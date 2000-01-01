JSDoc linting rules for ESLint.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

npm install --save-dev eslint

If you have installed ESLint globally, you have to install JSDoc plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jsdoc

Configuration

Add plugins section to .eslintrc.* and specify eslint-plugin-jsdoc as a plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "jsdoc" ] }

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{ "rules" : { "jsdoc/check-access" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-alignment" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-examples" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-indentation" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-line-alignment" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-param-names" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-property-names" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-syntax" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-tag-names" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-types" : 1 , "jsdoc/check-values" : 1 , "jsdoc/empty-tags" : 1 , "jsdoc/implements-on-classes" : 1 , "jsdoc/match-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/multiline-blocks" : 1 , "jsdoc/newline-after-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-bad-blocks" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-defaults" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-types" : 1 , "jsdoc/no-undefined-types" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-example" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-file-overview" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-jsdoc" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-param" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-param-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-param-name" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-param-type" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-property" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-property-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-property-name" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-property-type" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-returns" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-returns-check" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-returns-description" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-returns-type" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-throws" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-yields" : 1 , "jsdoc/require-yields-check" : 1 , "jsdoc/tag-lines" : 1 , "jsdoc/valid-types" : 1 } }

Or you can simply add the following to .eslintrc.*, which enables the rules commented above as "recommended":

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:jsdoc/recommended" ] }

You can then selectively add to or override the recommended rules.

Options

Rules may, as per the ESLint user guide, have their own individual options. In eslint-plugin-jsdoc , a few options, such as, exemptedBy and contexts , may be used across different rules.

eslint-plugin-jsdoc options, if present, are generally in the form of an object supplied as the second argument in an array after the error level (any exceptions to this format are explained within that rule's docs).

{ rules : { 'jsdoc/require-example' : [ 'error' , { avoidExampleOnConstructors : true , exemptedBy : [ 'type' ] } ] } }

Settings

settings.jsdoc.ignorePrivate - Disables all rules for the comment block on which a @private tag (or @access private ) occurs. Defaults to false . Note: This has no effect with the rule check-access (whose purpose is to check access modifiers) or empty-tags (which checks @private itself).

- Disables all rules for the comment block on which a tag (or ) occurs. Defaults to . Note: This has no effect with the rule (whose purpose is to check access modifiers) or (which checks itself). settings.jsdoc.ignoreInternal - Disables all rules for the comment block on which a @internal tag occurs. Defaults to false . Note: This has no effect with the rule empty-tags (which checks @internal itself).

maxLines and minLines

One can use minLines and maxLines to indicate how many line breaks (if any) will be checked to find a jsdoc comment block before the given code block. These settings default to 0 and 1 respectively.

In conjunction with the require-jsdoc rule, these settings can be enforced so as to report problems if a jsdoc block is not found within the specified boundaries. The settings are also used in the fixer to determine how many line breaks to add when a block is missing.

Mode

settings.jsdoc.mode - Set to typescript , closure , or jsdoc (the default unless the @typescript-eslint parser is in use in which case typescript will be the default). Note that if you do not wish to use separate .eslintrc.* files for a project containing both JavaScript and TypeScript, you can also use overrides . You may also set to "permissive" to try to be as accommodating to any of the styles, but this is not recommended. Currently is used for the following: check-tag-names : Determine valid tags and aliases no-undefined-types : Only check @template for types in "closure" and "typescript" modes check-syntax : determines aspects that may be enforced valid-types : in non-Closure mode, @extends , @package and access tags (e.g., @private ) with a bracketed type are reported as are missing names with @typedef For type/namepath-checking rules, determine which tags will be checked for types/namepaths (Closure allows types on some tags which the others do not, so these tags will additionally be checked in "closure" mode) For type-checking rules, impacts parsing of types (through jsdoc-type-pratt-parser dependency) Check preferred tag names Disallows namepath on @interface for "closure" mode in valid-types (and avoids checking in other rules)

- Set to , , or (the default unless the parser is in use in which case will be the default). Note that if you do not wish to use separate files for a project containing both JavaScript and TypeScript, you can also use . You may also set to to try to be as accommodating to any of the styles, but this is not recommended. Currently is used for the following:

Alias Preference

Use settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference to configure a preferred alias name for a JSDoc tag. The format of the configuration is: <primary tag name>: <preferred alias name> , e.g.

{ "rules" : {}, "settings" : { "jsdoc" : { "tagNamePreference" : { "param" : "arg" , "returns" : "return" } } } }

Note: ESLint does not allow settings to have keys which conflict with Object.prototype e.g. 'constructor' . To work around this, you can use the key 'tag constructor' .

One may also use an object with a message and replacement .

The following will report the message @extends is to be used over @augments as it is more evocative of classes than @augments upon encountering @augments .

{ "rules" : {}, "settings" : { "jsdoc" : { "tagNamePreference" : { "augments" : { "message" : "@extends is to be used over @augments as it is more evocative of classes than @augments" , "replacement" : "extends" } } } } }

If one wishes to reject a normally valid tag, e.g., @todo , one may set the tag to false :

{ "rules" : {}, "settings" : { "jsdoc" : { "tagNamePreference" : { "todo" : false } } } }

A project wishing to ensure no blocks are left excluded from entering the documentation, might wish to prevent the @ignore tag in the above manner.

Or one may set the targeted tag to an object with a custom message , but without a replacement property:

{ "rules" : {}, "settings" : { "jsdoc" : { "tagNamePreference" : { "todo" : { "message" : "We expect immediate perfection, so don't leave to-dos in your code." } } } } }

Note that the preferred tags indicated in the settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference map will be assumed to be defined by check-tag-names .

See check-tag-names for how that fact can be used to set an alias to itself to allow both the alias and the default (since aliases are otherwise not permitted unless used in tagNamePreference ).

Default Preferred Aliases

The defaults in eslint-plugin-jsdoc (for tags which offer aliases) are as follows:

@abstract (over @virtual )

(over ) @augments (over @extends )

(over ) @class (over @constructor )

(over ) @constant (over @const )

(over ) @default (over @defaultvalue )

(over ) @description (over @desc )

(over ) @external (over @host )

(over ) @file (over @fileoverview , @overview )

(over , ) @fires (over @emits )

(over ) @function (over @func , @method )

(over , ) @member (over @var )

(over ) @param (over @arg , @argument )

(over , ) @property (over @prop )

(over ) @returns (over @return )

(over ) @throws (over @exception )

(over ) @yields (over @yield )

This setting is utilized by the the rule for tag name checking ( check-tag-names ) as well as in the @param and @require rules:

check-param-names

check-tag-names

require-hyphen-before-param-description

require-description

require-param

require-param-description

require-param-name

require-param-type

require-returns

require-returns-check

require-returns-description

require-returns-type

@override / @augments / @extends / @implements / @ignore Without Accompanying @param / @description / @example / @returns / @throws / @yields

The following settings allows the element(s) they reference to be omitted on the JSDoc comment block of the function or that of its parent class for any of the "require" rules (i.e., require-param , require-description , require-example , require-returns , require-throws , require-yields ).

settings.jsdoc.ignoreReplacesDocs ( @ignore ) - Defaults to true

( ) - Defaults to settings.jsdoc.overrideReplacesDocs ( @override ) - Defaults to true

( ) - Defaults to settings.jsdoc.augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs ( @augments or its alias @extends ) - Defaults to false .

( or its alias ) - Defaults to . settings.jsdoc.implementsReplacesDocs ( @implements ) - Defaults to false

The format of the configuration is as follows:

{ "rules" : {}, "settings" : { "jsdoc" : { "ignoreReplacesDocs" : true , "overrideReplacesDocs" : true , "augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs" : true , "implementsReplacesDocs" : true } } }

Settings to Configure check-types and no-undefined-types

settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes An option map to indicate preferred or forbidden types (if default types are indicated here, these will have precedence over the default recommendations for check-types ). The keys of this map are the types to be replaced (or forbidden). These keys may include: The "ANY" type, * The pseudo-type [] which we use to denote the parent (array) types used in the syntax string[] , number[] , etc. The pseudo-type .<> (or . ) to represent the format Array.<value> or Object.<key, value> The pseudo-type <> to represent the format Array<value> or Object<key, value> A plain string type, e.g., MyType A plain string type followed by one of the above pseudo-types (except for [] which is always assumed to be an Array ), e.g., Array. , or SpecialObject<> . If a bare pseudo-type is used, it will match all parent types of that form. If a pseudo-type prefixed with a type name is used, it will only match parent types of that form and type name. The values can be: false to forbid the type a string to indicate the type that should be preferred in its place (and which fix mode can replace); this can be one of the formats of the keys described above. Note that the format will not be changed unless you use a pseudo-type in the replacement. (For example, 'Array.<>': 'MyArray' will change Array.<string> to MyArray.<string> , preserving the dot. To get rid of the dot, you must use the pseudo-type with <> , i.e., 'Array.<>': 'MyArray<>' , which will change Array.<string> to MyArray<string> ). If you use a bare pseudo-type in the replacement (e.g., 'MyArray.<>': '<>' ), the type will be converted to the format of the pseudo-type without changing the type name. For example, MyArray.<string> will become MyArray<string> but Array.<string> will not be modified. an object with: the key message to provide a specific error message when encountering the discouraged type. The message string will have the substrings with special meaning, {{tagName}} and {{tagValue}} , replaced with their corresponding value. an optional key replacement with either of the following values: a string type to be preferred in its place (and which fix mode can replace) false (for forbidding the type)



Note that the preferred types indicated as targets in settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes map will be assumed to be defined by no-undefined-types .

See the option of check-types , unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks , for how the keys of preferredTypes may have <> or .<> (or just . ) appended and its bearing on whether types are checked as parents/children only (e.g., to match Array if the type is Array vs. Array.<string> ).

Note that if a value is present both as a key and as a value, neither the key nor the value will be reported. Thus in check-types , this fact can be used to allow both object and Object if one has a preferredTypes key object: 'Object' and Object: 'object' .

An object indicating tags whose types and names/namepaths (whether defining or referencing namepaths) will be checked, subject to configuration. If the tags have predefined behavior or allowEmptyNamepaths behavior, this option will override that behavior for any specified tags, though this option can also be used for tags without predefined behavior. Its keys are tag names and its values are objects with the following optional properties:

name - String set to one of the following: "text" - When a name is present, plain text will be allowed in the name position (non-whitespace immediately after the tag and whitespace), e.g., in @throws This is an error , "This" would normally be the name, but "text" allows non-name text here also. This is the default. "namepath-defining" - As with namepath-referencing , but also indicates the tag adds a namepath to definitions, e.g., to prevent no-undefined-types from reporting references to that namepath. "namepath-referencing" - This will cause any name position to be checked to ensure it is a valid namepath. You might use this to ensure that tags which normally allow free text, e.g., @see will instead require a namepath. false - This will disallow any text in the name position.

- String set to one of the following: type : true - Allows valid types within brackets. This is the default. false - Explicitly disallows any brackets or bracketed type. You might use this with @throws to suggest that only free form text is being input or with @augments (for jsdoc mode) to disallow Closure-style bracketed usage along with a required namepath. (An array of strings) - A list of permissible types.

: required - Array of one of the following (defaults to an empty array, meaning none are required): One or both of the following strings (if both are included, then both are required): "name" - Indicates that a name position is required (not just that if present, it is a valid namepath). You might use this with see to insist that a value (or namepath, depending on the name value) is always present. "type" - Indicates that the type position (within curly brackets) is required (not just that if present, it is a valid type). You might use this with @throws or @typedef which might otherwise normally have their types optional. See the type groups 3-5 above. "typeOrName" - Must have either type (e.g., @throws {aType} ) or name ( @throws Some text ); does not require that both exist but disallows just an empty tag.

- Array of one of the following (defaults to an empty array, meaning none are required):

Advanced

AST and Selectors

For various rules, one can add to the environments to which the rule applies by using the contexts option.

This option works with ESLint's selectors which are esquery expressions one may use to target a specific node type or types, including subsets of the type(s) such as nodes with certain children or attributes.

These expressions are used within ESLint plugins to find those parts of your files' code which are of interest to check. However, in eslint-plugin-jsdoc , we also allow you to use these selectors to define additional contexts where you wish our own rules to be applied.

contexts format

While at their simplest, these can be an array of string selectors, one can also supply an object with context (in place of the string) and one of two properties:

For require-jsdoc , there is also a inlineCommentBlock property. See that rule for details. For no-missing-syntax and no-restricted-syntax , there is also a message property which allows customization of the message to be shown when the rule is triggered. For no-missing-syntax , there is also a minimum property. See that rule. For other rules, there is a comment property which adds to the context in requiring that the comment AST condition is also met, e.g., to require that certain tags are present and/or or types and type operators are in use. Note that this AST (either for Jsdoc* or JsdocType* AST) has not been standardized and should be considered experimental. Note that this property might also become obsolete if parsers begin to include JSDoc-structured AST. A parser is available which aims to support comment AST as a first class citizen where comment/comment types can be used anywhere within a normal AST selector but this should only be considered experimental. When using such a parser, you need not use comment and can just use a plain string context. The determination of the node on which the comment is attached is also subject to change. It may be currently possible for different structures to map to the same comment block. This is because normally when querying to find either the declaration of the function expression for const quux = function () {} , the associated comment would, in both cases, generally be expected to be on the line above both, rather than to be immediately preceding the function (in the case of the function). See @es-joy/jsdoccomment for the precise structure of the comment (and comment type) nodes.

