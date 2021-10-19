eslint-plugin-lit
ESLint plugin for Lit.
Assuming you already have ESLint installed, run:
# npm
npm install eslint-plugin-lit --save-dev
# yarn
yarn add eslint-plugin-lit --dev
Then extend the recommended eslint config:
{
"extends": [
// ...
"plugin:lit/recommended"
]
}
If you want more fine-grained configuration, you can instead add a snippet like this to your ESLint configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
// ...
"lit"
],
"rules": {
// ...
"lit/no-legacy-template-syntax": "error",
"lit/no-template-arrow": "warn"
}
}
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces Lit good practices.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:lit/recommended"]
}
eslint-plugin-wc
We highly recommend you also depend on eslint-plugin-wc as it will provide additional rules for web components in general:
npm i -D eslint-plugin-wc
Then extend the recommended eslint config:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:wc/recommended",
"plugin:lit/recommended"
]
}
MIT