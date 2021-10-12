ESLint JSON processor and rules

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-json-files :

$ npm install eslint-plugin- json -files

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-json-files globally.

Usage

Add json-files to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "json-files" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "json-files/rule-name" : "error" } }

Don't forget to use the extension option.

eslint . --ext js,json

Supported Rules

Rule ID Description json-files/ensure-repository-directory ensure repository/directory in package.json json-files/no-branch-in-dependencies prevent branches in package.json dependencies json-files/require-engines require the engines field in package.json json-files/require-license require a license in package.json json-files/require-unique-dependency-names prevent duplicate packages in dependencies and devDependencies json-files/restrict-ranges restrict the dependency ranges in package.json json-files/sort-package-json enforce package.json sorting json-files/validate-schema require a valid JSON Schema

I wouldn't mind getting this merged into eslint-plugin-node or eslint-plugin-json.