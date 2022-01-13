Rules to validate the presence of license headers in source files.
npm install eslint-plugin-license-header --save-dev
Add
license-header to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"license-header"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"license-header/header": [ "error", "./resources/license-header.js" ]
}
}
You may auto-fix your source files, adding or updating a given license header:
eslint --fix .
license-header/header: checks a source file for the presence of a license header