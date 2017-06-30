This ESLint plugin allows you to implement a custom ESLint plugin (including custom rules) for your project. For more information see this issue.

Inspired by cletusw/eslint-plugin-local-rules.

Usage

Installation:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-local

Create a custom plugin at .eslintplugin.js or .eslintplugin/index.js (refer to ESLint’s official guide):

exports.rules = { 'thou-shalt-use-only-string-literals-in-l10n-functions' : { create : function ( context ) { return { ... } } } }

Add the plugin: