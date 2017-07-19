openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-plugin-lean-imports

by eslint-plugins
0.3.3 (see all)

Make sure your imports only import the bits you need

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ESLint-plugin-lean-imports

Travis Build Status devDependency Status

Make sure your imports only import the bits you need. Named imports actually import the entire library. So for example, this imports all of react-bootstrap:

import {Tab} from 'react-bootstrap'

In contrast, the direct import style only imports the specifically imported item:

import Tab from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Tab';

To avoid unnecessary bloating your bundle, this linting rule forbids the use of the named import style above, for the libraries that you specify in the configuration.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

npm install eslint

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install lean-imports plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

npm install eslint-plugin-lean-imports

The rules are specifically written to target ES6 JavaScript, so you'll want to use the babel-eslint parser.

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-lean-imports as a plugin.

{
  "parser": "babel-eslint",
  "plugins": [
    "lean-imports"
  ]
}

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{
  "rules": {
    "lean-imports/import": [1, [
        "lodash",
        "react-bootstrap"
    ]]
  }
}

List of supported rules

The rules prevent from importing the whole library at once.

Here are the supported libraries:

  • import Prevent an array of library from being completely imported

Contributing

PRs are welcome if you have ideas.

Just make sure your commit is prefixed by one of the following:

  • [added]
  • [changed]
  • [fixed]
  • [removed]

For changed or removed, just make sure to add an upgrade path in the commit message.

Ideas are welcome

License

ESLint-plugin-lean-imports is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial