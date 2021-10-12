ESLint JSON processor and rules
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-json-files:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-json-files --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-json-files globally.
Add
json-files to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"json-files"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"json-files/rule-name": "error"
}
}
Don't forget to use the extension option.
eslint . --ext js,json
|Rule ID
|Description
|json-files/ensure-repository-directory
|ensure repository/directory in package.json
|json-files/no-branch-in-dependencies
|prevent branches in package.json dependencies
|json-files/require-engines
|require the engines field in package.json
|json-files/require-license
|require a license in package.json
|json-files/require-unique-dependency-names
|prevent duplicate packages in dependencies and devDependencies
|json-files/restrict-ranges
|restrict the dependency ranges in package.json
|json-files/sort-package-json
|enforce package.json sorting
|json-files/validate-schema
|require a valid JSON Schema
I wouldn't mind getting this merged into eslint-plugin-node or eslint-plugin-json.