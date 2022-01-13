openbase logo
epl

eslint-plugin-license-header

by Nico Rehwaldt
0.2.1 (see all)

Rules to validate the presence of license headers in source files.

Readme

eslint-plugin-license-header

CI Code coverage

Rules to validate the presence of license headers in source files.

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-license-header --save-dev

Usage

Add license-header to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": [
    "license-header"
  ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "license-header/header": [ "error", "./resources/license-header.js" ]
  }
}

You may auto-fix your source files, adding or updating a given license header:

eslint --fix .

Supported Rules

License

MIT