Discovering available AST definitions

To know all of the AST definitions one may target, it will depend on the parser you are using with ESLint (e.g., espree is the default parser for ESLint, and this follows EStree AST but to support the the latest experimental features of JavaScript, one may use @babel/eslint-parser or to be able to have one's rules (including JSDoc rules) apply to TypeScript, one may use @typescript-eslint/parser , etc.

So you can look up a particular parser to see its rules, e.g., browse through the ESTree docs as used by Espree or see ESLint's overview of the structure of AST.

However, it can sometimes be even more helpful to get an idea of AST by just providing some of your JavaScript to the wonderful AST Explorer tool and see what AST is built out of your code. You can set the tool to the specific parser which you are using.

Uses/Tips for AST

And if you wish to introspect on the AST of code within your projects, you can use eslint-plugin-query. Though it also works as a plugin, you can use it with its own CLI, e.g., to search your files for matching esquery selectors, optionally showing it as AST JSON.

Tip: If you want to more deeply understand not just the resulting AST tree structures for any given code but also the syntax for esquery selectors so that you can, for example, find only those nodes with a child of a certain type, you can set the "Transform" feature to ESLint and test out esquery selectors in place of the selector expression (e.g., replace 'VariableDeclaration > VariableDeclarator > Identifier[name="someVar"]' as we have here) to the selector you wish so as to get messages reported in the bottom right pane which match your esquery selector).

Rules

Checks that @access tags use one of the following values:

"package", "private", "protected", "public"

Also reports:

Mixing of @access with @public , @private , @protected , or @package on the same doc block.

with , , , or on the same doc block. Use of multiple instances of @access (or the @public , etc. style tags) on the same doc block.

Context everywhere Tags @access Recommended false Settings Options

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class MyClass { myClassField = 1 } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class MyClass { myClassField = 1 } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

Reports invalid alignment of JSDoc block asterisks.

Context everywhere Tags N/A Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class Foo { quux(a) {} }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

NOTE: This rule currently does not work in ESLint 8 (we are waiting for issue 14745).

Ensures that (JavaScript) examples within JSDoc adhere to ESLint rules. Also has options to lint the default values of optional @param / @arg / @argument and @property / @prop tags or the values of @default / @defaultvalue tags.

Options

The options below all default to no-op/ false except as noted.

captionRequired

JSDoc specs use of an optional <caption> element at the beginning of @example .

The option captionRequired insists on a <caption> being present at the beginning of any @example .

Used only for @example .

exampleCodeRegex and rejectExampleCodeRegex

JSDoc does not specify a formal means for delimiting code blocks within @example (it uses generic syntax highlighting techniques for its own syntax highlighting). The following options determine whether a given @example tag will have the check-examples checks applied to it:

exampleCodeRegex - Regex which whitelists lintable examples. If a parenthetical group is used, the first one will be used, so you may wish to use (?:...) groups where you do not wish the first such group treated as one to include. If no parenthetical group exists or matches, the whole matching expression will be used. An example might be "^```(?:js|javascript)([\\s\\S]*)```\s*$" to only match explicitly fenced JavaScript blocks. Defaults to only using the u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g., /```js.*```/gi . Note that specifying a global regular expression (i.e., with g ) will allow independent linting of matched blocks within a single @example .

- Regex which whitelists lintable examples. If a parenthetical group is used, the first one will be used, so you may wish to use groups where you do not wish the first such group treated as one to include. If no parenthetical group exists or matches, the whole matching expression will be used. An example might be to only match explicitly fenced JavaScript blocks. Defaults to only using the flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g., . Note that specifying a global regular expression (i.e., with ) will allow independent linting of matched blocks within a single . rejectExampleCodeRegex - Regex blacklist which rejects non-lintable examples (has priority over exampleCodeRegex ). An example might be "^`" to avoid linting fenced blocks which may indicate a non-JavaScript language. See exampleCodeRegex on how to add flags if the default u is not sufficient.

If neither is in use, all examples will be matched. Note also that even if captionRequired is not set, any initial <caption> will be stripped out before doing the regex matching.

paddedIndent

This integer property allows one to add a fixed amount of whitespace at the beginning of the second or later lines of the example to be stripped so as to avoid linting issues with the decorative whitespace. For example, if set to a value of 4 , the initial whitespace below will not trigger indent rule errors as the extra 4 spaces on each subsequent line will be stripped out before evaluation.

Only applied to @example linting.

reportUnusedDisableDirectives

If not set to false , reportUnusedDisableDirectives will report disabled directives which are not used (and thus not needed). Defaults to true . Corresponds to ESLint's --report-unused-disable-directives .

Inline ESLint config within @example JavaScript is allowed (or within @default , etc.), though the disabling of ESLint directives which are not needed by the resolved rules will be reported as with the ESLint --report-unused-disable-directives command.

Options for Determining ESLint Rule Applicability ( allowInlineConfig , noDefaultExampleRules , matchingFileName , configFile , checkEslintrc , and baseConfig )

The following options determine which individual ESLint rules will be applied to the JavaScript found within the @example tags (as determined to be applicable by the above regex options) or for the other tags checked by checkDefaults , checkParams , or checkProperties options. They are ordered by decreasing precedence:

allowInlineConfig - If not set to false , will allow inline config within the @example to override other config. Defaults to true .

- If not set to , will allow inline config within the to override other config. Defaults to . noDefaultExampleRules - Setting to true will disable the default rules which are expected to be troublesome for most documentation use. See the section below for the specific default rules.

- Setting to will disable the default rules which are expected to be troublesome for most documentation use. See the section below for the specific default rules. configFile - A config file. Corresponds to ESLint's -c .

- A config file. Corresponds to ESLint's . matchingFileName - Option for a file name (even non-existent) to trigger specific rules defined in one's config; usable with ESLint .eslintrc.* overrides -> files globs, to apply a desired subset of rules with @example (besides allowing for rules specific to examples, this option can be useful for enabling reuse of the same rules within @example as with JavaScript Markdown lintable by other plugins, e.g., if one sets matchingFileName to dummy.md/*.js so that @example rules will follow rules for fenced JavaScript blocks within one's Markdown rules). (In ESLint 6's processor API and eslint-plugin-markdown < 2, one would instead use dummy.md .) For @example only.

- Option for a file name (even non-existent) to trigger specific rules defined in one's config; usable with ESLint -> globs, to apply a desired subset of rules with (besides allowing for rules specific to examples, this option can be useful for enabling reuse of the same rules within as with JavaScript Markdown lintable by other plugins, e.g., if one sets to so that rules will follow rules for fenced JavaScript blocks within one's Markdown rules). (In ESLint 6's processor API and < 2, one would instead use .) For only. matchingFileNameDefaults - As with matchingFileName but for use with checkDefaults and defaulting to .jsdoc-defaults as extension.

- As with but for use with and defaulting to as extension. matchingFileNameParams - As with matchingFileName but for use with checkParams and defaulting to .jsdoc-params as extension.

- As with but for use with and defaulting to as extension. matchingFileNameProperties As with matchingFileName but for use with checkProperties and defaulting to .jsdoc-properties as extension.

As with but for use with and defaulting to as extension. checkEslintrc - Defaults to true in adding rules based on an .eslintrc.* file. Setting to false corresponds to ESLint's --no-eslintrc . If matchingFileName is set, this will automatically be true and will use the config corresponding to that file. If matchingFileName is not set and this value is set to false , the .eslintrc.* configs will not be checked. If matchingFileName is not set, and this is unset or set to true , the .eslintrc.* configs will be checked as though the file name were the same as the file containing the example, with any file extension changed to ".md/*.js" (and if there is no file extension, "dummy.md/*.js" will be the result). This allows convenient sharing of similar rules with often also context-free Markdown as well as use of overrides as described under matchingFileName . Note that this option (whether set by matchingFileName or set manually to true ) may come at somewhat of a performance penalty as the file's existence is checked by eslint.

- Defaults to in adding rules based on an file. Setting to corresponds to ESLint's . If is set, this will automatically be and will use the config corresponding to that file. If is not set and this value is set to , the configs will not be checked. If is not set, and this is unset or set to , the configs will be checked as though the file name were the same as the file containing the example, with any file extension changed to (and if there is no file extension, will be the result). This allows convenient sharing of similar rules with often also context-free Markdown as well as use of as described under . Note that this option (whether set by or set manually to ) may come at somewhat of a performance penalty as the file's existence is checked by eslint. baseConfig - Set to an object of rules with the same schema as .eslintrc.* for defaults.

Rules Disabled by Default Unless noDefaultExampleRules is Set to true

eol-last - Insisting that a newline "always" be at the end is less likely to be desired in sample code as with the code file convention.

- Insisting that a newline "always" be at the end is less likely to be desired in sample code as with the code file convention. no-console - This rule is unlikely to have inadvertent temporary debugging within examples.

- This rule is unlikely to have inadvertent temporary debugging within examples. no-multiple-empty-lines - This rule may be problematic for projects which use an initial newline just to start an example. Also, projects may wish to use extra lines within examples just for easier illustration purposes.

- This rule may be problematic for projects which use an initial newline just to start an example. Also, projects may wish to use extra lines within examples just for easier illustration purposes. no-undef - Many variables in examples will be undefined .

- Many variables in examples will be . no-unused-vars - It is common to define variables for clarity without always using them within examples.

- It is common to define variables for clarity without always using them within examples. padded-blocks - It can generally look nicer to pad a little even if one's code follows more stringency as far as block padding.

- It can generally look nicer to pad a little even if one's code follows more stringency as far as block padding. jsdoc/require-file-overview - Shouldn't check example for jsdoc blocks.

- Shouldn't check example for jsdoc blocks. jsdoc/require-jsdoc - Wouldn't expect jsdoc blocks within jsdoc blocks.

- Wouldn't expect jsdoc blocks within jsdoc blocks. import/no-unresolved - One wouldn't generally expect example paths to resolve relative to the current JavaScript file as one would with real code.

- One wouldn't generally expect example paths to resolve relative to the current JavaScript file as one would with real code. import/unambiguous - Snippets in examples are likely too short to always include full import/export info.

- Snippets in examples are likely too short to always include full import/export info. node/no-missing-import - See import/no-unresolved .

- See . node/no-missing-require - See import/no-unresolved .

For checkDefaults , checkParams , and checkProperties , the following expression-oriented rules will be used by default as well:

quotes - Will insist on "double".

- Will insist on "double". semi - Will insist on "never".

- Will insist on "never". strict - Disabled.

- Disabled. no-empty-function - Disabled.

- Disabled. no-new - Disabled.

- Disabled. no-unused-expressions - Disabled.

- Disabled. chai-friendly/no-unused-expressions - Disabled.

Options for checking other than @example ( checkDefaults , checkParams , or checkProperties )

checkDefaults - Whether to check the values of @default / @defaultvalue tags

- Whether to check the values of / tags checkParams - Whether to check @param / @arg / @argument default values

- Whether to check / / default values checkProperties - Whether to check @property / @prop default values

Context everywhere Tags example Recommended false Options See above

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } class quux { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } var quux = { }; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } const str = 'abc' ; function quux ( ) { } const obj = {}; const functionName = function ( paramOne, paramTwo, paramThree ) { return false ; };

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} var quux = { }; function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) { } function quux2 ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } a(); export default {}; function f ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } const str = 'abc' ; const str = 'abc' ; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } const obj = {}; const obj = {}; const str = 'abc' ; function quux ( ) { } const obj = {}; const functionName = function ( paramOne, paramTwo, paramThree ) { return false ; };

Reports invalid padding inside JSDoc blocks.

Ignores parts enclosed in Markdown "code block"'s. For example, the following description is not reported:

Options

This rule has an object option.

Array of tags (e.g., ['example', 'description'] ) whose content will be "hidden" from the check-indentation rule. Defaults to ['example'] .

By default, the whole JSDoc block will be checked for invalid padding. That would include @example blocks too, which can get in the way of adding full, readable examples of code without ending up with multiple linting issues.

When disabled (by passing excludeTags: [] option), the following code will report a padding issue:

Context everywhere Tags N/A Recommended false Options excludeTags

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class Moo {} function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function MyDecorator ( options: { myOptions: number } ) { return ( Base: Function ) => {}; } function MyDecorator ( options: { myOptions: number } ) { return ( Base: Function ) => {}; }

Reports invalid alignment of JSDoc block lines. This is a standard recommended to WordPress code, for example.

Options

This rule allows one optional string argument. If it is "always" then a problem is raised when the lines are not aligned. If it is "never" then a problem should be raised when there is more than one space between each line's parts. Defaults to "never" .

Note that in addition to alignment, both options will ensure at least one space is present after the asterisk delimiter.

After the string, an options object is allowed with the following properties.

Use this to change the tags which are sought for alignment changes. Currently only works with the "never" option. Defaults to an array of ['param', 'arg', 'argument', 'property', 'prop', 'returns', 'return'] .

customSpacings

An object with any of the following keys set to an integer. Affects spacing:

postDelimiter - after the asterisk (e.g., * @param )

- after the asterisk (e.g., ) postTag - after the tag (e.g., * @param )

- after the tag (e.g., ) postType - after the type (e.g., * @param {someType} )

- after the type (e.g., ) postName - after the name (e.g., * @param {someType} name )

If a spacing is not defined, it defaults to one.

