Install ESLint either locally or globally.
npm install --save-dev eslint
If you have installed
ESLint globally, you have to install JSDoc plugin
globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jsdoc
Add
plugins section to .eslintrc.*
and specify
eslint-plugin-jsdoc as a plugin.
{
"plugins": [
"jsdoc"
]
}
Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.
{
"rules": {
"jsdoc/check-access": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/check-alignment": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/check-examples": 1,
"jsdoc/check-indentation": 1,
"jsdoc/check-line-alignment": 1,
"jsdoc/check-param-names": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/check-property-names": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/check-syntax": 1,
"jsdoc/check-tag-names": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/check-types": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/check-values": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/empty-tags": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/implements-on-classes": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/match-description": 1,
"jsdoc/multiline-blocks": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/newline-after-description": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/no-bad-blocks": 1,
"jsdoc/no-defaults": 1,
"jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": 1,
"jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": 1,
"jsdoc/no-types": 1,
"jsdoc/no-undefined-types": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": 1,
"jsdoc/require-description": 1,
"jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": 1,
"jsdoc/require-example": 1,
"jsdoc/require-file-overview": 1,
"jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": 1,
"jsdoc/require-jsdoc": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-param": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-param-description": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-param-name": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-param-type": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-property": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-property-description": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-property-name": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-property-type": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-returns": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-returns-check": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-returns-description": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-returns-type": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-throws": 1,
"jsdoc/require-yields": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/require-yields-check": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/tag-lines": 1, // Recommended
"jsdoc/valid-types": 1 // Recommended
}
}
Or you can simply add the following to .eslintrc.*, which enables the rules commented above as "recommended":
{
"extends": ["plugin:jsdoc/recommended"]
}
You can then selectively add to or override the recommended rules.
Rules may, as per the ESLint user guide, have their own individual options. In
eslint-plugin-jsdoc, a few options,
such as,
exemptedBy and
contexts, may be used across different rules.
eslint-plugin-jsdoc options, if present, are generally in the form of an
object supplied as the second argument in an array after the error level
(any exceptions to this format are explained within that rule's docs).
// `.eslintrc.js`
{
rules: {
'jsdoc/require-example': [
// The Error level should be `error`, `warn`, or `off` (or 2, 1, or 0)
'error',
// The options vary by rule, but are generally added to an options
// object as follows:
{
avoidExampleOnConstructors: true,
exemptedBy: ['type']
}
]
}
}
@private or
@internal) to disable rules for that comment block
settings.jsdoc.ignorePrivate - Disables all rules for the comment block
on which a
@private tag (or
@access private) occurs. Defaults to
false. Note: This has no effect with the rule
check-access (whose
purpose is to check access modifiers) or
empty-tags (which checks
@private itself).
settings.jsdoc.ignoreInternal - Disables all rules for the comment block
on which a
@internal tag occurs. Defaults to
false. Note: This has no
effect with the rule
empty-tags (which checks
@internal itself).
maxLines and
minLines
One can use
minLines and
maxLines to indicate how many line breaks
(if any) will be checked to find a jsdoc comment block before the given
code block. These settings default to
0 and
1 respectively.
In conjunction with the
require-jsdoc rule, these settings can
be enforced so as to report problems if a jsdoc block is not found within
the specified boundaries. The settings are also used in the fixer to determine
how many line breaks to add when a block is missing.
settings.jsdoc.mode - Set to
typescript,
closure, or
jsdoc (the
default unless the
@typescript-eslint parser is in use in which case
typescript will be the default).
Note that if you do not wish to use separate
.eslintrc.* files for a
project containing both JavaScript and TypeScript, you can also use
overrides. You may also
set to
"permissive" to try to be as accommodating to any of the styles,
but this is not recommended. Currently is used for the following:
check-tag-names: Determine valid tags and aliases
no-undefined-types: Only check
@template for types in "closure" and
"typescript" modes
check-syntax: determines aspects that may be enforced
valid-types: in non-Closure mode,
@extends,
@package and access tags
(e.g.,
@private) with a bracketed type are reported as are missing
names with
@typedef
@interface for "closure" mode in
valid-types (and
avoids checking in other rules)
Use
settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference to configure a preferred alias name for
a JSDoc tag. The format of the configuration is:
<primary tag name>: <preferred alias name>, e.g.
{
"rules": {},
"settings": {
"jsdoc": {
"tagNamePreference": {
"param": "arg",
"returns": "return"
}
}
}
}
Note: ESLint does not allow settings to have keys which conflict with
Object.prototype e.g.
'constructor'. To work around this, you can use the
key
'tag constructor'.
One may also use an object with a
message and
replacement.
The following will report the message
@extends is to be used over @augments as it is more evocative of classes than @augments
upon encountering
@augments.
{
"rules": {},
"settings": {
"jsdoc": {
"tagNamePreference": {
"augments": {
"message": "@extends is to be used over @augments as it is more evocative of classes than @augments",
"replacement": "extends"
}
}
}
}
}
If one wishes to reject a normally valid tag, e.g.,
@todo, one may set the
tag to
false:
{
"rules": {},
"settings": {
"jsdoc": {
"tagNamePreference": {
"todo": false
}
}
}
}
A project wishing to ensure no blocks are left excluded from entering the
documentation, might wish to prevent the
@ignore tag in the above manner.
Or one may set the targeted tag to an object with a custom
message, but
without a
replacement property:
{
"rules": {},
"settings": {
"jsdoc": {
"tagNamePreference": {
"todo": {
"message": "We expect immediate perfection, so don't leave to-dos in your code."
}
}
}
}
}
Note that the preferred tags indicated in the
settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference map will be assumed to be defined by
check-tag-names.
See
check-tag-names for how that fact can be used to set an alias to itself
to allow both the alias and the default (since aliases are otherwise not
permitted unless used in
tagNamePreference).
The defaults in
eslint-plugin-jsdoc (for tags which offer
aliases) are as follows:
@abstract (over
@virtual)
@augments (over
@extends)
@class (over
@constructor)
@constant (over
@const)
@default (over
@defaultvalue)
@description (over
@desc)
@external (over
@host)
@file (over
@fileoverview,
@overview)
@fires (over
@emits)
@function (over
@func,
@method)
@member (over
@var)
@param (over
@arg,
@argument)
@property (over
@prop)
@returns (over
@return)
@throws (over
@exception)
@yields (over
@yield)
This setting is utilized by the the rule for tag name checking
(
check-tag-names) as well as in the
@param and
@require rules:
check-param-names
check-tag-names
require-hyphen-before-param-description
require-description
require-param
require-param-description
require-param-name
require-param-type
require-returns
require-returns-check
require-returns-description
require-returns-type
@override/
@augments/
@extends/
@implements/
@ignore Without Accompanying
@param/
@description/
@example/
@returns/
@throws/
@yields
The following settings allows the element(s) they reference to be omitted
on the JSDoc comment block of the function or that of its parent class
for any of the "require" rules (i.e.,
require-param,
require-description,
require-example,
require-returns,
require-throws,
require-yields).
settings.jsdoc.ignoreReplacesDocs (
@ignore) - Defaults to
true
settings.jsdoc.overrideReplacesDocs (
@override) - Defaults to
true
settings.jsdoc.augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs (
@augments or its alias
@extends) - Defaults to
false.
settings.jsdoc.implementsReplacesDocs (
@implements) - Defaults to
false
The format of the configuration is as follows:
{
"rules": {},
"settings": {
"jsdoc": {
"ignoreReplacesDocs": true,
"overrideReplacesDocs": true,
"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs": true,
"implementsReplacesDocs": true
}
}
}
check-types and
no-undefined-types
settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes An option map to indicate preferred
or forbidden types (if default types are indicated here, these will
have precedence over the default recommendations for
check-types).
The keys of this map are the types to be replaced (or forbidden).
These keys may include:
*
[] which we use to denote the parent (array)
types used in the syntax
string[],
number[], etc.
.<> (or
.) to represent the format
Array.<value>
or
Object.<key, value>
<> to represent the format
Array<value> or
Object<key, value>
MyType
[] which is always assumed to be an
Array), e.g.,
Array., or
SpecialObject<>.
If a bare pseudo-type is used, it will match all parent types of that form. If a pseudo-type prefixed with a type name is used, it will only match parent types of that form and type name.
The values can be:
false to forbid the type
fix mode can replace); this can be one of the formats
of the keys described above.
'Array.<>': 'MyArray' will change
Array.<string> to
MyArray.<string>, preserving the dot. To get rid
of the dot, you must use the pseudo-type with
<>, i.e.,
'Array.<>': 'MyArray<>', which will change
Array.<string> to
MyArray<string>).
'MyArray.<>': '<>'), the type will be converted to the format
of the pseudo-type without changing the type name. For example,
MyArray.<string> will become
MyArray<string> but
Array.<string>
will not be modified.
message to provide a specific error message
when encountering the discouraged type.
{{tagName}} and
{{tagValue}}, replaced with their
corresponding value.
replacement with either of the following values:
fix mode
can replace)
false (for forbidding the type)
Note that the preferred types indicated as targets in
settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes map will be assumed to be defined by
no-undefined-types.
See the option of
check-types,
unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks, for
how the keys of
preferredTypes may have
<> or
.<> (or just
.)
appended and its bearing on whether types are checked as parents/children
only (e.g., to match
Array if the type is
Array vs.
Array.<string>).
Note that if a value is present both as a key and as a value, neither the
key nor the value will be reported. Thus in
check-types, this fact can
be used to allow both
object and
Object if one has a
preferredTypes
key
object: 'Object' and
Object: 'object'.
structuredTags
An object indicating tags whose types and names/namepaths (whether defining or
referencing namepaths) will be checked, subject to configuration. If the tags
have predefined behavior or
allowEmptyNamepaths behavior, this option will
override that behavior for any specified tags, though this option can also be
used for tags without predefined behavior. Its keys are tag names and its
values are objects with the following optional properties:
name - String set to one of the following:
"text" - When a name is present, plain text will be allowed in the
name position (non-whitespace immediately after the tag and whitespace),
e.g., in
@throws This is an error, "This" would normally be the name,
but "text" allows non-name text here also. This is the default.
"namepath-defining" - As with
namepath-referencing, but also
indicates the tag adds a namepath to definitions, e.g., to prevent
no-undefined-types from reporting references to that namepath.
"namepath-referencing" - This will cause any name position to be
checked to ensure it is a valid namepath. You might use this to ensure
that tags which normally allow free text, e.g.,
@see will instead
require a namepath.
false - This will disallow any text in the name position.
type:
true - Allows valid types within brackets. This is the default.
false - Explicitly disallows any brackets or bracketed type. You
might use this with
@throws to suggest that only free form text
is being input or with
@augments (for jsdoc mode) to disallow
Closure-style bracketed usage along with a required namepath.
required - Array of one of the following (defaults to an empty array,
meaning none are required):
"name" - Indicates that a name position is required (not just that
if present, it is a valid namepath). You might use this with
see
to insist that a value (or namepath, depending on the
name value)
is always present.
"type" - Indicates that the type position (within curly brackets)
is required (not just that if present, it is a valid type). You
might use this with
@throws or
@typedef which might otherwise
normally have their types optional. See the type groups 3-5 above.
"typeOrName" - Must have either type (e.g.,
@throws {aType}) or
name (
@throws Some text); does not require that both exist but
disallows just an empty tag.
For various rules, one can add to the environments to which the rule applies
by using the
contexts option.
This option works with ESLint's selectors which are esquery expressions one may use to target a specific node type or types, including subsets of the type(s) such as nodes with certain children or attributes.
These expressions are used within ESLint plugins to find those parts of
your files' code which are of interest to check. However, in
eslint-plugin-jsdoc, we also allow you to use these selectors to define
additional contexts where you wish our own rules to be applied.
contexts format
While at their simplest, these can be an array of string selectors, one can
also supply an object with
context (in place of the string) and one of two
properties:
require-jsdoc, there is also a
inlineCommentBlock property. See
that rule for details.
no-missing-syntax and
no-restricted-syntax, there is also a
message property which allows customization of the message to be shown
when the rule is triggered.
no-missing-syntax, there is also a
minimum property. See that rule.
comment property which adds to the
context
in requiring that the
comment AST condition is also met, e.g., to
require that certain tags are present and/or or types and type operators
are in use. Note that this AST (either for
Jsdoc* or
JsdocType* AST)
has not been standardized and should be considered experimental.
Note that this property might also become obsolete if parsers begin to
include JSDoc-structured AST. A
parser is available
which aims to support comment AST as
a first class citizen where comment/comment types can be used anywhere
within a normal AST selector but this should only be considered
experimental. When using such a parser, you need not use
comment and
can just use a plain string context. The determination of the node on
which the comment is attached is also subject to change. It may be
currently possible for different structures to map to the same comment
block. This is because normally when querying to find either the
declaration of the function expression for
const quux = function () {}, the associated comment would,
in both cases, generally be expected to be on the line above both, rather
than to be immediately preceding the function (in the case of the
function). See @es-joy/jsdoccomment
for the precise structure of the comment (and comment type) nodes.
To know all of the AST definitions one may target, it will depend on the
parser
you are using with ESLint (e.g.,
espree is the default parser for ESLint,
and this follows EStree AST but
to support the the latest experimental features of JavaScript, one may use
@babel/eslint-parser or to be able to have one's rules (including JSDoc rules)
apply to TypeScript, one may use
@typescript-eslint/parser, etc.
So you can look up a particular parser to see its rules, e.g., browse through the ESTree docs as used by Espree or see ESLint's overview of the structure of AST.
However, it can sometimes be even more helpful to get an idea of AST by just providing some of your JavaScript to the wonderful AST Explorer tool and see what AST is built out of your code. You can set the tool to the specific parser which you are using.
And if you wish to introspect on the AST of code within your projects, you can use eslint-plugin-query. Though it also works as a plugin, you can use it with its own CLI, e.g., to search your files for matching esquery selectors, optionally showing it as AST JSON.
Tip: If you want to more deeply understand not just the resulting AST tree
structures for any given code but also the syntax for esquery selectors so
that you can, for example, find only those nodes with a child of a certain
type, you can set the "Transform" feature to ESLint and test out
esquery selectors in place of the selector expression (e.g., replace
'VariableDeclaration > VariableDeclarator > Identifier[name="someVar"]' as
we have
here)
to the selector you wish so as to get messages reported in the bottom right
pane which match your esquery
selector).
check-access
Checks that
@access tags use one of the following values:
Also reports:
@access with
@public,
@private,
@protected, or
@package
on the same doc block.
@access (or the
@public, etc. style tags)
on the same doc block.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
@access
|Recommended
|false
|Settings
|Options
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @access foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing valid JSDoc @access level.
/**
* @access foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
// Message: Missing valid JSDoc @access level.
/**
* @accessLevel foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"access":"accessLevel"}}}
// Message: Missing valid JSDoc @accessLevel level.
/**
* @access
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"access":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@access`
class MyClass {
/**
* @access
*/
myClassField = 1
}
// Message: Missing valid JSDoc @access level.
/**
* @access public
* @public
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: The @access tag may not be used with specific access-control tags (@package, @private, @protected, or @public).
/**
* @access public
* @access private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: At most one access-control tag may be present on a jsdoc block.
/**
* @access public
* @access private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
// Message: At most one access-control tag may be present on a jsdoc block.
/**
* @public
* @private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: At most one access-control tag may be present on a jsdoc block.
/**
* @public
* @private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
// Message: At most one access-control tag may be present on a jsdoc block.
/**
* @public
* @public
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: At most one access-control tag may be present on a jsdoc block.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @access public
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @accessLevel package
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"access":"accessLevel"}}}
class MyClass {
/**
* @access private
*/
myClassField = 1
}
/**
* @public
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
check-alignment
Reports invalid alignment of JSDoc block asterisks.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|N/A
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with tabs
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
/**
* A jsdoc not attached to any node.
*/
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
class Foo {
/**
* Some method
* @param a
*/
quux(a) {}
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block to be aligned.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* Desc
*
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* Desc
*
* @param {{
foo: Bar,
bar: Baz
* }} foo
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/* <- JSDoc must start with 2 stars.
* So this is unchecked.
*/
function quux (foo) {}
/**
* @param {Number} foo
* @private
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
/**
* @param {Number} foo
* @access private
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
check-examples
NOTE: This rule currently does not work in ESLint 8 (we are waiting for issue 14745).
Ensures that (JavaScript) examples within JSDoc adhere to ESLint rules. Also
has options to lint the default values of optional
@param/
@arg/
@argument
and
@property/
@prop tags or the values of
@default/
@defaultvalue tags.
The options below all default to no-op/
false except as noted.
captionRequired
JSDoc specs use of an optional
<caption> element at the beginning of
@example.
The option
captionRequired insists on a
<caption> being present at
the beginning of any
@example.
Used only for
@example.
exampleCodeRegex and
rejectExampleCodeRegex
JSDoc does not specify a formal means for delimiting code blocks within
@example (it uses generic syntax highlighting techniques for its own
syntax highlighting). The following options determine whether a given
@example tag will have the
check-examples checks applied to it:
exampleCodeRegex - Regex which whitelists lintable
examples. If a parenthetical group is used, the first one will be used,
so you may wish to use
(?:...) groups where you do not wish the
first such group treated as one to include. If no parenthetical group
exists or matches, the whole matching expression will be used.
An example might be
"^```(?:js|javascript)([\\s\\S]*)```\s*$"
to only match explicitly fenced JavaScript blocks. Defaults to only
using the
u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate your
expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g.,
/```js.*```/gi.
Note that specifying a global regular expression (i.e., with
g) will
allow independent linting of matched blocks within a single
@example.
rejectExampleCodeRegex - Regex blacklist which rejects
non-lintable examples (has priority over
exampleCodeRegex). An example
might be
"^`" to avoid linting fenced blocks which may indicate
a non-JavaScript language. See
exampleCodeRegex on how to add flags
if the default
u is not sufficient.
If neither is in use, all examples will be matched. Note also that even if
captionRequired is not set, any initial
<caption> will be stripped out
before doing the regex matching.
paddedIndent
This integer property allows one to add a fixed amount of whitespace at the
beginning of the second or later lines of the example to be stripped so as
to avoid linting issues with the decorative whitespace. For example, if set
to a value of
4, the initial whitespace below will not trigger
indent
rule errors as the extra 4 spaces on each subsequent line will be stripped
out before evaluation.
/**
* @example
* anArray.filter((a) => {
* return a.b;
* });
*/
Only applied to
@example linting.
reportUnusedDisableDirectives
If not set to
false,
reportUnusedDisableDirectives will report disabled
directives which are not used (and thus not needed). Defaults to
true.
Corresponds to ESLint's
--report-unused-disable-directives.
Inline ESLint config within
@example JavaScript is allowed (or within
@default, etc.), though the disabling of ESLint directives which are not
needed by the resolved rules will be reported as with the ESLint
--report-unused-disable-directives command.
allowInlineConfig,
noDefaultExampleRules,
matchingFileName,
configFile,
checkEslintrc, and
baseConfig)
The following options determine which individual ESLint rules will be
applied to the JavaScript found within the
@example tags (as determined
to be applicable by the above regex options) or for the other tags checked by
checkDefaults,
checkParams, or
checkProperties options. They are ordered
by decreasing precedence:
allowInlineConfig - If not set to
false, will allow
inline config within the
@example to override other config. Defaults
to
true.
noDefaultExampleRules - Setting to
true will disable the
default rules which are expected to be troublesome for most documentation
use. See the section below for the specific default rules.
configFile - A config file. Corresponds to ESLint's
-c.
matchingFileName - Option for a file name (even non-existent) to trigger
specific rules defined in one's config; usable with ESLint
.eslintrc.*
overrides ->
files globs, to apply a desired subset of rules with
@example (besides allowing for rules specific to examples, this option
can be useful for enabling reuse of the same rules within
@example as
with JavaScript Markdown lintable by
other plugins, e.g.,
if one sets
matchingFileName to
dummy.md/*.js so that
@example
rules will follow rules for fenced JavaScript blocks within one's Markdown
rules). (In ESLint 6's processor API and
eslint-plugin-markdown < 2, one
would instead use
dummy.md.) For
@example only.
matchingFileNameDefaults - As with
matchingFileName but for use with
checkDefaults and defaulting to
.jsdoc-defaults as extension.
matchingFileNameParams - As with
matchingFileName but for use with
checkParams and defaulting to
.jsdoc-params as extension.
matchingFileNameProperties As with
matchingFileName but for use with
checkProperties and defaulting to
.jsdoc-properties as extension.
checkEslintrc - Defaults to
true in adding rules
based on an
.eslintrc.* file. Setting to
false corresponds to
ESLint's
--no-eslintrc.
If
matchingFileName is set, this will automatically be
true and
will use the config corresponding to that file. If
matchingFileName is
not set and this value is set to
false, the
.eslintrc.* configs will
not be checked. If
matchingFileName is not set, and this is unset or
set to
true, the
.eslintrc.* configs will be checked as though the file
name were the same as the file containing the example, with any file
extension changed to
".md/*.js" (and if there is no file extension,
"dummy.md/*.js" will be the result). This allows convenient sharing of
similar rules with often also context-free Markdown as well as use of
overrides as described under
matchingFileName. Note that this option
(whether set by
matchingFileName or set manually to
true) may come at
somewhat of a performance penalty as the file's existence is checked by
eslint.
baseConfig - Set to an object of rules with the same schema
as
.eslintrc.* for defaults.
noDefaultExampleRules is Set to
true
eol-last - Insisting that a newline "always" be at the end is less likely
to be desired in sample code as with the code file convention.
no-console - This rule is unlikely to have inadvertent temporary debugging
within examples.
no-multiple-empty-lines - This rule may be problematic for projects which
use an initial newline just to start an example. Also, projects may wish to
use extra lines within examples just for easier illustration
purposes.
no-undef - Many variables in examples will be
undefined.
no-unused-vars - It is common to define variables for clarity without
always using them within examples.
padded-blocks - It can generally look nicer to pad a little even if one's
code follows more stringency as far as block padding.
jsdoc/require-file-overview - Shouldn't check example for jsdoc blocks.
jsdoc/require-jsdoc - Wouldn't expect jsdoc blocks within jsdoc blocks.
import/no-unresolved - One wouldn't generally expect example paths to
resolve relative to the current JavaScript file as one would with real code.
import/unambiguous - Snippets in examples are likely too short to always
include full import/export info.
node/no-missing-import - See
import/no-unresolved.
node/no-missing-require - See
import/no-unresolved.
For
checkDefaults,
checkParams, and
checkProperties, the following
expression-oriented rules will be used by default as well:
quotes - Will insist on "double".
semi - Will insist on "never".
strict - Disabled.
no-empty-function - Disabled.
no-new - Disabled.
no-unused-expressions - Disabled.
chai-friendly/no-unused-expressions - Disabled.
@example (
checkDefaults,
checkParams, or
checkProperties)
checkDefaults - Whether to check the values of
@default/
@defaultvalue tags
checkParams - Whether to check
@param/
@arg/
@argument default values
checkProperties - Whether to check
@property/
@prop default values
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
example
|Recommended
|false
|Options
|See above
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @example alert('hello')
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"no-alert":2,"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false}]
// Message: @example error (no-alert): Unexpected alert.
/**
* @example alert('hello')
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"no-alert":2,"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false}]
// Message: @example error (no-alert): Unexpected alert.
/**
* @example ```js
alert('hello');
```
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","never"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"```js([\\s\\S]*)```"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Extra semicolon.
/**
* @example
*
* ```js alert('hello'); ```
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","never"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"```js ([\\s\\S]*)```"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Extra semicolon.
/**
* @example
* ```js alert('hello'); ```
*/
var quux = {
};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","never"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"```js ([\\s\\S]*)```"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Extra semicolon.
/**
* @example ```
* js alert('hello'); ```
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","never"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"```\njs ([\\s\\S]*)```"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Extra semicolon.
/**
* @example <b>Not JavaScript</b>
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @example quux2();
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","never"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"rejectExampleCodeRegex":"^\\s*<.*>\\s*$"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Extra semicolon.
/**
* @example
* quux(); // does something useful
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"no-undef":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":true}]
// Message: @example error (no-undef): 'quux' is not defined.
/**
* @example <caption>Valid usage</caption>
* quux(); // does something useful
*
* @example
* quux('random unwanted arg'); // results in an error
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"captionRequired":true,"checkEslintrc":false}]
// Message: Caption is expected for examples.
/**
* @example quux();
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"indent":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
// Message: @example error (indent): Expected indentation of 0 spaces but found 1.
/**
* @example test() // eslint-disable-line semi
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":true,"reportUnusedDisableDirectives":true}]
// Message: @example error: Unused eslint-disable directive (no problems were reported from 'semi').
/**
* @example
test() // eslint-disable-line semi
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"allowInlineConfig":false,"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":true}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example const j = 5;
* quux2();
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"matchingFileName":"../../jsdocUtils.js"}]
// Message: @example warning (id-length): Identifier name 'j' is too short (< 2).
/**
* @example const k = 5;
* quux2();
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"configFile":".eslintrc.json","matchingFileName":"../../jsdocUtils.js"}]
// Message: @example warning (id-length): Identifier name 'k' is too short (< 2).
/**
* @example const m = 5;
* quux2();
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// Message: @example warning (id-length): Identifier name 'm' is too short (< 2).
/**
* @example const i = 5;
* quux2()
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"paddedIndent":2}]
// Message: @example warning (id-length): Identifier name 'i' is too short (< 2).
/**
* @example
* const i = 5;
* quux2()
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// Message: @example warning (id-length): Identifier name 'i' is too short (< 2).
/**
* @example const idx = 5;
* quux2()
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"matchingFileName":"dummy.js"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example const idx = 5;
*
* quux2()
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"matchingFileName":"dummy.js"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example const idx = 5;
*
* quux2()
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkEslintrc":false,"matchingFileName":"dummy.js"}]
// Message: @example error: Parsing error: The keyword 'const' is reserved
/**
* @example // begin
alert('hello')
// end
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["warn","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"// begin[\\s\\S]*// end","noDefaultExampleRules":true}]
// Message: @example warning (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @typedef {string} Foo
* @example <caption></caption>
* 'foo'
*/
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"captionRequired":true,"checkEslintrc":false}]
// Message: Caption is expected for examples.
