template/attribute-value-quoteenforce quotes style of HTML attributes. (ex. 🆗 <div class="abc"> 🆖 <div class='abc'> <div class=abc>)
🔧lodash-template/element-name-casingenforce HTML element name casing. (ex. 🆗 <xxx-element> 🆖 <xxxElement> <DIV>)
🔧lodash-template/html-closing-bracket-newlinerequire or disallow a line break before tag's closing brackets
🔧lodash-template/html-closing-bracket-spacingrequire or disallow a space before tag's closing brackets. (ex. 🆗 <input> <input·/> 🆖 <input·> <input/>)
🔧lodash-template/html-comment-content-newlinerequire or disallow a line break before and after HTML comment contents
🔧lodash-template/html-comment-spacingenforce unified spacing in HTML comment. (ex. 🆗 <!-- comment -->, 🆖 <!--comment-->)
🔧lodash-template/html-content-newlinerequire or disallow a line break before and after HTML contents
🔧lodash-template/html-indentenforce consistent HTML indentation.
🔧lodash-template/max-attributes-per-lineenforce the maximum number of HTML attributes per line
lodash-template/no-duplicate-attributesdisallow duplication of HTML attributes. (ex. 🆖 <div foo foo>)
lodash-template/no-html-commentsdisallow HTML comments. (ex. 🆖 <!-- comment -->)
🔧lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-html-tagdisallow multiple spaces in HTML tags. (ex. 🆖 <input···type="text">)
🔧lodash-template/no-space-attribute-equal-signdisallow spacing around equal signs in attribute. (ex. 🆗 <div class="item"> 🆖 <div class = "item">)
lodash-template/no-warning-html-commentsdisallow specified warning terms in HTML comments. (ex. 🆖 <!-- TODO:task -->)

Uncategorized

Rule IDDescription
lodash-template/no-template-tag-in-start-tagdisallow template tag in start tag outside attribute values. (ex. 🆖 <input <%= 'disabled' %> >)
lodash-template/prefer-escape-template-interpolationsprefer escape micro-template interpolations. (ex. 🆗 <%- ... %>, 🆖 <%= ... %>)

Deprecated

  • ⚠️ We're going to remove deprecated rules in the next major release. Please migrate to successor/new rules.
  • 😇 We don't fix bugs which are in deprecated rules since we don't have enough resources.
Rule IDReplaced by
lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet
lodash-template/plugin-option(no replacement)
lodash-template/script-indentlodash-template/scriptlet-indent

Plugin Option

Suppress no-undef warnings in the template tag

Please set the global variable used in all templates as follows.

.eslintrc.*:

  {
      "settings": {
+         "lodash-template/globals": ["variableName"]
      }
  }

"html/html-extensions": [".html", ".we"],

Please write the global comment in the file as follows for the variable to be used with a specific template.

+ <% /* global users */ %>
  <% for ( var i = 0; i < users.length; i++ ) { %>
    <li><a href="<%= users[i].url %>"><%= users[i].name %></a></li>
  <% } %>

Suppress reports for specific rules in template files

Please set as follows.

.eslintrc.*:

  {
      "settings": {
+         "lodash-template/ignoreRules": ["no-undef", "no-tabs"]
      }
  }

The ESLint standard suppression method can also be used by using template tag, as follows.

+ <% /* eslint no-ternary: 0 */ %>

Customize parser

For example, if you set Lodash templateSettings as follows,

_.templateSettings = {
    evaluate:    /{{([\s\S]+?)}}/g,
    interpolate: /{{=([\s\S]+?)}}/g,
    escape:      /{{-([\s\S]+?)}}/g
};

please set parserOptions(ex. .eslintrc.*) as follows.

      parserOptions: {
+         templateSettings: {
+             evaluate:    ["{{", "}}"],
+             interpolate: ["{{=", "}}"],
+             escape:      ["{{-", "}}"],
+         },
      },

For example, to parse like EJS, set as follows,

(If plugin:lodash-template/*** is set in extends, it is automatically applied to the extension .ejs.)

      parserOptions: {
+         templateSettings: {
+             evaluate:    [ ["<%", "<%_"], ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+             interpolate: [  "<%-",        ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+             escape:      [  "<%=",        ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+             comment:     [  "<%#",        ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+             literal:     [  "<%%" ],
+         },
      },

(This plugin do not provide complete support for EJS. e.g. the include directive.)

Customize target extentions

Please set .eslintrc.* as follows.

(For example, for EJS.)

+    "overrides": [
+        {
+            "files": ["*.ejs"],
+            "processor": "lodash-template/html"
+        }
+    ]

For JavaScript Templates

(This is an experimental feature)

For example if you have a file like below.

/* eslint no-multi-spaces: error */
<% /* eslint lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet: error */ %>

// if this plugin is not used, a parsing error will occur.
const obj    = <%= JSON.stringify(options     ) %>
//       ^^^^                          ^^^^^ 
//         |                            |
//         |          If you don't use `"plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"`,
//         |          only the space after `options` is reported.
//         |
//         + When using `"plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"`, the space after `obj` is also reported.

Playground on the Web

Configuring

Please set .eslintrc.* as follows.

+    "overrides": [
+        {
+            "files": ["**/your/templates/*.js"],
+            "extends": ["plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"]
+        }
+    ]

If you do not want to use the included rules, set the details as follows.

    "overrides": [
        {
            "files": ["**/your/templates/*.js"],
-            "extends": ["plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"],
+            "extends": ["plugin:lodash-template/base"],
+            "processor": "lodash-template/script",
+            "rules": {
+                "lodash-template/no-invalid-template-interpolation": "error"
+                ...
+            }
        }
    ]

FAQ

Editor Settings with HTML templates

About how to mark warnings on editor.

  • VSCode (VS Code ESLint extension)

    settings.json:

    {
    "eslint.validate": [ "javascript", "javascriptreact", "html" ]
}

  • Sublime Text3 (SublimeLinter-eslint)

    [Preference] > [Package Settings] > [SublimeLinter] > [Settings]

    // SublimeLinter Settings - User
{
    "linters": {
        "eslint": {
            "selector": "text.html, source.js - meta.attribute-with-value"
        }
    }
}

Migrations

Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.

parserServices

Information provided by parserServices on this plugin

Development Tools

  • npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
  • npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

