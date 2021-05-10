A plugin for ESLint that allows you to use project-specific rules, similar to the
--rulesdir command line option (more).
Workaround for https://github.com/eslint/eslint/issues/8769 (previously https://github.com/eslint/eslint/issues/2715).
npm install eslint-plugin-local-rules
'use strict';
module.exports = {
'disallow-identifiers': {
meta: {
docs: {
description: 'disallow identifiers',
category: 'Possible Errors',
recommended: false,
},
schema: [],
},
create: function(context) {
return {
Identifier: function(node) {
context.report({
node: node,
message: 'Identifiers not allowed for Super Important reasons.',
});
},
};
},
},
};
{
"plugins": [
"eslint-plugin-local-rules"
],
"rules": {
"local-rules/disallow-identifiers": 2
}
}
MIT