/**
* @example
* const list: number[] = [1, 2, 3]
* quux(list);
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"parser":"@typescript-eslint/parser","parserOptions":{"ecmaVersion":6},"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example
* const test = something.find((_) => {
* return _
* });
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"parserOptions":{"ecmaVersion":6},"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}}}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example <caption>Say `Hello!` to the user.</caption>
* First, import the function:
*
* ```js
* import popup from './popup'
* const aConstInSameScope = 5;
* ```
*
* Then use it like this:
*
* ```js
* const aConstInSameScope = 7;
* popup('Hello!')
* ```
*
* Here is the result on macOS:
*
* ![Screenshot](path/to/screenshot.jpg)
*/
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"parserOptions":{"ecmaVersion":2015,"sourceType":"module"},"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"/^```(?:js|javascript)\\n([\\s\\S]*?)```$/gm"}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example // begin
alert('hello')
// end
* And here is another example:
// begin
alert('there')
// end
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["warn","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"/\\/\\/ begin[\\s\\S]*?// end/g","noDefaultExampleRules":true}]
// Message: @example warning (semi): Missing semicolon.
/**
* @example
* quux();
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"indent":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
// Message: @example error (indent): Expected indentation of 0 spaces but found 2.
/**
* @default 'abc'
*/
const str = 'abc';
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDefaults":true}]
// Message: @default error (quotes): Strings must use doublequote.
/**
* @param {myType} [name='abc']
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkParams":true}]
// Message: @param error (quotes): Strings must use doublequote.
/**
* @property {myType} [name='abc']
*/
const obj = {};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkProperties":true}]
// Message: @property error (quotes): Strings must use doublequote.
/**
* Test function.
*
* @example <caption>functionName (paramOne: string, paramTwo?: any,
* paramThree?: any): boolean</caption> test()
*
* @param {string} paramOne Parameter description.
* @param {any} [paramTwo] Parameter description.
* @param {any} [paramThree] Parameter description.
* @returns {boolean} Return description.
*/
const functionName = function (paramOne, paramTwo,
paramThree) {
return false;
};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"parserOptions":{"ecmaVersion":2015,"sourceType":"module"},"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"captionRequired":true,"checkEslintrc":false}]
// Message: @example error (semi): Missing semicolon.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @example ```js
alert('hello');
```
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"```js([\\s\\S]*)```"}]
/**
* @example ```js
alert('hello');
```
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"/```js([\\s\\S]*)```/"}]
/**
* @example
* // arbitrary example content
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkEslintrc":false}]
/**
* @example
* quux(); // does something useful
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"no-undef":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
/**
* @example quux();
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"indent":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
/**
* @example <caption>Valid usage</caption>
* quux(); // does something useful
*
* @example <caption>Invalid usage</caption>
* quux('random unwanted arg'); // results in an error
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"captionRequired":true,"checkEslintrc":false}]
/**
* @example test() // eslint-disable-line semi
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":true,"reportUnusedDisableDirectives":false}]
/**
* @example
test() // eslint-disable-line semi
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"allowInlineConfig":true,"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":true}]
/**
* @example ```js
alert('hello')
```
*/
var quux = {
};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"semi":["error","never"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"exampleCodeRegex":"```js([\\s\\S]*)```"}]
/**
* @example
* foo(function (err) {
* throw err;
* });
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"indent":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
/**
* @example
* const list: number[] = [1, 2, 3];
* quux(list);
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"parser":"@typescript-eslint/parser","parserOptions":{"ecmaVersion":6},"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"checkEslintrc":false}]
/**
* @example const ident = 5;
* quux2();
* bar();
*/
function quux2 () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"paddedIndent":2}]
/**
* @example
* function quux() {
* bar();
* }
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"rules":{"indent":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
// Comment
a();
export default {};
/**
*
*/
function f () {
}
/**
* Does quux
* @example
* // Do it!
* quux();
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"plugins":["jsdoc"],"rules":{"jsdoc/require-file-overview":["error"]}},"checkEslintrc":false,"noDefaultExampleRules":false}]
/**
* @default "abc"
*/
const str = 'abc';
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDefaults":true}]
/**
* @default
*/
const str = 'abc';
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDefaults":true}]
/**
* @param {myType} [name="abc"]
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkParams":true}]
/**
* @param {myType} name
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkParams":true}]
/**
* @property {myType} [name="abc"]
*/
const obj = {};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkProperties":true}]
/**
* @property {myType} [name]
*/
const obj = {};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkProperties":true}]
/**
* @default 'abc'
*/
const str = 'abc';
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDefaults":false,"matchingFileNameDefaults":"dummy.js"}]
/**
* @param {myType} [name='abc']
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkParams":false,"matchingFileNameParams":"dummy.js"}]
/**
* @property {myType} [name='abc']
*/
const obj = {};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"checkProperties":false,"matchingFileNameProperties":"dummy.js"}]
/**
* Test function.
*
* @example <caption>functionName (paramOne: string, paramTwo?: any,
* paramThree?: any): boolean</caption> test();
*
* @param {string} paramOne Parameter description.
* @param {any} [paramTwo] Parameter description.
* @param {any} [paramThree] Parameter description.
* @returns {boolean} Return description.
*/
const functionName = function (paramOne, paramTwo,
paramThree) {
return false;
};
// "jsdoc/check-examples": ["error"|"warn", {"baseConfig":{"parserOptions":{"ecmaVersion":2015,"sourceType":"module"},"rules":{"semi":["error","always"]}},"captionRequired":true,"checkEslintrc":false}]
check-indentation
Reports invalid padding inside JSDoc blocks.
Ignores parts enclosed in Markdown "code block"'s. For example, the following description is not reported:
/**
* Some description:
* ```html
* <section>
* <title>test</title>
* </section>
* ```
*/
This rule has an object option.
excludeTags
Array of tags (e.g.,
['example', 'description']) whose content will be
"hidden" from the
check-indentation rule. Defaults to
['example'].
By default, the whole JSDoc block will be checked for invalid padding.
That would include
@example blocks too, which can get in the way
of adding full, readable examples of code without ending up with multiple
linting issues.
When disabled (by passing
excludeTags: [] option), the following code will
report a padding issue:
/**
* @example
* anArray.filter((a) => {
* return a.b;
* });
*/
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|N/A
|Recommended
|false
|Options
excludeTags
The following patterns are considered problems:
/** foo */
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* foo
*
* @param bar
* baz
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* Foo
* bar
*/
class Moo {}
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* foo
*
* @example
* anArray.filter((a) => {
* return a.b;
* });
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-indentation": ["error"|"warn", {"excludeTags":[]}]
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* foo
*
* @example
* aaaa
* @returns
* eeee
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* foo
* ```html
* <section>
* <title>test</title>
* </section>
* ```
* @returns
* eeee
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* foo
* ``` aaaa```
* @returns
* eeee
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* @example <caption>
* Here is a long
* indented summary of this
* example
* </caption>
* ```js
* function hi () {
* alert('Hello');
* }
* ```
*/
// "jsdoc/check-indentation": ["error"|"warn", {"excludeTags":[]}]
// Message: There must be no indentation.
/**
* @example <caption>
* Here is a long
* summary of this
* example
* </caption>
* // Code is not wrapped into fenced code block
* function hi () {
* alert('Hello');
* }
*/
// "jsdoc/check-indentation": ["error"|"warn", {"excludeTags":[]}]
// Message: There must be no indentation.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* foo
*
* @param bar
* baz
*/
function quux () {
}
/*** foo */
function quux () {
}
/**
* foo
*
* @example
* anArray.filter((a) => {
* return a.b;
* });
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* foo
*
* @example
* anArray.filter((a) => {
* return a.b;
* });
* @returns
* eeee
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-indentation": ["error"|"warn", {"excludeTags":["example","returns"]}]
/**
* foo
* ```html
* <section>
* <title>test</title>
* </section>
* ```
* @returns eeee
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* foo
* ``` aaaa```
* @returns eeee
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @example <caption>
* Here is a long
* summary of this
* example
* </caption>
* ```js
* function hi () {
* alert('Hello');
* }
* ```
*/
// "jsdoc/check-indentation": ["error"|"warn", {"excludeTags":[]}]
/**
* @example
* ```
* @MyDecorator({
* myOptions: 42
* })
* export class MyClass {}
* ```
*/
function MyDecorator(options: { myOptions: number }) {
return (Base: Function) => {};
}
// "jsdoc/check-indentation": ["error"|"warn", {"excludeTags":["example","MyDecorator"]}]
/**
* @example ```
* @MyDecorator({
* myOptions: 42
* })
* export class MyClass {}
* ```
*/
function MyDecorator(options: { myOptions: number }) {
return (Base: Function) => {};
}
check-line-alignment
Reports invalid alignment of JSDoc block lines. This is a standard recommended to WordPress code, for example.
This rule allows one optional string argument. If it is
"always" then a
problem is raised when the lines are not aligned. If it is
"never" then
a problem should be raised when there is more than one space between each
line's parts. Defaults to
"never".
Note that in addition to alignment, both options will ensure at least one space is present after the asterisk delimiter.
After the string, an options object is allowed with the following properties.
tags
Use this to change the tags which are sought for alignment changes. Currently
only works with the "never" option. Defaults to an array of
['param', 'arg', 'argument', 'property', 'prop', 'returns', 'return'].
customSpacings
An object with any of the following keys set to an integer. Affects spacing:
postDelimiter - after the asterisk (e.g.,
* @param)
postTag - after the tag (e.g.,
* @param )
postType - after the type (e.g.,
* @param {someType} )
postName - after the name (e.g.,
* @param {someType} name )
If a spacing is not defined, it defaults to one.
|Context
|everywhere
|Options
|(a string matching
"always" or "never" and optional object with
tags and
customSpacings)
|Tags
param,
property,
returns and others added by
tags
|Aliases
arg,
argument,
prop,
return
|Recommended
|false
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* With tabs.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem - Description.
* @param {int} sit - Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
function fn( lorem, sit ) {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
const object = {
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
fn( lorem, sit ) {}
}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
class ClassName {
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
fn( lorem, sit ) {}
}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @arg {string} lorem Description.
* @arg {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* @namespace
* @property {object} defaults Description.
* @property {int} defaults.lorem Description multi words.
*/
const config = {
defaults: {
lorem: 1
}
}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* My object.
*
* @typedef {Object} MyObject
*
* @property {string} lorem Description.
* @property {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* My object.
*
* @typedef {Object} MyObject
*
* @property {{a: number, b: string, c}} lorem Description.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} sit Description multi words.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} amet Description} weird {multi} {{words}}.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} dolor
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* My object.
*
* @typedef {Object} MyObject
*
* @property {{a: number, b: string, c}} lorem Description.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} sit Description multi words.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} amet Description} weird {multi} {{words}}.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} dolor
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":["typedef","property"]}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* My function.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* My function.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* My function.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* My function.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi
line without *.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* My function.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit
*
* @return {string} Return description
* with multi line, but don't touch.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":["param"]}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Only return doc.
*
* @return {boolean} Return description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @return {boolean} True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @return {boolean} True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @return True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param options Options object for each OS.
* @return True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @param {object} other Other.
* @return True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":["param","return"]}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Returns the value stored in the process.env for a given
* environment variable.
*
* @param {string} withPercents '%USERNAME%'
* @param {string} withoutPercents 'USERNAME'
* @return {string} 'bob' || '%USERNAME%'
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Function description
* description with post delimiter.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*
* @return {string} Return description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"customSpacings":{"postDelimiter":2,"postTag":3,"postType":2}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*
* @return {string} Return description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"customSpacings":{"postName":3}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"customSpacings":{"postDelimiter":2,"postTag":3,"postType":2}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"customSpacings":{"postName":3}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to not be aligned.
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
* @param {string} sth Multi
* line description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc block lines to be aligned.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* With tabs.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem - Description.
* @param {int} sit - Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* @param {int} sit
* @param {string} lorem Description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* No params.
*/
const fn = () => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
function fn( lorem, sit ) {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
const object = {
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
fn( lorem, sit ) {},
}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
class ClassName {
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
fn( lorem, sit ) {}
}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Function description.
*
* @arg {string} lorem Description.
* @arg {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* @namespace
* @property {object} defaults Description.
* @property {int} defaults.lorem Description multi words.
*/
const config = {
defaults: {
lorem: 1
}
}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* My object.
*
* @typedef {Object} MyObject
*
* @property {string} lorem Description.
* @property {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* My object.
*
* @typedef {Object} MyObject
*
* @property {{a: number, b: string, c}} lorem Description.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} sit Description multi words.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} amet Description} weird {multi} {{words}}.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} dolor
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* My object.
*
* @typedef {Object} MyObject
*
* @property {{a: number, b: string, c}} lorem Description.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} sit Description multi words.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} amet Description} weird {multi} {{words}}.
* @property {Object.<string, Class>} dolor
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":["typedef","property"]}]
/**
* My object.
*
* @template T
* @template W,X,Y,Z
* @template {string} K - K must be a string or string literal
* @template {{ serious(): string }} Seriousalizable - must have a serious method
*
* @param {{a: number, b: string, c}} lorem Description.
*/
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":["template","param"]}]
/** @param {number} lorem */
const fn = ( lorem ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @return {boolean} True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @return {boolean}
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Only return doc.
*
* @return {boolean} Return description.
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Not validating without option.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @return {boolean} True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux (options) {}
/**
* Creates OS based shortcuts for files, folders, and applications.
*
* @param {object} options Options object for each OS.
* @param {object} other Other.
* @return True = success, false = failed to create the icon
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":["param"]}]
/**
* @param parameter Description.
*/
function func(parameter){
}
/**
* Function description
* description with post delimiter.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"preserveMainDescriptionPostDelimiter":true}]
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*
* @return {string} Return description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"customSpacings":{"postDelimiter":2,"postTag":3,"postType":2}}]
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
*
* @return {string} Return description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"customSpacings":{"postDelimiter":2,"postTag":3,"postType":2}}]
/**
* @param {{
* ids: number[]
* }} params
*/
const fn = ({ids}) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Function description.
*
* @param {string} lorem Description.
* @param {int} sit Description multi words.
* @param {string} sth Multi
* line description.
*/
const fn = ( lorem, sit ) => {}
// "jsdoc/check-line-alignment": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
check-param-names
Ensures that parameter names in JSDoc match those in the function declaration.
Note that by default the rule will not report parameters present on the docs but non-existing on the function signature when an object rest property is part of that function signature since the seemingly non-existing properties might actually be a part of the object rest property.
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
*/
function quux ({foo, ...extra}) {}
To require that
extra be documented--and that any extraneous properties
get reported--e.g., if there had been a
@param options.bar above--you
can use the
checkRestProperty option which insists that the rest
property be documented (and that there be no other implicit properties).
Note, however, that jsdoc does not appear
to currently support syntax or output to distinguish rest properties from
other properties, so in looking at the docs alone without looking at the
function signature, the disadvantage of enabling this option is that it
may appear that there is an actual property named
extra.
checkRestProperty
See the "Destructuring" section. Defaults to
false.
checkTypesPattern
See
require-param under the option of the same name.
enableFixer
Set to
true to auto-remove
@param duplicates (based on identical
names).
Note that this option will remove duplicates of the same name even if the definitions do not match in other ways (e.g., the second param will be removed even if it has a different type or description).
allowExtraTrailingParamDocs
If set to
true, this option will allow extra
@param definitions (e.g.,
representing future expected or virtual params) to be present without needing
their presence within the function signature. Other inconsistencies between
@param's and present function parameters will still be reported.
checkDestructured
Whether to check destructured properties. Defaults to
true.
useDefaultObjectProperties
Set to
true if you wish to avoid reporting of child property documentation
where instead of destructuring, a whole plain object is supplied as default
value but you wish its keys to be considered as signalling that the properties
are present and can therefore be documented. Defaults to
false.
disableExtraPropertyReporting
Whether to check for extra destructured properties. Defaults to
false. Change
to
true if you want to be able to document properties which are not actually
destructured. Keep as
false if you expect properties to be documented in
their own types. Note that extra properties will always be reported if another
item at the same level is destructured as destructuring will prevent other
access and this option is only intended to permit documenting extra properties
that are available and actually used in the function.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression
|Options
allowExtraTrailingParamDocs,
checkDestructured,
checkRestProperty,
checkTypesPattern,
useDefaultObjectProperties,
disableExtraPropertyReporting
|Tags
param
|Aliases
arg,
argument
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param Foo
*/
function quux (foo = 'FOO') {
}
// Message: Expected @param names to be "foo". Got "Foo".
/**
* @arg Foo
*/
function quux (foo = 'FOO') {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
// Message: Expected @arg names to be "foo". Got "Foo".
/**
* @param Foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected @param names to be "foo". Got "Foo".
/**
* @param Foo.Bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: @param path declaration ("Foo.Bar") appears before any real parameter.
/**
* @param foo
* @param Foo.Bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: @param path declaration ("Foo.Bar") root node name ("Foo") does not match previous real parameter name ("foo").
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @param {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @param {string} employees[].department - The employee's department.
*/
function assign (employees) {
};
// Message: @param path declaration ("employees[].name") appears before any real parameter.
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @param {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @param {string} employees[].name - The employee's department.
*/
function assign (employees) {
};
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "employees[].name"
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo.bar
* @param bar
*/
function quux (bar, foo) {
}
// Message: Expected @param names to be "bar, foo". Got "foo, bar".
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: @param "bar" does not match an existing function parameter.
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "foo"
class bar {
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "foo"
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "foo"
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo, foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "foo"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param cfg.foo
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "cfg.foo"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param cfg.foo
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// Message: Duplicate @param "cfg.foo"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}) {
}
// Message: Missing @param "cfg.bar"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param [cfg.foo]
* @param baz
*/
function quux ({foo}, baz) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "cfg.foo"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param [cfg.foo="with a default"]
* @param baz
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}, baz) {
}
// Message: Missing @param "cfg.bar"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param [cfg.foo="with a default"]
* @param baz
*/
function quux ({foo}, baz) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "cfg.foo"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param [cfg.foo="with a default"]
* @param baz
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}, baz) {
}
// Message: Missing @param "cfg.bar"
/**
* @param args
*/
function quux ({a, b}) {
}
// Message: Missing @param "args.a"
/**
* @param args
*/
function quux ({a, b} = {}) {
}
// Message: Missing @param "args.a"
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param prop
*/
constructor(private property: string) {}
}
// Message: Expected @param names to be "property". Got "prop".
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param prop
* @param prop.foo
*/
constructor(prop: { foo: string, bar: string }) {}
}
// Message: Missing @param "prop.bar"
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param prop
* @param prop.foo
* @param prop.bar
*/
constructor(options: { foo: string, bar: string }) {}
}
// Message: @param "prop" does not match parameter name "options"
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
* @param options.bar
*/
constructor(options: { foo: string }) {}
}
// Message: @param "options.bar" does not exist on options
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@param`
/**
* @param {Error} error Exit code
* @param {number} [code = 1] Exit code
*/
function quux (error, cde = 1) {
};
// Message: Expected @param names to be "error, cde". Got "error, code".
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux ([a, b] = []) {
}
// Message: Missing @param "foo."0""
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
*/
function quux ({foo, ...extra}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkRestProperty":true}]
// Message: Missing @param "options.extra"
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param cfg.bar
* @param cfg.extra
*/
function quux ({foo, ...extra}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkRestProperty":true}]
// Message: @param "cfg.bar" does not exist on cfg
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {SVGRect} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"SVGRect"}]
// Message: Missing @param "bbox.x"
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {object} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
// Message: Missing @param "bbox.x"
module.exports = class GraphQL {
/**
* @param fetchOptions
* @param cacheKey
*/
fetch = ({ url, ...options }, cacheKey) => {
}
};
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkRestProperty":true}]
// Message: Missing @param "fetchOptions.url"
/**
* Testing
*
* @param options
* @param options.one One
* @param options.two Two
* @param options.four Four
*/
function testingEslint(options: {
one: string;
two: string;
three: string;
}): string {
return one + two + three;
}
// Message: Missing @param "options.three"
/**
*
*/
function quux() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"see":{"name":false,"required":["name"]}}}}
// Message: Cannot add "name" to `require` with the tag's `name` set to `false`
/**
* @param root
* @param foo
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}, baz) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDestructured":false}]
// Message: Expected @param names to be "root, baz". Got "root, foo".
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options
* @param {FooBar} foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// Message: Missing @param "options.foo"
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options
* @param options.foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// Message: Missing @param "options.foo.bar"
/**
* Description.
* @param {object} options Options.
* @param {object} options.foo A description.
* @param {object} options.foo.bar
*/
function foo({ foo: { bar: { baz } }}) {}
// Message: Missing @param "options.foo.bar.baz"
/**
* Returns a number.
* @param {Object} props Props.
* @param {Object} props.prop Prop.
* @param {string} props.prop.a String.
* @param {string} props.prop.b String.
* @return {number} A number.
*/
export function testFn1 ({ prop = { a: 1, b: 2 } }) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"useDefaultObjectProperties":false}]
// Message: @param "props.prop.a" does not exist on props
/**
* @param {object} cfg
* @param {string} cfg.foo
* @param {string} cfg.bar
* @param {object} cfg.extra
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// Message: @param "cfg.bar" does not exist on cfg
/**
* @param {object} cfg
* @param {string} cfg.foo
* @param {string} cfg.bar
* @param {object} cfg.extra
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"disableExtraPropertyReporting":true}]
// Message: @param "cfg.bar" does not exist on cfg
/**
* @param {object} root
* @param {object} root.cfg
* @param {object} root.cfg.a
* @param {string} root.cfg.a.foo
* @param {string} root.cfg.a.bar
* @param {object} root.cfg.a.extra
*/
function quux ({cfg: {a: {foo}}}) {
}
// Message: @param "root.cfg.a.bar" does not exist on root
/**
* @param {object} root
* @param {object} root.cfg
* @param {object} root.cfg.a
* @param {string} root.cfg.a.foo
* @param {string} root.cfg.a.bar
* @param {object} root.cfg.a.extra
*/
function quux ({cfg: {a: {foo}}}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"disableExtraPropertyReporting":true}]
// Message: @param "root.cfg.a.bar" does not exist on root
/**
* @param {object} root
* @param {object} root.cfg
* @param {string} root.cfg.foo
* @param {string} root.cfg.bar
* @param {object} root.cfg.extra
*/
function quux ({cfg}) {
}
// Message: @param "root.cfg.foo" does not exist on root
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo
* on another line
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @param "foo"
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo.foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
/**
* @param args
*/
function quux (...args) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo.a
* @param foo.b
*/
function quux ({a, b}) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo.a
* @param foo.b
*/
function quux ({"a": A, b}) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo."a"
* @param foo.b
*/
function quux ({a: A, b}) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo."a-b"
* @param foo.b
*/
function quux ({"a-b": A, b}) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param foo.bar
* @param foo.baz
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @param {object[]} employees - The employees who are responsible for the project.
* @param {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @param {string} employees[].department - The employee's department.
*/
function assign (employees) {
};
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param property
*/
constructor(private property: string) {}
}
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
* @param options.bar
*/
constructor(options: { foo: string, bar: string }) {}
}
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
* @param options.bar
*/
constructor({ foo, bar }: { foo: string, bar: string }) {}
}
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
* @param options.bar
*/
constructor({ foo, bar }: { foo: string, bar: string }) {}
}
/**
* @param {Error} error Exit code
* @param {number} [code = 1] Exit code
*/
function quux (error, code = 1) {
};
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"allowExtraTrailingParamDocs":true}]
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param baz
*/
function quux ({foo}, baz) {
}
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param cfg2
*/
function quux ({foo}, cfg2) {
}
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param baz
* @param baz.cfg
*/
function quux ({foo}, {cfg}) {
}
/**
* @param options
* @param options.foo
*/
function quux ({foo, ...extra}) {
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar, ...extra) {
}
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {SVGRect} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {SVGRect} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {object} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"SVGRect"}]
class CSS {
/**
* Set one or more CSS properties for the set of matched elements.
*
* @param {Object} propertyObject - An object of property-value pairs to set.
*/
setCssObject(propertyObject: {[key: string]: string | number}): void {
}
}
/**
* Logs a string.
*
* @param input - String to output.
*/
export default function (input: {
[foo: string]: { a: string; b: string };
}): void {
input;
}
export class Thing {
foo: any;
/**
* @param {} C
*/
constructor(C: { new (): any }) {
this.foo = new C();
}
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param root
*/
function quux (foo, {bar}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDestructured":false}]
class A {
/**
* Show a prompt.
* @param hideButton true if button should be hidden, false otherwise
* @param onHidden delegate to call when the prompt is hidden
*/
public async showPrompt(hideButton: boolean, onHidden: {(): void}): Promise<void>
{
}
}
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options Options.
* @param {FooBar} options.foo foo description.
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar }}) {}
/**
* Description.
* @param {FooBar} options
* @param {Object} options.foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"FooBar"}]
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options
* @param {FooBar} options.foo
* @param {FooBar} options.baz
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar }, baz: { cfg } }) {}
/**
* Item
*
* @param {object} props
* @param {object} props.data - case data
* @param {string} props.data.className - additional css class
* @param props.val
*/
export default function Item({
data: {
className,
} = {},
val = 4
}) {
}
/**
* @param obj
* @param obj.data
* @param obj.data."0"
* @param obj.data."1"
* @param obj.data."2"
* @param obj.defaulting
* @param obj.defaulting."0"
* @param obj.defaulting."1"
*/
function Item({
data: [foo, bar, ...baz],
defaulting: [quux, xyz] = []
}) {
}
/**
* Returns a number.
* @param {Object} props Props.
* @param {Object} props.prop Prop.
* @param {string} props.prop.a String.
* @param {string} props.prop.b String.
* @return {number} A number.
*/
export function testFn1 ({ prop = { a: 1, b: 2 } }) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"useDefaultObjectProperties":true}]
/**
* @param {object} root
* @param {object} root.cfg
* @param {string} root.cfg.foo
* @param {string} root.cfg.bar
* @param {object} root.cfg.extra
*/
function quux ({cfg}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-param-names": ["error"|"warn", {"disableExtraPropertyReporting":true}]
class A {
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.abc
*/
constructor({
[new.target.prop]: cX,
abc
}) {
}
}
/**
* @param root
* @param root."0" Ignored
* @param root."1" Our "b"
*/
const foo = ([, b]) => b;
check-property-names
Ensures that property names in JSDoc are not duplicated on the same block and that nested properties have defined roots.
enableFixer
Set to
true to auto-remove
@property duplicates (based on
identical names).
