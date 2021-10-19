ESLint plugin for Lit.

Install

Assuming you already have ESLint installed, run:

npm install eslint-plugin-lit --save-dev yarn add eslint-plugin-lit --dev

Usage

Then extend the recommended eslint config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:lit/recommended" ] }

Custom Configuration

If you want more fine-grained configuration, you can instead add a snippet like this to your ESLint configuration file:

{ "plugins" : [ "lit" ], "rules" : { "lit/no-legacy-template-syntax" : "error" , "lit/no-template-arrow" : "warn" } }

List of supported rules

Shareable configurations

Recommended

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces Lit good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:lit/recommended" ] }

Usage with eslint-plugin-wc

We highly recommend you also depend on eslint-plugin-wc as it will provide additional rules for web components in general:

npm i -D eslint-plugin-wc

Then extend the recommended eslint config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:wc/recommended" , "plugin:lit/recommended" ] }

License

MIT