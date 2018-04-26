openbase logo
epj

eslint-plugin-jsx-control-statements

by Vivek Kumar Bansal
2.2.1 (see all)

ESLint plugin for JSX-Control-Statements (https://github.com/AlexGilleran/jsx-control-statements)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ESLint-plugin-JSX-control-statements

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status Code Climate

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install React plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install eslint-plugin-jsx-control-statements

Configuration (Simple)

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-JSX-Control-Statements as a plugin and plugin:jsx-control-statements/recommended to "extends"

{
  "plugins": [
    "jsx-control-statements"
  ],
  "extends": ["plugin:jsx-control-statements/recommended"]
}

If it is not already the case you must also configure ESLint to support JSX.

{
  "ecmaFeatures": {
    "jsx": true
  }
}

Configuration (Advanced)

The plugin comes with a number of rules and an environment that sets the control statements (<If>, <For> etc) as global variables:

{
  "rules": {
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-choose-not-empty": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-for-require-each": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-for-require-of": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-if-require-condition": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-otherwise-once-last": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-use-if-tag": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-when-require-condition": 1,
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-jcs-no-undef": 1,
    "no-undef": 0 // Replace this with jsx-jcs-no-undef
  },
  env: {
    "jsx-control-statements/jsx-control-statements": true
  }
}

Important:

After version 7.0.0 of eslint-plugin-react the rule react/jsx-no-undef it's not checking globals by default anymore. So you need to enable this to avoid lint errors telling that "If", "Choose", etc. are not defined. To fix this add to your rules:

 {
   "rules": {
     "react/jsx-no-undef": [2, { "allowGlobals": true }]
   }
    
 }

List of supported rules

  • jsx-choose-not-empty: Warn when Choose tag is empty or does not have at least one When tag as child.
  • jsx-for-require-each: Warn if For tag is missing each attribute. And also marks the variable as defined.
  • jsx-for-require-of: Warn if For tag is missing of attribute.
  • jsx-if-require-condition: Warn if If tag is missing condition attribute.
  • jsx-otherwise-once-last: Warn when Otherwise tag is used more than once inside Choose and is not last child.
  • jsx-use-if-tag: Use If tag instead of ternary operator.
  • jsx-when-require-condition: Warn if When tag is missing condition attribute.
  • jsx-jcs-no-undef: Replaces the built-in no-undef rule with one that is tolerant of variables expressed in <For> (each and index attributes) and <With>. Note that to stop getting errors from no-undef you have to turn it off and this on.

Credits

Thanks to @yannickcr for his awesome eslint-plugin-react.

License

MIT License. Copyright(c) Vivek Kumar Bansal

