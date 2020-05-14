eslint-plugin-json-format An ESLint plugin to lint, format, auto-fix, and sort your json files.

Features

lint, format, and auto-fix json files (files ending with .json or rc )

files (files ending with or ) auto-sort package.json files (default true , can be disabled and sorting configured)

files (default , can be disabled and sorting configured) ignores json-with-comments files (default ["**/.tsconfig.json", ".vscode/**"] )

files (default ) ignores certain files by default (default ["**/package-lock.json"] )

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm install eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-json-format :

npm install eslint-plugin-json-format --save-dev

Usage

Add json-format to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "json-format" ] }

Optional: setup editor integration to format-on-save

cli example:

eslint --ext .js,.json,.eslintrc,.babelrc --fix .

Note: In order to lint hidden files (e.g. .eslintrc.json ), you'll need to modify/create a .eslintignore in your project root with these contents: .eslintignore : # eslint ignores hidden files by default !.*.json **/node_modules

Settings

default settings ( .eslintrc ):

"settings" : { "json/sort-package-json" : "standard" , "json/ignore-files" : [ "**/package-lock.json" ], "json/json-with-comments-files" : [ "**/tsconfig.json" , ".vscode/**" ], }

Note: glob patterns use minimatch against path names relative to the project root (cwd)

sort-package-json order

You can configure the exact sort order of your package.json files (or turn it off entirely with false )

Available sorting options

false: disable package.json sorting.

"standard": default from sort-package-json . This is a sane, standard order.

"pro": places scripts and dependencies at the top, reducing need to scroll down to view them. Pros only.

["your", "custom", "order", "here"]: provide an array to manually set the sort order.

Settings examples

to turn off sorting package.json files for example, in your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "json-format" ], "settings" : { "json/sort-package-json" : false , } }

to format tsconfig.json (this will strip comments!), in your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "json-format" ], "settings" : { "json/json-with-comments-files" : [], } }

change the sort order of package.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "json-format" ], "settings" : { "json/sort-package-json" : [ "license" , "dependencies" ], } }

Editor Configuration

VSCode:

In order for editor integration via the vscode-eslint extension, you'll need to enable linting json files.

.vscode/settings.json :

{ "eslint.enable": true, "editor.formatOnSave": true, // enable for eslint-plugin json-format "eslint.validate": ["json"], }

to auto-format json-with-comments-files , also add "eslint.validate": ["jsonc"] ( will strip comments)

husky + lint-staged set up lint and auto-fix on commit

npm i -D husky lint-staged

in your package.json :

{ ... "lint-staged" : { "*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx,json}" : [ "eslint --fix" ] }, "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "lint-staged" } }, ... }

License

MIT

Credits