eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator is ESLint plugin that validates data using JSON Schema Validator.
This ESLint plugin validates JSON, JSONC, JSON5, YAML, TOML, JavaScript and Vue Custom Blocks with JSON Schema.
You can check on the Online DEMO that uses JavaScript, JSON, YAML and TOML.
See documents.
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-jsonc eslint-plugin-json-schema-validator
Requirements
- ESLint v6.0.0 and above
- Node.js v12.22.x, v14.17.x, v16.x and above
Use
.eslintrc.* file to configure rules. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// 'eslint:recommended',
'plugin:json-schema-validator/recommended'
],
rules: {
// override/add rules settings here, such as:
// 'json-schema-validator/no-invalid': 'error'
}
}
This plugin provides configs:
plugin:json-schema-validator/base ... Configuration to enable correct JSON, YAML and TOML parsing.
plugin:json-schema-validator/recommended ... Above, plus rule to validate with JSON Schema.
If you want to run
eslint from the command line, make sure you include the
.json,
.jsonc,
.json5,
.yaml,
.yml and
.toml extension using the
--ext option or a glob pattern, because ESLint targets only
.js files by default.
Examples:
eslint --ext .js,.json,.jsonc,.json5,.yaml,.yml,.toml src
eslint "src/**/*.{js,json,jsonc,json5,yaml,yml,toml}"
Use the dbaeumer.vscode-eslint extension that Microsoft provides officially.
You have to configure the
eslint.validate option of the extension to check
.json,
.jsonc,
.json5,
.yaml,
.yml and
.toml files, because the extension targets only
*.js or
*.jsx files by default.
Example .vscode/settings.json:
{
"eslint.validate": [
"javascript",
"javascriptreact",
"json",
"jsonc",
"json5",
"yaml",
"toml"
]
}
The rules with the following star ⭐ are included in the configs.
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|RECOMMENDED
|json-schema-validator/no-invalid
|validate object with JSON Schema.
|⭐
Use
.eslintrc.* file to configure
settings. See also: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring/configuration-files#adding-shared-settings.
Example .eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
settings: {
"json-schema-validator": {
http: {
getModulePath: "",
requestOptions: {},
}
}
}
}
http ... Settings to resolve schema URLs.
getModulePath ... Module path to
GET the URL. The default implementation is ./src/utils/http-client/get-modules/http.ts.
requestOptions ... Options used in the module.
http
Example of using the
request module for HTTP requests.
./path/to/request-get.js:
const request = require("request")
/**
* GET Method using request module.
*/
module.exports = function get(url, options) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
request.get(url, options, (error, _res, body) => {
if (error) {
reject(error)
return
}
resolve(body)
})
})
}
.eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
settings: {
"json-schema-validator": {
http: {
getModulePath: require.resolve("./path/to/request-get.js"),
requestOptions: {
// Example of proxy settings.
proxy: "http://my.proxy.com:8080/"
},
}
}
}
}
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run update runs in order to update readme and recommended configuration.
This plugin uses jsonc-eslint-parser, yaml-eslint-parser and toml-eslint-parser for the parser.
.vue files.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).
The JSON Schema included in this plugin release is copy from SchemaStore. Check here for licenses and details.