Context everywhere Options (a string matching "always" or "never" and optional object with tags and customSpacings ) Tags param , property , returns and others added by tags Aliases arg , argument , prop , return Recommended false

The following patterns are considered problems:

const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} function fn ( lorem, sit ) {} const object = { fn( lorem, sit ) {} } class ClassName { fn( lorem, sit ) {} } const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const config = { defaults : { lorem : 1 } } const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}

The following patterns are not considered problems:

const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = () => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} function fn ( lorem, sit ) {} const object = { fn( lorem, sit ) {}, } class ClassName { fn( lorem, sit ) {} } const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const config = { defaults : { lorem : 1 } } const fn = ( lorem ) => {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} function quux ( options ) {} function quux ( ) {} function func ( parameter ) { } const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {} const fn = ( {ids} ) => {} const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}

Ensures that parameter names in JSDoc match those in the function declaration.

Destructuring

Note that by default the rule will not report parameters present on the docs but non-existing on the function signature when an object rest property is part of that function signature since the seemingly non-existing properties might actually be a part of the object rest property.

function quux ( {foo, ...extra} ) {}

To require that extra be documented--and that any extraneous properties get reported--e.g., if there had been a @param options.bar above--you can use the checkRestProperty option which insists that the rest property be documented (and that there be no other implicit properties). Note, however, that jsdoc does not appear to currently support syntax or output to distinguish rest properties from other properties, so in looking at the docs alone without looking at the function signature, the disadvantage of enabling this option is that it may appear that there is an actual property named extra .

Options

checkRestProperty

See the "Destructuring" section. Defaults to false .

checkTypesPattern

See require-param under the option of the same name.

enableFixer

Set to true to auto-remove @param duplicates (based on identical names).

Note that this option will remove duplicates of the same name even if the definitions do not match in other ways (e.g., the second param will be removed even if it has a different type or description).

allowExtraTrailingParamDocs

If set to true , this option will allow extra @param definitions (e.g., representing future expected or virtual params) to be present without needing their presence within the function signature. Other inconsistencies between @param 's and present function parameters will still be reported.

checkDestructured

Whether to check destructured properties. Defaults to true .

useDefaultObjectProperties

Set to true if you wish to avoid reporting of child property documentation where instead of destructuring, a whole plain object is supplied as default value but you wish its keys to be considered as signalling that the properties are present and can therefore be documented. Defaults to false .

disableExtraPropertyReporting

Whether to check for extra destructured properties. Defaults to false . Change to true if you want to be able to document properties which are not actually destructured. Keep as false if you expect properties to be documented in their own types. Note that extra properties will always be reported if another item at the same level is destructured as destructuring will prevent other access and this option is only intended to permit documenting extra properties that are available and actually used in the function.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression Options allowExtraTrailingParamDocs , checkDestructured , checkRestProperty , checkTypesPattern , useDefaultObjectProperties , disableExtraPropertyReporting Tags param Aliases arg , argument Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo = 'FOO' ) { } function quux ( foo = 'FOO' ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function assign ( employees ) { }; function assign ( employees ) { }; function quux ( bar, foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class bar { quux (foo) { } } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo, foo ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo, bar} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, baz ) { } function quux ( {foo, bar}, baz ) { } function quux ( {foo}, baz ) { } function quux ( {foo, bar}, baz ) { } function quux ( {a, b} ) { } function quux ( {a, b} = {} ) { } export class SomeClass { constructor (private property: string) {} } export class SomeClass { constructor (prop: { foo: string, bar : string }) {} } export class SomeClass { constructor (options: { foo: string, bar : string }) {} } export class SomeClass { constructor (options: { foo: string }) {} } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( error, cde = 1 ) { }; function quux ( [a, b] = [] ) { } function quux ( {foo, ...extra} ) { } function quux ( {foo, ...extra} ) { } const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; module .exports = class GraphQL { fetch = ( { url, ...options }, cacheKey ) => { } }; function testingEslint ( options: { one: string; two: string; three: string; } ): string { return one + two + three; } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( {foo, bar}, baz ) { } function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function foo ( { foo: { bar: { baz } }} ) {} export function testFn1 ( { prop = { a: 1 , b: 2 } } ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {cfg: {a: {foo}}} ) { } function quux ( {cfg: {a: {foo}}} ) { } function quux ( {cfg} ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( ...args ) { } function quux ( {a, b} ) { } function quux ( { "a" : A, b} ) { } function quux ( {a: A, b} ) { } function quux ( { "a-b" : A, b} ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function assign ( employees ) { }; export class SomeClass { constructor (private property: string) {} } export class SomeClass { constructor (options: { foo: string, bar : string }) {} } export class SomeClass { constructor ({ foo, bar }: { foo : string, bar : string }) {} } export class SomeClass { constructor ({ foo, bar }: { foo : string, bar : string }) {} } function quux ( error, code = 1 ) { }; function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( {foo}, baz ) { } function quux ( {foo}, cfg2 ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {cfg} ) { } function quux ( {foo, ...extra} ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, ...extra ) { } const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; class CSS { setCssObject(propertyObject: {[key: string]: string | number}): void { } } export default function ( input: { [foo: string]: { a: string; b: string }; } ): void { input; } export class Thing { foo : any; constructor (C: { new (): any }) { this .foo = new C(); } } function quux ( foo, {bar} ) { } class A { public async showPrompt(hideButton: boolean, onHidden : {(): void }): Promise < void > { } } function quux ( { foo: { bar }} ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar }, baz: { cfg } } ) {} export default function Item ( { data: { className, } = {}, val = 4 } ) { } function Item ( { data: [foo, bar, ...baz], defaulting: [quux, xyz] = [] } ) { } export function testFn1 ( { prop = { a: 1 , b: 2 } } ) { } function quux ( {cfg} ) { } class A { constructor ({ [ new .target.prop]: cX, abc }) { } } const foo = ( [, b] ) => b;

Ensures that property names in JSDoc are not duplicated on the same block and that nested properties have defined roots.

Options

enableFixer

Set to true to auto-remove @property duplicates (based on identical names).

Note that this option will remove duplicates of the same name even if the definitions do not match in other ways (e.g., the second property will be removed even if it has a different type or description).

Context Everywhere Options enableFixer Tags property Aliases prop Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( {foo, bar} ) { } class Test { quux ({foo, bar}) { } } function quux ( {foo, bar}, baz ) { } function quux ( {foo, bar}, baz ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( code = 1 ) { this .error = new Error ( 'oops' ); this .code = code; }

Reports against syntax not encouraged for the mode (e.g., Google Closure Compiler in "jsdoc" or "typescript" mode). Note that this rule will not check for types that are wholly invalid for a given mode, as that is covered by valid-types .

Currently checks against:

Use of = in "jsdoc" or "typescript" mode

Note that "jsdoc" actually allows Closure syntax, but with another option available for optional parameters (enclosing the name in brackets), the rule is enforced (except under "permissive" and "closure" modes).

Context everywhere Tags N/A Recommended false

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

Reports invalid block tag names.

Valid JSDoc 3 Block Tags are:

abstract access alias async augments author borrows callback class classdesc constant constructs copyright default deprecated description enum event example exports external file fires function generator global hideconstructor ignore implements inheritdoc inner instance interface kind lends license listens member memberof memberof! mixes mixin module name namespace override package param private property protected public readonly requires returns see since static summary this throws todo tutorial type typedef variation version yields

modifies is also supported (see source) but is undocumented.

The following synonyms are also recognized if you set them in tagNamePreference as a key (or replacement):

arg argument const constructor defaultvalue desc emits exception extends fileoverview func host method overview prop return var virtual yield

If you wish to allow in certain cases both a primary tag name and its alias(es), you can set a normally non-preferred tag name to itself to indicate that you want to allow both the default tag (in this case @returns ) and a non-default (in this case return ):

"tagNamePreference" : { "return" : "return" , }

Because the tags indicated as replacements in settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference will automatically be considered as valid, the above works.

Likewise are the tag keys of settings.jsdoc.structuredTags automatically considered as valid (as their defining an expected structure for tags implies the tags may be used).

For TypeScript (or Closure), when settings.jsdoc.mode is set to typescript or closure , one may also use the following:

template

And for Closure, when settings.jsdoc.mode is set to closure , one may use the following (in addition to the jsdoc and TypeScript tags–though replacing returns with return ):

define (synonym of `const` per jsdoc source) dict export externs final implicitCast (casing distinct from that recognized by jsdoc internally) inheritDoc (casing distinct from that recognized by jsdoc internally) noalias nocollapse nocompile noinline nosideeffects polymer polymerBehavior preserve record (synonym of `interface` per jsdoc source) struct suppress unrestricted

...and these undocumented tags which are only in source:

closurePrimitive customElement expose hidden idGenerator meaning mixinClass mixinFunction ngInject owner typeSummary wizaction

Options

Use an array of definedTags strings to configure additional, allowed tags. The format is as follows:

{ "definedTags" : [ "note" , "record" ] }

If this is set to true , all of the following tags used to control JSX output are allowed:

jsx jsxFrag jsxImportSource jsxRuntime

For more information, see the babel documentation.

Context everywhere Tags N/A Recommended true Options definedTags Settings tagNamePreference , mode

The following patterns are considered problems:

let a; let a; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {}

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } export function transient < T >( target?: T ): T { }

Reports invalid types.

By default, ensures that the casing of native types is the same as in this list:

undefined null boolean number bigint string symbol object ( For TypeScript's sake, however, using `Object ` when specifying child types on it like `Object < string , number>`) Array Function Date RegExp

Options

check-types allows one option:

An option object: with the key noDefaults to insist that only the supplied option type map is to be used, and that the default preferences (such as "string" over "String") will not be enforced. The option's default is false . with the key exemptTagContexts which will avoid reporting when a bad type is found on a specified tag. Set to an array of objects with a key tag set to the tag to exempt, and a types key which can either be true to indicate that any types on that tag will be allowed, or to an array of strings which will only allow specific bad types. If an array of strings is given, these must match the type exactly, e.g., if you only allow "object" , it will not allow "object<string, string>" . Note that this is different from the behavior of settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes . This option is useful for normally restricting generic types like object with preferredTypes , but allowing typedef to indicate that its base type is object . with the key unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks which will treat settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes keys such as SomeType as matching not only child types such as an unadorned SomeType but also SomeType<aChildType> , SomeType.<aChildType> , or if SomeType is Array (or [] ), it will match aChildType[] . If this is false or unset, the former format will only apply to types which are not parent types/unions whereas the latter formats will only apply for parent types/unions. The special types [] , .<> (or . ), and <> act only as parent types (and will not match a bare child type such as Array even when unified, though, as mentioned, Array will match say string[] or Array.<string> when unified). The special type * is only a child type. Note that there is no detection of parent and child type together, e.g., you cannot specify preferences for string[] specifically as distinct from say number[] , but you can target both with [] or the child types number or string .



If a value is present both as a key and as a value, neither the key nor the value will be reported. Thus one can use this fact to allow both object and Object , for example. Note that in "typescript" mode, this is the default behavior.

See also the documentation on settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes which impacts the behavior of check-types .

Note that if there is an error parsing types for a tag, the function will silently ignore that tag, leaving it to the valid-types rule to report parsing errors.

Why not capital case everything?

Why are boolean , number and string exempt from starting with a capital letter? Let's take string as an example. In Javascript, everything is an object. The String object has prototypes for string functions such as .toUpperCase() .

Fortunately we don't have to write new String() everywhere in our code. Javascript will automatically wrap string primitives into string Objects when we're applying a string function to a string primitive. This way the memory footprint is a tiny little bit smaller, and the GC has less work to do.

So in a sense, there are two types of strings in Javascript:

{string} literals, also called primitives {String} Objects.

We use the primitives because it's easier to write and uses less memory. {String} and {string} are technically both valid, but they are not the same.

new String ( 'lard' ) 'lard' new String ( 'lard' ) === 'lard'

To make things more confusing, there are also object literals (like {} ) and Object objects. But object literals are still static Object s and Object objects are instantiated objects. So an object primitive is still an Object object.

However, Object.create(null) objects are not instanceof Object , however, so in the case of such a plain object we lower-case to indicate possible support for these objects. Also, nowadays, TypeScript also discourages use of Object as a lone type. However, one additional complexity is that TypeScript allows and actually currently requires Object (with the initial upper-case) if used in the syntax Object.<keyType, valueType> or Object<keyType, valueType , perhaps to adhere to what JSDoc documents.

So, for optimal compatibility with TypeScript (especially since TypeScript tools can be used on plain JavaScript with JSDoc), we are now allowing this TypeScript approach by default.

Basically, for primitives, we want to define the type as a primitive, because that's what we use in 99.9% of cases. For everything else, we use the type rather than the primitive. Otherwise it would all just be {object} (with the additional exception of the special case of Object.<> just mentioned).

In short: It's not about consistency, rather about the 99.9% use case. (And some functions might not even support the objects if they are checking for identity.)

type name typeof check-types testcase Array object Array ([]) instanceof Array -> true Function function Function (function f () {}) instanceof Function -> true Date object Date (new Date()) instanceof Date -> true RegExp object RegExp (new RegExp(/.+/)) instanceof RegExp -> true Object object object ({}) instanceof Object -> true but Object.create(null) instanceof Object -> false Boolean boolean boolean (true) instanceof Boolean -> false Number number number (41) instanceof Number -> false String string string ("test") instanceof String -> false

If you define your own tags and don't wish their bracketed portions checked for types, you can use settings.jsdoc.structuredTags with a tag type of false . If you set their type to an array, only those values will be permitted.