Note that this option will remove duplicates of the same name even if the definitions do not match in other ways (e.g., the second property will be removed even if it has a different type or description).
|Context
|Everywhere
|Options
enableFixer
|Tags
property
|Aliases
prop
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property Foo.Bar
*/
// Message: @property path declaration ("Foo.Bar") appears before any real property.
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
* @property Foo.Bar
*/
// Message: @property path declaration ("Foo.Bar") root node name ("Foo") does not match previous real property name ("foo").
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @property {string} employees[].department - The employee's department.
*/
// Message: @property path declaration ("employees[].name") appears before any real property.
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @property {string} employees[].name - The employee's department.
*/
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @property "employees[].name"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
* @property foo
*/
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @property "foo"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
* @property foo
*/
// Message: Duplicate @property "foo"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property cfg
* @property cfg.foo
* @property cfg.foo
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @property "cfg.foo"
class Test {
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property cfg
* @property cfg.foo
* @property cfg.foo
*/
quux ({foo, bar}) {
}
}
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @property "cfg.foo"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property cfg
* @property cfg.foo
* @property [cfg.foo]
* @property baz
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}, baz) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @property "cfg.foo"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property cfg
* @property cfg.foo
* @property [cfg.foo="with a default"]
* @property baz
*/
function quux ({foo, bar}, baz) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @property "cfg.foo"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @prop foo
* @prop foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":"prop"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-property-names": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true}]
// Message: Duplicate @prop "foo"
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@property`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @prop foo
*/
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
* @property bar
*/
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
* @property foo.foo
* @property bar
*/
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property {object[]} employees - The employees who are responsible for the project.
* @property {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @property {string} employees[].department - The employee's department.
*/
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property {Error} error Exit code
* @property {number} [code = 1] Exit code
*/
/**
* @namespace (SomeType) SomeNamespace
* @property {Error} error Exit code
* @property {number} [code = 1] Exit code
*/
/**
* @class
* @property {Error} error Exit code
* @property {number} [code = 1] Exit code
*/
function quux (code = 1) {
this.error = new Error('oops');
this.code = code;
}
/**
* @typedef (SomeType) SomeTypedef
* @property foo
* @property foo.bar
* @property foo.baz
* @property bar
*/
check-syntax
Reports against syntax not encouraged for the mode (e.g., Google Closure
Compiler in "jsdoc" or "typescript" mode). Note that this rule will not check
for types that are wholly invalid for a given mode, as that is covered by
valid-types.
Currently checks against:
= in "jsdoc" or "typescript" mode
Note that "jsdoc" actually allows Closure syntax, but with another option available for optional parameters (enclosing the name in brackets), the rule is enforced (except under "permissive" and "closure" modes).
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|N/A
|Recommended
|false
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param {string=} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Syntax should not be Google Closure Compiler style.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param {string=} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @param {string} [foo]
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
check-tag-names
Reports invalid block tag names.
Valid JSDoc 3 Block Tags are:
abstract
access
alias
async
augments
author
borrows
callback
class
classdesc
constant
constructs
copyright
default
deprecated
description
enum
event
example
exports
external
file
fires
function
generator
global
hideconstructor
ignore
implements
inheritdoc
inner
instance
interface
kind
lends
license
listens
member
memberof
memberof!
mixes
mixin
module
name
namespace
override
package
param
private
property
protected
public
readonly
requires
returns
see
since
static
summary
this
throws
todo
tutorial
type
typedef
variation
version
yields
modifies is also supported (see source)
but is undocumented.
The following synonyms are also recognized if you set them in
tagNamePreference as a key (or replacement):
arg
argument
const
constructor
defaultvalue
desc
emits
exception
extends
fileoverview
func
host
method
overview
prop
return
var
virtual
yield
If you wish to allow in certain cases both a primary tag name and its
alias(es), you can set a normally non-preferred tag name to itself to indicate
that you want to allow both the default tag (in this case
@returns) and a
non-default (in this case
return):
"tagNamePreference": {
"return": "return",
}
Because the tags indicated as replacements in
settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference will automatically be considered as valid,
the above works.
Likewise are the tag keys of
settings.jsdoc.structuredTags automatically
considered as valid (as their defining an expected structure for tags implies
the tags may be used).
For TypeScript
(or Closure), when
settings.jsdoc.mode is set to
typescript or
closure,
one may also use the following:
template
And for Closure,
when
settings.jsdoc.mode is set to
closure, one may use the following (in
addition to the jsdoc and TypeScript tags–though replacing
returns with
return):
define (synonym of `const` per jsdoc source)
dict
export
externs
final
implicitCast (casing distinct from that recognized by jsdoc internally)
inheritDoc (casing distinct from that recognized by jsdoc internally)
noalias
nocollapse
nocompile
noinline
nosideeffects
polymer
polymerBehavior
preserve
record (synonym of `interface` per jsdoc source)
struct
suppress
unrestricted
...and these undocumented tags which are only in source:
closurePrimitive
customElement
expose
hidden
idGenerator
meaning
mixinClass
mixinFunction
ngInject
owner
typeSummary
wizaction
definedTags
Use an array of
definedTags strings to configure additional, allowed tags.
The format is as follows:
{
"definedTags": ["note", "record"]
}
jsxTags
If this is set to
true, all of the following tags used to control JSX output are allowed:
jsx
jsxFrag
jsxImportSource
jsxRuntime
For more information, see the babel documentation.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|N/A
|Recommended
|true
|Options
definedTags
|Settings
tagNamePreference,
mode
The following patterns are considered problems:
/** @typoo {string} */
let a;
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "typoo".
/** @typoo {string} */
let a;
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"parameter":{"name":"namepath-referencing","required":["type","name"],"type":true}}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "typoo".
/**
* @Param
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "Param".
/**
* @foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "foo".
/**
* @arg foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "arg" JSDoc tag with "param".
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "param" JSDoc tag with "arg".
/**
* @constructor foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"tag constructor":"cons"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "constructor" JSDoc tag with "cons".
/**
* @arg foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"arg":"somethingDifferent"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "arg" JSDoc tag with "somethingDifferent".
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"parameter"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "param" JSDoc tag with "parameter".
/**
* @bar foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "bar".
/**
* @baz @bar foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-tag-names": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTags":["bar"]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "baz".
/**
* @bar
* @baz
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-tag-names": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTags":["bar"]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "baz".
/**
* @todo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"todo":false}}}
// Message: Blacklisted tag found (`@todo`)
/**
* @todo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"todo":{"message":"Please resolve to-dos or add to the tracker"}}}}
// Message: Please resolve to-dos or add to the tracker
/**
* @todo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"todo":{"message":"Please use x-todo instead of todo","replacement":"x-todo"}}}}
// Message: Please use x-todo instead of todo
/**
* @todo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"todo":{"message":"Please use x-todo instead of todo","replacement":"x-todo"}}}}
// Message: Please use x-todo instead of todo
/**
* @todo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"todo":55}}}
// Message: Invalid `settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference`. Values must be falsy, a string, or an object.
/**
* @property {object} a
* @prop {boolean} b
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "prop" JSDoc tag with "property".
/**
* @abc foo
* @abcd bar
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"abc":"abcd"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-tag-names": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTags":["abcd"]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "abc" JSDoc tag with "abcd".
/**
* @abc
* @abcd
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"abc":"abcd"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "abc" JSDoc tag with "abcd".
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag (preference). Replace "returns" JSDoc tag with "return".
/**
* @modifies
* @abstract
* @access
* @alias
* @async
* @augments
* @author
* @borrows
* @callback
* @class
* @classdesc
* @constant
* @constructs
* @copyright
* @default
* @deprecated
* @description
* @enum
* @event
* @example
* @exports
* @external
* @file
* @fires
* @function
* @generator
* @global
* @hideconstructor
* @ignore
* @implements
* @inheritdoc
* @inheritDoc
* @inner
* @instance
* @interface
* @kind
* @lends
* @license
* @listens
* @member
* @memberof
* @memberof!
* @mixes
* @mixin
* @module
* @name
* @namespace
* @override
* @package
* @param
* @private
* @property
* @protected
* @public
* @readonly
* @requires
* @returns
* @see
* @since
* @static
* @summary
* @this
* @throws
* @todo
* @tutorial
* @type
* @typedef
* @variation
* @version
* @yields
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"badMode"}}
// Message: Unrecognized value `badMode` for `settings.jsdoc.mode`.
/**
* @modifies
* @abstract
* @access
* @alias
* @async
* @augments
* @author
* @borrows
* @callback
* @class
* @classdesc
* @constant
* @constructs
* @copyright
* @default
* @deprecated
* @description
* @enum
* @event
* @example
* @exports
* @external
* @file
* @fires
* @function
* @generator
* @global
* @hideconstructor
* @ignore
* @implements
* @inheritdoc
* @inheritDoc
* @inner
* @instance
* @interface
* @kind
* @lends
* @license
* @listens
* @member
* @memberof
* @memberof!
* @mixes
* @mixin
* @module
* @name
* @namespace
* @override
* @package
* @param
* @private
* @property
* @protected
* @public
* @readonly
* @requires
* @returns
* @see
* @since
* @static
* @summary
* @this
* @throws
* @todo
* @tutorial
* @type
* @typedef
* @variation
* @version
* @yields
* @template
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "template".
/**
* @externs
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "externs".
/** @jsx h */
/** @jsxFrag Fragment */
/** @jsxImportSource preact */
/** @jsxRuntime automatic */
// Message: Invalid JSDoc tag name "jsx".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @memberof! foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @arg foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
/**
* @parameter foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"parameter":{"name":"namepath-referencing","required":["type","name"],"type":true}}}}
/**
* @bar foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-tag-names": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTags":["bar"]}]
/**
* @baz @bar foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-tag-names": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTags":["baz","bar"]}]
/**
* @baz @bar foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"baz","returns":{"message":"Prefer `bar`","replacement":"bar"},"todo":false}}}
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux (foo) {}
/**
* @return
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @modifies
* @abstract
* @access
* @alias
* @async
* @augments
* @author
* @borrows
* @callback
* @class
* @classdesc
* @constant
* @constructs
* @copyright
* @default
* @deprecated
* @description
* @enum
* @event
* @example
* @exports
* @external
* @file
* @fires
* @function
* @generator
* @global
* @hideconstructor
* @ignore
* @implements
* @inheritdoc
* @inheritDoc
* @inner
* @instance
* @interface
* @kind
* @lends
* @license
* @listens
* @member
* @memberof
* @memberof!
* @mixes
* @mixin
* @module
* @name
* @namespace
* @override
* @package
* @param
* @private
* @property
* @protected
* @public
* @readonly
* @requires
* @returns
* @see
* @since
* @static
* @summary
* @this
* @throws
* @todo
* @tutorial
* @type
* @typedef
* @variation
* @version
* @yields
*/
function quux (foo) {}
/**
* @modifies
* @abstract
* @access
* @alias
* @async
* @augments
* @author
* @borrows
* @callback
* @class
* @classdesc
* @constant
* @constructs
* @copyright
* @default
* @deprecated
* @description
* @enum
* @event
* @example
* @exports
* @external
* @file
* @fires
* @function
* @generator
* @global
* @hideconstructor
* @ignore
* @implements
* @inheritdoc
* @inheritDoc
* @inner
* @instance
* @interface
* @kind
* @lends
* @license
* @listens
* @member
* @memberof
* @memberof!
* @mixes
* @mixin
* @module
* @name
* @namespace
* @override
* @package
* @param
* @private
* @property
* @protected
* @public
* @readonly
* @requires
* @returns
* @see
* @since
* @static
* @summary
* @this
* @throws
* @todo
* @tutorial
* @type
* @typedef
* @variation
* @version
* @yields
* @template
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @externs
*/
function quux (foo) {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @todo
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @extends Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"augments":{"message":"@extends is to be used over @augments.","replacement":"extends"}}}}
/**
* (Set tag name preference to itself to get aliases to
* work along with main tag name.)
* @augments Bar
* @extends Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"extends":"extends"}}}
/**
* Registers the `target` class as a transient dependency; each time the dependency is resolved a new instance will be created.
*
* @param target - The class / constructor function to register as transient.
*
* @example ```ts
@transient()
class Foo { }
```
* @param Time for a new tag
*/
export function transient<T>(target?: T): T {
// ...
}
/** @jsx h */
/** @jsxFrag Fragment */
/** @jsxImportSource preact */
/** @jsxRuntime automatic */
// "jsdoc/check-tag-names": ["error"|"warn", {"jsxTags":true}]
check-types
Reports invalid types.
By default, ensures that the casing of native types is the same as in this list:
undefined
null
boolean
number
bigint
string
symbol
object (For TypeScript's sake, however, using `Object` when specifying child types on it like `Object<string, number>`)
Array
Function
Date
RegExp
check-types allows one option:
noDefaults to insist that only the supplied option type
map is to be used, and that the default preferences (such as "string"
over "String") will not be enforced. The option's default is
false.
exemptTagContexts which will avoid reporting when a
bad type is found on a specified tag. Set to an array of objects with
a key
tag set to the tag to exempt, and a
types key which can
either be
true to indicate that any types on that tag will be allowed,
or to an array of strings which will only allow specific bad types.
If an array of strings is given, these must match the type exactly,
e.g., if you only allow
"object", it will not allow
"object<string, string>". Note that this is different from the
behavior of
settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes. This option is useful
for normally restricting generic types like
object with
preferredTypes, but allowing
typedef to indicate that its base
type is
object.
unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks which will treat
settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes keys such as
SomeType as matching
not only child types such as an unadorned
SomeType but also
SomeType<aChildType>,
SomeType.<aChildType>, or if
SomeType is
Array (or
[]), it will match
aChildType[]. If this is
false or
unset, the former format will only apply to types which are not parent
types/unions whereas the latter formats will only apply for parent
types/unions. The special types
[],
.<> (or
.), and
<>
act only as parent types (and will not match a bare child type such as
Array even when unified, though, as mentioned,
Array will match
say
string[] or
Array.<string> when unified). The special type
* is only a child type. Note that there is no detection of parent
and child type together, e.g., you cannot specify preferences for
string[] specifically as distinct from say
number[], but you can
target both with
[] or the child types
number or
string.
If a value is present both as a key and as a value, neither the key nor the
value will be reported. Thus one can use this fact to allow both
object
and
Object, for example. Note that in "typescript" mode, this is the default
behavior.
See also the documentation on
settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes which impacts
the behavior of
check-types.
Note that if there is an error parsing
types for a tag, the function will silently ignore that tag, leaving it to
the
valid-types rule to report parsing errors.
Why are
boolean,
number and
string exempt from starting with a capital
letter? Let's take
string as an example. In Javascript, everything is an
object. The
String object has prototypes for string functions such as
.toUpperCase().
Fortunately we don't have to write
new String() everywhere in our code.
Javascript will automatically wrap string primitives into string Objects when
we're applying a string function to a string primitive. This way the memory
footprint is a tiny little bit smaller, and the
GC has
less work to do.
So in a sense, there are two types of strings in Javascript:
{string} literals, also called primitives
{String} Objects.
We use the primitives because it's easier to write and uses less memory.
{String} and
{string} are technically both valid, but they are not the same.
new String('lard') // String {0: "l", 1: "a", 2: "r", 3: "d", length: 4}
'lard' // "lard"
new String('lard') === 'lard' // false
To make things more confusing, there are also object literals (like
{}) and
Object objects. But object literals are still static
Objects and
Object
objects are instantiated objects. So an object primitive is still an
Object
object.
However,
Object.create(null) objects are not
instanceof Object, however, so
in the case of such a plain object we lower-case to indicate possible support
for these objects. Also, nowadays, TypeScript also discourages use of
Object
as a lone type. However, one additional complexity is that TypeScript allows and
actually currently requires
Object (with the initial upper-case) if used in the syntax
Object.<keyType, valueType> or
Object<keyType, valueType, perhaps to
adhere to what JSDoc documents.
So, for optimal compatibility with TypeScript (especially since TypeScript tools can be used on plain JavaScript with JSDoc), we are now allowing this TypeScript approach by default.
Basically, for primitives, we want to define the type as a primitive, because
that's what we use in 99.9% of cases. For everything else, we use the type
rather than the primitive. Otherwise it would all just be
{object} (with the
additional exception of the special case of
Object.<> just mentioned).
In short: It's not about consistency, rather about the 99.9% use case. (And some functions might not even support the objects if they are checking for identity.)
|type name
typeof
|check-types
|testcase
|Array
|object
|Array
([]) instanceof Array ->
true
|Function
|function
|Function
(function f () {}) instanceof Function ->
true
|Date
|object
|Date
(new Date()) instanceof Date ->
true
|RegExp
|object
|RegExp
(new RegExp(/.+/)) instanceof RegExp ->
true
|Object
|object
|object
({}) instanceof Object ->
true but
Object.create(null) instanceof Object ->
false
|Boolean
|boolean
|boolean
(true) instanceof Boolean ->
false
|Number
|number
|number
(41) instanceof Number ->
false
|String
|string
|string
("test") instanceof String ->
false
If you define your own tags and don't wish their bracketed portions checked
for types, you can use
settings.jsdoc.structuredTags with a tag
type of
false. If you set their
type to an array, only those values will be
permitted.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
augments,
class,
constant,
enum,
implements,
member,
module,
namespace,
param,
property,
returns,
throws,
type,
typedef,
yields
|Aliases
constructor,
const,
extends,
var,
arg,
argument,
prop,
return,
exception,
yield
|Closure-only
package,
private,
protected,
public,
static
|Recommended
|true
|Options
noDefaults,
exemptTagContexts,
unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks
|Settings
preferredTypes,
mode,
structuredTags
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":100}}}
// Message: Invalid `settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes`. Values must be falsy, a string, or an object.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @arg {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @arg "foo" type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @returns {Number} foo
* @throws {Number} foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @returns type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @param {(Number | string | Boolean)=} foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @param {Array.<Number | String>} foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @param {(Number | String)[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":"Abc","string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":{"replacement":"Abc"},"string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":{"message":"Messed up JSDoc @{{tagName}}{{tagValue}} type \"abc\"; prefer: \"Abc\".","replacement":"Abc"},"string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Messed up JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
* @param {cde} bar
* @param {object} baz
*/
function qux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":{"message":"Messed up JSDoc @{{tagName}}{{tagValue}} type \"abc\"; prefer: \"Abc\".","replacement":"Abc"},"cde":{"message":"More messed up JSDoc @{{tagName}}{{tagValue}} type \"cde\"; prefer: \"Cde\".","replacement":"Cde"},"object":"Object"}}}
// Message: Messed up JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":{"message":"Messed up JSDoc @{{tagName}}{{tagValue}} type \"abc\".","replacement":false},"string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Messed up JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":{"message":"Messed up JSDoc @{{tagName}}{{tagValue}} type \"abc\"."},"string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Messed up JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
* @param {Number} bar
*/
function qux(foo, bar) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":"Abc","string":"Str"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"noDefaults":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
* @param {Number} bar
*/
function qux(foo, bar) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":"Abc","string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":false,"string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":false}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc".
/**
* @param {*} baz
*/
function qux(baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"*":false,"abc":"Abc","string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "baz" type "*".
/**
* @param {*} baz
*/
function qux(baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"*":"aaa","abc":"Abc","string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "baz" type "*"; prefer: "aaa".
/**
* @param {abc} foo
* @param {Number} bar
*/
function qux(foo, bar) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"abc":"Abc","string":"Str"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "abc"; prefer: "Abc".
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"GenericArray"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "GenericArray".
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"GenericArray","Array.<>":"GenericArray"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "GenericArray".
/**
* @param {Array.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.<>":"GenericArray"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "GenericArray".
/**
* @param {Array<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array<>":"GenericArray"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "GenericArray".
/**
* @param {string[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "[]"; prefer: "SpecialTypeArray".
/**
* @param {string[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "[]"; prefer: "SpecialTypeArray".
/**
* @param {string[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "SpecialTypeArray".
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject","object.<>":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject","object<>":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object.<>":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object<>":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object.<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object.<>":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object<>":"GenericObject"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":false}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object".
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":false}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object".
/**
* @param {object.<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
* @param {object<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "GenericObject".
/**
*
* @param {string[][]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"Array."}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "[]"; prefer: "Array.".
/**
*
* @param {string[][]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"Array.<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "[]"; prefer: "Array.<>".
/**
*
* @param {string[][]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"Array<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "[]"; prefer: "Array<>".
/**
*
* @param {object.<string, object.<string, string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object.":"Object"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object".
/**
*
* @param {object.<string, object.<string, string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object.":"Object<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object<>".
/**
*
* @param {object<string, object<string, string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object<>":"Object."}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object.".
/**
*
* @param {Array.<Array.<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.":"[]"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "[]".
/**
*
* @param {Array.<Array.<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.":"Array<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "Array<>".
/**
*
* @param {Array.<Array.<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.":"<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "<>".
/**
*
* @param {Array.<MyArray.<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.":"<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "<>".
/**
*
* @param {Array.<MyArray.<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"MyArray.":"<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "MyArray"; prefer: "<>".
/**
*
* @param {Array<Array<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"<>":"Array."}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "Array.".
/**
*
* @param {Array<Array<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"Array."}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "Array.".
/**
*
* @param {Array<Array<string>>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"<>":"[]"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "[]".
/** @typedef {String} foo */
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @typedef "foo" type "String"; prefer: "string".
/**
* @this {array}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @this type "array"; prefer: "Array".
/**
* @export {array}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @export type "array"; prefer: "Array".
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
* @property {object} bar
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptTagContexts":[{"tag":"typedef","types":true}]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @property "bar" type "object"; prefer: "Object".
/** @typedef {object} foo */
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptTagContexts":[{"tag":"typedef","types":["array"]}]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @typedef "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object".
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
* @property {object} bar
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptTagContexts":[{"tag":"typedef","types":["object"]}]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @property "bar" type "object"; prefer: "Object".
/** @typedef {object<string, string>} foo */
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object<>":"Object<>"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptTagContexts":[{"tag":"typedef","types":["object"]}]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @typedef "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object<>".
/**
* @param {Array<number | undefined>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.<>":"[]","Array<>":"[]"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Array"; prefer: "[]".
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
*/
function a () {}
/**
* @typedef {Object} foo
*/
function b () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @typedef "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object".
/**
* @aCustomTag {Number} foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":true}}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @aCustomTag "foo" type "Number"; prefer: "number".
/**
* @aCustomTag {Number} foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":["otherType","anotherType"]}}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @aCustomTag "foo" type "Number"; prefer: ["otherType","anotherType"].
/**
* @param {Object[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"Object":"object"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Object"; prefer: "object".
/**
* @param {object.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"object.<>":"Object"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object".
/**
* @param {object.<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"Object":"object","object.<>":"Object<>","Object.<>":"Object<>","object<>":"Object<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object<>".
/**
* @param {Object.<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"Object":"object","object.<>":"Object<>","Object.<>":"Object<>","object<>":"Object<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "Object"; prefer: "Object<>".
/**
* @param {object<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"Object":"object","object.<>":"Object<>","Object.<>":"Object<>","object<>":"Object<>"}}}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @param "foo" type "object"; prefer: "Object<>".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param {number} foo
* @param {Bar} bar
* @param {*} baz
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
/**
* @arg {number} foo
* @arg {Bar} bar
* @arg {*} baz
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
/**
* @param {(number | string | boolean)=} foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
/**
* @param {typeof bar} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
/**
* @param {import('./foo').bar.baz} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
/**
* @param {(x: number, y: string) => string} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
/**
* @param {() => string} foo
*/
function qux(foo) {
}
/**
* @returns {Number} foo
* @throws {Number} foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"noDefaults":true}]
/**
* @param {Object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param {Array.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"GenericArray"}}}
/**
* @param {Array<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"GenericArray"}}}
/**
* @param {string[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array":"SpecialTypeArray","Array.<>":"SpecialTypeArray","Array<>":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
/**
* @param {string[]} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.<>":"SpecialTypeArray","Array<>":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"[]":"SpecialTypeArray"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"unifyParentAndChildTypeChecks":true}]
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array.<>":"GenericArray"}}}
/**
* @param {Array} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"Array<>":"GenericArray"}}}
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param {object.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
/**
* @param {object<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
/**
* @param {object.<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
/**
* @param {object<string, number>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"GenericObject"}}}
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object.<>":"GenericObject"}}}
/**
* @param {object} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object<>":"GenericObject"}}}
/**
* @param {Number<} Ignore the error as not a validating rule
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/** @param {function(...)} callback The function to invoke. */
var subscribe = function(callback) {};
/**
* @this {Array}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @export {Array}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/** @type {new() => EntityBase} */
/** @typedef {object} foo */
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptTagContexts":[{"tag":"typedef","types":true}]}]
/** @typedef {object<string, string>} foo */
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object"}}}
/** @typedef {object<string, string>} foo */
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object<>":"Object<>"}}}
// "jsdoc/check-types": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptTagContexts":[{"tag":"typedef","types":["object<string, string>"]}]}]
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
*/
/**
* @typedef {Object} foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object","Object":"object"}}}
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
*/
function a () {}
/**
* @typedef {Object} foo
*/
function b () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"object":"Object","Object":"object"}}}
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
*/
function a () {}
/**
* @typedef {Object} foo
*/
function b () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @aCustomTag {Number} foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":false}}}}
/**
* @aCustomTag {otherType} foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":["otherType","anotherType"]}}}}
/**
* @aCustomTag {anotherType|otherType} foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":["otherType","anotherType"]}}}}
/**
* Bad types handled by `valid-types` instead.
* @param {str(} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param {Object.<string>} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @typedef {object} foo
*/
function a () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"Object":"object","object.<>":"Object<>","object<>":"Object<>"}}}
/**
* @typedef {Object<string, number>} foo
*/
function a () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript","preferredTypes":{"Object":"object","object.<>":"Object<>","object<>":"Object<>"}}}
check-values
This rule checks the values for a handful of tags:
@version - Checks that there is a present and valid
semver version value.
@since - As with
@version
@license - Checks that there is a present and valid SPDX identifier
or is present within an
allowedLicenses option.
@author - Checks that there is a value present, and if the option
allowedAuthors is present, ensure that the author value is one
of these array items.
@variation - If
numericOnlyVariation is set, will checks that there
is a value present, and that it is an integer (otherwise, jsdoc allows any
value).
