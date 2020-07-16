Disallow jQuery functions with native equivalents.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm install eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-jquery :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-jquery

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-jquery globally.

Usage

Add jquery to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix.

You can either enable individual rules as follows:

{ "plugins" : [ "jquery" ], "rules" : { "jquery/no-ajax" : 2 , "jquery/no-ajax-events" : 2 , "jquery/no-animate" : 2 , "jquery/no-attr" : 2 , "jquery/no-bind" : 2 , "jquery/no-class" : 2 , "jquery/no-clone" : 2 , "jquery/no-closest" : 2 , "jquery/no-css" : 2 , "jquery/no-data" : 2 , "jquery/no-deferred" : 2 , "jquery/no-delegate" : 2 , "jquery/no-each" : 2 , "jquery/no-extend" : 2 , "jquery/no-fade" : 2 , "jquery/no-filter" : 2 , "jquery/no-find" : 2 , "jquery/no-global-eval" : 2 , "jquery/no-grep" : 2 , "jquery/no-has" : 2 , "jquery/no-hide" : 2 , "jquery/no-html" : 2 , "jquery/no-in-array" : 2 , "jquery/no-is-array" : 2 , "jquery/no-is-function" : 2 , "jquery/no-is" : 2 , "jquery/no-load" : 2 , "jquery/no-map" : 2 , "jquery/no-merge" : 2 , "jquery/no-param" : 2 , "jquery/no-parent" : 2 , "jquery/no-parents" : 2 , "jquery/no-parse-html" : 2 , "jquery/no-prop" : 2 , "jquery/no-proxy" : 2 , "jquery/no-ready" : 2 , "jquery/no-serialize" : 2 , "jquery/no-show" : 2 , "jquery/no-size" : 2 , "jquery/no-sizzle" : 2 , "jquery/no-slide" : 2 , "jquery/no-submit" : 2 , "jquery/no-text" : 2 , "jquery/no-toggle" : 2 , "jquery/no-trigger" : 2 , "jquery/no-trim" : 2 , "jquery/no-val" : 2 , "jquery/no-when" : 2 , "jquery/no-wrap" : 2 } }

Or you can use the full set of rules:

{ "plugins" : [ "jquery" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:jquery/deprecated" ] }

Or a subset:

{ "plugins" : [ "jquery" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:jquery/slim" ] }

The slim set uses the following rules: jquery/no-ajax , jquery/no-animate , jquery/no-fade , jquery/no-hide , jquery/no-load , jquery/no-param , jquery/no-serialize , jquery/no-show , jquery/no-slide , jquery/no-toggle .

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.