Context everywhere Tags augments , class , constant , enum , implements , member , module , namespace , param , property , returns , throws , type , typedef , yields Aliases constructor , const , extends , var , arg , argument , prop , return , exception , yield Closure-only package , private , protected , public , static Recommended true Options noDefaults , exemptTagContexts , unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks Settings preferredTypes , mode , structuredTags

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo, bar ) { } function qux ( foo, bar ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( baz ) { } function qux ( baz ) { } function qux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( foo ) { } function a ( ) {} function b ( ) {} function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function qux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } var subscribe = function ( callback ) {}; function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function a ( ) {} function b ( ) {} function a ( ) {} function b ( ) {} function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function a ( ) {} function a ( ) {}

This rule checks the values for a handful of tags:

@version - Checks that there is a present and valid semver version value. @since - As with @version @license - Checks that there is a present and valid SPDX identifier or is present within an allowedLicenses option. @author - Checks that there is a value present, and if the option allowedAuthors is present, ensure that the author value is one of these array items. @variation - If numericOnlyVariation is set, will checks that there is a value present, and that it is an integer (otherwise, jsdoc allows any value). @kind - Insists that it be one of the allowed values: 'class', 'constant', 'event', 'external', 'file', 'function', 'member', 'mixin', 'module', 'namespace', 'typedef',

Options

allowedAuthors

An array of allowable author values. If absent, only non-whitespace will be checked for.

allowedLicenses

An array of allowable license values or true to allow any license text. If present as an array, will be used in place of SPDX identifiers.

licensePattern

A string to be converted into a RegExp (with u flag) and whose first parenthetical grouping, if present, will match the portion of the license description to check (if no grouping is present, then the whole portion matched will be used). Defaults to /([^

\r]*)/gu , i.e., the SPDX expression is expected before any line breaks.

Note that the / delimiters are optional, but necessary to add flags.

Defaults to using the u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g., /^mit$/ui .

numericOnlyVariation

Whether to enable validation that @variation must be a number. Defaults to false .

Context everywhere Tags @version , @since , @kind , @license , @author , @variation Recommended true Options allowedAuthors , allowedLicenses , licensePattern Settings tagNamePreference

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } Some extra text "; expected SPDX expression: https://spdx.org/licenses/. /** * @author */ function quux (foo) { } // Message: Missing JSDoc @author value. /** * @author Brett Zamir */ function quux (foo) { } // " jsdoc/check-values ": [" error "|" warn ", {" allowedAuthors ":[" Gajus Kuizinas "," golopot "]}] // Message: Invalid JSDoc @author: " Brett Zamir "; expected one of Gajus Kuizinas, golopot. /** * @variation */ function quux (foo) { } // " jsdoc/check-values ": [" error "|" warn ", {" numericOnlyVariation ":true}] // Message: Missing JSDoc @variation value. /** * @variation 5.2 */ function quux (foo) { } // " jsdoc/check-values ": [" error "|" warn ", {" numericOnlyVariation ":true}] // Message: Invalid JSDoc @variation: " 5.2 ".

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } ; function quux ( foo ) { }

Expects the following tags to be empty of any content:

@abstract

@async

@generator

@global

@hideconstructor

@ignore

@inheritdoc

@inner

@instance

@internal (used by TypeScript)

(used by TypeScript) @override

@readonly

The following will also be expected to be empty unless settings.jsdoc.mode is set to "closure" (which allows types).

@package

@private

@protected

@public

@static

Note that @private will still be checked for content by this rule even with settings.jsdoc.ignorePrivate set to true (a setting which normally causes rules not to take effect).

Similarly, @internal will still be checked for content by this rule even with settings.jsdoc.ignoreInternal set to true .

Options

If you want additional tags to be checked for their descriptions, you may add them within this option.

{ 'jsdoc/empty-tags' : [ 'error' , { tags : [ 'event' ]}] }

Context everywhere Tags abstract , async , generator , global , hideconstructor , ignore , inheritdoc , inner , instance , internal , override , readonly , package , private , protected , public , static and others added by tags Recommended true Options tags

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } class Test { quux () { } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) {}

Reports an issue with any non-constructor function using @implements .

Constructor functions, whether marked with @class , @constructs , or being an ES6 class constructor, will not be flagged.

To indicate that a function follows another function's signature, one might instead use @type to indicate the @function or @callback to which the function is adhering.

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.

Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags implements (prevented) Recommended true Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class Foo { constructor () {} bar() {} } class Foo { constructor () {} bar() {} }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { constructor () { } } const quux = class { constructor () { } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

Enforces a regular expression pattern on descriptions.

The default is this basic expression to match English sentences (Support for Unicode upper case may be added in a future version when it can be handled by our supported Node versions):

^([A-Z]|[`\\d_])[\\s\\S]*[.?!`]$

Applies to the jsdoc block description and @description (or @desc ) by default but the tags option (see below) may be used to match other tags.

The default (and all regex options) defaults to using (only) the u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g., /[A-Z].*\\./ui .

Note that / delimiters are optional, but necessary to add flags (besides u ).

Also note that the default or optional regular expressions is not case-insensitive unless one opts in to add the i flag.

You can add the s flag if you want . to match newlines. Note, however, that the trailing newlines of a description will not be matched.

Options

matchDescription

You can supply your own expression to override the default, passing a matchDescription string on the options object.

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { matchDescription : '[A-Z].*\\.' }] }

message

You may provide a custom default message by using the following format:

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { message : 'The default dscription should begin with a capital letter.' }] }

This can be overridden per tag or for the main block description by setting message within tags or mainDescription , respectively.

If you want different regular expressions to apply to tags, you may use the tags option object:

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { tags : { param : '\\- [A-Z].*\\.' , returns : '[A-Z].*\\.' }}] }

In place of a string, you can also add true to indicate that a particular tag should be linted with the matchDescription value (or the default).

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { tags : { param : true , returns : true }}] }

Alternatively, you may supply an object with a message property to indicate the error message for that tag.

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { tags : { param : { message : 'Begin with a hyphen' , match : '\\- [A-Z].*\\.' }, returns : { message : 'Capitalize for returns (the default)' , match : true } }}] }

The tags @param / @arg / @argument and @property / @prop will be properly parsed to ensure that the matched "description" text includes only the text after the name.

All other tags will treat the text following the tag name, a space, and an optional curly-bracketed type expression (and another space) as part of its "description" (e.g., for @returns {someType} some description , the description is some description while for @some-tag xyz , the description is xyz ).

mainDescription

If you wish to override the main block description without changing the default match-description (which can cascade to the tags with true ), you may use mainDescription :

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { mainDescription : '[A-Z].*\\.' , tags : { param : true , returns : true } }] }

There is no need to add mainDescription: true , as by default, the main block description (and only the main block description) is linted, though you may disable checking it by setting it to false .

You may also provide an object with message :

{ 'jsdoc/match-description' : [ 'error' , { mainDescription : { message : 'Capitalize first word of JSDoc block descriptions' , match : '[A-Z].*\\.' }, tags : { param : true , returns : true } }] }

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. (e.g., ClassDeclaration for ES6 classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files.

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags docblock and @description by default but more with tags Aliases @desc Recommended false Settings Options contexts , tags (accepts tags with names and optional type such as 'param', 'arg', 'argument', 'property', and 'prop', and accepts arbitrary list of other tags with an optional type (but without names), e.g., 'returns', 'return'), mainDescription , matchDescription

The following patterns are considered problems:

const q = class { } const q = class { } const q = { }; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function longDescription ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } class MyClass { myClassField = 1 } interface quux { } const myObject = { myProp : true }; function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } class quux { } class MyClass { myClassField = 1 } interface quux { } const myObject = { myProp : true }; const q = class { } const q = { }; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { }

Reports the name portion of a JSDoc tag if matching or not matching a given regular expression.

Note that some tags do not possess names and anything appearing to be a name will actually be part of the description (e.g., for @returns {type} notAName ). If you are defining your own tags, see the structuredTags setting (if name: false , this rule will not apply to that tag).

Options

A single options object with the following properties:

match

match is a required option containing an array of objects which determine the conditions whereby a name is reported as being problematic.

These objects can have any combination of the following groups of optional properties, all of which act to confine one another:

tags - This array should include tag names or * to indicate the match will apply for all tags (except as confined by any context properties). If * is not used, then these rules will only apply to the specified tags. If tags is omitted, then * is assumed.

allowName - Indicates which names are allowed for the given tag (or * ). Accepts a string regular expression (optionally wrapped between two / delimiters followed by optional flags) used to match the name.

disallowName - As with allowName but indicates names that are not allowed.

replacement - If disallowName is supplied and this value is present, it will replace the matched disallowName text.

context - AST to confine the allowing or disallowing to jsdoc blocks associated with a particular context. See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

comment - As with context but AST for the JSDoc block comment and types

message - An optional custom message to use when there is a match.

Note that comment , even if targeting a specific tag, is used to match the whole block. So if a comment finds its specific tag, it may still apply fixes found by the likes of disallowName even when a different tag has the disallowed name. An alternative is to ensure that comment finds the specific tag of the desired tag and/or name and no disallowName (or allowName ) is supplied. In such a case, only one error will be reported, but no fixer will be applied, however.

Context everywhere Tags (The tags specified by tags , including any tag if * is set) Recommended false Settings structuredTags Options match

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) {}

The following patterns are not considered problems:

class A { }

Controls how and whether jsdoc blocks can be expressed as single or multiple line blocks.

Note that if you set noSingleLineBlocks and noMultilineBlocks to true and configure them in a certain manner, you might effectively be prohibiting all jsdoc blocks!

Also allows for preventing text at the very beginning or very end of blocks.

Options

A single options object with the following properties.

noZeroLineText (defaults to true )

For multiline blocks, any non-whitespace text immediately after the /** and space will be reported. (Text after a newline is not reported.)

noMultilineBlocks will have priority over this rule if it applies.

noFinalLineText (defaults to true )

For multiline blocks, any non-whitespace text preceding the */ on the final line will be reported. (Text preceding a newline is not reported.)

noMultilineBlocks will have priority over this rule if it applies.

noSingleLineBlocks (defaults to false )

If this is true , any single line blocks will be reported, except those which are whitelisted in singleLineTags .

An array of tags which can nevertheless be allowed as single line blocks when noSingleLineBlocks is set. You may set this to a empty array to cause all single line blocks to be reported. If '*' is present, then the presence of a tag will allow single line blocks (but not if a tag is missing).

noMultilineBlocks (defaults to false )

Requires that jsdoc blocks are restricted to single lines only unless impacted by the options minimumLengthForMultiline , multilineTags , or allowMultipleTags .

minimumLengthForMultiline (defaults to not being in effect)

If noMultilineBlocks is set with this numeric option, multiline blocks will be permitted if containing at least the given amount of text.

If not set, multiline blocks will not be permitted regardless of length unless a relevant tag is present and multilineTags is set.

If noMultilineBlocks is set with this option, multiline blocks may be allowed regardless of length as long as a tag or a tag of a certain type is present.

If * is included in the array, the presence of a tags will allow for multiline blocks (but not when without any tags unless the amount of text is over an amount specified by minimumLengthForMultiline ).

If the array does not include * but lists certain tags, the presence of such a tag will cause multiline blocks to be allowed.

You may set this to an empty array to prevent any tag from permitting multiple lines.

If noMultilineBlocks is set to true with this option and multiple tags are found in a block, an error will not be reported.

Since multiple-tagged lines cannot be collapsed into a single line, this option prevents them from being reported. Set to false if you really want to report any blocks.

This option will also be applied when there is a block description and a single tag (since a description cannot precede a tag on a single line, and also cannot be reliably added after the tag either).

Context everywhere Tags Any (though singleLineTags and multilineTags control the application) Recommended true Settings Options noZeroLineText , noSingleLineBlocks , singleLineTags , noMultilineBlocks , minimumLengthForMultiline , multilineTags , allowMultipleTags , noFinalLineText

The following patterns are considered problems:

The following patterns are not considered problems:

Enforces a consistent padding of the block description.

Options

This rule allows one optional string argument. If it is "always" then a problem is raised when there is no newline after the description. If it is "never" then a problem is raised when there is a newline after the description. The default value is "always" .

Context everywhere Tags N/A (doc block) Options (a string matching "always" or "never" ) Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function example ( ) { return 42 ; } function example ( ) { return 42 ; }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } export function parseQueryString ( queryString: string ): { [key: string]: string } { } function example ( ) { return 42 ; } function example ( ) { return 42 ; }

This rule checks for multi-line-style comments which fail to meet the criteria of a jsdoc block, namely that it should begin with two and only two asterisks, but which appear to be intended as jsdoc blocks due to the presence of whitespace followed by whitespace or asterisks, and an at-sign ( @ ) and some non-whitespace (as with a jsdoc block tag).

Options

Takes an optional options object with the following.

ignore

An array of directives that will not be reported if present at the beginning of a multi-comment block and at-sign /* @ .

Defaults to ['ts-check', 'ts-expect-error', 'ts-ignore', 'ts-nocheck'] (some directives used by TypeScript).

preventAllMultiAsteriskBlocks

A boolean (defaulting to false ) which if true will prevent all JSDoc-like blocks with more than two initial asterisks even those without apparent tag content.

