Lodash-specific linting rules for ESLint.
Install ESLint either locally or globally.
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
If you installed
ESLint globally, you have to install the Lodash plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.
$ npm install eslint-plugin-lodash --save-dev
Add a
plugins section and specify ESLint-Plugin-Lodash as a plugin.
You can additionally add settings for the plugin.
These are settings that can be shared by all of the rules. All settings are under the
lodash inside the general
settings object. For more info about shared settings, read the ESLint Configuration Guide.
imported in ES6 modules or
required in commonjs.
4).
If you wish to use this plugin with Lodash v3, this value should be
3. (on by default in the config
v3)
Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces all the rules.
You can configure the plugin as follows:
{
"plugins": ["lodash"],
"extends": ["plugin:lodash/recommended"]
}
If you work with the full Lodash object with the same variable name every time, you should use the
canonical configuration. This allows rules to run without explicitly importing Lodash in your code, and allows for faster execution for some of the rules:
{
"plugins": ["lodash"],
"extends": ["plugin:lodash/canonical"]
}
Out of the box, this plugin supports the use of Lodash v4. To use with Lodash v3, the config needs to specify the version in the
settings, and can't use some rules.
The plugin also exports a
v3 config for ease of use.
{
"plugins": ["lodash"],
"extends": ["plugin:lodash/v3"]
}
Rules are divided into categories for your convenience. All rules are off by default, unless you use one of the plugin's configurations which turn all relevant rules on.
The following rules point out areas where you might have made mistakes.
thisArg for Lodash method callbacks, depending on major version.
forEach.
.value() on chains that have already ended (e.g. with
max() or
reduce()) (fixable)
this inside callbacks without binding them.
value() or non-chainable methods like
max().,
These rules are purely matters of style and are quite subjective.
sortBy or
orderBy
flow or
flowRight.
lodash/map vs
lodash)
.commit() on chains that should end with
.value()
get and
property: array, string, or arrays only for paths with variables. (fixable)
_.compact over
_.filter for only truthy values.
_.filter over
_.forEach with an
if statement inside.
_.find over
_.filter followed by selecting the first result.
_.flatMap over consecutive
map and
flatten.
_.without instead of
_.pull.
_.invoke over
_.map with a method call inside.
_.map over
_.forEach with a
push inside.
_.reject over filter with
!(expression) or
x.prop1 !== value
_.prototype.thru in the chain and not call functions in the initial value, e.g.
_(x).thru(f).map(g)...
_(str).split(' ')...
These rules are also stylistic choices, but they also recommend using Lodash instead of native functions and constructs.
For example, Lodash collection methods (e.g.
map,
forEach) are generally faster than native collection methods.
_.constant over functions returning literals.
_.get or
_.has over expression chains like
a && a.b && a.b.c.
_.includes over comparing
indexOf to -1.
_.isNil over checks for both null and undefined.
_.map) over native and mixed chains.
_.map) over native array methods.
_.is* methods over
typeof and
instanceof checks when applicable.
_.matches over conditions like
a.foo === 1 && a.bar === 2 && a.baz === 3.
_.noop over empty functions.
_.overSome and
_.overEvery instead of checks with
&& and
|| for methods that have a boolean check iteratee.
_.some over comparing
findIndex to -1.
_.startsWith over
a.indexOf(b) === 0.
_.times over
_.map without using the iteratee's arguments.
Contributions are always welcome! For more info, read our contribution guide.
ESLint-plugin-lodash is licensed under the MIT License.