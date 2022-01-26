ESLint plugin for your Playwright testing needs.
Yarn
yarn add -D eslint-plugin-playwright
NPM
npm install -D eslint-plugin-playwright
This plugin bundles two configurations to work with both
@playwright/test or
jest-playwright.
{
"extends": ["plugin:playwright/playwright-test"]
}
{
"extends": ["plugin:playwright/jest-playwright"]
}
missing-playwright-await 🔧
Identify false positives when async Playwright APIs are not properly awaited.
Example of incorrect code for this rule:
expect(page).toMatchText("text");
test.step("clicks the button", async () => {
await page.click("button");
});
Example of correct code for this rule:
await expect(page).toMatchText("text");
await test.step("clicks the button", async () => {
await page.click("button");
});
The rule accepts a non-required option which can be used to specify custom matchers which this rule should also warn about. This is useful when creating your own async
expect matchers.
{
"playwright/missing-playwright-await": [
"error",
{ "customMatchers": ["toBeCustomThing"] }
]
}
no-page-pause
Prevent usage of
page.pause().
Example of incorrect code for this rule:
await page.click('button');
await page.pause();
Example of correct code for this rule:
await page.click('button');