Install ESLint either locally or globally.
$ npm install eslint
If you installed
ESLint globally, you have to install React plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.
$ npm install eslint-plugin-jsx-control-statements
Add
plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-JSX-Control-Statements as a plugin and plugin:jsx-control-statements/recommended
to "extends"
{
"plugins": [
"jsx-control-statements"
],
"extends": ["plugin:jsx-control-statements/recommended"]
}
If it is not already the case you must also configure
ESLint to support JSX.
{
"ecmaFeatures": {
"jsx": true
}
}
The plugin comes with a number of rules and an environment that sets the control statements (
<If>,
<For> etc) as global variables:
{
"rules": {
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-choose-not-empty": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-for-require-each": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-for-require-of": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-if-require-condition": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-otherwise-once-last": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-use-if-tag": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-when-require-condition": 1,
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-jcs-no-undef": 1,
"no-undef": 0 // Replace this with jsx-jcs-no-undef
},
env: {
"jsx-control-statements/jsx-control-statements": true
}
}
After version 7.0.0 of
eslint-plugin-react the rule
react/jsx-no-undef it's not checking globals by default anymore.
So you need to enable this to avoid lint errors telling that "If", "Choose", etc. are not defined. To fix this add to your
rules:
{
"rules": {
"react/jsx-no-undef": [2, { "allowGlobals": true }]
}
}
Choose tag is empty or does not have at least one
When tag as child.
For tag is missing
each attribute. And also marks the variable as defined.
For tag is missing
of attribute.
If tag is missing
condition attribute.
Otherwise tag is used more than once inside
Choose and is not last child.
If tag instead of ternary operator.
When tag is missing
condition attribute.
no-undef rule with one that is tolerant of variables expressed in
<For> (
each and
index attributes) and
<With>. Note that to stop getting errors from
no-undef you have to turn it off and this on.
Thanks to @yannickcr for his awesome eslint-plugin-react.
MIT License. Copyright(c) Vivek Kumar Bansal