Disallow jQuery functions with native equivalents.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-jquery:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-jquery --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-jquery globally.
Add
jquery to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix.
You can either enable individual rules as follows:
{
"plugins": [
"jquery"
],
"rules": {
"jquery/no-ajax": 2,
"jquery/no-ajax-events": 2,
"jquery/no-animate": 2,
"jquery/no-attr": 2,
"jquery/no-bind": 2,
"jquery/no-class": 2,
"jquery/no-clone": 2,
"jquery/no-closest": 2,
"jquery/no-css": 2,
"jquery/no-data": 2,
"jquery/no-deferred": 2,
"jquery/no-delegate": 2,
"jquery/no-each": 2,
"jquery/no-extend": 2,
"jquery/no-fade": 2,
"jquery/no-filter": 2,
"jquery/no-find": 2,
"jquery/no-global-eval": 2,
"jquery/no-grep": 2,
"jquery/no-has": 2,
"jquery/no-hide": 2,
"jquery/no-html": 2,
"jquery/no-in-array": 2,
"jquery/no-is-array": 2,
"jquery/no-is-function": 2,
"jquery/no-is": 2,
"jquery/no-load": 2,
"jquery/no-map": 2,
"jquery/no-merge": 2,
"jquery/no-param": 2,
"jquery/no-parent": 2,
"jquery/no-parents": 2,
"jquery/no-parse-html": 2,
"jquery/no-prop": 2,
"jquery/no-proxy": 2,
"jquery/no-ready": 2,
"jquery/no-serialize": 2,
"jquery/no-show": 2,
"jquery/no-size": 2,
"jquery/no-sizzle": 2,
"jquery/no-slide": 2,
"jquery/no-submit": 2,
"jquery/no-text": 2,
"jquery/no-toggle": 2,
"jquery/no-trigger": 2,
"jquery/no-trim": 2,
"jquery/no-val": 2,
"jquery/no-when": 2,
"jquery/no-wrap": 2
}
}
Or you can use the full set of rules:
{
"plugins": [
"jquery"
],
"extends": [
"plugin:jquery/deprecated"
]
}
Or a subset:
{
"plugins": [
"jquery"
],
"extends": [
"plugin:jquery/slim"
]
}
The
slim set uses the following rules:
jquery/no-ajax,
jquery/no-animate,
jquery/no-fade,
jquery/no-hide,
jquery/no-load,
jquery/no-param,
jquery/no-serialize,
jquery/no-show,
jquery/no-slide,
jquery/no-toggle.
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.