epj

eslint-plugin-json-files

by Kelly Selden
1.3.0 (see all)

ESLint JSON processor and rules

Readme

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-json-files:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-json-files --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-json-files globally.

Usage

Add json-files to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "json-files"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "json-files/rule-name": "error"
    }
}

Don't forget to use the extension option.

eslint . --ext js,json

Supported Rules

Rule IDDescription
json-files/ensure-repository-directoryensure repository/directory in package.json
json-files/no-branch-in-dependenciesprevent branches in package.json dependencies
json-files/require-enginesrequire the engines field in package.json
json-files/require-licenserequire a license in package.json
json-files/require-unique-dependency-namesprevent duplicate packages in dependencies and devDependencies
json-files/restrict-rangesrestrict the dependency ranges in package.json
json-files/sort-package-jsonenforce package.json sorting
json-files/validate-schemarequire a valid JSON Schema

Footnotes

I wouldn't mind getting this merged into eslint-plugin-node or eslint-plugin-json.