@kind - Insists that it be one of the allowed values: 'class',
'constant', 'event', 'external', 'file', 'function', 'member', 'mixin',
'module', 'namespace', 'typedef',
allowedAuthors
An array of allowable author values. If absent, only non-whitespace will be checked for.
allowedLicenses
An array of allowable license values or
true to allow any license text.
If present as an array, will be used in place of SPDX identifiers.
licensePattern
A string to be converted into a
RegExp (with
u flag) and whose first
parenthetical grouping, if present, will match the portion of the license
description to check (if no grouping is present, then the whole portion
matched will be used). Defaults to
/([^\n\r]*)/gu, i.e., the SPDX expression
is expected before any line breaks.
Note that the
/ delimiters are optional, but necessary to add flags.
Defaults to using the
u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate
your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g.,
/^mit$/ui.
numericOnlyVariation
Whether to enable validation that
@variation must be a number. Defaults to
false.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
@version,
@since,
@kind,
@license,
@author,
@variation
|Recommended
|true
|Options
allowedAuthors,
allowedLicenses,
licensePattern
|Settings
tagNamePreference
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @version
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @version value.
/**
* @version 3.1
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @version: "3.1".
/**
* @kind
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @kind value.
/**
* @kind -3
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @kind: "-3"; must be one of: class, constant, event, external, file, function, member, mixin, module, namespace, typedef.
/**
* @variation -3
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"numericOnlyVariation":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @variation: "-3".
/**
* @since
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @since value.
/**
* @since 3.1
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @since: "3.1".
/**
* @license
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @license value.
/**
* @license FOO
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @license: "FOO"; expected SPDX expression: https://spdx.org/licenses/.
/**
* @license FOO
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"allowedLicenses":["BAR","BAX"]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @license: "FOO"; expected one of BAR, BAX.
/**
* @license MIT-7
* Some extra text...
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @license: "MIT-7"; expected SPDX expression: https://spdx.org/licenses/.
/**
* @license (MIT OR GPL-2.5)
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @license: "(MIT OR GPL-2.5)"; expected SPDX expression: https://spdx.org/licenses/.
/**
* @license MIT
* Some extra text
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"licensePattern":"[\\s\\S]*"}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @license: "MIT
Some extra text"; expected SPDX expression: https://spdx.org/licenses/.
/**
* @author
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @author value.
/**
* @author Brett Zamir
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"allowedAuthors":["Gajus Kuizinas","golopot"]}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @author: "Brett Zamir"; expected one of Gajus Kuizinas, golopot.
/**
* @variation
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"numericOnlyVariation":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @variation value.
/**
* @variation 5.2
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"numericOnlyVariation":true}]
// Message: Invalid JSDoc @variation: "5.2".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @version 3.4.1
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @version 3.4.1
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @since 3.4.1
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @since 3.4.1
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @license MIT
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @license MIT
* Some extra text...
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @license (MIT OR GPL-2.0)
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @license FOO
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"allowedLicenses":["FOO","BAR","BAX"]}]
/**
* @license FOO
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"allowedLicenses":true}]
/**
* @license MIT
* Some extra text
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"licensePattern":"[^\n]*"}]
/**
* @author Gajus Kuizinas
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @author Brett Zamir
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"allowedAuthors":["Gajus Kuizinas","golopot","Brett Zamir"]}]
/**
* @variation 3
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/check-values": ["error"|"warn", {"numericOnlyVariation":true}]
/**
* @variation abc
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @module test
* @license MIT
*/
'use strict';
/**
* @kind function
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
empty-tags
Expects the following tags to be empty of any content:
@abstract
@async
@generator
@global
@hideconstructor
@ignore
@inheritdoc
@inner
@instance
@internal (used by TypeScript)
@override
@readonly
The following will also be expected to be empty unless
settings.jsdoc.mode
is set to "closure" (which allows types).
@package
@private
@protected
@public
@static
Note that
@private will still be checked for content by this rule even with
settings.jsdoc.ignorePrivate set to
true (a setting which normally
causes rules not to take effect).
Similarly,
@internal will still be checked for content by this rule even with
settings.jsdoc.ignoreInternal set to
true.
tags
If you want additional tags to be checked for their descriptions, you may add them within this option.
{
'jsdoc/empty-tags': ['error', {tags: ['event']}]
}
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
abstract,
async,
generator,
global,
hideconstructor,
ignore,
inheritdoc,
inner,
instance,
internal,
override,
readonly,
package,
private,
protected,
public,
static and others added by
tags
|Recommended
|true
|Options
tags
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @abstract extra text
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: @abstract should be empty.
/**
* @interface extra text
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: @interface should be empty.
class Test {
/**
* @abstract extra text
*/
quux () {
}
}
// Message: @abstract should be empty.
/**
* @abstract extra text
* @inheritdoc
* @async out of place
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: @abstract should be empty.
/**
* @event anEvent
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/empty-tags": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":["event"]}]
// Message: @event should be empty.
/**
* @private {someType}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: @private should be empty.
/**
* @internal {someType}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: @internal should be empty.
/**
* @private {someType}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
// Message: @private should be empty.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @abstract
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @param aName
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @abstract
* @inheritdoc
* @async
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @private {someType}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @private
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @internal
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Create an array.
*
* @private
*
* @param {string[]} [elem] - Elements to make an array of.
* @param {boolean} [clone] - Optionally clone nodes.
* @returns {string[]} The array of nodes.
*/
function quux () {}
implements-on-classes
Reports an issue with any non-constructor function using
@implements.
Constructor functions, whether marked with
@class,
@constructs, or being
an ES6 class constructor, will not be flagged.
To indicate that a function follows another function's signature, one might
instead use
@type to indicate the
@function or
@callback to which the
function is adhering.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
implements (prevented)
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: @implements used on a non-constructor function
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: @implements used on a non-constructor function
/**
* @function
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: @implements used on a non-constructor function
/**
* @callback
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: @implements used on a non-constructor function
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"implements":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@implements`
class Foo {
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
constructor() {}
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
bar() {}
}
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["MethodDefinition"]}]
// Message: @implements used on a non-constructor function
class Foo {
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
constructor() {}
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
bar() {}
}
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: @implements used on a non-constructor function
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
* @class
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
* @class
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
// "jsdoc/implements-on-classes": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
* @constructor
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
class quux {
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
constructor () {
}
}
/**
*
*/
const quux = class {
/**
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
constructor () {
}
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"implements":false}}}
/**
* @function
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
/**
* @callback
* @implements {SomeClass}
*/
match-description
Enforces a regular expression pattern on descriptions.
The default is this basic expression to match English sentences (Support for Unicode upper case may be added in a future version when it can be handled by our supported Node versions):
^([A-Z]|[`\\d_])[\\s\\S]*[.?!`]$
Applies to the jsdoc block description and
@description (or
@desc)
by default but the
tags option (see below) may be used to match other tags.
The default (and all regex options) defaults to using (only) the
u flag, so
to add your own flags, encapsulate your expression as a string, but like a
literal, e.g.,
/[A-Z].*\\./ui.
Note that
/ delimiters are optional, but necessary to add flags (besides
u).
Also note that the default or optional regular expressions is not
case-insensitive unless one opts in to add the
i flag.
You can add the
s flag if you want
. to match newlines. Note, however,
that the trailing newlines of a description will not be matched.
matchDescription
You can supply your own expression to override the default, passing a
matchDescription string on the options object.
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {matchDescription: '[A-Z].*\\.'}]
}
message
You may provide a custom default message by using the following format:
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {
message: 'The default dscription should begin with a capital letter.'
}]
}
This can be overridden per tag or for the main block description by setting
message within
tags or
mainDescription, respectively.
tags
If you want different regular expressions to apply to tags, you may use
the
tags option object:
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {tags: {
param: '\\- [A-Z].*\\.',
returns: '[A-Z].*\\.'
}}]
}
In place of a string, you can also add
true to indicate that a particular
tag should be linted with the
matchDescription value (or the default).
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {tags: {
param: true,
returns: true
}}]
}
Alternatively, you may supply an object with a
message property to indicate
the error message for that tag.
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {tags: {
param: {message: 'Begin with a hyphen', match: '\\- [A-Z].*\\.'},
returns: {message: 'Capitalize for returns (the default)', match: true}
}}]
}
The tags
@param/
@arg/
@argument and
@property/
@prop will be properly
parsed to ensure that the matched "description" text includes only the text
after the name.
All other tags will treat the text following the tag name, a space, and
an optional curly-bracketed type expression (and another space) as part of
its "description" (e.g., for
@returns {someType} some description, the
description is
some description while for
@some-tag xyz, the description
is
xyz).
mainDescription
If you wish to override the main block description without changing the
default
match-description (which can cascade to the
tags with
true),
you may use
mainDescription:
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {
mainDescription: '[A-Z].*\\.',
tags: {
param: true,
returns: true
}
}]
}
There is no need to add
mainDescription: true, as by default, the main
block description (and only the main block description) is linted, though you
may disable checking it by setting it to
false.
You may also provide an object with
message:
{
'jsdoc/match-description': ['error', {
mainDescription: {
message: 'Capitalize first word of JSDoc block descriptions',
match: '[A-Z].*\\.'
},
tags: {
param: true,
returns: true
}
}]
}
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
(e.g.,
ClassDeclaration for ES6
classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you
want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files.
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
|docblock and
@description by default but more with
tags
|Aliases
@desc
|Recommended
|false
|Settings
|Options
contexts,
tags (accepts tags with names and optional type such as 'param', 'arg', 'argument', 'property', and 'prop', and accepts arbitrary list of other tags with an optional type (but without names), e.g., 'returns', 'return'),
mainDescription,
matchDescription
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* foo.
*/
const q = class {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassExpression"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* foo.
*/
const q = class {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassExpression"],"message":"Needs to begin with a capital letter and end with an end mark."}]
// Message: Needs to begin with a capital letter and end with an end mark.
/**
* foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* foo.
*/
const q = {
};
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ObjectExpression"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo)
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"matchDescription":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\."}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"matchDescription":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\.","message":"Needs to begin with a capital letter and end with an end mark."}]
// Message: Needs to begin with a capital letter and end with an end mark.
/**
* Abc.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\.","tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Abc.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":{"match":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\.","message":"Needs to begin with a Cyrillic capital letter and end with a period."},"tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: Needs to begin with a Cyrillic capital letter and end with a period.
/**
* Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @param foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @template Abc, Def foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"template":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @prop foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"prop":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @summary foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"summary":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @author
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"author":".+"}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @x-tag
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"x-tag":".+"}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @description foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo
*
* @param foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":"^[a-zA-Z]*$","tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo
*
* @param foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":{"match":"^[a-zA-Z]*$","message":"Letters only"},"tags":{"param":{"match":true,"message":"Needs to begin with a capital letter and end with a period."}}}]
// Message: Needs to begin with a capital letter and end with a period.
/**
* Foo
*
* @param foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":false,"tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @param foo bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* {@see Foo.bar} buz
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @returns {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"returns":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @returns foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"returns":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. pellentesque elit diam,
* iaculis eu dignissim sed, ultrices sed nisi. nulla at ligula auctor, consectetur neque sed,
* tincidunt nibh. vivamus sit amet vulputate ligula. vivamus interdum elementum nisl,
* vitae rutrum tortor semper ut. morbi porta ante vitae dictum fermentum.
* proin ut nulla at quam convallis gravida in id elit. sed dolor mauris, blandit quis ante at,
* consequat auctor magna. duis pharetra purus in porttitor mollis.
*/
function longDescription (foo) {
}
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* @arg {number} foo - Foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"arg":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* @argument {number} foo - Foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"argument":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* @return {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"return":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Returns bar.
*
* @return {number} bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"return":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* @param notRet
* @returns Тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"param":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\."}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* @description notRet
* @returns Тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\."}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* foo.
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
class MyClass {
/**
* Abc
*/
myClassField = 1
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["PropertyDefinition"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* foo.
*/
interface quux {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
const myObject = {
/**
* Bad description
*/
myProp: true
};
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["Property"]}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* @param foo Foo bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"param":true}}]
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
/**
* Foo bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
// Message: JSDoc description does not satisfy the regex pattern.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"param":true}}]
/**
* Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"message":"This won't be shown"}]
/**
* Тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"matchDescription":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\."}]
/**
* @param notRet
* @returns Тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"returns":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\."}}]
/**
* @param notRet
* @description Тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":"[А-Я][А-я]+\\."}}]
/**
* Foo
* bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns Foo bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"returns":true}}]
/**
* @returns {type1} Foo bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"returns":true}}]
/**
* @description Foo bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":true}}]
/**
* @description Foo
* bar.
* @param
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":true}}]
/** @description Foo bar. */
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":true}}]
/**
* @description Foo
* bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"description":true}}]
/**
* Foo. {@see Math.sin}.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo {@see Math.sin} bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo?
*
* Bar!
*
* Baz:
* 1. Foo.
* 2. Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Hello:
* World.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Hello: world.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":false}]
/**
* foo.
*/
class quux {
}
/**
* foo.
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":true}]
class MyClass {
/**
* Abc.
*/
myClassField = 1
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["PropertyDefinition"]}]
/**
* Foo.
*/
interface quux {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration"]}]
const myObject = {
/**
* Bad description
*/
myProp: true
};
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[]}]
/**
* foo.
*/
const q = class {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[]}]
/**
* foo.
*/
const q = {
};
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[]}]
/**
* @description foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"param":true}}]
/**
* Foo.
*
* @summary Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"summary":true}}]
/**
* Foo.
*
* @author Somebody
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"author":".+"}}]
/**
* Foo.
*
* @x-tag something
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"x-tag":".+"}}]
/**
* Foo.
*
* @prop foo Foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"prop":true}}]
/**
* @param foo Foo bar.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
/**
* Foo.
*
* @template Abc, Def Foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"template":true}}]
/**
* Enable or disable plugin.
*
* When enabling with this function, the script will be attached to the `document` if:.
* - the script runs in browser context.
* - the `document` doesn't have the script already attached.
* - the `loadScript` option is set to `true`.
* @param enabled `true` to enable, `false` to disable. Default: `true`.
*/
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"mainDescription":"/^[A-Z`-].*\\.$/us","matchDescription":"^([A-Z`-].*(\\.|:)|-\\s.*)$","tags":{"param":true,"returns":true}}]
/**
* @constructor
* @todo Ok.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-description": ["error"|"warn", {"mainDescription":false,"tags":{"todo":true}}]
match-name
Reports the name portion of a JSDoc tag if matching or not matching a given regular expression.
Note that some tags do not possess names and anything appearing to be a
name will actually be part of the description (e.g., for
@returns {type} notAName). If you are defining your own tags, see the
structuredTags setting (if
name: false, this rule will not apply to
that tag).
A single options object with the following properties:
match
match is a required option containing an array of objects which determine
the conditions whereby a name is reported as being problematic.
These objects can have any combination of the following groups of optional properties, all of which act to confine one another:
tags - This array should include tag names or
* to indicate the
match will apply for all tags (except as confined by any context
properties). If
* is not used, then these rules will only apply to
the specified tags. If
tags is omitted, then
* is assumed.
allowName - Indicates which names are allowed for the given tag (or
*).
Accepts a string regular expression (optionally wrapped between two
/ delimiters followed by optional flags) used to match the name.
disallowName - As with
allowName but indicates names that are not
allowed.
replacement - If
disallowName is supplied and this value is present, it
will replace the matched
disallowName text.
context - AST to confine the allowing or disallowing to jsdoc blocks
associated with a particular context. See the
"AST and Selectors"
section of our README for more on the expected format.
comment - As with
context but AST for the JSDoc block comment and types
message - An optional custom message to use when there is a match.
Note that
comment, even if targeting a specific tag, is used to match the
whole block. So if a
comment finds its specific tag, it may still apply
fixes found by the likes of
disallowName even when a different tag has the
disallowed name. An alternative is to ensure that
comment finds the specific
tag of the desired tag and/or name and no
disallowName (or
allowName) is
supplied. In such a case, only one error will be reported, but no fixer will
be applied, however.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|(The tags specified by
tags, including any tag if
* is set)
|Recommended
|false
|Settings
structuredTags
|Options
match
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i"}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_a".
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i","replacement":""}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_a".
/**
* @param a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"allowName":"/^[a-z]+$/i"}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names matching `/^[a-z]+$/i` but found "opt_b".
/**
* @param arg
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"allowName":"/^[a-z]+$/i","disallowName":"/^arg/i"}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^arg/i` but found "arg".
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param arg
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^arg$/i"},{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i"}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_a".
/**
* @property opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i","tags":["param"]}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_b".
/**
* @someTag opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"someTag":{"name":"namepath-defining"}}}}
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i","tags":["param"]}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_b".
/**
* @property opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i","tags":["*"]}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_a".
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"context":"FunctionDeclaration","disallowName":"/^opt_/i"}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i` but found "opt_a".
/**
* @property opt_a
* @param {Bar|Foo} opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"comment":"JSDocBlock:has(JSDocTag[tag=\"param\"][name=/opt_/] > JSDocTypeUnion:has(JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1)))"}]}]
// Message: Prohibited context for "opt_a".
/**
* @property opt_a
* @param {Bar|Foo} opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"comment":"JSDocBlock:has(JSDocTag[tag=\"param\"][name=/opt_/] > JSDocTypeUnion:has(JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1)))","message":"Don't use `opt_` prefixes with Bar|..."}]}]
// Message: Don't use `opt_` prefixes with Bar|...
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", ]
// Message: Rule `no-restricted-syntax` is missing a `match` option.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^arg/i"}]}]
/**
* @param a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"allowName":"/^[a-z_]+$/i"}]}]
/**
* @param someArg
* @param anotherArg
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"allowName":"/^[a-z]+$/i","disallowName":"/^arg/i"}]}]
/**
* @param elem1
* @param elem2
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^arg$/i"},{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i"}]}]
/**
* @someTag opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"someTag":{"name":"namepath-defining"}}}}
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^opt_/i","tags":["property"]}]}]
/**
* @property opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"disallowName":"/^arg/i","tags":["*"]}]}]
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
class A {
}
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"context":"FunctionDeclaration","disallowName":"/^opt_/i"}]}]
/**
* @property opt_a
* @param {Foo|Bar} opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/match-name": ["error"|"warn", {"match":[{"comment":"JSDocBlock > JSDocTag[tag=\"param\"] > JSDocTypeUnion[left.name=\"Bar\"]","disallowName":"/^opt_/i"}]}]
multiline-blocks
Controls how and whether jsdoc blocks can be expressed as single or multiple line blocks.
Note that if you set
noSingleLineBlocks and
noMultilineBlocks to
true
and configure them in a certain manner, you might effectively be prohibiting
all jsdoc blocks!
Also allows for preventing text at the very beginning or very end of blocks.
A single options object with the following properties.
noZeroLineText (defaults to
true)
For multiline blocks, any non-whitespace text immediately after the
/** and
space will be reported. (Text after a newline is not reported.)
noMultilineBlocks will have priority over this rule if it applies.
noFinalLineText (defaults to
true)
For multiline blocks, any non-whitespace text preceding the
*/ on the final
line will be reported. (Text preceding a newline is not reported.)
noMultilineBlocks will have priority over this rule if it applies.
noSingleLineBlocks (defaults to
false)
If this is
true, any single line blocks will be reported, except those which
are whitelisted in
singleLineTags.
singleLineTags (defaults to
['lends', 'type'])
An array of tags which can nevertheless be allowed as single line blocks when
noSingleLineBlocks is set. You may set this to a empty array to
cause all single line blocks to be reported. If
'*' is present, then
the presence of a tag will allow single line blocks (but not if a tag is
missing).
noMultilineBlocks (defaults to
false)
Requires that jsdoc blocks are restricted to single lines only unless impacted
by the options
minimumLengthForMultiline,
multilineTags, or
allowMultipleTags.
minimumLengthForMultiline (defaults to not being in effect)
If
noMultilineBlocks is set with this numeric option, multiline blocks will
be permitted if containing at least the given amount of text.
If not set, multiline blocks will not be permitted regardless of length unless
a relevant tag is present and
multilineTags is set.
multilineTags (defaults to
['*'])
If
noMultilineBlocks is set with this option, multiline blocks may be allowed
regardless of length as long as a tag or a tag of a certain type is present.
If
* is included in the array, the presence of a tags will allow for
multiline blocks (but not when without any tags unless the amount of text is
over an amount specified by
minimumLengthForMultiline).
If the array does not include
* but lists certain tags, the presence of
such a tag will cause multiline blocks to be allowed.
You may set this to an empty array to prevent any tag from permitting multiple lines.
allowMultipleTags (defaults to
true)
If
noMultilineBlocks is set to
true with this option and multiple tags are
found in a block, an error will not be reported.
Since multiple-tagged lines cannot be collapsed into a single line, this option
prevents them from being reported. Set to
false if you really want to report
any blocks.
This option will also be applied when there is a block description and a single tag (since a description cannot precede a tag on a single line, and also cannot be reliably added after the tag either).
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|Any (though
singleLineTags and
multilineTags control the application)
|Recommended
|true
|Settings
|Options
noZeroLineText,
noSingleLineBlocks,
singleLineTags,
noMultilineBlocks,
minimumLengthForMultiline,
multilineTags,
allowMultipleTags,
noFinalLineText
The following patterns are considered problems:
/** Reported up here
* because the rest is multiline
*/
// Message: Should have no text on the "0th" line (after the `/**`).
/** Reported up here
* because the rest is multiline
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noZeroLineText":true}]
// Message: Should have no text on the "0th" line (after the `/**`).
/** @abc {aType} aName Reported up here
* because the rest is multiline
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noZeroLineText":true}]
// Message: Should have no text on the "0th" line (after the `/**`).
/** @tag */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Single line blocks are not permitted by your configuration.
/** @tag {someType} */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Single line blocks are not permitted by your configuration.
/** @tag {someType} aName */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Single line blocks are not permitted by your configuration.
/** @tag */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true,"singleLineTags":["someOtherTag"]}]
// Message: Single line blocks are not permitted by your configuration.
/** desc */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true,"singleLineTags":["*"]}]
// Message: Single line blocks are not permitted by your configuration.
/**
* Desc.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/** desc
*
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/** desc
*
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true,"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration but fixing would result in a single line block which you have prohibited with `noSingleLineBlocks`.
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* This is not long enough to be permitted.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"minimumLengthForMultiline":100,"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* This is not long enough to be permitted.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":true,"minimumLengthForMultiline":100,"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* This has the wrong tags so is not permitted.
* @notTheRightTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":false,"multilineTags":["onlyThisIsExempted"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration but the block has a description with a tag.
/**
* This has too many tags so cannot be fixed ot a single line.
* @oneTag
* @anotherTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":false,"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration but the block has multiple tags.
/**
* This has a tag and description so cannot be fixed ot a single line.
* @oneTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":false,"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration but the block has a description with a tag.
/**
* This has no tags so is not permitted.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":["*"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* This has the wrong tags so is not permitted.
* @notTheRightTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":false,"minimumLengthForMultiline":500,"multilineTags":["onlyThisIsExempted"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration but the block has a description with a tag.
/**
* @lends This can be safely fixed to a single line.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true,"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* @type {aType} This can be safely fixed to a single line.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true,"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* @aTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* This is a problem when single and multiline are blocked.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true,"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration but fixing would result in a single line block which you have prohibited with `noSingleLineBlocks`.
/** This comment is bad
* It should not have text on line zero
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"minimumLengthForMultiline":50,"noMultilineBlocks":true,"noZeroLineText":true}]
// Message: Should have no text on the "0th" line (after the `/**`).
/**
* @lends This can be safely fixed
* to a single
* line. */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Multiline jsdoc blocks are prohibited by your configuration.
/**
* @someTag {aType} with Description */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noFinalLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Should have no text on the final line (before the `*/`).
/**
* Description */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noFinalLineBlocks":true}]
// Message: Should have no text on the final line (before the `*/`).
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/** Not reported */
/**
* Not reported
*/
/** Reported up here
* because the rest is multiline
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noZeroLineText":false}]
/** @tag */
/** @lends */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
/** @tag */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true,"singleLineTags":["tag"]}]
/** @tag */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noSingleLineBlocks":true,"singleLineTags":["*"]}]
/**
*
*/
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":false}]
/** Test */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This is long enough to be permitted by our config.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"minimumLengthForMultiline":25,"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This is long enough to be permitted by our config.
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"minimumLengthForMultiline":50,"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has the right tag so is permitted.
* @theRightTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":["theRightTag"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/** This has no tags but is single line so is not permitted. */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":["*"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has the wrong tags so is not permitted.
* @notTheRightTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"minimumLengthForMultiline":10,"multilineTags":["onlyThisIsExempted"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has the wrong tags so is not permitted.
* @theRightTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"minimumLengthForMultiline":500,"multilineTags":["theRightTag"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/** tag */
/**
* @lends This is ok per multiline
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noMultilineBlocks":true,"noSingleLineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has too many tags so cannot be fixed ot a single line.
* @oneTag
* @anotherTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has too many tags so cannot be fixed ot a single line.
* @oneTag
* @anotherTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":true,"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has a tag and description so cannot be fixed ot a single line.
* @oneTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":true,"multilineTags":[],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/**
* This has a tag and description so cannot be fixed ot a single line.
* @oneTag
*/
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowMultipleTags":false,"multilineTags":["oneTag"],"noMultilineBlocks":true}]
/** @someTag with Description */
// "jsdoc/multiline-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"noFinalLineBlocks":true}]
newline-after-description
Enforces a consistent padding of the block description.
This rule allows one optional string argument. If it is
"always" then a
problem is raised when there is no newline after the description. If it is
"never" then a problem is raised when there is a newline after the
description. The default value is
"always".
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|N/A (doc block)
|Options
|(a string matching
"always" or "never")
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* Foo.
*
* Foo.
* @foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* Foo.
* @foo
*
* Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* Foo.
*
* Foo.
* @foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be a newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* Bar.
*
* Bar.
*
* @bar
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* Bar.
*
* @bar
*
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* Bar.
*
* Bar.
*
* @bar
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* A.
*
* @typedef {object} A
* @prop {boolean} a A.
*/
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* A.
* @typedef {object} A
* @prop {boolean} a A.
*/
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/**
* Service for fetching symbols.
* @param {object} $http - Injected http helper.
* @param {object} $q - Injected Promise api helper.
* @param {object} $location - Injected window location object.
* @param {object} REPORT_DIALOG_CONSTANTS - Injected handle.
*/
// Message: There must be a newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/** An example function.
