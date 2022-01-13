Rules to validate the presence of license headers in source files.

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-license-header --save-dev

Usage

Add license-header to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "license-header" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "license-header/header" : [ "error" , "./resources/license-header.js" ] } }

You may auto-fix your source files, adding or updating a given license header:

eslint --fix .

Supported Rules

license-header/header : checks a source file for the presence of a license header

License

MIT