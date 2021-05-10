openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epl

eslint-plugin-local-rules

by Clayton Watts
1.1.0 (see all)

A plugin for ESLint that allows you to use project-specific rules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-local-rules

A plugin for ESLint that allows you to use project-specific rules, similar to the --rulesdir command line option (more).

Workaround for https://github.com/eslint/eslint/issues/8769 (previously https://github.com/eslint/eslint/issues/2715).

Other solutions

Dependencies

  • Requires ESLint version 0.8.0 or higher

Install

npm install eslint-plugin-local-rules

Usage

./eslint-local-rules.js (or ./eslint-local-rules/index.js)

'use strict';

module.exports = {
  'disallow-identifiers': {
    meta: {
      docs: {
        description: 'disallow identifiers',
        category: 'Possible Errors',
        recommended: false,
      },
      schema: [],
    },
    create: function(context) {
      return {
        Identifier: function(node) {
          context.report({
            node: node,
            message: 'Identifiers not allowed for Super Important reasons.',
          });
        },
      };
    },
  },
};

./.eslintrc

{
  "plugins": [
    "eslint-plugin-local-rules"
  ],

  "rules": {
    "local-rules/disallow-identifiers": 2
  }
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial