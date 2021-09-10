ESLint plugin for John Resig-style micro templating.
It can be used in projects using Underscore.js and Lodash's template.
This plugin supports code checking for templates like the examples below.
<div id="<%= id %>" class="<%= (i % 2 == 1 ? ' even': '') %>">
<div class="grid_1 alpha right">
<img class="righted" src="<%= profile_image_url %>"/>
</div>
<div class="grid_6 omega contents">
<p><b><a href="/<%= from_user %>"><%= from_user %></a>:</b> <%= text %></p>
</div>
</div>
<% for ( var i = 0; i < users.length; i++ ) { %>
<li><a href="<%= users[i].url %>"><%= users[i].name %></a></li>
<% } %>
output sample(on SublimeText):
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-lodash-template
Create
.eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: http://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// 'eslint:recommended',
'plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-html'
],
rules: {
// override/add rules settings here, such as:
// 'lodash-template/no-warning-html-comments': 'error'
}
}
This plugin does special handling for the following rule warnings in the template.
|Rule ID
|Process Description
|Another way this plugin supports
indent
|Disable warnings
lodash-template/scriptlet-indent rule,
lodash-template/html-indent rule
strict
|Disable warnings
|--
no-empty
|Disable warnings
|--
max-statements-per-line
|Disable warnings
|--
padded-blocks
|Disable warnings
|--
no-implicit-globals
|Disable warnings
|--
no-multi-spaces
|Disable warnings
lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet rule,
lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-html-tag rule
no-unused-expressions
|Disable warnings within interpolate(<%=...%>)
|--
quotes
|Disable warnings if doublequote is set
|--
no-irregular-whitespace
|Disable warnings outside template tags
lodash-template/no-irregular-whitespace rule
This plugin provides 6 predefined configs:
plugin:lodash-template/base - Settings and rules to enable correct ESLint parsing
plugin:lodash-template/best-practices - Above, plus rules to improve dev experience
plugin:lodash-template/recommended - Above, plus rules to improve code readability
plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-html - Above, plus rules to improve code readability with HTML tamplate
plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script -
plugin:lodash-template/recommended config, plus to enable ESLint parsing of JavaScript templates (This is an experimental feature)
plugin:lodash-template/all - All rules of this plugin are included
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.
Enable this plugin using with:
{
"extends": "plugin:lodash-template/base"
}
|Rule ID
|Description
|lodash-template/no-script-parsing-error
|disallow parsing errors in template
Enforce all the rules in this category with:
{
"extends": "plugin:lodash-template/best-practices"
}
|Rule ID
|Description
|lodash-template/no-empty-template-tag
|disallow empty micro-template tag. (ex. 🆖
<% %>)
|lodash-template/no-invalid-template-interpolation
|disallow other than expression in micro-template interpolation. (ex. 🆖
<%= if (test) { %>)
|🔧
|lodash-template/no-semi-in-template-interpolation
|disallow the semicolon at the end of expression in micro template interpolation.(ex. 🆗
<%= text %> 🆖
<%= text; %>)
Enforce all the rules in this category and all the rules in
Best Practices categories with:
{
"extends": "plugin:lodash-template/recommended"
}
|Rule ID
|Description
|🔧
|lodash-template/no-irregular-whitespace
|disallow irregular whitespace outside the template tags.
|🔧
|lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet
|disallow multiple spaces in scriptlet. (ex. 🆖
<% if···(test)···{ %>)
|🔧
|lodash-template/scriptlet-indent
|enforce consistent indentation to scriptlet in micro-template tag.
|🔧
|lodash-template/template-tag-spacing
|enforce unified spacing in micro-template tag. (ex. 🆗
<%= prop %>, 🆖
<%=prop%>)
Enforce all the rules in this category and all the rules in
Best Practices/
Recommended categories with:
{
"extends": "plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-html"
}
|Rule ID
|Description
|🔧
|lodash-template/attribute-name-casing
|enforce HTML attribute name casing. (ex. 🆗
<div foo-bar> 🆖
<div fooBar>
<div FOO-BAR>)
|🔧
|lodash-template/attribute-value-quote
|enforce quotes style of HTML attributes. (ex. 🆗
<div class="abc"> 🆖
<div class='abc'>
<div class=abc>)
|🔧
|lodash-template/element-name-casing
|enforce HTML element name casing. (ex. 🆗
<xxx-element> 🆖
<xxxElement>
<DIV>)
|🔧
|lodash-template/html-closing-bracket-newline
|require or disallow a line break before tag's closing brackets
|🔧
|lodash-template/html-closing-bracket-spacing
|require or disallow a space before tag's closing brackets. (ex. 🆗
<input>
<input·/> 🆖
<input·>
<input/>)
|🔧
|lodash-template/html-comment-content-newline
|require or disallow a line break before and after HTML comment contents
|🔧
|lodash-template/html-comment-spacing
|enforce unified spacing in HTML comment. (ex. 🆗
<!-- comment -->, 🆖
<!--comment-->)
|🔧
|lodash-template/html-content-newline
|require or disallow a line break before and after HTML contents
|🔧
|lodash-template/html-indent
|enforce consistent HTML indentation.