Context Everywhere Tags N/A Recommended false Options ignore , preventAllMultiAsteriskBlocks

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function echo ( ) { return 'Something' ; } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

This rule reports defaults being used on the relevant portion of @param or @default . It also optionally reports the presence of the square-bracketed optional arguments at all.

The rule is intended to prevent the indication of defaults on tags where this would be redundant with ES6 default parameters (or for @default , where it would be redundant with the context to which the @default tag is attached).

Unless your @default is on a function, you will need to set contexts to an appropriate context, including, if you wish, "any".

Options

noOptionalParamNames

Set this to true to report the presence of optional parameters. May be used if the project is insisting on optionality being indicated by the presence of ES6 default parameters (bearing in mind that such "defaults" are only applied when the supplied value is missing or undefined but not for null or other "falsey" values).

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags param , default Aliases arg , argument , defaultvalue Recommended false Options contexts , noOptionalParamNames

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } class Test { quux (foo) { } } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } const a = {}; const a = {};

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } const a = {};

This rule lets you report if certain always expected comment structures are missing.

This (along with no-restricted-syntax ) is a bit similar to Schematron for XML or jsontron for JSON--you can validate expectations of there being arbitrary structures.

This differs from the rule of the same name in eslint-plugin-query in that this rule always looks for a comment above a structure (whether or not you have a comment condition).

This rule might be especially useful with overrides where you need only require tags and/or types within specific directories (e.g., to enforce that a plugins or locale directory always has a certain form of export and comment therefor).

In addition to being generally useful for precision in requiring contexts, it is hoped that the ability to specify required tags on structures can be used for requiring @type or other types for a minimalist yet adequate specification of types which can be used to compile JavaScript+JSDoc (JJ) to WebAssembly (e.g., by converting it to TypeSscript and then using AssemblyScript to convert to WebAssembly). (It may be possible that one will need to require types with certain structures beyond function declarations and the like, as well as optionally requiring specification of number types.)

Note that you can use selectors which make use of negators like :not() including with asterisk, e.g., *:not(FunctionDeclaration) to indicate types which are not adequate to satisfy a condition, e.g., FunctionDeclaration:not(FunctionDeclaration[id.name="ignoreMe"]) would not report if there were only a function declaration of the name "ignoreMe" (though it would report by function declarations of other names).

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.

Use the minimum property (defaults to 1) to indicate how many are required for the rule to be reported.

Use the message property to indicate the specific error to be shown when an error is reported for that context being found missing. You may use {{context}} and {{comment}} with such messages.

Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context None except those indicated by contexts Tags Any if indicated by AST Recommended false Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } const MY_ENUM = Object .freeze({ VAL_A : "myvala" } as const ); function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) {}

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function bar ( ) { } function baz ( ) { } function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

Prevents use of multiple asterisks at the beginning of lines.

Note that if you wish to prevent multiple asterisks at the very beginning of the jsdoc block, you should use no-bad-blocks (as that is not proper jsdoc and that rule is for catching blocks which only seem like jsdoc).

Options

allowWhitespace (defaults to false )

Set to true if you wish to allow asterisks after a space (as with Markdown):

preventAtMiddleLines (defaults to true )

Prevent the likes of this:

preventAtEnd (defaults to true )

Prevent the likes of this:

Context everywhere Tags (any) Recommended true Settings Options preventAtEnd , preventAtMiddleLines

The following patterns are considered problems:

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function foo ( ) { } function foo ( ): void { } function foo ( ) { } function foo ( ) { }

Reports when certain comment structures are present.

Note that this rule differs from ESLint's no-restricted-syntax rule in expecting values within a single options object's contexts property, and with the property context being used in place of selector (as well as allowing for comment ). The format also differs from the format expected by eslint-plugin-query .

Unlike those rules, this is specific to finding comments attached to structures, (whether or not you add a specific comment condition).

Note that if your parser supports comment AST (as jsdoc-eslint-parser is designed to do), you can just use ESLint's rule.

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.

Use the message property to indicate the specific error to be shown when an error is reported for that context being found.

Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context None except those indicated by contexts Tags Any if indicated by AST Recommended false Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function a ( ) {} function a ( ) {} function a ( ) {} function a ( ) {} const MY_ENUM = Object .freeze({ VAL_A : "myvala" } as const ); const MyComponent = ( { children } ) => { return children; }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function a ( ) {} const MY_ENUM = Object .freeze({ VAL_A : "myvala" } as const );

This rule reports types being used on @param or @returns .

The rule is intended to prevent the indication of types on tags where the type information would be redundant with TypeScript.

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags param , returns Aliases arg , argument , return Recommended false Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } class quux { bar (foo) { } } function quux ( foo ) { } class quux { quux (foo) { } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { }

Checks that types in jsdoc comments are defined. This can be used to check unimported types.

When enabling this rule, types in jsdoc comments will resolve as used variables, i.e. will not be marked as unused by no-unused-vars .

In addition to considering globals found in code (or in ESLint-indicated globals ) as defined, the following tags will also be checked for name(path) definitions to also serve as a potential "type" for checking the tag types in the table below:

@callback , @class (or @constructor ), @constant (or @const ), @event , @external (or @host ), @function (or @func or @method ), @interface , @member (or @var ), @mixin , @name , @namespace , @template (for "closure" or "typescript" settings.jsdoc.mode only), @typedef .

The following tags will also be checked but only when the mode is closure :

@package , @private , @protected , @public , @static

The following types are always considered defined.

null , undefined , void , string , boolean , object , function , symbol

, , , , , , , number , bigint , NaN , Infinity

, , , any , *

, this , true , false

, , Array , Object , RegExp , Date , Function

Note that preferred types indicated within settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes will also be assumed to be defined.

Also note that if there is an error parsing types for a tag, the function will silently ignore that tag, leaving it to the valid-types rule to report parsing errors.

If you define your own tags, you can use settings.jsdoc.structuredTags to indicate that a tag's name is "namepath-defining" (and should prevent reporting on use of that namepath elsewhere) and/or that a tag's type is false (and should not be checked for types). If the type is an array, that array's items will be considered as defined for the purposes of that tag.

Options

An option object may have the following key:

definedTypes - This array can be populated to indicate other types which are automatically considered as defined (in addition to globals, etc.). Defaults to an empty array.

Context everywhere Tags augments , class , constant , enum , implements , member , module , namespace , param , property , returns , throws , type , typedef , yields Aliases constructor , const , extends , var , arg , argument , prop , return , exception , yield Closure-only package , private , protected , public , static Recommended true Options definedTypes Settings preferredTypes , mode , structuredTags

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function foo ( bar ) { }; class Foo { bar () { } } class Foo { invalidTemplateReference () { } } class Bar { validTemplateReference () { } } var quux = { }; class Foo { bar (baz) { } } function quux ( varargs ) { } function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function foo ( bar ) { }; function foo ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class MyClass {} function quux ( foo ) { console .log(foo); } quux( 0 ); const MyType = require ( 'my-library' ).MyType; function quux ( foo ) { } const MyType = require ( 'my-library' ).MyType; function quux ( foo ) { } const MyType = require ( 'my-library' ).MyType; function quux ( foo ) { } import {MyType} from 'my-library' ; function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function testFunction ( callback ) { callback(); } function foo ( ) { } function foo ( ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function foo ( bar ) { }; class Foo { bar () { } } class Foo { bar () {} baz () {} } class Foo { bar (baz) { } } class Foo { bar (baz) { } } function quux ( ) { } function registerEvent ( obj, method, callback ) { } function quux ( varargs ) { } function quux ( varargs ) { } class Navigator {} function quux ( ) {} class SomeType {} function quux ( ) {} function example ( arg ) { function inner ( x ) { } } const init = () => { function request ( ) { return Promise .resolve( 'success' ); } }; exports.resolve1 = function resolve1 ( value ) { return Promise .resolve(value); }; function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} class Test { method (): this { return this ; } } function quux ( foo ) { } function genericFunctionExample ( arg ) { const result = ( new Array ()); result[ 0 ] = arg; return result; } class A { map(callback) { let vals; return vals; } } function example ( arg ) { function inner ( x ) { } } function foo ( ) { } export class Foo { getType() { const x = "hello" ; const y = (x); return y; } }

Requires that each JSDoc line starts with an * .

Options

This rule allows an optional string argument. If it is "always" then a problem is raised when there is no asterisk prefix on a given jsdoc line. If it is "never" then a problem is raised when there is an asterisk present. The default value is "always" . You may also set the default to "any" and use the tags option to apply to specific tags only.

After the string option, one may add an object with the following.

If you want different values to apply to specific tags, you may use the tags option object. The keys are always , never , or any and the values are arrays of tag names or the special value *description which applies to the main jsdoc block description.

{ 'jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix' : [ 'error' , 'always' , { tags : { always : [ '*description' ], any : [ 'example' , 'license' ], never : [ 'copyright' ] } }] }

Context everywhere Tags All or as limited by the tags option Options (a string matching `"always"

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) {} function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

Requires that block description, explicit @description , and @param / @returns tag descriptions are written in complete sentences, i.e.,

Description must start with an uppercase alphabetical character.

Paragraphs must start with an uppercase alphabetical character.

Sentences must end with a period.

Every line in a paragraph (except the first) which starts with an uppercase character must be preceded by a line ending with a period.

A colon or semi-colon followed by two line breaks is still part of the containing paragraph (unlike normal dual line breaks).

Text within inline tags {...} are not checked for sentence divisions.

are not checked for sentence divisions. Periods after items within the abbreviations option array are not treated as sentence endings.

Options

If you want additional tags to be checked for their descriptions, you may add them within this option.

{ 'jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence' : [ 'error' , { tags : [ 'see' , 'copyright' ] }] }

The tags @param / @arg / @argument and @property / @prop will be properly parsed to ensure that the checked "description" text includes only the text after the name.

All other tags will treat the text following the tag name, a space, and an optional curly-bracketed type expression (and another space) as part of its "description" (e.g., for @returns {someType} some description , the description is some description while for @some-tag xyz , the description is xyz ).

abbreviations

You can provide an abbreviations options array to avoid such strings of text being treated as sentence endings when followed by dots. The . is not necessary at the end of the array items.

newlineBeforeCapsAssumesBadSentenceEnd

When false (the new default), we will not assume capital letters after newlines are an incorrect way to end the sentence (they may be proper nouns, for example).

Context everywhere Tags doc block, param , returns , description , property , summary , file , classdesc , todo , deprecated , throws , 'yields' and others added by tags Aliases arg , argument , return , desc , prop , fileoverview , overview , exception , yield Recommended false Options tags , abbreviations , newlineBeforeCapsAssumesBadSentenceEnd

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function longDescription ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function speak ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } ** * Do not have dynamic content; e.g. homepage. Here a simple unique id * suffices. * / function quux () { } / / "jsdoc/ require -description-complete-sentence ": [" error "|" warn ", {" abbreviations ":[" etc "," e.g. "," i.e. "]}] /** * Implements support for the * Swahili voice synthesizer. */ function speak() { } /** * @param foo * * @returns {void} */ export default (foo) => { foo() }

Requires that all functions have a description.

All functions must have an implicit description (e.g., text above tags) or have the option descriptionStyle set to tag (requiring @description (or @desc if that is set as your preferred tag name)).

set to (requiring (or if that is set as your preferred tag name)). Every jsdoc block description (or @description tag if descriptionStyle is "tag" ) must have a non-empty description that explains the purpose of the method.

Options

An options object may have any of the following properties:

contexts - Set to an array of strings representing the AST context where you wish the rule to be applied (e.g., ClassDeclaration for ES6 classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files.

- Set to an array of strings representing the AST context where you wish the rule to be applied (e.g., for ES6 classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files. exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g., ['type'] ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a @description . Defaults to an array with inheritdoc . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule.

- Array of tags (e.g., ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a . Defaults to an array with . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule. descriptionStyle - Whether to accept implicit descriptions ( "body" ) or @description tags ( "tag" ) as satisfying the rule. Set to "any" to accept either style. Defaults to "body" .

- Whether to accept implicit descriptions ( ) or tags ( ) as satisfying the rule. Set to to accept either style. Defaults to . checkConstructors - A value indicating whether constructor s should be checked. Defaults to true .

- A value indicating whether s should be checked. Defaults to . checkGetters - A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Defaults to true .

- A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Defaults to . checkSetters - A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Defaults to true .

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags description or jsdoc block Aliases desc Recommended false Options contexts , exemptedBy , descriptionStyle , checkConstructors , checkGetters , checkSetters Settings ignoreReplacesDocs , overrideReplacesDocs , augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs , implementsReplacesDocs

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } class quux { } class quux { } function quux ( ) { } interface quux { } var quux = class { }; var quux = { }; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class TestClass { constructor () { } } class TestClass { constructor () { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } class Foo { constructor () {} bar() {} } class quux { } class quux { } class quux { } class quux { } class quux { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } interface quux { } interface quux { checked?: boolean } var quux = class { }; var quux = { }; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class TestClass { constructor () { } } class TestClass { constructor () { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } class quux { } class quux { }

Requires that all functions have examples.

All functions must have one or more @example tags.

tags. Every example tag must have a non-empty description that explains the method's usage.

Options

This rule has an object option.

exemptedBy

Array of tags (e.g., ['type'] ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for an @example . Defaults to an array with inheritdoc . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule.

exemptNoArguments

Boolean to indicate that no-argument functions should not be reported for missing @example declarations.

