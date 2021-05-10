A plugin for ESLint that allows you to use project-specific rules, similar to the --rulesdir command line option (more).

Workaround for https://github.com/eslint/eslint/issues/8769 (previously https://github.com/eslint/eslint/issues/2715).

Other solutions

https://github.com/taskworld/eslint-plugin-local

https://github.com/not-an-aardvark/eslint-plugin-rulesdir Allows for a custom rules directory name



Dependencies

Requires ESLint version 0.8.0 or higher

Install

npm install eslint-plugin-local-rules

Usage

; module .exports = { 'disallow-identifiers' : { meta : { docs : { description : 'disallow identifiers' , category : 'Possible Errors' , recommended : false , }, schema : [], }, create : function ( context ) { return { Identifier : function ( node ) { context.report({ node : node, message : 'Identifiers not allowed for Super Important reasons.' , }); }, }; }, }, };

{ "plugins" : [ "eslint-plugin-local-rules" ], "rules" : { "local-rules/disallow-identifiers" : 2 } }

License

MIT