|🔧
|lodash-template/max-attributes-per-line
|enforce the maximum number of HTML attributes per line
|lodash-template/no-duplicate-attributes
|disallow duplication of HTML attributes. (ex. 🆖
<div foo foo>)
|lodash-template/no-html-comments
|disallow HTML comments. (ex. 🆖
<!-- comment -->)
|🔧
|lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-html-tag
|disallow multiple spaces in HTML tags. (ex. 🆖
<input···type="text">)
|🔧
|lodash-template/no-space-attribute-equal-sign
|disallow spacing around equal signs in attribute. (ex. 🆗
<div class="item"> 🆖
<div class = "item">)
|lodash-template/no-warning-html-comments
|disallow specified warning terms in HTML comments. (ex. 🆖
<!-- TODO:task -->)
|Rule ID
|Description
|lodash-template/no-template-tag-in-start-tag
|disallow template tag in start tag outside attribute values. (ex. 🆖
<input <%= 'disabled' %> >)
|lodash-template/prefer-escape-template-interpolations
|prefer escape micro-template interpolations. (ex. 🆗
<%- ... %>, 🆖
<%= ... %>)
- ⚠️ We're going to remove deprecated rules in the next major release. Please migrate to successor/new rules.
- 😇 We don't fix bugs which are in deprecated rules since we don't have enough resources.
|Rule ID
|Replaced by
|lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-script
|lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet
|lodash-template/plugin-option
|(no replacement)
|lodash-template/script-indent
|lodash-template/scriptlet-indent
no-undef warnings in the template tag
Please set the global variable used in all templates as follows.
.eslintrc.*:
{
"settings": {
+ "lodash-template/globals": ["variableName"]
}
}
"html/html-extensions": [".html", ".we"],
Please write the global comment in the file as follows for the variable to be used with a specific template.
+ <% /* global users */ %>
<% for ( var i = 0; i < users.length; i++ ) { %>
<li><a href="<%= users[i].url %>"><%= users[i].name %></a></li>
<% } %>
Please set as follows.
.eslintrc.*:
{
"settings": {
+ "lodash-template/ignoreRules": ["no-undef", "no-tabs"]
}
}
The ESLint standard suppression method can also be used by using template tag, as follows.
+ <% /* eslint no-ternary: 0 */ %>
For example, if you set Lodash
templateSettings as follows,
_.templateSettings = {
evaluate: /{{([\s\S]+?)}}/g,
interpolate: /{{=([\s\S]+?)}}/g,
escape: /{{-([\s\S]+?)}}/g
};
please set
parserOptions(ex. .eslintrc.*) as follows.
parserOptions: {
+ templateSettings: {
+ evaluate: ["{{", "}}"],
+ interpolate: ["{{=", "}}"],
+ escape: ["{{-", "}}"],
+ },
},
For example, to parse like EJS, set as follows,
(If
plugin:lodash-template/*** is set in
extends, it is automatically applied to the extension
.ejs.)
parserOptions: {
+ templateSettings: {
+ evaluate: [ ["<%", "<%_"], ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+ interpolate: [ "<%-", ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+ escape: [ "<%=", ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+ comment: [ "<%#", ["%>", "-%>", "_%>"] ],
+ literal: [ "<%%" ],
+ },
},
(This plugin do not provide complete support for EJS. e.g. the
include directive.)
Please set .eslintrc.* as follows.
(For example, for EJS.)
+ "overrides": [
+ {
+ "files": ["*.ejs"],
+ "processor": "lodash-template/html"
+ }
+ ]
(This is an experimental feature)
For example if you have a file like below.
/* eslint no-multi-spaces: error */
<% /* eslint lodash-template/no-multi-spaces-in-scriptlet: error */ %>
// if this plugin is not used, a parsing error will occur.
const obj = <%= JSON.stringify(options ) %>
// ^^^^ ^^^^^
// | |
// | If you don't use `"plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"`,
// | only the space after `options` is reported.
// |
// + When using `"plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"`, the space after `obj` is also reported.
Please set .eslintrc.* as follows.
+ "overrides": [
+ {
+ "files": ["**/your/templates/*.js"],
+ "extends": ["plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"]
+ }
+ ]
If you do not want to use the included rules, set the details as follows.
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["**/your/templates/*.js"],
- "extends": ["plugin:lodash-template/recommended-with-script"],
+ "extends": ["plugin:lodash-template/base"],
+ "processor": "lodash-template/script",
+ "rules": {
+ "lodash-template/no-invalid-template-interpolation": "error"
+ ...
+ }
}
]
About how to mark warnings on editor.
VSCode (VS Code ESLint extension)
settings.json:
{
"eslint.validate": [ "javascript", "javascriptreact", "html" ]
}
Sublime Text3 (SublimeLinter-eslint)
[Preference] > [Package Settings] > [SublimeLinter] > [Settings]
// SublimeLinter Settings - User
{
"linters": {
"eslint": {
"selector": "text.html, source.js - meta.attribute-with-value"
}
}
}