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. (e.g., ClassDeclaration for ES6 classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files.

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

checkConstructors

A value indicating whether constructor s should be checked. Defaults to true .

checkGetters

A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Defaults to false .

checkSetters

A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Defaults to false .

Fixer

The fixer for require-example will add an empty @example , but it will still report a missing example description after this is added.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags example Recommended false Options exemptedBy , exemptNoArguments , avoidExampleOnConstructors , contexts Settings ignoreReplacesDocs , overrideReplacesDocs , augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs , implementsReplacesDocs

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( someParam ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } function quux ( ) { } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class Foo { constructor () { } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } class quux { } function quux ( ) { } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } class TestClass { set Test(value) { } } function quux ( ) { }

Checks that:

All files have a @file , @fileoverview , or @overview tag. Duplicate file overview tags within a given file will be reported File overview tags will be reported which are not, as per the docs, "at the beginning of the file"–where beginning of the file is interpreted in this rule as being when the overview tag is not preceded by anything other than a comment.

Options

The keys of this object are tag names, and the values are configuration objects indicating what will be checked for these whole-file tags.

Each configuration object has the following boolean keys (which default to false when this option is supplied): mustExist , preventDuplicates , initialCommentsOnly . These correspond to the three items above.

When no tags is present, the default is:

{ "file" : { "initialCommentsOnly" : true , "mustExist" : true , "preventDuplicates" : true , } }

You can add additional tag names and/or override file if you supply this option, e.g., in place of or in addition to file , giving other potential file global tags like @license , @copyright , @author , @module or @exports , optionally restricting them to a single use or preventing them from being preceded by anything besides comments.

For example:

{ "license" : { "mustExist" : true , "preventDuplicates" : true , } }

This would require one and only one @license in the file, though because initialCommentsOnly is absent and defaults to false , the @license can be anywhere.

In the case of @license , you can use this rule along with the check-values rule (with its allowedLicenses or licensePattern options), to enforce a license whitelist be present on every JS file.

Note that if you choose to use preventDuplicates with license , you still have a way to allow multiple licenses for the whole page by using the SPDX "AND" expression, e.g., @license (MIT AND GPL-3.0) .

Note that the tag names are the main jsdoc tag name, so you should use file in this configuration object regardless of whether you have configured fileoverview instead of file on tagNamePreference (i.e., fileoverview will be checked, but you must use file on the configuration object).

Context Everywhere Tags file ; others when tags set Aliases fileoverview , overview Recommended false Options tags

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} function quux ( a ) {} function quux ( a ) {} function bar ( b ) {} function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } var a

Requires (or disallows) a hyphen before the @param description.

Options

This rule takes one optional string argument and an optional options object.

If the string is "always" then a problem is raised when there is no hyphen before the description. If it is "never" then a problem is raised when there is a hyphen before the description. The default value is "always" .

The options object may have the following properties to indicate behavior for other tags besides the @param tag (or the @arg tag if so set):

tags - Object whose keys indicate different tags to check for the presence or absence of hyphens; the key value should be "always" or "never", indicating how hyphens are to be applied, e.g., {property: 'never'} to ensure @property never uses hyphens. A key can also be set as * , e.g., '*': 'always' to apply hyphen checking to any tag (besides the preferred @param tag which follows the main string option setting and besides any other tags entries).

Context everywhere Tags param and optionally other tags within tags Aliases arg , argument ; potentially prop or other aliases Recommended false Options a string matching "always" or "never" followed by an optional object with a tags property

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function main ( argv ) { };

Checks for presence of jsdoc comments, on class declarations as well as functions.

Options

Accepts one optional options object with the following optional keys.

publicOnly

This option will insist that missing jsdoc blocks are only reported for function bodies / class declarations that are exported from the module. May be a boolean or object. If set to true , the defaults below will be used. If unset, jsdoc block reporting will not be limited to exports.

This object supports the following optional boolean keys ( false unless otherwise noted):

ancestorsOnly - Only check node ancestors to check if node is exported

- Only check node ancestors to check if node is exported esm - ESM exports are checked for JSDoc comments (Defaults to true )

- ESM exports are checked for JSDoc comments (Defaults to ) cjs - CommonJS exports are checked for JSDoc comments (Defaults to true )

- CommonJS exports are checked for JSDoc comments (Defaults to ) window - Window global exports are checked for JSDoc comments

require

An object with the following optional boolean keys which all default to false except as noted, indicating the contexts where the rule will apply:

ArrowFunctionExpression

ClassDeclaration

ClassExpression

FunctionDeclaration (defaults to true )

(defaults to ) FunctionExpression

MethodDefinition

contexts

Set this to an array of strings or objects representing the additional AST contexts where you wish the rule to be applied (e.g., Property for properties). If specified as an object, it should have a context property and can have an inlineCommentBlock property which, if set to true , will add an inline /** */ instead of the regular, multi-line, indented jsdoc block which will otherwise be added. Defaults to an empty array.

Note that you may need to disable require items (e.g., MethodDefinition ) if you are specifying a more precise form in contexts (e.g., MethodDefinition:not([accessibility="private"] > FunctionExpression ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

exemptEmptyConstructors

Default: true

When true , the rule will not report missing jsdoc blocks above constructors with no parameters or return values (this is enabled by default as the class name or description should be seen as sufficient to convey intent).

exemptEmptyFunctions

Default: false.

When true , the rule will not report missing jsdoc blocks above functions/methods with no parameters or return values (intended where function/method names are sufficient for themselves as documentation).

checkConstructors

A value indicating whether constructor s should be checked. Defaults to true . When true , exemptEmptyConstructors may still avoid reporting when no parameters or return values are found.

checkGetters

A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Besides setting as a boolean, this option can be set to the string "no-setter" to indicate that getters should be checked but only when there is no setter. This may be useful if one only wishes documentation on one of the two accessors. Defaults to false .

checkSetters

A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Besides setting as a boolean, this option can be set to the string "no-getter" to indicate that setters should be checked but only when there is no getter. This may be useful if one only wishes documentation on one of the two accessors. Defaults to false .

enableFixer

A boolean on whether to enable the fixer (which adds an empty jsdoc block). Defaults to true .

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , ClassDeclaration , ClassExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags N/A Recommended true Options publicOnly , require , contexts , exemptEmptyConstructors , exemptEmptyFunctions , enableFixer

The following patterns are considered problems:

export interface Foo { tom : string; catchJerry(): boolean; } export interface Foo { tom : string; jerry: number; } export interface Foo { bar(): string; } export interface Foo { bar : string; } export interface Foo extends Bar { baz(): void ; meow(): void ; } function quux ( foo ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } export var test = function ( ) { }; function test ( ) { } export var test2 = test; export const test = () => { }; export const test = () => { }; export const test = () => { }; export let test = class { }; export default function ( ) {} export default () => {} export default ( function ( ) {}) export default class {} function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function myFunction ( ) {} class A { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } class A { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } class A extends B { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } export class A extends B { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } export default class A extends B { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } var myFunction = () => {} var myFunction = () => () => {} var foo = function ( ) {} const foo = {bar() {}} var foo = { bar : function ( ) {}} function foo ( abc ) {} function foo ( ) { return true ; } module .exports = function quux ( ) { } module .exports = function quux ( ) { } module .exports = { method : function ( ) { } } module .exports = { test : { test2 : function ( ) { } } } module .exports = { test : { test2 : function ( ) { } } } const test = module .exports = function ( ) { } const test = module .exports = function ( ) { } test.prototype.method = function ( ) {} const test = function ( ) { } module .exports = { test : test } const test = () => { } module .exports = { test : test } class Test { method() { } } module .exports = Test; export default function quux ( ) { } export default function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } export default quux; export function test ( ) { } export function test ( ) { } var test = function ( ) { } var test2 = 2 ; export { test, test2 } var test = function ( ) { } export { test as test2 } export default class A { } export default class A { } var test = function ( ) { } window .test = function ( ) { } function test ( ) { } module .exports = function ( ) { } export function someMethod ( ) { } export function someMethod ( ) { } const myObject = { myProp : true }; export interface Foo extends Bar { baz(): void ; meow(): void ; } class MyClass { someProperty : boolean; } export default class Test { constructor (a) { this .a = a; } } export default class Test { constructor (a) { this .a = a; } private abc(a) { this .a = a; } } e = function ( ) { }; export class Class { test = 1 ; foo() { this .test = 2 ; } } class Dog { eat() { } } const hello = name => { document .body.textContent = "Hello, " + name + "!" ; }; export const loginSuccessAction = (): BaseActionPayload => ({ type : LOGIN_SUCCESSFUL }); export type Container = { constants?: ObjByString; enums?: { [key in string]: TypescriptEnum }; helpers?: { [key in string]: AnyFunction }; }; class Foo { constructor () {} bar() {} } class Example extends React . PureComponent { componentDidMount() {} render() {} someOtherMethod () {} } function foo ( arg: boolean ): boolean { return arg; } function bar ( arg: true ): true ; function bar ( arg: false ): false ; function bar ( arg: boolean ): boolean { return arg; } export function foo ( arg: boolean ): boolean { return arg; } export function bar ( arg: true ): true ; export function bar ( arg: false ): false ; export function bar ( arg: boolean ): boolean { return arg; } module .exports.foo = ( bar ) => { return bar + "biz" } class Animal { #name: string; private species: string; public color: string; @SomeAnnotation( 'optionalParameter' ) tail : boolean; } @Entity( 'users' ) export class User {} class Foo { constructor () {} } class Foo { constructor (notEmpty) {} } class Foo { constructor () { const notEmpty = true ; return notEmpty; } } function quux ( ) { } class Test { aFunc() {} } class Test { aFunc = () => {} anotherFunc() {} } export enum testEnum { A, B } export interface Test { aFunc : () => void ; aVar: string; } export type testType = string | number; export interface Foo { bar : number; baz: string; quux(): void ; } export class MyComponentComponent { @Output() public changed = new EventEmitter(); public test = 'test' ; @Input() public value = new EventEmitter(); } requestAnimationFrame(draw) function bench ( ) { } class Foo { set aName (val) {} } class Foo { get aName () {} } const obj = { get aName () {}, } function comment ( ) { return "comment" ; } function comment ( ) { return "comment" ; } function comment ( ) { return "comment" ; } export class InovaAutoCompleteComponent { public disabled = false ; } export default (arg) => arg; export function outer ( ) { function inner ( ) { console .log( 'foo' ); } inner(); } export const outer = () => { const inner = () => { console .log( 'foo' ); }; inner(); };

The following patterns are not considered problems:

interface FooBar { fooBar : string; } interface FooBar { fooBar : string; } export class Foo { someMethod() { interface FooBar { fooBar : string; } } } function someFunction ( ) { interface FooBar { fooBar : string; } } export function foo ( ) { interface bar { fooBar : string; } } var array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; array.forEach( function ( ) {}); function MyClass ( ) {} function myFunction ( ) {} var myFunction = function ( ) {}; Object .myFunction = function ( ) {}; var obj = { myFunction : function ( ) {} }; function myFunction ( ) {} function myFunction ( ) {} function myFunction ( ) {} var myFunction = function ( ) {} var myFunction = function ( ) {} var myFunction = function ( ) {} Object .myFunction = function ( ) {} Object .myFunction = function ( ) {} Object .myFunction = function ( ) {} ( function ( ) {})(); var object = { myFunction : function ( ) {} } var object = { myFunction : function ( ) {} } var object = { myFunction : function ( ) {} } var array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; array.filter( function ( ) {}); Object .keys( this .options.rules || {}).forEach( function ( name ) {}.bind( this )); var object = { name : 'key' }; Object .keys(object).forEach( function ( ) {}) function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) { } function myFunction ( ) {} var myFunction = function ( ) {} class A { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } class App extends Component { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } export default class App extends Component { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } export class App extends Component { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } class A { constructor (xs) { this .a = xs; } } var myFunction = () => {} var myFunction = function ( ) {} var myFunction = () => {} var myFunction = () => () => {} setTimeout( () => {}, 10 ); var foo = function ( ) {} const foo = { bar() {}} var foo = { bar : function ( ) {}} var foo = { [ function ( ) {}]: 1 }; function foo ( ) {} function foo ( ) { return ; } const test = {}; test.method = function ( ) { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test.method } } function test ( ) { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } test = function ( ) { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } test = function ( ) { } exports.someMethod = { prop : { prop2 : test } } const test = () => { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } const test = () => { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } window .test = function ( ) { } module .exports = { prop : window } test = function ( ) { } test = function ( ) { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } test = function ( ) { } test = 2 ; module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } function test ( ) { } test.prototype.method = function ( ) { } module .exports = { prop : { prop2 : test } } class Test { method() { } } module .exports = Test; export default function quux ( ) { } export default function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } export default quux; function quux ( ) { } export default quux; export function test ( ) { } export function test ( ) { } var test = function ( ) { } var test2 = 2 ; export { test, test2 } var test = function ( ) { } export { test as test2 } export default class A { } var test = function ( ) { } let test = function ( ) { } let test = class { } let test = class { } export function someMethod ( ) { } export function someMethod ( ) { } exports.someMethod = function ( ) { } const myObject = { myProp : true }; function bear ( ) {} function quux ( ) { } export default quux; export interface Example { test : string } interface Example { test : string } export type Example = { test : string }; type Example = { test : string }; export enum Example { test = 123 } enum Example { test = 123 } const foo = {...{}}; function bar ( ) {} @logged export default class Foo { } const a = {}; const b = { ...a }; export default b; export interface Foo extends Bar { baz(): void ; meow(): void ; } export default class Test { private abc(a) { this .a = a; } } @Controller() export class AppController { @Get( '/info' ) public getInfo(): string { return 'OK' ; } } @Entity( 'users' ) export class User { } @Entity( 'users' , getVal()) export class User { } class Foo { constructor () {} } class Foo { constructor () {} } class Foo { get aName () {} set aName (val) {} } const obj = { get aName () {}, set aName (val) {} } class Foo { set aName (val) {} } class Foo { get aName () {} } class Foo { set aName (val) {} } class Foo { get aName () {} } class Foo { get aName () {} set aName (val) {} } class Base { constructor () { } } export function a ( ); // Reports an error // " jsdoc / require - jsdoc ": [" error "|" warn ", { "contexts" :[ "TSDeclareFunction" ], "require" :{ "FunctionDeclaration" : true }}] export function foo ( ): void { function bar ( ): void { console .log( 'bar' ); } console .log( 'foo' ); } const foo = { bar : () => { } } @Injectable({ providedIn : 'root' , }) @State<Partial<UserSettingsStateModel>> ({ name : 'userSettings' , defaults : { isDev : !environment.production, }, }) export class UserSettingsState { } @Entity( 'users' ) export class User { }

Requires that each @param tag has a description value.

