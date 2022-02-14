eslint-plugin-jsonc is ESLint plugin for JSON, JSONC and JSON5 files.
This ESLint plugin provides linting rules relate to better ways to help you avoid problems when using JSON, JSONC and JSON5.
"jsonc/auto" rule provided by this plugin.
vue-eslint-parser v7.3.0 and above.
// eslint-disable-next-line
You can check on the Online DEMO.
ESLint is a great linter for JavaScript.
Since JSON is a subset of JavaScript, the same parser and rules can be applied to JSON.
Also, JSONC and JSON5, which are variants of JSON, are more similar to JavaScript than JSON. Applying a JavaScript linter to JSON is more rational than creating a JSON-specific linter.
This plugin parses
.json with its own parser, but this parser just converts AST parsed by
acorn (It is used internally by the ESLint standard parser) into AST with another name. However, ASTs that do not exist in JSON and the superset of JSON syntaxes are reported as parsing errors. By converting the AST to another name, we prevent false positives from ESLint core rules.
Moreover, You can do the same linting using the extended rules of the ESLint core rules provided by this plugin.
The parser package used by this plugin is jsonc-eslint-parser.
e.g. eslint-plugin-json
These plugins use the processor to parse and return the results independently, without providing the ESLint engine with AST and source code text.
Plugins don't provide AST, so you can't use directive comments (e.g.
/* eslint-disable */).
Plugins don't provide source code text, so you can't use it with plugins and rules that use text (e.g. eslint-plugin-prettier, eol-last).
Also, most plugins don't support JSON5.
eslint-plugin-jsonc works by providing AST and source code text to ESLint.
e.g. eslint-plugin-json-files, eslint-plugin-json-es
These plugins use the same AST as JavaScript for linting.
Since the plugin uses the same AST as JavaScript, it may not report syntax that is not available in JSON (e.g.
1 + 1,
(42)). Also, ESLint core rules and other plugin rules can false positives (e.g. quote-props rule reports quote on keys), which can complicate the your configuration.
The AST used by eslint-plugin-jsonc is similar to JavaScript AST, but with a different node name. This will prevent false positives. This means that it can be easily used in combination with other plugins.
See documents.
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-jsonc
Requirements
- ESLint v6.0.0 and above
- Node.js v12.22.x, v14.17.x, v16.x and above
Use
.eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// 'eslint:recommended',
"plugin:jsonc/recommended-with-jsonc",
],
rules: {
// override/add rules settings here, such as:
// 'jsonc/rule-name': 'error'
},
};
This plugin provides configs:
plugin:jsonc/base ... Configuration to enable correct JSON parsing.
plugin:jsonc/recommended-with-json ... Recommended configuration for JSON.
plugin:jsonc/recommended-with-jsonc ... Recommended configuration for JSONC.
plugin:jsonc/recommended-with-json5 ... Recommended configuration for JSON5.
plugin:jsonc/prettier ... Turn off rules that may conflict with Prettier.
plugin:jsonc/all ... Enables all rules. It's meant for testing, not for production use because it changes with every minor and major version of the plugin. Use it at your own risk.
This plugin will parse
.json,
.jsonc and
.json5 by default using the configuration provided by the plugin (unless you already have a parser configured - see below).
See the rule list to get the
rules that this plugin provides.
If you have already specified a parser in your
.eslintrc, you will also need to manually configure the parser for JSON files (your parser config takes priority over that defined by
extends shared configs).
For example, if you are using the
"@babel/eslint-parser", configure it as follows:
module.exports = {
// ...
extends: ["plugin:jsonc/recommended-with-jsonc"],
// ...
parser: "@babel/eslint-parser",
// Add an `overrides` section to add a parser configuration for json.
overrides: [
{
files: ["*.json", "*.json5", "*.jsonc"],
parser: "jsonc-eslint-parser",
},
],
// ...
};
Use the dbaeumer.vscode-eslint extension that Microsoft provides officially.
You have to configure the
eslint.validate option of the extension to check
.json files, because the extension targets only
*.js or
*.jsx files by default.
Example .vscode/settings.json:
{
"eslint.validate": ["javascript", "javascriptreact", "json", "jsonc", "json5"]
}
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.
The rules with the following star ⭐ are included in the config.
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|JSON
|JSONC
|JSON5
|jsonc/auto
|apply jsonc rules similar to your configured ESLint core rules
|🔧
|jsonc/key-name-casing
|enforce naming convention to property key names
|jsonc/no-bigint-literals
|disallow BigInt literals
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-binary-expression
|disallow binary expression
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-binary-numeric-literals
|disallow binary numeric literals
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-comments
|disallow comments
|⭐
|jsonc/no-escape-sequence-in-identifier
|disallow escape sequences in identifiers.
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-hexadecimal-numeric-literals
|disallow hexadecimal numeric literals
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-infinity
|disallow Infinity
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-nan
|disallow NaN
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-number-props
|disallow number property keys
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-numeric-separators
|disallow numeric separators
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-octal-numeric-literals
|disallow octal numeric literals
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-parenthesized
|disallow parentheses around the expression
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-plus-sign
|disallow plus sign
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-regexp-literals
|disallow RegExp literals
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-template-literals
|disallow template literals
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-undefined-value
|disallow
undefined
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-unicode-codepoint-escapes
|disallow Unicode code point escape sequences.
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/sort-array-values
|require array values to be sorted
|🔧
|jsonc/sort-keys
|require object keys to be sorted
|🔧
|jsonc/valid-json-number
|disallow invalid number for JSON
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/vue-custom-block/no-parsing-error
|disallow parsing errors in Vue custom blocks
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|JSON
|JSONC
|JSON5
|jsonc/array-bracket-newline
|enforce line breaks after opening and before closing array brackets
|🔧
|jsonc/array-bracket-spacing
|disallow or enforce spaces inside of brackets
|🔧
|jsonc/array-element-newline
|enforce line breaks between array elements
|🔧
|jsonc/comma-dangle
|require or disallow trailing commas
|🔧
|⭐
|jsonc/comma-style
|enforce consistent comma style
|🔧
|jsonc/indent
|enforce consistent indentation
|🔧
|jsonc/key-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing between keys and values in object literal properties
|🔧
|jsonc/no-dupe-keys
|disallow duplicate keys in object literals
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-floating-decimal
|disallow leading or trailing decimal points in numeric literals
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-multi-str
|disallow multiline strings
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-octal-escape
|disallow octal escape sequences in string literals
|jsonc/no-octal
|disallow legacy octal literals
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-sparse-arrays
|disallow sparse arrays
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/no-useless-escape
|disallow unnecessary escape usage
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/object-curly-newline
|enforce consistent line breaks inside braces
|🔧
|jsonc/object-curly-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside braces
|🔧
|jsonc/object-property-newline
|enforce placing object properties on separate lines
|🔧
|jsonc/quote-props
|require quotes around object literal property names
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/quotes
|enforce use of double or single quotes
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|jsonc/space-unary-ops
|disallow spaces after unary operators
|🔧
|⭐
|⭐
|⭐
You can verify using JSON Schema by checking and installing eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator.
You can verify the message files by checking and installing @intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n.
eslint-plugin-jsonc follows Semantic Versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).