*
* @returns {number} An example number.
*/
function example() {
return 42;
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
/** An example function.
* @returns {number} An example number.
*/
function example() {
return 42;
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a newline after the description of the JSDoc block.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
/**
* Foo.
*
* @foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Bar.
* @bar
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
/**
* @foo
* Test
* abc
* @bar
*/
/**
*
* @foo
* Test
* abc
* @bar
*/
/***
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* Parses query string to object containing URL parameters
*
* @param queryString
* Input string
*
* @returns
* Object containing URL parameters
*/
export function parseQueryString(queryString: string): { [key: string]: string } { // <-- Line 10 that fails
}
/** An example function.
*
* @returns {number} An example number.
*/
function example() {
return 42;
}
/** An example function.
* @returns {number} An example number.
*/
function example() {
return 42;
}
// "jsdoc/newline-after-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
no-bad-blocks
This rule checks for multi-line-style comments which fail to meet the
criteria of a jsdoc block, namely that it should begin with two and only two
asterisks, but which appear to be intended as jsdoc blocks due to the presence
of whitespace followed by whitespace or asterisks, and
an at-sign (
@) and some non-whitespace (as with a jsdoc block tag).
Takes an optional options object with the following.
ignore
An array of directives that will not be reported if present at the beginning of
a multi-comment block and at-sign
/* @.
Defaults to
['ts-check', 'ts-expect-error', 'ts-ignore', 'ts-nocheck']
(some directives used by TypeScript).
preventAllMultiAsteriskBlocks
A boolean (defaulting to
false) which if
true will prevent all
JSDoc-like blocks with more than two initial asterisks even those without
apparent tag content.
|Context
|Everywhere
|Tags
|N/A
|Recommended
|false
|Options
ignore,
preventAllMultiAsteriskBlocks
The following patterns are considered problems:
/*
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc-like comment to begin with two asterisks.
/*
* @property foo
*/
// Message: Expected JSDoc-like comment to begin with two asterisks.
function quux() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"see":{"name":false,"required":["name"]}}}}
// Message: Cannot add "name" to `require` with the tag's `name` set to `false`
/* @ts-ignore */
// "jsdoc/no-bad-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"ignore":[]}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc-like comment to begin with two asterisks.
/*
* Some description.
*
* @returns {string} Some string
*/
function echo() {
return 'Something';
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc-like comment to begin with two asterisks.
/***
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc-like comment to begin with two asterisks.
/***
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-bad-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAllMultiAsteriskBlocks":true}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc-like comment to begin with two asterisks.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @property foo
*/
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux () {
}
function quux () {
}
/* This could just be intended as a regular multiline comment,
so don't report this */
function quux () {
}
/* Just a regular multiline comment with an `@` but not appearing
like a tag in a jsdoc-block, so don't report */
function quux () {
}
/* @ts-check */
/* @ts-expect-error */
/* @ts-ignore */
/* @ts-nocheck */
/* */
/* @custom */
// "jsdoc/no-bad-blocks": ["error"|"warn", {"ignore":["custom"]}]
/***
* This is not JSDoc because of the 3 asterisks, but
* is allowed without `preventAllMultiAsteriskBlocks`, as
* some might wish normal multiline comments.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
no-defaults
This rule reports defaults being used on the relevant portion of
@param
or
@default. It also optionally reports the presence of the
square-bracketed optional arguments at all.
The rule is intended to prevent the indication of defaults on tags where
this would be redundant with ES6 default parameters (or for
@default,
where it would be redundant with the context to which the
@default
tag is attached).
Unless your
@default is on a function, you will need to set
contexts
to an appropriate context, including, if you wish, "any".
noOptionalParamNames
Set this to
true to report the presence of optional parameters. May be
used if the project is insisting on optionality being indicated by
the presence of ES6 default parameters (bearing in mind that such
"defaults" are only applied when the supplied value is missing or
undefined but not for
null or other "falsey" values).
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
param,
default
|Aliases
arg,
argument,
defaultvalue
|Recommended
|false
|Options
contexts,
noOptionalParamNames
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param {number} [foo="7"]
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Defaults are not permitted on @param.
class Test {
/**
* @param {number} [foo="7"]
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Message: Defaults are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @param {number} [foo="7"]
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"noOptionalParamNames":true}]
// Message: Optional param names are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @arg {number} [foo="7"]
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
// Message: Defaults are not permitted on @arg.
/**
* @param {number} [foo="7"]
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Defaults are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @function
* @param {number} [foo="7"]
*/
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Defaults are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @callback
* @param {number} [foo="7"]
*/
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Defaults are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @default {}
*/
const a = {};
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Default values are not permitted on @default.
/**
* @defaultvalue {}
*/
const a = {};
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"default":"defaultvalue"}}}
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Default values are not permitted on @defaultvalue.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo
*/
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @function
* @param {number} foo
*/
/**
* @callback
* @param {number} foo
*/
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"noOptionalParamNames":true}]
/**
* @default
*/
const a = {};
// "jsdoc/no-defaults": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
no-missing-syntax
This rule lets you report if certain always expected comment structures are missing.
This (along with
no-restricted-syntax) is a bit similar to Schematron for
XML or jsontron for JSON--you can validate expectations of there being
arbitrary structures.
This differs from the rule of the same name in
eslint-plugin-query
in that this rule always looks for a comment above a structure (whether or not
you have a
comment condition).
This rule might be especially useful with
overrides
where you need only require tags and/or types within specific directories
(e.g., to enforce that a plugins or locale directory always has a certain form
of export and comment therefor).
In addition to being generally useful for precision in requiring contexts,
it is hoped that the ability to specify required tags on structures can
be used for requiring
@type or other types for a minimalist yet adequate
specification of types which can be used to compile JavaScript+JSDoc (JJ)
to WebAssembly (e.g., by converting it to TypeSscript and then using
AssemblyScript to convert to WebAssembly). (It may be possible that one
will need to require types with certain structures beyond function
declarations and the like, as well as optionally requiring specification
of number types.)
Note that you can use selectors which make use of negators like
:not()
including with asterisk, e.g.,
*:not(FunctionDeclaration) to indicate types
which are not adequate to satisfy a condition, e.g.,
FunctionDeclaration:not(FunctionDeclaration[id.name="ignoreMe"]) would
not report if there were only a function declaration of the name "ignoreMe"
(though it would report by function declarations of other names).
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Use the
minimum property (defaults to 1) to indicate how many are required
for the rule to be reported.
Use the
message property to indicate the specific error to be shown when an
error is reported for that context being found missing. You may use
{{context}} and
{{comment}} with such messages.
Set to
"any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout
your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a
function declaration or expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its
aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
|None except those indicated by
contexts
|Tags
|Any if indicated by AST
|Recommended
|false
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
// Message: Syntax is required: FunctionDeclaration with JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=""]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value="Foo"]:nth-child(1))
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
// Message: Syntax is required: FunctionDeclaration with JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=""]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value="Foo"]:nth-child(1))
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"any"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":":function"}]}]
// Message: Syntax is required: :function with JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=""]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value="Foo"]:nth-child(1))
/**
* @private
* Object holding values of some custom enum
*/
const MY_ENUM = Object.freeze({
VAL_A: "myvala"
} as const);
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[tag=/private|protected/])","context":":declaration","message":"Requiring private/protected tags here"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[tag=\"enum\"])","context":"any","message":"@enum required on declarations"}]}]
// Message: @enum required on declarations
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"Problematically missing function syntax: `{{context}}` with `{{comment}}`."}]}]
// Message: Problematically missing function syntax: `FunctionDeclaration` with `JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=""]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value="Foo"]:nth-child(1))`.
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["FunctionDeclaration"]}]
// Message: Syntax is required: FunctionDeclaration
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Rule `no-missing-syntax` is missing a `context` option.
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","minimum":2}]}]
// Message: Syntax is required: FunctionDeclaration with JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=""]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value="Bar"]:nth-child(1))
/**
* @param ab
* @param cd
*/
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Require names matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Require names matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @param ab
* @param cd
*/
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","message":"Require names matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Require names matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @param ab
* @param cd
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Require names matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Require names matching `/^opt_/i`.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function bar () {
}
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function baz () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","minimum":2}]}]
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Require names matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Require names matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","message":"Require names matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(2))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-missing-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"any"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(2))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
no-multi-asterisks
Prevents use of multiple asterisks at the beginning of lines.
Note that if you wish to prevent multiple asterisks at the very beginning of
the jsdoc block, you should use
no-bad-blocks (as that is not proper jsdoc
and that rule is for catching blocks which only seem like jsdoc).
allowWhitespace (defaults to
false)
Set to
true if you wish to allow asterisks after a space (as with Markdown):
/**
* *bold* text
*/
preventAtMiddleLines (defaults to
true)
Prevent the likes of this:
/**
*
**
*/
preventAtEnd (defaults to
true)
Prevent the likes of this:
/**
*
*
**/
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|(any)
|Recommended
|true
|Settings
|Options
preventAtEnd,
preventAtMiddleLines
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
**
*/
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/**
*
**
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtMiddleLines":true}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/**
*
**
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtEnd":false}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/**
* With a description
* @tag {SomeType} and a tag with details
**
*/
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/**
**
*
*/
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/**
* Desc.
*
**/
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/**
* Desc.
*
**/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtEnd":true}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/**
* Desc.
*
abc * **/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtEnd":true}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/**
* Desc.
*
**/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtMiddleLines":false}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/** Desc. **/
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/** @someTag name desc. **/
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/** abc * */
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/**
* Preserve user's whitespace when fixing (though one may also
* use an align rule)
*
* */
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtEnd":true}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
/**
* The method does 2 things:
* * Thing 1
* * Thing 2
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowWhitespace":false}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/**
* This muti-line comment contains some
* *non-standard bold* syntax
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowWhitespace":false}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on middle lines.
/** Desc. **/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowWhitespace":true}]
// Message: Should be no multiple asterisks on end lines.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
* Desc. ***
*/
/**
* Desc. ***
*
*/
/**
* Desc.
*
* sth */
/**
**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtMiddleLines":false}]
/**
*
*
**/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"preventAtEnd":false}]
/**
* With a desc.
* and ***
*/
/**
* and ***
* With a desc.
*/
/**
* With a desc.
* With a desc.
* Desc. */
/**
* With a description
* @tag {SomeType} and a tag with details
*
*/
/** abc */
function foo() {
//
}
/** foo */
function foo(): void {
//
}
/** @aTag abc */
function foo() {
//
}
/**
* **Bold**
*/
/**
* Preserve user's bold statement when fixing.
*
* **Bold example:** Hi there.
*/
/**
* The method does 2 things:
* * Thing 1
* * Thing 2
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowWhitespace":true}]
/**
* This muti-line comment contains some
* *non-standard bold* syntax
*/
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowWhitespace":true}]
/** abc */
function foo() {
//
}
// "jsdoc/no-multi-asterisks": ["error"|"warn", {"allowWhitespace":true}]
no-restricted-syntax
Reports when certain comment structures are present.
Note that this rule differs from ESLint's no-restricted-syntax
rule in expecting values within a single options object's
contexts property, and with the property
context being used in place of
selector (as well as allowing for
comment). The format also differs from
the format expected by
eslint-plugin-query.
Unlike those rules, this is specific to finding comments attached to
structures, (whether or not you add a specific
comment condition).
Note that if your parser supports comment AST (as jsdoc-eslint-parser is designed to do), you can just use ESLint's rule.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Use the
message property to indicate the specific error to be shown when an
error is reported for that context being found.
Set to
"any" if you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout
your files (as is necessary for finding function blocks not attached to a
function declaration or expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its
aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
|None except those indicated by
contexts
|Tags
|Any if indicated by AST
|Recommended
|false
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["FunctionDeclaration"]}]
// Message: Syntax is restricted: FunctionDeclaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"Oops: `{{context}}`."}]}]
// Message: Oops: `FunctionDeclaration`.
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
// Message: Syntax is restricted: FunctionDeclaration.
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"The foo one: {{context}}."},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"The bar one: {{context}}."}]}]
// Message: The bar one: FunctionDeclaration.
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"The bar one: {{context}}."},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"The foo one: {{context}}."}]}]
// Message: The bar one: FunctionDeclaration.
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Rule `no-restricted-syntax` is missing a `context` option.
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function a () {}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"FunctionDeclaration","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function a () {}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function a () {}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
function a () {}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/not-this/])","context":"any","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^not-this/i`."},{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @param opt_a
* @param opt_b
*/
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
// Message: Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`.
/**
* @enum {String}
* Object holding values of some custom enum
*/
const MY_ENUM = Object.freeze({
VAL_A: "myvala"
} as const);
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag ~ JsdocTag[tag=/private|protected/])","context":"any","message":"Access modifier tags must come first"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[tag=\"enum\"])","context":":declaration","message":"@enum not allowed on declarations"}]}]
// Message: @enum not allowed on declarations
/** @type {React.FunctionComponent<{ children: React.ReactNode }>}*/
const MyComponent = ({ children }) => {
return children;
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[tag=\"type\"]:has([value=/FunctionComponent/]))","context":"any","message":"The `FunctionComponent` type is not allowed. Please use `FC` instead."}]}]
// Message: The `FunctionComponent` type is not allowed. Please use `FC` instead.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["FunctionExpression"]}]
/**
* @implements {Bar|Foo}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Foo\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"FunctionDeclaration"}]}]
/**
* @param ab
* @param cd
*/
function a () {}
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
/**
* @param ab
* @param cd
*/
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","context":"any","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
/**
* @param ab
* @param cd
*/
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock:has(JsdocTag[name=/opt_/])","message":"Only allowing names not matching `/^opt_/i`."}]}]
/**
* @enum {String}
* Object holding values of some custom enum
*/
const MY_ENUM = Object.freeze({
VAL_A: "myvala"
} as const);
// "jsdoc/no-restricted-syntax": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag ~ JsdocTag[tag=/private|protected/])","context":"any","message":"Access modifier tags must come first"},{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[tag=\"enum\"])","context":":declaration:not(TSEnumDeclaration):not(:has(ObjectExpression)), :function","message":"@enum is only allowed on potential enum types"}]}]
no-types
This rule reports types being used on
@param or
@returns.
The rule is intended to prevent the indication of types on tags where the type information would be redundant with TypeScript.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
param,
returns
|Aliases
arg,
argument,
return
|Recommended
|false
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Types are not permitted on @param.
class quux {
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
bar (foo) {
}
}
// Message: Types are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-types": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Types are not permitted on @param.
class quux {
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// "jsdoc/no-types": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Types are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @function
* @param {number} foo
*/
// "jsdoc/no-types": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Types are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @callback
* @param {number} foo
*/
// "jsdoc/no-types": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Types are not permitted on @param.
/**
* @returns {number}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Types are not permitted on @returns.
/**
* Beep
* Boop
*
* @returns {number}
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Types are not permitted on @returns.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo
*/
// "jsdoc/no-types": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @function
* @param {number} foo
*/
/**
* @callback
* @param {number} foo
*/
no-undefined-types
Checks that types in jsdoc comments are defined. This can be used to check unimported types.
When enabling this rule, types in jsdoc comments will resolve as used
variables, i.e. will not be marked as unused by
no-unused-vars.
In addition to considering globals found in code (or in ESLint-indicated
globals) as defined, the following tags will also be checked for
name(path) definitions to also serve as a potential "type" for checking
the tag types in the table below:
@callback,
@class (or
@constructor),
@constant (or
@const),
@event,
@external (or
@host),
@function (or
@func or
@method),
@interface,
@member (or
@var),
@mixin,
@name,
@namespace,
@template (for "closure" or "typescript"
settings.jsdoc.mode only),
@typedef.
The following tags will also be checked but only when the mode is
closure:
@package,
@private,
@protected,
@public,
@static
The following types are always considered defined.
null,
undefined,
void,
string,
boolean,
object,
function,
symbol
number,
bigint,
NaN,
Infinity
any,
*
this,
true,
false
Array,
Object,
RegExp,
Date,
Function
Note that preferred types indicated within
settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes will
also be assumed to be defined.
Also note that if there is an error parsing
types for a tag, the function will silently ignore that tag, leaving it to
the
valid-types rule to report parsing errors.
If you define your own tags, you can use
settings.jsdoc.structuredTags
to indicate that a tag's
name is "namepath-defining" (and should prevent
reporting on use of that namepath elsewhere) and/or that a tag's
type is
false (and should not be checked for types). If the
type is an array, that
array's items will be considered as defined for the purposes of that tag.
An option object may have the following key:
definedTypes - This array can be populated to indicate other types which
are automatically considered as defined (in addition to globals, etc.).
Defaults to an empty array.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
augments,
class,
constant,
enum,
implements,
member,
module,
namespace,
param,
property,
returns,
throws,
type,
typedef,
yields
|Aliases
constructor,
const,
extends,
var,
arg,
argument,
prop,
return,
exception,
yield
|Closure-only
package,
private,
protected,
public,
static
|Recommended
|true
|Options
definedTypes
|Settings
preferredTypes,
mode,
structuredTags
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param {HerType} baz - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"HerType":1000}}}
// Message: Invalid `settings.jsdoc.preferredTypes`. Values must be falsy, a string, or an object.
/**
* @param {HerType} baz - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"HerType":false}}}
// Message: The type 'HerType' is undefined.
/**
* @param {strnig} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
// Message: The type 'strnig' is undefined.
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-undefined-types": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTypes":["MyType"]}]
// Message: The type 'HisType' is undefined.
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
* @param {HerType} baz - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"hertype":{"replacement":"HerType"}}}}
// "jsdoc/no-undefined-types": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTypes":["MyType"]}]
// Message: The type 'HisType' is undefined.
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
* @param {HerType} baz - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"hertype":{"replacement":false},"histype":"HisType"}}}
// "jsdoc/no-undefined-types": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTypes":["MyType"]}]
// Message: The type 'HerType' is undefined.
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE
* @param {WRONG_TEMPLATE_TYPE} bar
*/
function foo (bar) {
};
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: The type 'WRONG_TEMPLATE_TYPE' is undefined.
class Foo {
/**
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
bar () {
}
}
// Message: The type 'TEMPLATE_TYPE' is undefined.
class Foo {
/**
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
invalidTemplateReference () {
}
}
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE
*/
class Bar {
/**
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
validTemplateReference () {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
// Message: The type 'TEMPLATE_TYPE' is undefined.
/**
* @type {strnig}
*/
var quux = {
};
// Message: The type 'strnig' is undefined.
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE_A, TEMPLATE_TYPE_B
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @param {TEMPLATE_TYPE_A} baz
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE_B}
*/
bar (baz) {
}
}
// Message: The type 'TEMPLATE_TYPE_A' is undefined.
/**
* @param {...VAR_TYPE} varargs
*/
function quux (varargs) {
}
// Message: The type 'VAR_TYPE' is undefined.
/**
* @this {Navigator}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: The type 'Navigator' is undefined.
/**
* @export {SomeType}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: The type 'SomeType' is undefined.
/**
* @aCustomTag {SomeType}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":true}}}}
// Message: The type 'SomeType' is undefined.
/**
* @aCustomTag {SomeType}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":["aType","anotherType"]}}}}
// Message: The type 'SomeType' is undefined.
/**
* @namepathDefiner SomeType
*/
/**
* @type {SomeType}
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"namepathDefiner":{"name":"namepath-referencing"}}}}
// Message: The type 'SomeType' is undefined.
/**
* @namepathDefiner SomeType
*/
/**
* @type {SomeType}
*/
// Message: The type 'SomeType' is undefined.
/**
* @template abc TEMPLATE_TYPE
* @param {TEMPLATE_TYPE} bar
*/
function foo (bar) {
};
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: The type 'TEMPLATE_TYPE' is undefined.
/**
* @suppress {visibility}
*/
function foo () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"jsdoc"}}
// Message: The type 'visibility' is undefined.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param {string} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
/**
* @param {Promise} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
class MyClass {}
/**
* @param {MyClass} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
console.log(foo);
}
quux(0);
const MyType = require('my-library').MyType;
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
const MyType = require('my-library').MyType;
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
const MyType = require('my-library').MyType;
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
import {MyType} from 'my-library';
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {object<string, number>} foo
* @param {Array<string>} baz
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
/*globals MyType*/
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar) {
}
/**
* @typedef {object} hello
* @property {string} a - a.
*/
/**
* @param {hello} foo
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
/**
* @param {Array<syntaxError} foo
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
/**
* Callback test.
*
* @callback addStuffCallback
* @param {String} sum - An test integer.
*/
/**
* Test Eslint.
*
* @param {addStuffCallback} callback - A callback to run.
*/
function testFunction(callback) {
callback();
}
/**
*
*
*/
function foo () {
}
/**
*
*
*/
function foo () {
}
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar) {
}
// "jsdoc/no-undefined-types": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTypes":["MyType","HisType"]}]
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
* @param {HerType} baz - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"hertype":{"replacement":"HerType"},"histype":"HisType"}}}
// "jsdoc/no-undefined-types": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTypes":["MyType"]}]
/**
* @param {MyType} foo - Bar.
* @param {HisType} bar - Foo.
* @param {HerType} baz - Foo.
*/
function quux(foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"preferredTypes":{"hertype":{"replacement":"HerType<>"},"histype":"HisType.<>"}}}
// "jsdoc/no-undefined-types": ["error"|"warn", {"definedTypes":["MyType"]}]
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE
* @param {TEMPLATE_TYPE} bar
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
function foo (bar) {
};
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
bar () {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
bar () {}
/**
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE}
*/
baz () {}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE_A, TEMPLATE_TYPE_B
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @param {TEMPLATE_TYPE_A} baz
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE_B}
*/
bar (baz) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @template TEMPLATE_TYPE_A, TEMPLATE_TYPE_B - Some description
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @param {TEMPLATE_TYPE_A} baz
* @return {TEMPLATE_TYPE_B}
*/
bar (baz) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/****/
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @typedef {object} BaseObject
*/
/**
* Run callback when hooked method is called.
*
* @template {BaseObject} T
* @param {T} obj - object whose method should be hooked.
* @param {string} method - method which should be hooked.
* @param {(sender: T) => void} callback - callback which should
* be called when the hooked method was invoked.
*/
function registerEvent(obj, method, callback) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @param {...} varargs
*/
function quux (varargs) {
}
/**
* @param {...number} varargs
*/
function quux (varargs) {
}
class Navigator {}
/**
* @this {Navigator}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
class SomeType {}
/**
* @export {SomeType}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @template T
* @param {T} arg
*/
function example(arg) {
/** @param {T} */
function inner(x) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
const init = () => {
/**
* Makes request
* @returns {Promise}
*/
function request() {
return Promise.resolve('success');
}
};
/** Gets a Promise resolved with a given value.
*
* @template ValueType
* @param {ValueType} value Value to resolve.
* @returns {Promise<ValueType>} Promise resolved with value.
*/
exports.resolve1 = function resolve1(value) {
return Promise.resolve(value);
};
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* A function returning the same type as its argument.
*
* @template ValueType
* @typedef {ValueType} ValueFunc
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @aCustomTag {SomeType}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":false}}}}
/**
* @aCustomTag {SomeType}
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"aCustomTag":{"type":["aType","SomeType"]}}}}
/**
* @namepathDefiner SomeType
*/
/**
* @type {SomeType}
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"namepathDefiner":{"name":"namepath-defining"}}}}
class Test {
/**
* Method.
*
* @returns {this} Return description.
*/
method (): this {
return this;
}
}
/**
* Bad types ignored here and handled instead by `valid-types`.
* @param {string(} foo - Bar.
*/
function quux(foo) {
}
/**
* @template T
* @param {T} arg
* @returns {[T]}
*/
function genericFunctionExample(arg) {
const result = /** @type {[T]} */ (new Array());
result[0] = arg;
return result;
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/** @typedef QDigestNode */
class A {
/**
* @template {object} T
* @param {(node: QDigestNode) => T} callback
* @returns {T[]}
*/
map(callback) {
/** @type {T[]} */
let vals;
return vals;
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @template T
* @param {T} arg
*/
function example(arg) {
/** @param {T} */
function inner(x) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @suppress {visibility}
*/
function foo () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @template T
*/
export class Foo {
// cast to T
getType() {
const x = "hello";
const y = /** @type {T} */ (x);
return y;
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
require-asterisk-prefix
Requires that each JSDoc line starts with an
*.
This rule allows an optional string argument. If it is
"always" then a
problem is raised when there is no asterisk prefix on a given jsdoc line. If
it is
"never" then a problem is raised when there is an asterisk present.
The default value is
"always". You may also set the default to
"any"
and use the
tags option to apply to specific tags only.
After the string option, one may add an object with the following.
tags
If you want different values to apply to specific tags, you may use
the
tags option object. The keys are
always,
never, or
any and
the values are arrays of tag names or the special value
*description
which applies to the main jsdoc block description.
{
'jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix': ['error', 'always', {
tags: {
always: ['*description'],
any: ['example', 'license'],
never: ['copyright']
}
}]
}
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|All or as limited by the
tags option
|Options
|(a string matching `"always"
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "any",{"tags":{"always":["param"]}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
* Desc
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
*
Desc
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
* Desc
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have no prefix.
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"any":["someOtherTag"]}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"always":["someOtherTag"]}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have no prefix.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"never":["param"]}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have no prefix.
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"always":["param"]}}]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have the prefix.
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have no prefix.
/**
*@param {Number} foo
*/function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: Expected JSDoc line to have no prefix.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* Desc
*
* @param {Number} foo
* This is more comment.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* Desc
*
* @param {{
* foo: Bar,
* bar: Baz
* }} foo
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/* <- JSDoc must start with 2 stars.
So this is unchecked.
*/
function quux (foo) {}
/** @param {Number} foo */
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"any":["param"]}}]
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"always":["param"]}}]
/**
* @param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"never":["someOtherTag"]}}]
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"never":["param"]}}]
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"always":["someOtherTag"]}}]
/**
* Desc
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"any":["*description"]}}]
/**
* Desc
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"any":["*description"]}}]
/**
@param {Number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
// with spaces
}
// "jsdoc/require-asterisk-prefix": ["error"|"warn", "any",{"tags":{"always":["someOtherTag"]}}]
require-description-complete-sentence
Requires that block description, explicit
@description, and
@param/
@returns tag descriptions are written in complete sentences, i.e.,
{...} are not checked for sentence divisions.
abbreviations option array are not treated
as sentence endings.
tags
If you want additional tags to be checked for their descriptions, you may add them within this option.