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags param Aliases arg , argument Recommended true Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

Requires that all function parameters have names.

The @param tag requires you to specify the name of the parameter you are documenting. You can also include the parameter's type, enclosed in curly brackets, and a description of the parameter. JSDoc

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags param Aliases arg , argument Recommended true Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function processData ( processor ) { return processor(data) } function example ( cb ) { cb( 42 ); }

Requires that each @param tag has a type value.

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags param Aliases arg , argument Recommended true Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { }

Requires that all function parameters are documented.

Fixer

Adds @param <name> for each tag present in the function signature but missing in the jsdoc. Can be disabled by setting the enableFixer option to false .

Destructured object and array naming

When the fixer is applied to destructured objects, only the input name is used.

So for:

function quux ( {foo: bar, baz: bax = 5 } ) { }

..the fixed jsdoc will be:

This is because the input to the function is the relevant item for understanding the function's input, not how the variable is renamed for internal use (the signature itself documents that).

For destructured arrays, the input name is merely the array index.

So for:

function quux ( [foo, bar] ) { }

..the fixed jsdoc will be:

Missing root fixing

Note that unless enableRootFixer (or enableFixer ) is set to false , missing roots will be added and auto-incremented. The default behavior is for "root" to be auto-inserted for missing roots, followed by a 0-based auto-incrementing number.

So for:

function quux ( {foo}, {bar}, {baz} ) { }

...the default jsdoc that would be added if the fixer is enabled would be:

The name of "root" can be configured with unnamedRootBase (which also allows cycling through a list of multiple root names before there is need for any numeric component).

And one can have the count begin at another number (e.g., 1 ) by changing autoIncrementBase from the default of 0 .

Rest Element ( RestElement ) insertions

The fixer will automatically report/insert jsdoc repeatable parameters if missing.

function baar ( [a, ...extra] ) { }

..becomes:

function baar ( [a, ...extra] ) { }

Note that the type any is included since we don't know of any specific type to use.

To disable such rest element insertions, set enableRestElementFixer to false .

Note too that the following will be reported even though there is an item corresponding to extra :

function baar ( [a, ...extra] ) { }

...because it does not use the ... syntax in the type.

Object Rest Property insertions

If the checkRestProperty option is set to true ( false by default), missing rest properties will be reported with documentation auto-inserted:

function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { }

...becomes:

function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { }

You may wish to manually note in your jsdoc for extra that this is a rest property, however, as jsdoc does not appear to currently support syntax or output to distinguish rest properties from other properties, so in looking at the docs alone without looking at the function signature, it may appear that there is an actual property named extra .

Options

An options object accepts the following optional properties:

enableFixer

Whether to enable the fixer. Defaults to true .

enableRootFixer

Whether to enable the auto-adding of incrementing roots (see the "Fixer" section). Defaults to true . Has no effect if enableFixer is set to false .

enableRestElementFixer

Whether to enable the rest element fixer (see "Rest Element ( RestElement ) insertions"). Defaults to true .

checkRestProperty

If set to true , will report (and add fixer insertions) for missing rest properties. Defaults to false .

If set to true , note that you can still document the subproperties of the rest property using other jsdoc features, e.g., @typedef :

function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { }

Setting this option to false (the default) may be useful in cases where you already have separate @param definitions for each of the properties within the rest property.

For example, with the option disabled, this will not give an error despite extra not having any definition:

function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { }

Nor will this:

function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { }

autoIncrementBase

Numeric to indicate the number at which to begin auto-incrementing roots. Defaults to 0 .

unnamedRootBase

An array of root names to use in the fixer when roots are missing. Defaults to ['root'] . Note that only when all items in the array besides the last are exhausted will auto-incrementing occur. So, with unnamedRootBase: ['arg', 'config'] , the following:

function quux ( {foo}, [bar], {baz} ) { }

...will get the following jsdoc block added:

exemptedBy

Array of tags (e.g., ['type'] ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a @param . Defaults to an array with inheritdoc . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule.

checkTypesPattern

When one specifies a type, unless it is of a generic type, like object or array , it may be considered unnecessary to have that object's destructured components required, especially where generated docs will link back to the specified type. For example:

export const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; };

By default checkTypesPattern is set to /^(?:[oO]bject|[aA]rray|PlainObject|Generic(?:Object|Array))$/u , meaning that destructuring will be required only if the type of the @param (the text between curly brackets) is a match for "Object" or "Array" (with or without initial caps), "PlainObject", or "GenericObject", "GenericArray" (or if no type is present). So in the above example, the lack of a match will mean that no complaint will be given about the undocumented destructured parameters.

Note that the / delimiters are optional, but necessary to add flags.

Defaults to using (only) the u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g., /^object$/ui .

You could set this regular expression to a more expansive list, or you could restrict it such that even types matching those strings would not need destructuring.

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). May be useful for adding such as TSMethodSignature in TypeScript or restricting the contexts which are checked.

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

checkConstructors

A value indicating whether constructor s should be checked. Defaults to true .

checkGetters

A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Defaults to false .

checkSetters

A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Defaults to false .

checkDestructured

Whether to require destructured properties. Defaults to true .

checkDestructuredRoots

Whether to check the existence of a corresponding @param for root objects of destructured properties (e.g., that for function ({a, b}) {} , that there is something like @param myRootObj defined that can correspond to the {a, b} object parameter).

If checkDestructuredRoots is false , checkDestructured will also be implied to be false (i.e., the inside of the roots will not be checked either, e.g., it will also not complain if a or b do not have their own documentation). Defaults to true .

useDefaultObjectProperties

Set to true if you wish to expect documentation of properties on objects supplied as default values. Defaults to false .

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags param Aliases arg , argument Recommended true Options autoIncrementBase , checkDestructured , checkDestructuredRoots , contexts , enableFixer , enableRootFixer , enableRestElementFixer , checkRestProperty , exemptedBy , checkConstructors , checkGetters , checkSetters , checkTypesPattern , unnamedRootBase , useDefaultObjectProperties Settings ignoreReplacesDocs , overrideReplacesDocs , augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs , implementsReplacesDocs

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, {baz} ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, {baz} ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo: bar = 5 } = {} ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( { foo, bar: { baz }} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {bar} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {bar} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {bar} ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, baz ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo, bar ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } export class SomeClass { constructor (private property: string, private foo: number) {} } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( {bar, baz}, foo ) { } function quux ( foo, {bar, baz} ) { } function quux ( [bar, baz], foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function assign ( employees, name ) { }; interface ITest { TestMethod(id: number): void ; } abstract class TestClass { abstract TestFunction(id); } declare class TestClass { TestMethod(id); } declare let TestFunction: ( id ) => void ; let TestFunction: ( id ) => void ; function test ( processor: (id: number ) => string ) { return processor( 10 ); } let test = ( processor: (id: number ) => string) => { return processor( 10 ); } class TestClass { public Test: ( id: number ) => string; } class TestClass { public TestMethod(): ( id: number ) => string { } } interface TestInterface { public Test: ( id: number ) => string; } interface TestInterface { public TestMethod(): ( id: number ) => string; } function test ( ): ( id: number ) => string ; // " jsdoc / require - param ": [" error "|" warn ", { "contexts" :[ "TSFunctionType" ]}] let test = () : ( id: number ) => string => { return ( id ) => ` ${id} ` ; } function quux ( baz, {foo: bar} ) { } class Client { async setData( data: { last_modified?: number }, options : { headers?: Record<string, string>; safe?: boolean; retry?: number; patch?: boolean; last_modified?: number; permissions?: []; } = {} ) {} } function quux ( foo ) { } class Client { async setData( data: { last_modified?: number } ) {} } function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { } function quux ( {opts: {num, ...extra}} ) { } function baar ( [a, ...extra] ) { } function baar ( a, ...extra ) { } const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; module .exports = class GraphQL { fetch = ( { url, ...options }, cacheKey ) => { } }; ( function ( ) { function f ( param ) { return !param; } })(); function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function foo ( { foo: { bar: { baz } }} ) {} export function testFn1 ( { prop = { a: 1 , b: 2 } } ) { } function foo ( a, b, c ) {}

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( {foo} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {bar} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {bar} ) { } function quux ( {foo}, {bar}, {baz} ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class A { quux (foo) { } } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class A { quux (foo) { } } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } class A { quux (foo) { } } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } const test = something?.find( _ => _) function foo ( req, res, next ) {} function quux ( ) { } var A = class { quux (foo) { } } export class SomeClass { constructor (private property: string) {} } function assign ( {name, department} ) { } export abstract class StephanPlugin < O , D > { public constructor ({options, client}: { options : O; client: unknown; }, defaultOptions : D) { } } function quux ( foo ) { } let test = () : ( id: number ) => string => { return ( id ) => ` ${id} ` ; } class base { constructor (arg0) {} } class foo extends base { constructor (arg0) { super (arg0); this .arg0 = arg0; } } export abstract class StephanPlugin < O , D > { public constructor ({ options, client : { name } }: { options : O; client: { name : string }; }, defaultOptions : D) { } } function createGetter ( cb ) { return function ( ...args ) { cb(); }; } function quux ( {num, ...extra} ) { } function baar ( [a, ...extra] ) { } function baar ( a, ...extra ) { } const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; const bboxToObj = function ( {x, y, width, height} ) { return {x, y, width, height}; }; class CSS { setCssObject(propertyObject: {[key: string]: string | number}): void { } } function quux ( foo, bar, {baz} ) { } function quux ( foo, bar, {baz} ) { } function quux ( { "foo" : bar} ) { } function quux ( {foo: bar} ) { } module .exports = function a ( b ) { console .info(b); }; function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function quux ( { foo: { bar } } ) {} function Item ( { data: [foo, bar, ...baz], defaulting: [quux, xyz] = [] } ) { } export function testFn1 ( { prop = { a: 1 , b: 2 } } ) { }

Requires that all @typedef and @namespace tags have @property when their type is a plain object , Object , or PlainObject .

Note that any other type, including a subtype of object such as object<string, string> , will not be reported.

Fixer

The fixer for require-property will add an empty @property .

Context Everywhere Tags typedef , namespace Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

class Test { quux () {} }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { }

Requires that each @property tag has a description value.

Context everywhere Tags property Aliases prop Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

The following patterns are not considered problems:

Requires that all function @property tags have names.

Context everywhere Tags property Aliases prop Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

The following patterns are not considered problems:

Requires that each @property tag has a type value.

Context everywhere Tags property Aliases prop Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

The following patterns are not considered problems:

Requires a return statement (or non- undefined Promise resolve value) in function bodies if a @returns tag (without a void or undefined type) is specified in the function's jsdoc comment.

Will also report @returns {void} and @returns {undefined} if exemptAsync is set to false no non- undefined returned or resolved value is found.

Will also report if multiple @returns tags are present.

Options

exemptGenerators - Because a generator might be labeled as having a IterableIterator @returns value (along with an iterator type corresponding to the type of any yield statements), projects might wish to leverage @returns in generators even without a return statement. This option is therefore true by default in typescript mode (in "jsdoc" mode, one might be more likely to take advantage of @yields ). Set it to false if you wish for a missing return to be flagged regardless.

- Because a generator might be labeled as having a value (along with an iterator type corresponding to the type of any statements), projects might wish to leverage in generators even without a statement. This option is therefore by default in mode (in "jsdoc" mode, one might be more likely to take advantage of ). Set it to if you wish for a missing to be flagged regardless. exemptAsync - By default, functions which return a Promise that are not detected as resolving with a non- undefined value and async functions (even ones that do not explicitly return a value, as these are returning a Promise implicitly) will be exempted from reporting by this rule. If you wish to insist that only Promise 's which resolve to non- undefined values or async functions with explicit return 's will be exempted from reporting (i.e., that async functions can be reported if they lack an explicit (non- undefined ) return when a @returns is present), you can set exemptAsync to false on the options object.

