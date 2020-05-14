An ESLint plugin to lint, format, auto-fix, and sort your
json files.
json files (files ending with
.json or
rc)
package.json files (default
true, can be disabled and sorting configured)
json-with-comments files (default
["**/.tsconfig.json", ".vscode/**"])
["**/package-lock.json"])
You'll first need to install ESLint:
npm install eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-json-format:
npm install eslint-plugin-json-format --save-dev
Add
json-format to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"json-format"
]
}
Optional: setup editor integration to format-on-save
cli example:
# lint entire poject for js and various json files
eslint --ext .js,.json,.eslintrc,.babelrc --fix .
Note: In order to lint hidden files (e.g.
.eslintrc.json), you'll need to modify/create a
.eslintignorein your project root with these contents:
.eslintignore:
# eslint ignores hidden files by default !.*.json **/node_modules
.eslintrc):
"settings": {
"json/sort-package-json": "standard",
"json/ignore-files": ["**/package-lock.json"],
"json/json-with-comments-files": ["**/tsconfig.json", ".vscode/**"],
}
Note: glob patterns use
minimatchagainst path names relative to the project root (cwd)
sort-package-json order
You can configure the exact sort order of your
package.json files (or turn it off entirely with
false)
false: disable
package.json sorting.
"standard": default from
sort-package-json. This is a sane, standard order.
"pro": places scripts and dependencies at the top, reducing need to scroll down to view them. Pros only.
["your", "custom", "order", "here"]: provide an array to manually set the sort order.
to turn off sorting
package.json files for example, in your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": [
"json-format"
],
"settings": {
"json/sort-package-json": false,
}
}
to format
tsconfig.json (this will strip comments!), in your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": [
"json-format"
],
"settings": {
"json/json-with-comments-files": [],
}
}
change the sort order of
package.json:
{
"plugins": [
"json-format"
],
"settings": {
"json/sort-package-json": ["license", "dependencies"],
}
}
VSCode:
In order for editor integration via the
vscode-eslint extension, you'll need to enable linting
json files.
.vscode/settings.json:
{
"eslint.enable": true,
"editor.formatOnSave": true,
// enable for eslint-plugin json-format
"eslint.validate": ["json"],
}
to auto-format
json-with-comments-files, also add
"eslint.validate": ["jsonc"]( will strip comments)
npm i -D husky lint-staged
in your
package.json:
{
...
"lint-staged": {
"*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx,json}": [
"eslint --fix"
]
},
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "lint-staged"
}
},
...
}
large amount of code borrowed from
eslint-plugin-html