{
'jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence': ['error', {
tags: ['see', 'copyright']
}]
}
The tags
@param/
@arg/
@argument and
@property/
@prop will be properly
parsed to ensure that the checked "description" text includes only the text
after the name.
All other tags will treat the text following the tag name, a space, and
an optional curly-bracketed type expression (and another space) as part of
its "description" (e.g., for
@returns {someType} some description, the
description is
some description while for
@some-tag xyz, the description
is
xyz).
abbreviations
You can provide an
abbreviations options array to avoid such strings of text
being treated as sentence endings when followed by dots. The
. is not
necessary at the end of the array items.
newlineBeforeCapsAssumesBadSentenceEnd
When
false (the new default), we will not assume capital letters after
newlines are an incorrect way to end the sentence (they may be proper
nouns, for example).
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
|doc block,
param,
returns,
description,
property,
summary,
file,
classdesc,
todo,
deprecated,
throws, 'yields' and others added by
tags
|Aliases
arg,
argument,
return,
desc,
prop,
fileoverview,
overview,
exception,
yield
|Recommended
|false
|Options
tags,
abbreviations,
newlineBeforeCapsAssumesBadSentenceEnd
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* foo?
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* @description foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Foo)
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* `foo` is a variable
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* Foo.
*
* foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* Foo
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"newlineBeforeCapsAssumesBadSentenceEnd":true}]
// Message: A line of text is started with an uppercase character, but preceding line does not end the sentence.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @param foo foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @param foo bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* {@see Foo.bar} buz
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @returns {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @returns foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. pellentesque elit diam,
* iaculis eu dignissim sed, ultrices sed nisi. nulla at ligula auctor, consectetur neque sed,
* tincidunt nibh. vivamus sit amet vulputate ligula. vivamus interdum elementum nisl,
* vitae rutrum tortor semper ut. morbi porta ante vitae dictum fermentum.
* proin ut nulla at quam convallis gravida in id elit. sed dolor mauris, blandit quis ante at,
* consequat auctor magna. duis pharetra purus in porttitor mollis.
*/
function longDescription (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* @arg {number} foo - Foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* @argument {number} foo - Foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* @return {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Returns bar.
*
* @return {number} bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* @throws {object} Hello World
* hello world
*/
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* @summary Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* @throws {SomeType} Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* @see Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":["see"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* @param foo Foo bar
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":["param"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence, Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr."]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence Mr. and Mrs.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr","Mrs"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* This is a complete sentence. But this isn't, Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* This is a complete Mr. sentence. But this isn't, Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr"]}]
// Message: Sentence must end with a period.
/**
* This is a complete Mr. sentence.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* This is fun, i.e. enjoyable, but not superlatively so, e.g. not
* super, wonderful, etc..
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Do not have dynamic content; e.g. homepage. Here a simple unique id
* suffices.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
/**
* Implements support for the
* Swahili voice synthesizer.
*/
function speak() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"newlineBeforeCapsAssumesBadSentenceEnd":true}]
// Message: A line of text is started with an uppercase character, but preceding line does not end the sentence.
/**
* Foo.
*
* @template TempA, TempB foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":["template"]}]
// Message: Sentence should start with an uppercase character.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Тест.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo
* bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns Foo bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo. {@see Math.sin}.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo {@see Math.sin} bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo?
*
* Bar!
*
* Baz:
* 1. Foo.
* 2. Bar.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Hello:
* World.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Hello: world.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @description Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* `foo` is a variable.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* `foo`.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @param foo - `bar`.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {number} `foo`.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo
* `bar`.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @example Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @see Foo
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* Foo.
*
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":["param"]}]
/**
* @param foo Foo bar.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":["param"]}]
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
/**
* We stop loading Items when we have loaded:
*
* 1) The main Item;
* 2) All its variants.
*/
/**
* This method is working on 2 steps.
*
* | Step | Comment |
* |------|-------------|
* | 1 | do it |
* | 2 | do it again |
*/
/**
* This is something that
* I want to test.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* When making HTTP requests, the
* URL is super important.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence, Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence Mr..
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr."]}]
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Sorry, but this isn't a complete sentence Mr. and Mrs..
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr","Mrs"]}]
/**
* This is a complete sentence aMr.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr"]}]
/**
* This is a complete sentence. But this isn't, Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* This is a complete Mr. Sentence. But this isn't, Mr.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* This is a complete Mr. sentence.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["Mr"]}]
/**
* This is fun, i.e. enjoyable, but not superlatively so, e.g. not
* super, wonderful, etc..
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["etc","e.g.","i.e."]}]
**
* Do not have dynamic content; e.g. homepage. Here a simple unique id
* suffices.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description-complete-sentence": ["error"|"warn", {"abbreviations":["etc","e.g.","i.e."]}]
/**
* Implements support for the
* Swahili voice synthesizer.
*/
function speak() {
}
/**
* @param foo
*
* @returns {void}
*/
export default (foo) => {
foo()
}
require-description
Requires that all functions have a description.
descriptionStyle set to
tag (requiring
@description
(or
@desc if that is set as your preferred tag name)).
@description tag if
descriptionStyle
is
"tag") must have a non-empty description that explains the purpose of
the method.
An options object may have any of the following properties:
contexts - Set to an array of strings representing the AST context
where you wish the rule to be applied (e.g.,
ClassDeclaration for ES6
classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if
you want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files.
exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g.,
['type']) whose presence on the
document block avoids the need for a
@description. Defaults to an
array with
inheritdoc. If you set this array, it will overwrite the
default, so be sure to add back
inheritdoc if you wish its presence
to cause exemption of the rule.
descriptionStyle - Whether to accept implicit descriptions (
"body") or
@description tags (
"tag") as satisfying the rule. Set to
"any" to
accept either style. Defaults to
"body".
checkConstructors - A value indicating whether
constructors should be
checked. Defaults to
true.
checkGetters - A value indicating whether getters should be checked.
Defaults to
true.
checkSetters - A value indicating whether setters should be checked.
Defaults to
true.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
description or jsdoc block
|Aliases
desc
|Recommended
|false
|Options
contexts,
exemptedBy,
descriptionStyle,
checkConstructors,
checkGetters,
checkSetters
|Settings
ignoreReplacesDocs,
overrideReplacesDocs,
augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs,
implementsReplacesDocs
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"any"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description or @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"body"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
/**
* @desc Not a blank description
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"body"}]
// Message: Remove the @desc tag to leave a plain block description or add additional description text above the @desc line.
/**
* @description Not a blank description
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"body"}]
// Message: Remove the @description tag to leave a plain block description or add additional description text above the @description line.
/**
*
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
* @description
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description description.
/**
*
*/
interface quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
var quux = class {
};
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassExpression"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
var quux = {
};
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ObjectExpression"],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
* @someDesc
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":{"message":"Please avoid `{{tagName}}`; use `{{replacement}}` instead","replacement":"someDesc"}}}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @someDesc description.
/**
* @description
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Unexpected tag `@description`
/**
* @description
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"any"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description or @description declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["notPresent"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
constructor() { }
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
constructor() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() { }
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
/**
*
*/
class Foo {
/**
*
*/
constructor() {}
/**
*
*/
bar() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false,"contexts":["MethodDefinition"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc block description.
/**
* @implements {Bar}
*/
class quux {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[rawType=\"Bar\"])","context":"ClassDeclaration"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
* Has some
* description already.
* @implements {Bar}
*/
class quux {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[rawType=\"Bar\"])","context":"ClassDeclaration"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
* @implements {Bar
* | Foo}
*/
class quux {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTypeUnion > JsdocTypeName[value=\"Bar\"]:nth-child(1))","context":"ClassDeclaration"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
* @implements {Bar}
*/
class quux {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[tag=\"implements\"])","context":"ClassDeclaration"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
/**
* @implements {Bar}
*/
class quux {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[tag=\"implements\"])","context":"any"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @description declaration.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
/**
* @description
* // arbitrary description content
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* @description
* quux(); // does something useful
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* @description <caption>Valid usage</caption>
* quux(); // does something useful
*
* @description <caption>Invalid usage</caption>
* quux('random unwanted arg'); // results in an error
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
*
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"]}]
/**
* @type {MyCallback}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["type"]}]
/**
*
*/
interface quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
interface quux {
/**
* If the thing should be checked.
*/
checked?: boolean
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSPropertySignature"]}]
/**
*
*/
var quux = class {
};
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
*
*/
var quux = {
};
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* Has an implicit description
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"body"}]
/**
* Has an implicit description
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* Has an implicit description
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"any"}]
/**
* @description Has an explicit description
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"any"}]
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"description":false}}}
class TestClass {
/**
* Test.
*/
constructor() { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
constructor() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false}]
class TestClass {
/**
* Test.
*/
get Test() { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":false}]
class TestClass {
/**
* Test.
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":false}]
/**
* Multi
* line
*/
function quux () {
}
/** Single line */
function quux () {
}
/** @description something */
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* @implements {Bar}
*/
class quux {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=/\\s{4}/]:has(JsdocTag[rawType=\"class\"])","context":"ClassDeclaration"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* Has some
* description already.
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[rawType=\"{Bar}\"])","context":"ClassDeclaration"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* Has some
* description already.
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[rawType=\"{Bar}\"])","context":"any"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
/**
* Has some
* description already.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"comment":"JsdocBlock[postDelimiter=\"\"]:has(JsdocTag[rawType=\"{Bar}\"])","context":"any"}],"descriptionStyle":"tag"}]
require-example
Requires that all functions have examples.
@example tags.
This rule has an object option.
exemptedBy
Array of tags (e.g.,
['type']) whose presence on the document
block avoids the need for an
@example. Defaults to an array with
inheritdoc. If you set this array, it will overwrite the default,
so be sure to add back
inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause
exemption of the rule.
exemptNoArguments
Boolean to indicate that no-argument functions should not be reported for
missing
@example declarations.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
(e.g.,
ClassDeclaration for ES6
classes). Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you
want the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files.
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
checkConstructors
A value indicating whether
constructors should be checked.
Defaults to
true.
checkGetters
A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Defaults to
false.
checkSetters
A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Defaults to
false.
The fixer for
require-example will add an empty
@example, but it will still
report a missing example description after this is added.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
example
|Recommended
|false
|Options
exemptedBy,
exemptNoArguments,
avoidExampleOnConstructors,
contexts
|Settings
ignoreReplacesDocs,
overrideReplacesDocs,
augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs,
implementsReplacesDocs
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (someParam) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptNoArguments":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
/**
* @example
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example description.
/**
* @constructor
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
/**
* @constructor
* @example
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example description.
/**
*
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["notPresent"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
* @example
*/
get Test() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example description.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
* @example
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @example description.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
/**
* @example
* // arbitrary example content
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @example
* quux(); // does something useful
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @example <caption>Valid usage</caption>
* quux(); // does something useful
*
* @example <caption>Invalid usage</caption>
* quux('random unwanted arg'); // results in an error
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @constructor
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false}]
/**
* @constructor
* @example
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false}]
class Foo {
/**
*
*/
constructor () {
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false}]
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @type {MyCallback}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["type"]}]
/**
* @example Some example code
*/
class quux {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"]}]
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ClassDeclaration"]}]
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
* @example
*/
get Test() { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
* @example Test
*/
get Test() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
* @example
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":false}]
class TestClass {
/**
* @example Test
*/
set Test(value) { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":true}]
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-example": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptNoArguments":true}]
require-file-overview
Checks that:
@file,
@fileoverview, or
@overview tag.
tags
The keys of this object are tag names, and the values are configuration objects indicating what will be checked for these whole-file tags.
Each configuration object has the following boolean keys (which default
to
false when this option is supplied):
mustExist,
preventDuplicates,
initialCommentsOnly. These correspond to the three items above.
When no
tags is present, the default is:
{
"file": {
"initialCommentsOnly": true,
"mustExist": true,
"preventDuplicates": true,
}
}
You can add additional tag names and/or override
file if you supply this
option, e.g., in place of or in addition to
file, giving other potential
file global tags like
@license,
@copyright,
@author,
@module or
@exports, optionally restricting them to a single use or preventing them
from being preceded by anything besides comments.
For example:
{
"license": {
"mustExist": true,
"preventDuplicates": true,
}
}
This would require one and only one
@license in the file, though because
initialCommentsOnly is absent and defaults to
false, the
@license
can be anywhere.
In the case of
@license, you can use this rule along with the
check-values rule (with its
allowedLicenses or
licensePattern options),
to enforce a license whitelist be present on every JS file.
Note that if you choose to use
preventDuplicates with
license, you still
have a way to allow multiple licenses for the whole page by using the SPDX
"AND" expression, e.g.,
@license (MIT AND GPL-3.0).
Note that the tag names are the main jsdoc tag name, so you should use
file
in this configuration object regardless of whether you have configured
fileoverview instead of
file on
tagNamePreference (i.e.,
fileoverview
will be checked, but you must use
file on the configuration object).
|Context
|Everywhere
|Tags
file; others when
tags set
|Aliases
fileoverview,
overview
|Recommended
|false
|Options
tags
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Message: Missing @file
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"file":{"initialCommentsOnly":true,"mustExist":true,"preventDuplicates":true}}}]
// Message: Missing @file
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"file":{"mustExist":true}}}]
// Message: Missing @file
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"author":{"initialCommentsOnly":false,"mustExist":true,"preventDuplicates":false}}}]
// Message: Missing @author
/**
*
*/
// Message: Missing @file
/**
*
*/
function quux () {}
// Message: Missing @file
/**
*
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":"fileoverview"}}}
// Message: Missing @fileoverview
/**
*
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":"overview"}}}
// Message: Missing @overview
/**
*
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":false}}}
// Message: `settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference` cannot block @file for the `require-file-overview` rule
/**
*
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":false}}}
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"file":{"initialCommentsOnly":false,"mustExist":true,"preventDuplicates":false}}}]
// Message: `settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference` cannot block @file for the `require-file-overview` rule
/**
*
*/
function quux () {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":{"message":"Don't use file"}}}}
// Message: `settings.jsdoc.tagNamePreference` cannot block @file for the `require-file-overview` rule
/**
* @param a
*/
function quux (a) {}
// Message: Missing @file
/**
* @param a
*/
function quux (a) {}
/**
* @param b
*/
function bar (b) {}
// Message: Missing @file
/**
* @file
*/
/**
* @file
*/
// Message: Duplicate @file
/**
* @copyright
*/
/**
* @copyright
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"copyright":{"initialCommentsOnly":false,"mustExist":false,"preventDuplicates":true}}}]
// Message: Duplicate @copyright
function quux () {
}
/**
* @file
*/
// Message: @file should be at the beginning of the file
function quux () {
}
/**
* @license
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":true,"mustExist":false,"preventDuplicates":false}}}]
// Message: @license should be at the beginning of the file
function quux () {
}
/**
* @license
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":true}}}]
// Message: @license should be at the beginning of the file
/**
* @file
*/
/**
* @file
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"file":{"initialCommentsOnly":true,"preventDuplicates":true}}}]
// Message: Duplicate @file
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @file
*/
/**
* @file
*/
/**
* @file
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":true,"preventDuplicates":true}}}]
// Ok preceded by comment
/**
* @file
*/
/**
* @fileoverview
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":"fileoverview"}}}
/**
* @overview
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"file":"overview"}}}
/**
* @file Description of file
*/
/**
* @file Description of file
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":true,"mustExist":false,"preventDuplicates":false}}}]
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":false,"mustExist":false,"preventDuplicates":false}}}]
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":false,"mustExist":false,"preventDuplicates":true}}}]
/**
* @license MIT
*/
var a
/**
* @type {Array}
*/
// "jsdoc/require-file-overview": ["error"|"warn", {"tags":{"license":{"initialCommentsOnly":true,"mustExist":false,"preventDuplicates":false}}}]
require-hyphen-before-param-description
Requires (or disallows) a hyphen before the
@param description.
This rule takes one optional string argument and an optional options object.
If the string is
"always" then a problem is raised when there is no hyphen
before the description. If it is
"never" then a problem is raised when there
is a hyphen before the description. The default value is
"always".
The options object may have the following properties to indicate behavior for
other tags besides the
@param tag (or the
@arg tag if so set):
tags - Object whose keys indicate different tags to check for the
presence or absence of hyphens; the key value should be "always" or "never",
indicating how hyphens are to be applied, e.g.,
{property: 'never'}
to ensure
@property never uses hyphens. A key can also be set as
*, e.g.,
'*': 'always' to apply hyphen checking to any tag (besides the preferred
@param tag which follows the main string option setting and besides any
other
tags entries).
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
param and optionally other tags within
tags
|Aliases
arg,
argument; potentially
prop or other aliases
|Recommended
|false
|Options
|a string matching
"always" or "never" followed by an optional object with a
tags property
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"*":"never"}}]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo Foo.
* @returns {SomeType} - Hyphen here.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"*":"never","returns":"always"}}]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
// Message: There must be no hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo - foo
* @param foo foo
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo foo
* bar
* @param bar - bar
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@param`
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} ATypeDefName
* @property foo Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"property":"always"}}]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @property description.
/**
* @template TempA, TempB A desc.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"template":"always"}}]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @template description.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} ATypeDefName
* @property foo - Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"property":"never"}}]
// Message: There must be no hyphen before @property description.
/**
* @param foo Foo.
* @returns {SomeType} - A description.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"returns":"never"}}]
// Message: There must be a hyphen before @param description.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always"]
/**
* @param foo - Foo.
* @returns {SomeType} A description.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"returns":"never"}}]
/**
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"*":"always"}}]
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} ATypeDefName
* @property foo - Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "always",{"tags":{"property":"always"}}]
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} ATypeDefName
* @property foo Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"property":"never"}}]
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} ATypeDefName
* @property foo - Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never",{"tags":{"*":"always"}}]
/** Entry point for module.
*
* @param {!Array<string>} argv Command-line arguments.
*/
function main(argv) {
};
// "jsdoc/require-hyphen-before-param-description": ["error"|"warn", "never"]
require-jsdoc
Checks for presence of jsdoc comments, on class declarations as well as functions.
Accepts one optional options object with the following optional keys.
publicOnly
This option will insist that missing jsdoc blocks are only reported for
function bodies / class declarations that are exported from the module.
May be a boolean or object. If set to
true, the defaults below will be
used. If unset, jsdoc block reporting will not be limited to exports.
This object supports the following optional boolean keys (
false unless
otherwise noted):
ancestorsOnly - Only check node ancestors to check if node is exported
esm - ESM exports are checked for JSDoc comments (Defaults to
true)
cjs - CommonJS exports are checked for JSDoc comments (Defaults to
true)
window - Window global exports are checked for JSDoc comments
require
An object with the following optional boolean keys which all default to
false except as noted, indicating the contexts where the rule will apply:
ArrowFunctionExpression
ClassDeclaration
ClassExpression
FunctionDeclaration (defaults to
true)
FunctionExpression
MethodDefinition
contexts
Set this to an array of strings or objects representing the additional AST
contexts where you wish the rule to be applied (e.g.,
Property for
properties). If specified as an object, it should have a
context property
and can have an
inlineCommentBlock property which, if set to
true, will
add an inline
/** */ instead of the regular, multi-line, indented jsdoc
block which will otherwise be added. Defaults to an empty array.
Note that you may need to disable
require items (e.g.,
MethodDefinition)
if you are specifying a more precise form in
contexts (e.g.,
MethodDefinition:not([accessibility="private"] > FunctionExpression).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
exemptEmptyConstructors
Default: true
When
true, the rule will not report missing jsdoc blocks above constructors
with no parameters or return values (this is enabled by default as the class
name or description should be seen as sufficient to convey intent).
exemptEmptyFunctions
Default: false.
When
true, the rule will not report missing jsdoc blocks above
functions/methods with no parameters or return values (intended where
function/method names are sufficient for themselves as documentation).
checkConstructors
A value indicating whether
constructors should be checked. Defaults to
true. When
true,
exemptEmptyConstructors may still avoid reporting when
no parameters or return values are found.
checkGetters
A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Besides setting as a
boolean, this option can be set to the string
"no-setter" to indicate that
getters should be checked but only when there is no setter. This may be useful
if one only wishes documentation on one of the two accessors. Defaults to
false.
checkSetters
A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Besides setting as a
boolean, this option can be set to the string
"no-getter" to indicate that
setters should be checked but only when there is no getter. This may be useful
if one only wishes documentation on one of the two accessors. Defaults to
false.
enableFixer
A boolean on whether to enable the fixer (which adds an empty jsdoc block).
Defaults to
true.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
ClassDeclaration,
ClassExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
|N/A
|Recommended
|true
|Options
publicOnly,
require,
contexts,
exemptEmptyConstructors,
exemptEmptyFunctions,
enableFixer
The following patterns are considered problems:
/** This is comment */
export interface Foo {
/** This is comment x2 */
tom: string;
catchJerry(): boolean;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/** This is comment */
export interface Foo {
/** This is comment x2 */
tom: string;
jerry: number;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/** This is comment */
export interface Foo {
bar(): string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/** This is comment */
export interface Foo {
bar: string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true,"esm":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
* Foo interface documentation.
*/
export interface Foo extends Bar {
/**
* baz method documentation.
*/
baz(): void;
meow(): void;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSMethodSignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
* @func myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"maxLines":3,"minLines":2}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
* @func myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"maxLines":2}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/** @func myFunction */ function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"minLines":1}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function myFunction() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export var test = function () {
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function test () {
}
export var test2 = test;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export const test = () => {
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export const test = () => {
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ArrowFunctionExpression"],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export const test = () => {
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[{"context":"ArrowFunctionExpression"}],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export let test = class {
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ClassExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default function () {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default (function () {})
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default class {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"minLines":2}}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function myFunction() {}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
* Description for A.
*/
class A {
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class A {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class A extends B {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export class A extends B {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default class A extends B {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var myFunction = () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var myFunction = () => () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var foo = function() {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const foo = {bar() {}}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var foo = {bar: function() {}}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function foo (abc) {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function foo () {
return true;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports = function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports = function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports = {
method: function() {
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports = {
test: {
test2: function() {
}
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports = {
test: {
test2: function() {
}
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const test = module.exports = function () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
*
*/
const test = module.exports = function () {
}
test.prototype.method = function() {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const test = function () {
}
module.exports = {
test: test
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const test = () => {
}
module.exports = {
test: test
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Test {
method() {
}
}
module.exports = Test;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function quux () {
}
export default quux;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export function test() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export function test() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var test = function () {
}
var test2 = 2;
export { test, test2 }
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var test = function () {
}
export { test as test2 }
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default class A {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default class A {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
var test = function () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"window":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
window.test = function () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"window":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function test () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"window":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports = function() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":true,"esm":false,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export function someMethod() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export function someMethod() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const myObject = {
myProp: true
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["Property"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
* Foo interface documentation.
*/
export interface Foo extends Bar {
/**
* baz method documentation.
*/
baz(): void;
meow(): void;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSMethodSignature"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class MyClass {
someProperty: boolean; // Flow type annotation.
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":true,"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default class Test {
constructor(a) {
this.a = a;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":false,"ClassExpression":false,"FunctionDeclaration":false,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default class Test {
constructor(a) {
this.a = a;
}
private abc(a) {
this.a = a;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["MethodDefinition:not([accessibility=\"private\"]) > FunctionExpression"],"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":false,"ClassExpression":false,"FunctionDeclaration":false,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":false}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
e = function () {
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":false,"FunctionExpression":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
*
*/
export class Class {
test = 1;
foo() {
this.test = 2;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Dog {
eat() {
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const hello = name => {
document.body.textContent = "Hello, " + name + "!";
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":false}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export const loginSuccessAction = (): BaseActionPayload => ({ type: LOGIN_SUCCESSFUL });
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":false}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export type Container = {
constants?: ObjByString;
enums?: { [key in string]: TypescriptEnum };
helpers?: { [key in string]: AnyFunction };
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSTypeAliasDeclaration",{"context":"TSPropertySignature","inlineCommentBlock":true}]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Foo {
constructor() {}
bar() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["MethodDefinition[key.name!=\"constructor\"]"],"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Example extends React.PureComponent {
componentDidMount() {}
render() {}
someOtherMethod () {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["MethodDefinition:not([key.name=\"componentDidMount\"]):not([key.name=\"render\"])"],"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function foo(arg: boolean): boolean {
return arg;
}
function bar(arg: true): true;
function bar(arg: false): false;
function bar(arg: boolean): boolean {
return arg;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSDeclareFunction:not(TSDeclareFunction + TSDeclareFunction)","FunctionDeclaration:not(TSDeclareFunction + FunctionDeclaration)"],"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":false}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export function foo(arg: boolean): boolean {
return arg;
}
export function bar(arg: true): true;
export function bar(arg: false): false;
export function bar(arg: boolean): boolean {
return arg;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ExportNamedDeclaration[declaration.type=\"TSDeclareFunction\"]:not(ExportNamedDeclaration[declaration.type=\"TSDeclareFunction\"] + ExportNamedDeclaration[declaration.type=\"TSDeclareFunction\"])","ExportNamedDeclaration[declaration.type=\"FunctionDeclaration\"]:not(ExportNamedDeclaration[declaration.type=\"TSDeclareFunction\"] + ExportNamedDeclaration[declaration.type=\"FunctionDeclaration\"])"],"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":false}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
module.exports.foo = (bar) => {
return bar + "biz"
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":false,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Animal {
#name: string;
private species: string;
public color: string;
@SomeAnnotation('optionalParameter')
tail: boolean;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["PropertyDefinition"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
@Entity('users')
export class User {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
*
*/
class Foo {
constructor() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyConstructors":false,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
*
*/
class Foo {
constructor(notEmpty) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyConstructors":true,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
*
*/
class Foo {
constructor() {
const notEmpty = true;
return notEmpty;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyConstructors":true,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
/**
*
*/
function quux() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"structuredTags":{"see":{"name":false,"required":["name"]}}}}
// Message: Cannot add "name" to `require` with the tag's `name` set to `false`
class Test {
aFunc() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"ClassDeclaration":false,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Test {
aFunc = () => {}
anotherFunc() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"ClassDeclaration":false,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export enum testEnum {
A, B
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSEnumDeclaration"],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export interface Test {
aFunc: () => void;
aVar: string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration"],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export type testType = string | number;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSTypeAliasDeclaration"],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export interface Foo {
bar: number;
baz: string;
quux(): void;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSPropertySignature","TSMethodSignature"],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export class MyComponentComponent {
@Output()
public changed = new EventEmitter();
public test = 'test';
@Input()
public value = new EventEmitter();
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["PropertyDefinition > Decorator[expression.callee.name=\"Input\"]"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
requestAnimationFrame(draw)
function bench() {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Foo {
set aName (val) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":"no-getter","contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
class Foo {
get aName () {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":"no-setter","contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
const obj = {
get aName () {},
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":"no-setter","contexts":["Property > FunctionExpression"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function comment () {
return "comment";
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":true,"fixerMessage":" TODO: add comment"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function comment () {
return "comment";
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any",{"context":"FunctionDeclaration","inlineCommentBlock":true}],"fixerMessage":"TODO: add comment "}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
function comment () {
return "comment";
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":false,"fixerMessage":" TODO: add comment"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export class InovaAutoCompleteComponent {
public disabled = false;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["PropertyDefinition"],"publicOnly":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export default (arg) => arg;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export function outer() {
function inner() {
console.log('foo');
}
inner();
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
export const outer = () => {
const inner = () => {
console.log('foo');
};
inner();
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc comment.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
interface FooBar {
fooBar: string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
/** This is comment */
interface FooBar {
fooBar: string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
/** This is comment */
export class Foo {
someMethod() {
interface FooBar {
fooBar: string;
}
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
/** This is comment */
function someFunction() {
interface FooBar {
fooBar: string;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
/** This is comment */
export function foo() {
interface bar {
fooBar: string;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature"],"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true}}]
/**
*
*/
var array = [1,2,3];
array.forEach(function() {});
/**
* @class MyClass
**/
function MyClass() {}
/**
Function doing something
*/
function myFunction() {}
/**
Function doing something
*/
var myFunction = function() {};
/**
Function doing something
*/
Object.myFunction = function () {};
var obj = {
/**
* Function doing something
**/
myFunction: function () {} };
/**
@func myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {}
/**
@method myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {}
/**
@function myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {}
/**
@func myFunction
*/
var myFunction = function () {}
/**
@method myFunction
*/
var myFunction = function () {}
/**
@function myFunction
*/
var myFunction = function () {}
/**
@func myFunction
*/
Object.myFunction = function() {}
/**
@method myFunction
*/
Object.myFunction = function() {}
/**
@function myFunction
*/
Object.myFunction = function() {}
(function(){})();
var object = {
/**
* @func myFunction - Some function
*/
myFunction: function() {} }
var object = {
/**
* @method myFunction - Some function
*/
myFunction: function() {} }
var object = {
/**
* @function myFunction - Some function
*/
myFunction: function() {} }
var array = [1,2,3];
array.filter(function() {});
Object.keys(this.options.rules || {}).forEach(function(name) {}.bind(this));
var object = { name: 'key'};
Object.keys(object).forEach(function() {})
/**
* @func myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"maxLines":2,"minLines":0}}
/**
* @func myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"maxLines":3,"minLines":0}}
/** @func myFunction */ function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"maxLines":0,"minLines":0}}
/**
* @func myFunction
*/
function myFunction() {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"maxLines":3,"minLines":2}}
function myFunction() {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"FunctionDeclaration":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
var myFunction = function() {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"FunctionDeclaration":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Description for A.
