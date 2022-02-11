openbase logo
epj

eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator

by Yosuke Ota
2.3.3 (see all)

ESLint plugin that validates data using JSON Schema Validator.

Readme

Introduction

eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator is ESLint plugin that validates data using JSON Schema Validator.

NPM license NPM version NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads NPM downloads Build Status

📛 Features

This ESLint plugin validates JSON, JSONC, JSON5, YAML, TOML, JavaScript and Vue Custom Blocks with JSON Schema.

You can check on the Online DEMO that uses JavaScript, JSON, YAML and TOML.

📖 Documentation

See documents.

💿 Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-jsonc eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator

Requirements

  • ESLint v6.0.0 and above
  • Node.js v12.22.x, v14.17.x, v16.x and above

📖 Usage

Configuration

Use .eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.

Example .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    // add more generic rulesets here, such as:
    // 'eslint:recommended',
    'plugin:json-schema-validator/recommended'
  ],
  rules: {
    // override/add rules settings here, such as:
    // 'json-schema-validator/no-invalid': 'error'
  }
}

This plugin provides configs:

  • plugin:json-schema-validator/base ... Configuration to enable correct JSON, YAML and TOML parsing.
  • plugin:json-schema-validator/recommended ... Above, plus rule to validate with JSON Schema.

Running ESLint from the command line

If you want to run eslint from the command line, make sure you include the .json, .jsonc, .json5, .yaml, .yml and .toml extension using the --ext option or a glob pattern, because ESLint targets only .js files by default.

Examples:

eslint --ext .js,.json,.jsonc,.json5,.yaml,.yml,.toml src
eslint "src/**/*.{js,json,jsonc,json5,yaml,yml,toml}"

💻 Editor Integrations

Visual Studio Code

Use the dbaeumer.vscode-eslint extension that Microsoft provides officially.

You have to configure the eslint.validate option of the extension to check .json, .jsonc, .json5, .yaml, .yml and .toml files, because the extension targets only *.js or *.jsx files by default.

Example .vscode/settings.json:

{
    "eslint.validate": [
        "javascript",
        "javascriptreact",
        "json",
        "jsonc",
        "json5",
        "yaml",
        "toml"
    ]
}

✅ Rules

The rules with the following star ⭐ are included in the configs.

Rules

Rule IDDescriptionFixableRECOMMENDED
json-schema-validator/no-invalidvalidate object with JSON Schema.

⚡ Advanced Usage

Settings

Use .eslintrc.* file to configure settings. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring/configuration-files#adding-shared-settings.

Example .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  settings: {
    "json-schema-validator": {
      http: {
        getModulePath: "",
        requestOptions: {},
      }
    }
  }
}

Example of http

Example of using the request module for HTTP requests.

./path/to/request-get.js:

const request = require("request")

/**
 * GET Method using request module.
 */
module.exports = function get(url, options) {
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        request.get(url, options, (error, _res, body) => {
            if (error) {
                reject(error)
                return
            }
            resolve(body)
        })
    })
}

.eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  settings: {
    "json-schema-validator": {
      http: {
        getModulePath: require.resolve("./path/to/request-get.js"),
        requestOptions: {
          // Example of proxy settings.
          proxy: "http://my.proxy.com:8080/"
        },
      }
    }
  }
}

🍻 Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.

Development Tools

  • npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
  • npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.

Working With Rules

This plugin uses jsonc-eslint-parser, yaml-eslint-parser and toml-eslint-parser for the parser.

👫 Related Packages

🔒 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

The JSON Schema included in this plugin release is copy from SchemaStore. Check here for licenses and details.

