This ESLint plugin allows you to implement a custom ESLint plugin (including custom rules) for your project. For more information see this issue.
Inspired by cletusw/eslint-plugin-local-rules.
Installation:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-local
Create a custom plugin at
.eslintplugin.js or
.eslintplugin/index.js (refer to ESLint’s official guide):
exports.rules = {
'thou-shalt-use-only-string-literals-in-l10n-functions': {
create: function (context) {
return { ... }
}
}
}
Add the plugin:
plugins:
- local
rules:
- local/thou-shalt-use-only-string-literals-in-l10n-functions: error