*/
class A {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Description for A.
*/
class App extends Component {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Description for A.
*/
export default class App extends Component {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Description for A.
*/
export class App extends Component {
/**
* Description for constructor.
* @param {object[]} xs - xs
*/
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
class A {
constructor(xs) {
this.a = xs;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":false,"MethodDefinition":false}}]
/**
* Function doing something
*/
var myFunction = () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
* Function doing something
*/
var myFunction = function () {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
* Function doing something
*/
var myFunction = () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false}}]
/**
Function doing something
*/
var myFunction = () => () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
setTimeout(() => {}, 10);
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
JSDoc Block
*/
var foo = function() {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
const foo = {/**
JSDoc Block
*/
bar() {}}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
var foo = {/**
JSDoc Block
*/
bar: function() {}}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
var foo = { [function() {}]: 1 };
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
function foo () {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":true}]
function foo () {
return;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":true}]
const test = {};
/**
* test
*/
test.method = function () {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test.method }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
function test() {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
test = function() {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":true,"esm":false,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
test = function() {
}
exports.someMethod = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
const test = () => {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
const test = () => {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
window.test = function() {
}
module.exports = {
prop: window
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
test = function() {
}
/**
*
*/
test = function() {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
test = function() {
}
test = 2;
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
function test() {
}
/**
*
*/
test.prototype.method = function() {
}
module.exports = {
prop: { prop2: test }
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
class Test {
/**
* Test
*/
method() {
}
}
module.exports = Test;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
*
*/
export default function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
export default function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
export default quux;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
function quux () {
}
export default quux;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
export function test() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
export function test() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
var test = function () {
}
var test2 = 2;
export { test, test2 }
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
var test = function () {
}
export { test as test2 }
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
*
*/
export default class A {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"ancestorsOnly":true},"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
/**
*
*/
var test = function () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"window":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
let test = function () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"window":true},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
let test = class {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ClassExpression":false}}]
/**
*
*/
let test = class {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ClassExpression":true}}]
export function someMethod() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":true,"esm":false,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
export function someMethod() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":true,"esm":false,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
exports.someMethod = function() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":{"cjs":false,"esm":true,"window":false},"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
const myObject = {
myProp: true
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[]}]
function bear() {}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
export default quux;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true,"require":{"FunctionExpression":true}}]
/**
* This example interface is great!
*/
export interface Example {
/**
* My super test string!
*/
test: string
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration"]}]
/**
* This example interface is great!
*/
interface Example {
/**
* My super test string!
*/
test: string
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSInterfaceDeclaration"]}]
/**
* This example type is great!
*/
export type Example = {
/**
* My super test string!
*/
test: string
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSTypeAliasDeclaration"]}]
/**
* This example type is great!
*/
type Example = {
/**
* My super test string!
*/
test: string
};
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSTypeAliasDeclaration"]}]
/**
* This example enum is great!
*/
export enum Example {
/**
* My super test enum!
*/
test = 123
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSEnumDeclaration"]}]
/**
* This example enum is great!
*/
enum Example {
/**
* My super test enum!
*/
test = 123
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSEnumDeclaration"]}]
const foo = {...{}};
function bar() {}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":false,"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":true,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Class documentation
*/
@logged
export default class Foo {
// ....
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyFunctions":false,"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
const a = {};
const b = {
...a
};
export default b;
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ObjectExpression"],"exemptEmptyFunctions":false,"publicOnly":true}]
/**
* Foo interface documentation.
*/
export interface Foo extends Bar {
/**
* baz method documentation.
*/
baz(): void;
/**
* meow method documentation.
*/
meow(): void;
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSMethodSignature"]}]
export default class Test {
private abc(a) {
this.a = a;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["MethodDefinition:not([accessibility=\"private\"]) > FunctionExpression"],"publicOnly":true,"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":false,"ClassExpression":false,"FunctionDeclaration":false,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":false}}]
/**
* Basic application controller.
*/
@Controller()
export class AppController {
/**
* Returns the application information.
*
* @returns ...
*/
@Get('/info')
public getInfo(): string {
return 'OK';
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Entity to represent a user in the system.
*/
@Entity('users')
export class User {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
* Entity to represent a user in the system.
*/
@Entity('users', getVal())
export class User {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true,"FunctionDeclaration":true,"FunctionExpression":false,"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
*
*/
class Foo {
constructor() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptEmptyConstructors":true,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
/**
*
*/
class Foo {
constructor() {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false,"require":{"MethodDefinition":true}}]
class Foo {
get aName () {}
set aName (val) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":"no-setter","checkSetters":false,"contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
const obj = {
get aName () {},
set aName (val) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":"no-setter","checkSetters":false,"contexts":["Property > FunctionExpression"]}]
class Foo {
set aName (val) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":false,"contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
class Foo {
get aName () {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":false,"contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
class Foo {
/**
*
*/
set aName (val) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkSetters":"no-getter","contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
class Foo {
/**
*
*/
get aName () {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":"no-setter","contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
class Foo {
get aName () {}
set aName (val) {}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":false,"checkSetters":"no-getter","contexts":["MethodDefinition > FunctionExpression"]}]
class Base {
constructor() {
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["MethodDefinition"],"exemptEmptyConstructors":true}]
/**
* This is a text.
*/
export function a(); // Reports an error
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSDeclareFunction"],"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":true}}]
/**
* Foo
*/
export function foo(): void {
function bar(): void {
console.log('bar');
}
console.log('foo');
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"publicOnly":true}]
const foo = {
bar: () => {
// ...
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[":not(Property) > ArrowFunctionExpression"],"require":{"ArrowFunctionExpression":false,"ClassDeclaration":true,"ClassExpression":true}}]
/** Defines the current user's settings. */
@Injectable({
providedIn: 'root',
})
@State<Partial<UserSettingsStateModel>>
({
name: 'userSettings',
defaults: {
isDev: !environment.production,
},
})
export class UserSettingsState { }
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"require":{"ClassDeclaration":true}}]
/**
* Entity to represent a user in the system.
*/
@Entity('users')
export class User {
}
// "jsdoc/require-jsdoc": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["Decorator"],"require":{"FunctionDeclaration":false}}]
require-param-description
Requires that each
@param tag has a
description value.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
param
|Aliases
arg,
argument
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" description.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" description.
/**
* @function
* @param foo
*/
// "jsdoc/require-param-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" description.
/**
* @callback
* @param foo
*/
// "jsdoc/require-param-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" description.
/**
* @arg foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @arg "foo" description.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@param`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo Foo.
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @function
* @param foo
*/
/**
* @callback
* @param foo
*/
require-param-name
Requires that all function parameters have names.
The
@paramtag requires you to specify the name of the parameter you are documenting. You can also include the parameter's type, enclosed in curly brackets, and a description of the parameter.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
param
|Aliases
arg,
argument
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: There must be an identifier after @param type.
/**
* @param {string}
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: There must be an identifier after @param tag.
/**
* @param {string}
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param-name": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: There must be an identifier after @param tag.
/**
* @function
* @param {string}
*/
// "jsdoc/require-param-name": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: There must be an identifier after @param tag.
/**
* @callback
* @param {string}
*/
// "jsdoc/require-param-name": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: There must be an identifier after @param tag.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@param`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param-name": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @param {string} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @function
* @param
*/
/**
* @callback
* @param
*/
/**
* @param {Function} [processor=data => data] A function to run
*/
function processData(processor) {
return processor(data)
}
/** Example with multi-line param type.
*
* @param {function(
* number
* )} cb Callback.
*/
function example(cb) {
cb(42);
}
require-param-type
Requires that each
@param tag has a
type value.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
param
|Aliases
arg,
argument
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" type.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" type.
/**
* @function
* @param foo
*/
// "jsdoc/require-param-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" type.
/**
* @callback
* @param foo
*/
// "jsdoc/require-param-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" type.
/**
* @arg foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @arg "foo" type.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@param`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param {number} foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @function
* @param foo
*/
/**
* @callback
* @param foo
*/
require-param
Requires that all function parameters are documented.
Adds
@param <name> for each tag present in the function signature but
missing in the jsdoc. Can be disabled by setting the
enableFixer
option to
false.
When the fixer is applied to destructured objects, only the input name is used.
So for:
/**
* @param cfg
*/
function quux ({foo: bar, baz: bax = 5}) {
}
..the fixed jsdoc will be:
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.foo
* @param cfg.baz
*/
This is because the input to the function is the relevant item for understanding the function's input, not how the variable is renamed for internal use (the signature itself documents that).
For destructured arrays, the input name is merely the array index.
So for:
/**
* @param cfg
*/
function quux ([foo, bar]) {
}
..the fixed jsdoc will be:
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg."0"
* @param cfg."1"
*/
Note that unless
enableRootFixer (or
enableFixer) is set to
false,
missing roots will be added and auto-incremented. The default behavior
is for "root" to be auto-inserted for missing roots, followed by a
0-based auto-incrementing number.
So for:
function quux ({foo}, {bar}, {baz}) {
}
...the default jsdoc that would be added if the fixer is enabled would be:
/**
* @param root0
* @param root0.foo
* @param root1
* @param root1.bar
* @param root2
* @param root2.baz
*/
The name of "root" can be configured with
unnamedRootBase (which also allows
cycling through a list of multiple root names before there is need for any
numeric component).
And one can have the count begin at another number (e.g.,
1) by changing
autoIncrementBase from the default of
0.
RestElement) insertions
The fixer will automatically report/insert jsdoc repeatable parameters if missing.
/**
* @param {GenericArray} cfg
* @param {number} cfg."0"
*/
function baar ([a, ...extra]) {
//
}
..becomes:
/**
* @param {GenericArray} cfg
* @param {number} cfg."0"
* @param {...any} cfg."1"
*/
function baar ([a, ...extra]) {
//
}
Note that the type
any is included since we don't know of any specific
type to use.
To disable such rest element insertions, set
enableRestElementFixer to
false.
Note too that the following will be reported even though there is an item
corresponding to
extra:
/**
* @param {GenericArray} cfg
* @param {number} cfg."0"
* @param {any} cfg."1"
*/
function baar ([a, ...extra]) {
//
}
...because it does not use the
... syntax in the type.
If the
checkRestProperty option is set to
true (
false by default),
missing rest properties will be reported with documentation auto-inserted:
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
...becomes:
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
* @param cfg.extra
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
You may wish to manually note in your jsdoc for
extra that this is a
rest property, however, as jsdoc
does not appear
to currently support syntax or output to distinguish rest properties from
other properties, so in looking at the docs alone without looking at the
function signature, it may appear that there is an actual property named
extra.
An options object accepts the following optional properties:
enableFixer
Whether to enable the fixer. Defaults to
true.
enableRootFixer
Whether to enable the auto-adding of incrementing roots (see the "Fixer"
section). Defaults to
true. Has no effect if
enableFixer is set to
false.
enableRestElementFixer
Whether to enable the rest element fixer (see
"Rest Element (
RestElement) insertions"). Defaults to
true.
checkRestProperty
If set to
true, will report (and add fixer insertions) for missing rest
properties. Defaults to
false.
If set to
true, note that you can still document the subproperties of the
rest property using other jsdoc features, e.g.,
@typedef:
/**
* @typedef ExtraOptions
* @property innerProp1
* @property innerProp2
*/
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
* @param {ExtraOptions} extra
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
Setting this option to
false (the default) may be useful in cases where
you already have separate
@param definitions for each of the properties
within the rest property.
For example, with the option disabled, this will not give an error despite
extra not having any definition:
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
Nor will this:
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
* @param cfg.innerProp1
* @param cfg.innerProp2
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
autoIncrementBase
Numeric to indicate the number at which to begin auto-incrementing roots.
Defaults to
0.
unnamedRootBase
An array of root names to use in the fixer when roots are missing. Defaults
to
['root']. Note that only when all items in the array besides the last
are exhausted will auto-incrementing occur. So, with
unnamedRootBase: ['arg', 'config'], the following:
function quux ({foo}, [bar], {baz}) {
}
...will get the following jsdoc block added:
/**
* @param arg
* @param arg.foo
* @param config0
* @param config0."0" (`bar`)
* @param config1
* @param config1.baz
*/
exemptedBy
Array of tags (e.g.,
['type']) whose presence on the document block
avoids the need for a
@param. Defaults to an array with
inheritdoc. If you set this array, it will overwrite the default,
so be sure to add back
inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause
exemption of the rule.
checkTypesPattern
When one specifies a type, unless it is of a generic type, like
object
or
array, it may be considered unnecessary to have that object's
destructured components required, especially where generated docs will
link back to the specified type. For example:
/**
* @param {SVGRect} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
export const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
By default
checkTypesPattern is set to
/^(?:[oO]bject|[aA]rray|PlainObject|Generic(?:Object|Array))$/u,
meaning that destructuring will be required only if the type of the
@param
(the text between curly brackets) is a match for "Object" or "Array" (with or
without initial caps), "PlainObject", or "GenericObject", "GenericArray" (or
if no type is present). So in the above example, the lack of a match will
mean that no complaint will be given about the undocumented destructured
parameters.
Note that the
/ delimiters are optional, but necessary to add flags.
Defaults to using (only) the
u flag, so to add your own flags, encapsulate
your expression as a string, but like a literal, e.g.,
/^object$/ui.
You could set this regular expression to a more expansive list, or you could restrict it such that even types matching those strings would not need destructuring.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). May be useful for adding such as
TSMethodSignature in TypeScript or restricting the contexts
which are checked.
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
checkConstructors
A value indicating whether
constructors should be checked. Defaults to
true.
checkGetters
A value indicating whether getters should be checked. Defaults to
false.
checkSetters
A value indicating whether setters should be checked. Defaults to
false.
checkDestructured
Whether to require destructured properties. Defaults to
true.
checkDestructuredRoots
Whether to check the existence of a corresponding
@param for root objects
of destructured properties (e.g., that for
function ({a, b}) {}, that there
is something like
@param myRootObj defined that can correspond to
the
{a, b} object parameter).
If
checkDestructuredRoots is
false,
checkDestructured will also be
implied to be
false (i.e., the inside of the roots will not be checked
either, e.g., it will also not complain if
a or
b do not have their own
documentation). Defaults to
true.
useDefaultObjectProperties
Set to
true if you wish to expect documentation of properties on objects
supplied as default values. Defaults to
false.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
param
|Aliases
arg,
argument
|Recommended
|true
|Options
autoIncrementBase,
checkDestructured,
checkDestructuredRoots,
contexts,
enableFixer,
enableRootFixer,
enableRestElementFixer,
checkRestProperty,
exemptedBy,
checkConstructors,
checkGetters,
checkSetters,
checkTypesPattern,
unnamedRootBase,
useDefaultObjectProperties
|Settings
ignoreReplacesDocs,
overrideReplacesDocs,
augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs,
implementsReplacesDocs
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["FunctionDeclaration"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar, {baz}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDestructured":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "bar" declaration.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar, {baz}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDestructuredRoots":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "bar" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ({foo: bar = 5} = {}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
* @param
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
* @param
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"autoIncrementBase":1}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root1" declaration.
/**
* @param options
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo" declaration.
/**
* @param
*/
function quux ({ foo, bar: { baz }}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ({foo}, {bar}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"unnamedRootBase":["arg"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "arg0" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ({foo}, {bar}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"unnamedRootBase":["arg","config"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "arg" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ({foo}, {bar}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"enableRootFixer":false,"unnamedRootBase":["arg","config"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "arg" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "bar" declaration.
/**
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "baz" declaration.
/**
* @param baz
*/
function quux (foo, bar, baz) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @param
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @arg "foo" declaration.
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo, bar) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "bar" declaration.
/**
* @override
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"overrideReplacesDocs":false}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @ignore
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignoreReplacesDocs":false}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @implements
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @augments
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @extends
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @override
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"overrideReplacesDocs":false}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @ignore
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignoreReplacesDocs":false}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @implements
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":false}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @augments
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @extends
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param property
*/
constructor(private property: string, private foo: number) {}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @param
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@param`
/**
*
*/
function quux ({bar, baz}, foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo, {bar, baz}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux ([bar, baz], foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "root0" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["notPresent"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":[]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
/**
* Assign the project to a list of employees.
* @param {object[]} employees - The employees who are responsible for the project.
* @param {string} employees[].name - The name of an employee.
* @param {string} employees[].department - The employee's department.
*/
function assign (employees, name) {
};
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "name" declaration.
interface ITest {
/**
* Test description.
*/
TestMethod(id: number): void;
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSMethodSignature"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A test class.
*/
abstract class TestClass
{
/**
* A test method.
*/
abstract TestFunction(id);
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSEmptyBodyFunctionExpression"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A test class.
*/
declare class TestClass
{
/**
*
*/
TestMethod(id);
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSEmptyBodyFunctionExpression"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A test function.
*/
declare let TestFunction: (id) => void;
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A test function.
*/
let TestFunction: (id) => void;
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A test function.
*/
function test(
processor: (id: number) => string
) {
return processor(10);
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A test function.
*/
let test = (processor: (id: number) => string) =>
{
return processor(10);
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
* A class property.
*/
public Test: (id: number) => string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
* A class method.
*/
public TestMethod(): (id: number) => string
{
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
interface TestInterface {
/**
* An interface property.
*/
public Test: (id: number) => string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
interface TestInterface {
/**
* An interface method.
*/
public TestMethod(): (id: number) => string;
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A function with return type
*/
function test(): (id: number) => string;
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* A function with return type
*/
let test = (): (id: number) => string =>
{
return (id) => `${id}`;
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "id" declaration.
/**
* @param baz
* @param options
*/
function quux (baz, {foo: bar}) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo" declaration.
class Client {
/**
* Set collection data.
* @param {Object} data The collection data object.
* @param {number} data.last_modified
* @param {Object} options The options object.
* @param {Object} [options.headers] The headers object option.
* @param {Number} [options.retry=0] Number of retries to make
* when faced with transient errors.
* @param {Boolean} [options.safe] The safe option.
* @param {Boolean} [options.patch] The patch option.
* @param {Number} [options.last_modified] The last_modified option.
* @return {Promise<Object, Error>}
*/
async setData(
data: { last_modified?: number },
options: {
headers?: Record<string, string>;
safe?: boolean;
retry?: number;
patch?: boolean;
last_modified?: number;
permissions?: [];
} = {}
) {}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.permissions" declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"enableFixer":false}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "foo" declaration.
class Client {
/**
* Set collection data.
* @return {Promise<Object, Error>}
*/
async setData(
data: { last_modified?: number }
) {}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "data" declaration.
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkRestProperty":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "cfg.extra" declaration.
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.opts
* @param cfg.opts.num
*/
function quux ({opts: {num, ...extra}}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkRestProperty":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "cfg.opts.extra" declaration.
/**
* @param {GenericArray} cfg
* @param {number} cfg."0"
*/
function baar ([a, ...extra]) {
//
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "cfg."1"" declaration.
/**
* @param a
*/
function baar (a, ...extra) {
//
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "extra" declaration.
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {SVGRect} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"SVGRect"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "bbox.x" declaration.
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {object} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "bbox.x" declaration.
module.exports = class GraphQL {
/**
* @param fetchOptions
* @param cacheKey
*/
fetch = ({ url, ...options }, cacheKey) => {
}
};
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkRestProperty":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "fetchOptions.url" declaration.
(function() {
/**
* A function.
*/
function f(param) {
return !param;
}
})();
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "param" declaration.
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options
* @param {Object} options.foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo.bar" declaration.
/**
* Description.
* @param {FooBar} options
* @param {FooBar} options.foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"FooBar"}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo.bar" declaration.
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options
* @param {FooBar} foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo" declaration.
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options
* @param options.foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo.bar" declaration.
/**
* Description.
* @param {object} options Options.
* @param {object} options.foo A description.
* @param {object} options.foo.bar
*/
function foo({ foo: { bar: { baz } }}) {}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "options.foo.bar.baz" declaration.
/**
* Returns a number.
* @param {Object} props Props.
* @param {Object} props.prop Prop.
* @return {number} A number.
*/
export function testFn1 ({ prop = { a: 1, b: 2 } }) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"useDefaultObjectProperties":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "props.prop.a" declaration.
/** Foo. */
function foo(a, b, c) {}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @param "a" declaration.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @param root0
* @param root0.foo
*/
function quux ({foo}) {
}
/**
* @param root0
* @param root0.foo
* @param root1
* @param root1.bar
*/
function quux ({foo}, {bar}) {
}
/**
* @param arg0
* @param arg0.foo
* @param arg1
* @param arg1.bar
*/
function quux ({foo}, {bar}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"unnamedRootBase":["arg"]}]
/**
* @param arg
* @param arg.foo
* @param config0
* @param config0.bar
* @param config1
* @param config1.baz
*/
function quux ({foo}, {bar}, {baz}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"unnamedRootBase":["arg","config"]}]
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @inheritDoc
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @arg foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"param":"arg"}}}
/**
* @override
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @override
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @override
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
/**
* @override
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"overrideReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @ignore
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignoreReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @implements
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
/**
* @implements
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @implements
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @implements
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @augments
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @augments
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @extends
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @extends
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @augments
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @extends
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @override
*/
class A {
/**
* @param foo
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
/**
* @override
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"overrideReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @ignore
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignoreReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @implements
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"implementsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @implements
*/
class A {
/**
* @param foo
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
/**
* @augments
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @augments
*/
class A {
/**
* @param foo
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
/**
* @extends
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @extends
*/
class A {
/**
* @param foo
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
/**
* @augments
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @extends
*/
class A {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs":true}}
/**
* @internal
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignoreInternal":true}}
/**
* @private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
/**
* @access private
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"ignorePrivate":true}}
// issue 182: optional chaining
/** @const {boolean} test */
const test = something?.find(_ => _)
/** @type {RequestHandler} */
function foo(req, res, next) {}
/**
* @type {MyCallback}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["type"]}]
/**
* @override
*/
var A = class {
/**
*
*/
quux (foo) {
}
}
export class SomeClass {
/**
* @param property
*/
constructor(private property: string) {}
}
/**
* Assign the project to an employee.
*
* @param {object} employee - The employee who is responsible for the project.
* @param {string} employee.name - The name of the employee.
* @param {string} employee.department - The employee's department.
*/
function assign({name, department}) {
// ...
}
export abstract class StephanPlugin<O, D> {
/**
* Called right after Stephan loads the plugin file.
*
* @example
*```typescript
* type Options = {
* verbose?: boolean;
* token?: string;
* }
* ```
*
* Note that your Options type should only have optional properties...
*
* @param args Arguments compiled and provided by StephanClient.
* @param args.options The options as provided by the user, or an empty object if not provided.
* @param args.client The options as provided by the user, or an empty object if not provided.
* @param defaultOptions The default options as provided by the plugin, or an empty object.
*/
public constructor({options, client}: {
options: O;
client: unknown;
}, defaultOptions: D) {
}
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["ArrowFunctionExpression"]}]
/**
* A function with return type
*
* @param id
*/
let test = (): (id: number) => string =>
{
return (id) => `${id}`;
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["TSFunctionType"]}]
/** @abstract */
class base {
/** @param {boolean} arg0 */
constructor(arg0) {}
}
class foo extends base {
/** @inheritDoc */
constructor(arg0) {
super(arg0);
this.arg0 = arg0;
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
export abstract class StephanPlugin<O, D> {
/**
* Called right after Stephan loads the plugin file.