- By default, functions which return a that are not detected as resolving with a non- value and functions (even ones that do not explicitly return a value, as these are returning a implicitly) will be exempted from reporting by this rule. If you wish to insist that only 's which resolve to non- values or functions with explicit 's will be exempted from reporting (i.e., that functions can be reported if they lack an explicit (non- ) when a is present), you can set to on the options object. reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes - If true and no return or resolve value is found, this setting will even insist that reporting occur with void or undefined (including as an indicated Promise type). Unlike require-returns , with this option in the rule, one can discourage the labeling of undefined types. Defaults to false .

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression Tags returns Aliases return Options exemptAsync , reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes Recommended true

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } const quux = () => {} function quux ( ) { return foo; } const language = { get name() { this ._name = name; } } class Foo { bar () { } } function quux ( ) { } function f ( ) { function g ( ) { return 'foo' } () => { return 5 } } async function quux ( ) {} function * quux ( ) {} function * quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => {}) } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( () => { resolve(); }); }) } async function foo ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => resolve()); } async function foo ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => resolve()); } function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) { return undefined ; } function quux ( foo ) { return foo; }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { return foo; } function quux ( ) { return foo; } function quux ( ) { return foo; } function quux ( ) { } const quux = () => foo; function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) {} async function quux ( ) {} const quux = async function ( ) {} const quux = async () => {} function quux ( ) { throw new Error ( 'must be implemented by subclass!' ); } function quux ( ) { throw new Error ( 'must be implemented by subclass!' ); } function quux ( ) { } class Foo { bar () { } } class Foo { bar () { } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { return undefined ; } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { return ; } function quux ( ) { return undefined ; } function quux ( ) { return ; } function quux ( ) { try { return true ; } catch (err) { } return ; } function quux ( ) { try { } finally { return true ; } return ; } function quux ( ) { try { return ; } catch (err) { } return true ; } function quux ( ) { try { something(); } catch (err) { return true ; } return ; } function quux ( ) { switch ( true ) { case 'abc' : return true ; } return ; } function quux ( ) { switch ( true ) { case 'abc' : return ; } return true ; } function quux ( ) { for ( const i of abc) { return true ; } return ; } function quux ( ) { for ( const a in b) { return true ; } } function quux ( ) { for ( let i= 0 ; i<n; i+= 1 ) { return true ; } } function quux ( ) { while ( true ) { return true } } function quux ( ) { do { return true } while ( true ) } function quux ( ) { if ( true ) { return ; } return true ; } function quux ( ) { if ( true ) { return true ; } } function quux ( ) { var a = {}; with (a) { return true ; } } function quux ( ) { if ( true ) { return ; } else { return true ; } return ; } async function quux ( ) { return 5 ; } async function quux ( ) { return 5 ; } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( () => { resolve( true ); }); }) } async function foo ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => resolve()); } function quux ( ) { return undefined ; } function quux ( ) { return 'abc' ; } function * quux ( ) {} function * quux ( ) {}

Requires that the @returns tag has a description value. The error will not be reported if the return value is void or undefined or if it is Promise<void> or Promise<undefined> .

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags returns Aliases return Recommended true Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

Requires that @returns tag has type value.

Options

contexts

Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags returns Aliases return Recommended true Options contexts

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { }

Requires that returns are documented.

Will also report if multiple @returns tags are present.

Options

checkConstructors - A value indicating whether constructor s should be checked for @returns tags. Defaults to false .

- A value indicating whether s should be checked for tags. Defaults to . checkGetters - Boolean to determine whether getter methods should be checked for @returns tags. Defaults to true .

- Boolean to determine whether getter methods should be checked for tags. Defaults to . exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g., ['type'] ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a @returns . Defaults to an array with inheritdoc . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule.

- Array of tags (e.g., ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a . Defaults to an array with . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule. forceRequireReturn - Set to true to always insist on @returns documentation regardless of implicit or explicit return 's in the function. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of an undefined / void return. Defaults to false .

- Set to to always insist on documentation regardless of implicit or explicit 's in the function. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of an / return. Defaults to . forceReturnsWithAsync - By default async functions that do not explicitly return a value pass this rule as an async function will always return a Promise , even if the Promise resolves to void. You can force all async functions (including ones with an explicit Promise but no detected non- undefined resolve value) to require @return documentation by setting forceReturnsWithAsync to true on the options object. This may be useful for flagging that there has been consideration of return type. Defaults to false .

- By default functions that do not explicitly return a value pass this rule as an function will always return a , even if the resolves to void. You can force all functions (including ones with an explicit but no detected non- value) to require documentation by setting to on the options object. This may be useful for flagging that there has been consideration of return type. Defaults to . contexts - Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ). This rule will only apply on non-default contexts when there is such a tag present and the forceRequireReturn option is set or if the forceReturnsWithAsync option is set with a present @async tag (since we are not checking against the actual return values in these cases).

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags returns Aliases return Recommended true Options checkConstructors , checkGetters , contexts , exemptedBy , forceRequireReturn , forceReturnsWithAsync Settings ignoreReplacesDocs , overrideReplacesDocs , augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs , implementsReplacesDocs

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { return foo; } const foo = () => ({ bar : 'baz' }) const foo = bar => ({ bar }) const foo = bar => bar.baz() function quux ( foo ) { return foo; } async function quux ( ) { } const quux = async function ( ) {} const quux = async () => {} async function quux ( ) {} function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } const language = { get name() { return this ._name; } } async function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { return foo; } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( foo ) { return 'bar' ; } async function foo ( a ) { return ; } async function foo ( a ) { return Promise .all(a); } class foo { get bar() { return 0 ; } } class TestClass { constructor () { return new Map (); } } class TestClass { get Test() { return 0 ; } } class quux { quux () { } } async function foo ( a ) { return Promise .all(a); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve(foo); }); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( () => { resolve( true ); }); }); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { foo(resolve); }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { while ( true ) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { do { resolve( true ); } while ( true ) }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { if ( true ) { resolve( true ); } return ; }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { if ( true ) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { var a = {}; return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { with (a) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { var a = {}; return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { try { resolve( true ); } catch (err) {} }); } function quux ( ) { var a = {}; return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { try { } catch (err) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { var a = {}; return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { try { } catch (err) { } finally { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { var a = {}; return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { switch (a) { case 'abc' : resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { if ( true ) { resolve(); } else { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { for ( let i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { for ( const i of obj) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { for ( const i in obj) { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { if ( true ) { return ; } else { resolve( true ); } }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { function a ( ) { resolve( true ); } a(); }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise (); } async function quux ( ) { return new Promise (); } async function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => {}); } export class A { public f(): string { return "" ; } } export interface B { f(): string; g: () => string; h(): void ; i: () => void ; } export function f ( ): string { return "" ; }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { return foo; } function quux ( ) { return foo; } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( bar ) { bar.filter( baz => { return baz.corge(); }) } function quux ( bar ) { return bar.filter( baz => { return baz.corge(); }) } const quux = ( bar ) => bar.filter( ( { corge } ) => corge()) function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( foo ) { return true ; } function quux ( foo ) { return true ; } function quux ( foo ) { return foo; } function quux ( foo ) { return true ; } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { return { a : foo}; } const quux = () => ({ a : foo}); const quux = () => { return { a : foo} }; function quux ( ) { } const quux = () => { } function quux ( ) { } const quux = () => { } function quux ( ) { } const quux = () => { } class Foo { constructor () { } } const language = { set name(name) { this ._name = name; } } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { return undefined ; } function quux ( ) { return undefined ; } function quux ( ) { return ; } function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { return ; } function quux ( req, res , next ) { return ; } async function quux ( ) { } async function quux ( ) { } async function quux ( ) {} const quux = async function ( ) {} const quux = async () => {} class foo { constructor () { this .bar = true ; } } export default foo; function quux ( ) { } function quux ( ) { } async function foo ( a ) { return ; } class foo { get bar() { return 0 ; } } class foo { get bar() { return 0 ; } } class foo { get bar() { return 0 ; } } class TestClass { constructor () { } } class TestClass { constructor () { return new Map (); } } class TestClass { constructor () { } } class TestClass { get Test() { } } class TestClass { get Test() { return 0 ; } } class TestClass { get Test() { return 0 ; } } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve(); }); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( () => { resolve(); }); }); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { foo(); }); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { abc( ( resolve ) => { resolve( true ); }); }); } function quux ( foo ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { abc( function ( resolve ) { resolve( true ); }); }); } function quux ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { if ( true ) { resolve(); } }); return ; } function quux ( ) { return new Promise (); } async function foo ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => resolve()); }

Requires that throw statements are documented.

Options

exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g., ['type'] ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a @throws . Defaults to an array with inheritdoc . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule.

- Array of tags (e.g., ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a . Defaults to an array with . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule. contexts - Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ).

'jsdoc/require-throws' : 'error' ,

Context ArrowFunctionExpression , FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled Tags throws Aliases exception Recommended true Options contexts , exemptedBy Settings ignoreReplacesDocs , overrideReplacesDocs , augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs , implementsReplacesDocs

The following patterns are considered problems:

function quux ( foo ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } const quux = function ( foo ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } const quux = ( foo ) => { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } function quux ( foo ) { while ( true ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { do { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } while ( true ) } function quux ( foo ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i <= 10 ; i++) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { for (num in [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { for ( const num of [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { for ( const index in [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { with (foo) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { if ( true ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { if ( false ) { } else { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( foo ) { try { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } catch (e) { throw new Error (e.message) } } function quux ( foo ) { try { } finally { throw new Error (e.message) } } function quux ( foo ) { const a = 'b' switch (a) { case 'b' : throw new Error ( 'err' ) } } function quux ( ) { } const directThrowAfterArrow = ( b ) => { const a = () => {}; if (b) { throw new Error ( 'oops' ) } return a; }; function quux ( foo ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) }

The following patterns are not considered problems:

function quux ( ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } function quux ( foo ) { try { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } catch (e) {} } function quux ( foo ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } function quux ( foo ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } function quux ( foo ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } function quux ( foo ) { } function quux ( ) { throw new Error ( 'err' ) } const itself = ( n ) => n; const nested = () => () => { throw new Error ( 'oops' );}; async function foo ( ) { throw Error ( "bar" ); } function quux ( foo ) { }

Requires that yields are documented.

Will also report if multiple @yields tags are present.

See the next , forceRequireNext , and nextWithGeneratorTag options for an option to expect a non-standard @next tag.

Options

exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g., ['type'] ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a @yields . Defaults to an array with inheritdoc . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule.

- Array of tags (e.g., ) whose presence on the document block avoids the need for a . Defaults to an array with . If you set this array, it will overwrite the default, so be sure to add back if you wish its presence to cause exemption of the rule. forceRequireYields - Set to true to always insist on @yields documentation for generators even if there are only expressionless yield statements in the function. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of an undefined / void yield. Defaults to false .

- Set to to always insist on documentation for generators even if there are only expressionless statements in the function. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of an / yield. Defaults to . contexts - Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with context and comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to "any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., @callback or @function (or its aliases @func or @method ) (including those associated with an @interface ). This rule will only apply on non-default contexts when there is such a tag present and the forceRequireYields option is set or if the withGeneratorTag option is set with a present @generator tag (since we are not checking against the actual yield values in these cases).

- Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with and properties) where you wish the rule to be applied. Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or expression, i.e., or (or its aliases or ) (including those associated with an ). This rule will only apply on non-default contexts when there is such a tag present and the option is set or if the option is set with a present tag (since we are not checking against the actual values in these cases). withGeneratorTag - If a @generator tag is present on a block, require @yields / @yield . Defaults to true . See contexts to any if you want to catch @generator with @callback or such not attached to a function.

- If a tag is present on a block, require / . Defaults to . See to if you want to catch with or such not attached to a function. next - If true , this option will insist that any use of a yield return value (e.g., const rv = yield; or const rv = yield value; ) has a (non-standard) @next tag (in addition to any @yields tag) so as to be able to document the type expected to be supplied into the iterator (the Generator iterator that is returned by the call to the generator function) to the iterator (e.g., it.next(value) ). The tag will not be expected if the generator function body merely has plain yield; or yield value; statements without returning the values. Defaults to false .

- If , this option will insist that any use of a return value (e.g., or ) has a (non-standard) tag (in addition to any tag) so as to be able to document the type expected to be supplied into the iterator (the iterator that is returned by the call to the generator function) to the iterator (e.g., ). The tag will not be expected if the generator function body merely has plain or statements without returning the values. Defaults to . forceRequireNext - Set to true to always insist on @next documentation even if there are no yield statements in the function or none return values. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of the expected yield return being undefined . Defaults to false .

- Set to to always insist on documentation even if there are no statements in the function or none return values. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of the expected yield return being . Defaults to . nextWithGeneratorTag - If a @generator tag is present on a block, require (non-standard ) @next (see next option). This will require using void or undefined in cases where generators do not use the next() -supplied incoming yield -returned value. Defaults to false . See contexts to any if you want to catch @generator with @callback or such not attached to a function.

Context Generator functions ( FunctionDeclaration , FunctionExpression ; others when contexts option enabled) Tags yields Aliases yield Recommended true Options contexts , exemptedBy , withGeneratorTag , nextWithGeneratorTag , forceRequireYields , next Settings ignoreReplacesDocs , overrideReplacesDocs , augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs , implementsReplacesDocs

The following patterns are considered problems: