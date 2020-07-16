openbase logo
epj

eslint-plugin-jquery

by David Graham
1.5.1 (see all)

Disallow jQuery functions with native equivalents.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.8K

GitHub Stars

199

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-jquery

Disallow jQuery functions with native equivalents.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm install eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-jquery:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-jquery --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-jquery globally.

Usage

Add jquery to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix.

You can either enable individual rules as follows:

{
  "plugins": [
    "jquery"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "jquery/no-ajax": 2,
    "jquery/no-ajax-events": 2,
    "jquery/no-animate": 2,
    "jquery/no-attr": 2,
    "jquery/no-bind": 2,
    "jquery/no-class": 2,
    "jquery/no-clone": 2,
    "jquery/no-closest": 2,
    "jquery/no-css": 2,
    "jquery/no-data": 2,
    "jquery/no-deferred": 2,
    "jquery/no-delegate": 2,
    "jquery/no-each": 2,
    "jquery/no-extend": 2,
    "jquery/no-fade": 2,
    "jquery/no-filter": 2,
    "jquery/no-find": 2,
    "jquery/no-global-eval": 2,
    "jquery/no-grep": 2,
    "jquery/no-has": 2,
    "jquery/no-hide": 2,
    "jquery/no-html": 2,
    "jquery/no-in-array": 2,
    "jquery/no-is-array": 2,
    "jquery/no-is-function": 2,
    "jquery/no-is": 2,
    "jquery/no-load": 2,
    "jquery/no-map": 2,
    "jquery/no-merge": 2,
    "jquery/no-param": 2,
    "jquery/no-parent": 2,
    "jquery/no-parents": 2,
    "jquery/no-parse-html": 2,
    "jquery/no-prop": 2,
    "jquery/no-proxy": 2,
    "jquery/no-ready": 2,
    "jquery/no-serialize": 2,
    "jquery/no-show": 2,
    "jquery/no-size": 2,
    "jquery/no-sizzle": 2,
    "jquery/no-slide": 2,
    "jquery/no-submit": 2,
    "jquery/no-text": 2,
    "jquery/no-toggle": 2,
    "jquery/no-trigger": 2,
    "jquery/no-trim": 2,
    "jquery/no-val": 2,
    "jquery/no-when": 2,
    "jquery/no-wrap": 2
  }
}

Or you can use the full set of rules:

{
  "plugins": [
    "jquery"
  ],
  "extends": [
    "plugin:jquery/deprecated"
  ]
}

Or a subset:

{
  "plugins": [
    "jquery"
  ],
  "extends": [
    "plugin:jquery/slim"
  ]
}

The slim set uses the following rules: jquery/no-ajax, jquery/no-animate, jquery/no-fade, jquery/no-hide, jquery/no-load, jquery/no-param, jquery/no-serialize, jquery/no-show, jquery/no-slide, jquery/no-toggle.

Development

npm install
npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