*
* @example
*```typescript
* type Options = {
* verbose?: boolean;
* token?: string;
* }
* ```
*
* Note that your Options type should only have optional properties...
*
* @param args Arguments compiled and provided by StephanClient.
* @param args.options The options as provided by the user, or an empty object if not provided.
* @param args.client The options as provided by the user, or an empty object if not provided.
* @param args.client.name The name of the client.
* @param defaultOptions The default options as provided by the plugin, or an empty object.
*/
public constructor({ options, client: { name } }: {
options: O;
client: { name: string };
}, defaultOptions: D) {
}
}
/**
* @param {string} cb
*/
function createGetter (cb) {
return function (...args) {
cb();
};
}
/**
* @param cfg
* @param cfg.num
*/
function quux ({num, ...extra}) {
}
/**
* @param {GenericArray} cfg
* @param {number} cfg."0"
*/
function baar ([a, ...extra]) {
//
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"enableRestElementFixer":false}]
/**
* @param a
*/
function baar (a, ...extra) {
//
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"enableRestElementFixer":false}]
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {SVGRect} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
/**
* Converts an SVGRect into an object.
* @param {object} bbox - a SVGRect
*/
const bboxToObj = function ({x, y, width, height}) {
return {x, y, width, height};
};
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"SVGRect"}]
class CSS {
/**
* Set one or more CSS properties for the set of matched elements.
*
* @param {Object} propertyObject - An object of property-value pairs to set.
*/
setCssObject(propertyObject: {[key: string]: string | number}): void {
}
}
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
* @param cfg
*/
function quux (foo, bar, {baz}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDestructured":false}]
/**
* @param foo
* @param bar
*/
function quux (foo, bar, {baz}) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkDestructuredRoots":false}]
/**
* @param root
* @param root.foo
*/
function quux ({"foo": bar}) {
}
/**
* @param root
* @param root."foo"
*/
function quux ({foo: bar}) {
}
/**
* Description.
* @param {string} b Description `/**`.
*/
module.exports = function a(b) {
console.info(b);
};
/**
* Description.
* @param {Object} options Options.
* @param {FooBar} options.foo foo description.
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
/**
* Description.
* @param {FooBar} options
* @param {Object} options.foo
*/
function quux ({ foo: { bar } }) {}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"checkTypesPattern":"FooBar"}]
/**
* @param obj
* @param obj.data
* @param obj.data."0"
* @param obj.data."1"
* @param obj.data."2"
* @param obj.defaulting
* @param obj.defaulting."0"
* @param obj.defaulting."1"
*/
function Item({
data: [foo, bar, ...baz],
defaulting: [quux, xyz] = []
}) {
}
/**
* Returns a number.
* @param {Object} props Props.
* @param {Object} props.prop Prop.
* @return {number} A number.
*/
export function testFn1 ({ prop = { a: 1, b: 2 } }) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-param": ["error"|"warn", {"useDefaultObjectProperties":false}]
require-property
Requires that all
@typedef and
@namespace tags have
@property
when their type is a plain
object,
Object, or
PlainObject.
Note that any other type, including a subtype of object such as
object<string, string>, will not be reported.
The fixer for
require-property will add an empty
@property.
|Context
|Everywhere
|Tags
typedef,
namespace
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {object} SomeTypedef
*/
// Message: Missing JSDoc @property.
class Test {
/**
* @typedef {object} SomeTypedef
*/
quux () {}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @property.
/**
* @typedef {PlainObject} SomeTypedef
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":"prop"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @prop.
/**
* @namespace {Object} SomeName
*/
// Message: Missing JSDoc @property.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
/**
* @property
*/
/**
* @typedef {Object} SomeTypedef
* @property {SomeType} propName Prop description
*/
/**
* @typedef {object} SomeTypedef
* @prop {SomeType} propName Prop description
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":"prop"}}}
/**
* @typedef {object} SomeTypedef
* @property
* // arbitrary property content
*/
/**
* @typedef {object<string, string>} SomeTypedef
*/
/**
* @typedef {string} SomeTypedef
*/
/**
* @namespace {object} SomeName
* @property {SomeType} propName Prop description
*/
/**
* @namespace {object} SomeName
* @property
* // arbitrary property content
*/
/**
* @typedef {object} SomeTypedef
* @property someProp
* @property anotherProp This with a description
* @property {anotherType} yetAnotherProp This with a type and desc.
*/
function quux () {
}
require-property-description
Requires that each
@property tag has a
description value.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
property
|Aliases
prop
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
// Message: Missing JSDoc @property "foo" description.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @prop foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":"prop"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @prop "foo" description.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@property`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
*/
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo Foo.
*/
/**
* @namespace {SomeType} SomeName
* @property foo Foo.
*/
/**
* @class
* @property foo Foo.
*/
/**
* Typedef with multi-line property type.
*
* @typedef {object} MyType
* @property {function(
* number
* )} numberEater Method which takes a number.
*/
require-property-name
Requires that all function
@property tags have names.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
property
|Aliases
prop
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property
*/
// Message: There must be an identifier after @property type.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property {string}
*/
// Message: There must be an identifier after @property tag.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@property`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property {string} foo
*/
/**
* @namespace {SomeType} SomeName
* @property {string} foo
*/
/**
* @class
* @property {string} foo
*/
require-property-type
Requires that each
@property tag has a
type value.
|Context
|everywhere
|Tags
property
|Aliases
prop
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
// Message: Missing JSDoc @property "foo" type.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @prop foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":"prop"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @prop "foo" type.
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property foo
*/
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"property":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@property`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
*/
/**
* @typedef {SomeType} SomeTypedef
* @property {number} foo
*/
/**
* @namespace {SomeType} SomeName
* @property {number} foo
*/
/**
* @class
* @property {number} foo
*/
require-returns-check
Requires a return statement (or non-
undefined Promise resolve value) in
function bodies if a
@returns tag (without a
void or
undefined type)
is specified in the function's jsdoc comment.
Will also report
@returns {void} and
@returns {undefined} if
exemptAsync
is set to
false no non-
undefined returned or resolved value is found.
Will also report if multiple
@returns tags are present.
exemptGenerators- Because a generator might be labeled as having a
IterableIterator
@returns value (along with an iterator type
corresponding to the type of any
yield statements), projects might wish to
leverage
@returns in generators even without a
return statement. This
option is therefore
true by default in
typescript mode (in "jsdoc" mode,
one might be more likely to take advantage of
@yields). Set it to
false
if you wish for a missing
return to be flagged regardless.
exemptAsync - By default, functions which return a
Promise that are not
detected as resolving with a non-
undefined value and
async functions
(even ones that do not explicitly return a value, as these are returning a
Promise implicitly) will be exempted from reporting by this rule.
If you wish to insist that only
Promise's which resolve to
non-
undefined values or
async functions with explicit
return's will
be exempted from reporting (i.e., that
async functions can be reported
if they lack an explicit (non-
undefined)
return when a
@returns is
present), you can set
exemptAsync to
false on the options object.
reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes - If
true and no return or
resolve value is found, this setting will even insist that reporting occur
with
void or
undefined (including as an indicated
Promise type).
Unlike
require-returns, with this option in the rule, one can
discourage the labeling of
undefined types. Defaults to
false.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression
|Tags
returns
|Aliases
return
|Options
exemptAsync,
reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes
|Recommended
|true
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @return
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":"return"}}}
// Message: JSDoc @return declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns
*/
const quux = () => {}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {undefined} Foo.
* @returns {String} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return foo;
}
// Message: Found more than one @returns declaration.
const language = {
/**
* @param {string} name
* @returns {string}
*/
get name() {
this._name = name;
}
}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
class Foo {
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
bar () {
}
}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@returns`
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
function f () {
function g() {
return 'foo'
}
() => {
return 5
}
}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
async function quux() {}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {IterableIterator<any>}
*/
function * quux() {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"jsdoc"}}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {IterableIterator<any>}
*/
function * quux() {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptGenerators":false}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
function quux() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {})
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
function quux() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve();
});
})
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* Description.
* @returns {string}
*/
async function foo() {
return new Promise(resolve => resolve());
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* Description.
* @returns {void}
*/
async function foo() {
return new Promise(resolve => resolve());
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false,"reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes":true}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns { void } Foo.
*/
function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes":true}]
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration present but return expression not available in function.
/**
* @returns {never} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return undefined;
}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration set with "never" but return expression is present in function.
/**
* @returns {never}
*/
function quux (foo) {
return foo;
}
// Message: JSDoc @returns declaration set with "never" but return expression is present in function.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return foo;
}
/**
* @returns {string} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return foo;
}
/**
* @returns {string} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return foo;
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {*} Foo.
*/
const quux = () => foo;
/**
* @returns {undefined} Foo.
*/
function quux () {}
/**
* @returns { void } Foo.
*/
function quux () {}
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
async function quux() {}
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
const quux = async function () {}
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
const quux = async () => {}
/**
* @returns Foo.
* @abstract
*/
function quux () {
throw new Error('must be implemented by subclass!');
}
/**
* @returns Foo.
* @virtual
*/
function quux () {
throw new Error('must be implemented by subclass!');
}
/**
* @returns Foo.
* @constructor
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @interface
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
bar () {
}
}
/**
* @record
*/
class Foo {
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
bar () {
}
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"closure"}}
/**
* @returns {undefined} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {void} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {void} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return undefined;
}
/**
* @returns {never} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {void} Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return;
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return undefined;
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
try {
return true;
} catch (err) {
}
return;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
try {
} finally {
return true;
}
return;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
try {
return;
} catch (err) {
}
return true;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
try {
something();
} catch (err) {
return true;
}
return;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
switch (true) {
case 'abc':
return true;
}
return;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
switch (true) {
case 'abc':
return;
}
return true;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
for (const i of abc) {
return true;
}
return;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
for (const a in b) {
return true;
}
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
for (let i=0; i<n; i+=1) {
return true;
}
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
while(true) {
return true
}
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
do {
return true
}
while(true)
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
if (true) {
return;
}
return true;
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
if (true) {
return true;
}
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
var a = {};
with (a) {
return true;
}
}
/**
* @returns {true}
*/
function quux () {
if (true) {
return;
} else {
return true;
}
return;
}
/**
* @returns {Promise<number>}
*/
async function quux() {
return 5;
}
/**
* @returns {Promise<number>}
*/
async function quux() {
return 5;
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false}]
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
function quux() {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(true);
});
})
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptAsync":false}]
/**
* Description.
* @returns {void}
*/
async function foo() {
return new Promise(resolve => resolve());
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes":true}]
/**
* @returns { void } Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return undefined;
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes":true}]
/**
* @returns { string } Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return 'abc';
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"reportMissingReturnForUndefinedTypes":true}]
/**
* @returns {IterableIterator<any>}
*/
function * quux() {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"typescript"}}
/**
* @returns {IterableIterator<any>}
*/
function * quux() {}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"mode":"jsdoc"}}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-check": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptGenerators":true}]
require-returns-description
Requires that the
@returns tag has a
description value. The error
will not be reported if the return value is
void or
undefined
or if it is
Promise<void> or
Promise<undefined>.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
returns
|Aliases
return
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns description.
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns description.
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns description.
/**
* @function
* @returns {string}
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns description.
/**
* @callback
* @returns {string}
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns description.
/**
* @return
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":"return"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @return description.
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@returns`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-description": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @returns {undefined}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {Promise<void>}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {Promise<undefined>}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @function
* @returns
*/
/**
* @callback
* @returns
*/
require-returns-type
Requires that
@returns tag has
type value.
contexts
Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context (or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
See the "AST and Selectors" section of our README for more on the expected format.
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
returns
|Aliases
return
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns type.
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns type.
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns type.
/**
* @function
* @returns Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns type.
/**
* @callback
* @returns Foo.
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns type.
/**
* @return Foo.
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":"return"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @return type.
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@returns`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @returns {number}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {number}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns-type": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @function
* @returns Foo.
*/
/**
* @callback
* @returns Foo.
*/
require-returns
Requires that returns are documented.
Will also report if multiple
@returns tags are present.
checkConstructors - A value indicating whether
constructors should
be checked for
@returns tags. Defaults to
false.
checkGetters - Boolean to determine whether getter methods should
be checked for
@returns tags. Defaults to
true.
exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g.,
['type']) whose presence on the
document block avoids the need for a
@returns. Defaults to an array
with
inheritdoc. If you set this array, it will overwrite the default,
so be sure to add back
inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause
exemption of the rule.
forceRequireReturn - Set to
true to always insist on
@returns documentation regardless of implicit or explicit
return's
in the function. May be desired to flag that a project is aware of an
undefined/
void return. Defaults to
false.
forceReturnsWithAsync - By default
async functions that do not explicitly
return a value pass this rule as an
async function will always return a
Promise, even if the
Promise resolves to void. You can force all
async functions (including ones with an explicit
Promise but no
detected non-
undefined
resolve value) to require
@return
documentation by setting
forceReturnsWithAsync to
true on the options
object. This may be useful for flagging that there has been consideration
of return type. Defaults to
false.
contexts - Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context
(or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish
the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface). This
rule will only apply on non-default contexts when there is such a tag
present and the
forceRequireReturn option is set or if the
forceReturnsWithAsync option is set with a present
@async tag
(since we are not checking against the actual
return values in these
cases).
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
returns
|Aliases
return
|Recommended
|true
|Options
checkConstructors,
checkGetters,
contexts,
exemptedBy,
forceRequireReturn,
forceReturnsWithAsync
|Settings
ignoreReplacesDocs,
overrideReplacesDocs,
augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs,
implementsReplacesDocs
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return foo;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
const foo = () => ({
bar: 'baz'
})
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
const foo = bar=>({ bar })
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
const foo = bar => bar.baz()
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return foo;
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":"return"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @return declaration.
/**
*
*/
async function quux() {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
const quux = async function () {}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
const quux = async () => {}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
async function quux () {}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @function
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @callback
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
const language = {
/**
* @param {string} name
*/
get name() {
return this._name;
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
async function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @function
* @async
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @callback
* @async
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @returns {undefined}
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux (foo) {
return foo;
}
// Message: Found more than one @returns declaration.
/**
* @returns
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"returns":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@returns`
/**
* @param foo
*/
function quux (foo) {
return 'bar';
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["notPresent"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function foo(a) {
return;
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function foo(a) {
return Promise.all(a);
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
class foo {
/** gets bar */
get bar() {
return 0;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
constructor() {
return new Map();
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() {
return 0;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
class quux {
/**
*
*/
quux () {
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireReturn":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function foo(a) {
return Promise.all(a);
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
resolve(foo);
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(true);
});
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
foo(resolve);
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
while(true) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
do {
resolve(true);
}
while(true)
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (true) {
resolve(true);
}
return;
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (true) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
var a = {};
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
with (a) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
var a = {};
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
try {
resolve(true);
} catch (err) {}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
var a = {};
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
try {
} catch (err) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
var a = {};
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
try {
} catch (err) {
} finally {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
var a = {};
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
switch (a) {
case 'abc':
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (true) {
resolve();
} else {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
for (let i = 0; i < 5 ; i++) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
for (const i of obj) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
for (const i in obj) {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (true) {
return;
} else {
resolve(true);
}
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
function a () {
resolve(true);
}
a();
});
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise();
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
async function quux () {
return new Promise();
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
/**
*
*/
async function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {});
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
export class A {
/**
* Description.
*/
public f(): string {
return "";
}
}
export interface B {
/**
* Description.
*/
f(): string;
/**
* Description.
*/
g: () => string;
/**
* Description.
*/
h(): void;
/**
* Description.
*/
i: () => void;
}
/**
* Description.
*/
export function f(): string {
return "";
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":[":not(BlockStatement) > FunctionDeclaration","MethodDefinition","TSMethodSignature","TSPropertySignature > TSTypeAnnotation > TSFunctionType"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @returns declaration.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return foo;
}
/**
* @returns Foo.
*/
function quux () {
return foo;
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (bar) {
bar.filter(baz => {
return baz.corge();
})
}
/**
* @returns Array
*/
function quux (bar) {
return bar.filter(baz => {
return baz.corge();
})
}
/**
* @returns Array
*/
const quux = (bar) => bar.filter(({ corge }) => corge())
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @override
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @constructor
*/
function quux (foo) {
return true;
}
/**
* @implements
*/
function quux (foo) {
return true;
}
/**
* @override
*/
function quux (foo) {
return foo;
}
/**
* @class
*/
function quux (foo) {
return true;
}
/**
* @constructor
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @returns {object}
*/
function quux () {
return {a: foo};
}
/**
* @returns {object}
*/
const quux = () => ({a: foo});
/**
* @returns {object}
*/
const quux = () => {
return {a: foo}
};
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
const quux = () => {
}
/**
* @returns {undefined}
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
* @returns {undefined}
*/
const quux = () => {
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
/**
*
*/
const quux = () => {
}
class Foo {
/**
*
*/
constructor () {
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
const language = {
/**
* @param {string} name
*/
set name(name) {
this._name = name;
}
}
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
return undefined;
}
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
return undefined;
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
return;
}
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/**
* @returns {void}
*/
function quux () {
return;
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/** @type {RequestHandler} */
function quux (req, res , next) {
return;
}
/**
* @returns {Promise}
*/
async function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/**
* @returns {Promise}
*/
async function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
/**
*
*/
async function quux () {}
/**
*
*/
const quux = async function () {}
/**
*
*/
const quux = async () => {}
/** foo class */
class foo {
/** foo constructor */
constructor () {
// =>
this.bar = true;
}
}
export default foo;
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
/**
* @type {MyCallback}
*/
function quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["type"]}]
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function foo(a) {
return;
}
/**
*
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @async
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"]}]
/**
* @function
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/**
* @callback
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireReturn":true}]
/**
* @function
* @async
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
/**
* @callback
* @async
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
/**
* @function
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
/**
* @callback
*/
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceReturnsWithAsync":true}]
class foo {
get bar() {
return 0;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":false}]
class foo {
/** @returns zero */
get bar() {
return 0;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":true}]
class foo {
/** @returns zero */
get bar() {
return 0;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":false}]
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
constructor() { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
* @returns A map.
*/
constructor() {
return new Map();
}
}
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
constructor() { }
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkConstructors":false}]
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() { }
}
class TestClass {
/**
* @returns A number.
*/
get Test() {
return 0;
}
}
class TestClass {
/**
*
*/
get Test() {
return 0;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-returns": ["error"|"warn", {"checkGetters":false}]
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
resolve();
});
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve();
});
});
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
foo();
});
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
abc((resolve) => {
resolve(true);
});
});
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
abc(function (resolve) {
resolve(true);
});
});
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (true) {
resolve();
}
});
return;
}
/**
*
*/
function quux () {
return new Promise();
}
/**
* Description.
*/
async function foo() {
return new Promise(resolve => resolve());
}
require-throws
Requires that throw statements are documented.
exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g.,
['type']) whose presence on the
document block avoids the need for a
@throws. Defaults to an array
with
inheritdoc. If you set this array, it will overwrite the default,
so be sure to add back
inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause
exemption of the rule.
contexts - Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context
(or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish
the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface).
'jsdoc/require-throws': 'error',
|Context
ArrowFunctionExpression,
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled
|Tags
throws
|Aliases
exception
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts,
exemptedBy
|Settings
ignoreReplacesDocs,
overrideReplacesDocs,
augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs,
implementsReplacesDocs
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
const quux = function (foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
const quux = (foo) => {
throw new Error('err')
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
while(true) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
do {
throw new Error('err')
} while(true)
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
for(var i = 0; i <= 10; i++) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
for(num in [1,2,3]) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
for(const num of [1,2,3]) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
for(const index in [1,2,3]) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
with(foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
if (true) {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
if (false) {
// do nothing
} else {
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
try {
throw new Error('err')
} catch(e) {
throw new Error(e.message)
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
try {
// do nothing
} finally {
throw new Error(e.message)
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
const a = 'b'
switch(a) {
case 'b':
throw new Error('err')
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
* @throws
*/
function quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"throws":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@throws`
/**
*
*/
const directThrowAfterArrow = (b) => {
const a = () => {};
if (b) {
throw new Error('oops')
}
return a;
};
// Message: Missing JSDoc @throws declaration.
/**
* @throws {never}
*/
function quux (foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
// Message: JSDoc @throws declaration set to "never" but throw value found.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
/**
* @throws An error.
*/
function quux () {
throw new Error('err')
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
try {
throw new Error('err')
} catch(e) {}
}
/**
* @throws {object}
*/
function quux (foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function quux (foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
/**
* @abstract
*/
function quux (foo) {
throw new Error('err')
}
/**
*
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
/**
* @type {MyCallback}
*/
function quux () {
throw new Error('err')
}
// "jsdoc/require-throws": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["type"]}]
/**
*
*/
const itself = (n) => n;
/**
* Not tracking on nested function
*/
const nested = () => () => {throw new Error('oops');};
/**
*/
async function foo() {
throw Error("bar");
}
/**
* @throws {never}
*/
function quux (foo) {
}
require-yields
Requires that yields are documented.
Will also report if multiple
@yields tags are present.
See the
next,
forceRequireNext, and
nextWithGeneratorTag options for an
option to expect a non-standard
@next tag.
exemptedBy - Array of tags (e.g.,
['type']) whose presence on the
document block avoids the need for a
@yields. Defaults to an array
with
inheritdoc. If you set this array, it will overwrite the default,
so be sure to add back
inheritdoc if you wish its presence to cause
exemption of the rule.
forceRequireYields - Set to
true to always insist on
@yields documentation for generators even if there are only
expressionless
yield statements in the function. May be desired to flag
that a project is aware of an
undefined/
void yield. Defaults to
false.
contexts - Set this to an array of strings representing the AST context
(or an object with
context and
comment properties) where you wish
the rule to be applied.
Overrides the default contexts (see below). Set to
"any" if you want
the rule to apply to any jsdoc block throughout your files (as is necessary
for finding function blocks not attached to a function declaration or
expression, i.e.,
@callback or
@function (or its aliases
@func or
@method) (including those associated with an
@interface). This
rule will only apply on non-default contexts when there is such a tag
present and the
forceRequireYields option is set or if the
withGeneratorTag option is set with a present
@generator tag
(since we are not checking against the actual
yield values in these
cases).
withGeneratorTag - If a
@generator tag is present on a block, require
@yields/
@yield. Defaults to
true. See
contexts to
any if you want
to catch
@generator with
@callback or such not attached to a function.
next - If
true, this option will insist that any use of a
yield return
value (e.g.,
const rv = yield; or
const rv = yield value;) has a
(non-standard)
@next tag (in addition to any
@yields tag) so as to be
able to document the type expected to be supplied into the iterator
(the
Generator iterator that is returned by the call to the generator
function) to the iterator (e.g.,
it.next(value)). The tag will not be
expected if the generator function body merely has plain
yield; or
yield value; statements without returning the values. Defaults to
false.
forceRequireNext - Set to
true to always insist on
@next documentation even if there are no
yield statements in the
function or none return values. May be desired to flag that a project is
aware of the expected yield return being
undefined. Defaults to
false.
nextWithGeneratorTag - If a
@generator tag is present on a block, require
(non-standard )
@next (see
next option). This will require using
void
or
undefined in cases where generators do not use the
next()-supplied
incoming
yield-returned value. Defaults to
false. See
contexts to
any if you want to catch
@generator with
@callback or such not
attached to a function.
|Context
|Generator functions (
FunctionDeclaration,
FunctionExpression; others when
contexts option enabled)
|Tags
yields
|Aliases
yield
|Recommended
|true
|Options
contexts,
exemptedBy,
withGeneratorTag,
nextWithGeneratorTag,
forceRequireYields,
next
|Settings
ignoreReplacesDocs,
overrideReplacesDocs,
augmentsExtendsReplacesDocs,
implementsReplacesDocs
The following patterns are considered problems:
/**
*
*/
function * quux (foo) {
yield foo;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @yields
*/
function * quux (foo) {
const retVal = yield foo;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"next":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @next declaration.
/**
* @yields
*/
function * quux (foo) {
const retVal = yield;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"next":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @next declaration.
/**
* @yields {void}
*/
function * quux () {
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireNext":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @next declaration.
/**
* @yields {void}
*/
function * quux () {
yield;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireNext":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @next declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux (foo) {
const a = yield foo;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux (foo) {
yield foo;
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"yields":"yield"}}}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yield declaration.
/**
* @yields
*/
function * quux (foo) {
const val = yield foo;
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"next":"yield-returns"}}}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"next":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yield-returns declaration.
/**
* @yields
* @next
*/
function * quux () {
const ret = yield 5;
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"next":false}}}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"next":true}]
// Message: Unexpected tag `@next`
/**
*
*/
function * quux() {
yield 5;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux() {
yield;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
const quux = async function * () {
yield;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
async function * quux () {
yield;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
yield;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @function
* @generator
*/
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @callback
* @generator
*/
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @yields {undefined}
* @yields {void}
*/
function * quux (foo) {
return foo;
}
// Message: Found more than one @yields declaration.
/**
* @yields
*/
function * quux () {
}
// Settings: {"jsdoc":{"tagNamePreference":{"yields":false}}}
// Message: Unexpected tag `@yields`
/**
* @param foo
*/
function * quux (foo) {
yield 'bar';
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"exemptedBy":["notPresent"]}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function * foo(a) {
return;
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function * foo(a) {
yield Promise.all(a);
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
class quux {
/**
*
*/
* quux () {
yield;
}
}
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"forceRequireYields":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @param {array} a
*/
async function * foo(a) {
yield Promise.all(a);
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @generator
*/
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"withGeneratorTag":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
* @generator
* @yields
*/
// "jsdoc/require-yields": ["error"|"warn", {"contexts":["any"],"nextWithGeneratorTag":true}]
// Message: Missing JSDoc @next declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
if (true) {
yield;
}
yield true;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
try {
yield true;
} catch (err) {
}
yield;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
try {
} finally {
yield true;
}
yield;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
try {
yield;
} catch (err) {
}
yield true;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
try {
something();
} catch (err) {
yield true;
}
yield;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
switch (true) {
case 'abc':
yield true;
}
yield;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
switch (true) {
case 'abc':
yield;
}
yield true;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
for (const i of abc) {
yield true;
}
yield;
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
for (const a in b) {
yield true;
}
}
// Message: Missing JSDoc @yields declaration.
/**
*
*/
function * quux () {
for (let i=0</