eslint-plugin-local

by taskworld
1.0.0 (see all)

module.exports = require('../../.eslintplugin')

Downloads/wk

47.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-local

This ESLint plugin allows you to implement a custom ESLint plugin (including custom rules) for your project. For more information see this issue.

Inspired by cletusw/eslint-plugin-local-rules.

Usage

Installation:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-local

Create a custom plugin at .eslintplugin.js or .eslintplugin/index.js (refer to ESLint’s official guide):

exports.rules = {
  'thou-shalt-use-only-string-literals-in-l10n-functions': {
    create: function (context) {
      return { ... }
    }
  }
}

Add the plugin:

plugins:
  - local
rules:
  - local/thou-shalt-use-only-string-literals-in-l10n-functions: error

