eslint-plugin-jest-playwright

by playwright-community
0.6.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin for your Playwright testing needs.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.3K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ESLint Plugin Playwright

Test NPM

ESLint plugin for your Playwright testing needs.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add -D eslint-plugin-playwright

NPM

npm install -D eslint-plugin-playwright

Usage

This plugin bundles two configurations to work with both @playwright/test or jest-playwright.

With Playwright test runner

{
  "extends": ["plugin:playwright/playwright-test"]
}

With Jest Playwright

{
  "extends": ["plugin:playwright/jest-playwright"]
}

Rules

missing-playwright-await 🔧

Identify false positives when async Playwright APIs are not properly awaited.

Example

Example of incorrect code for this rule:

expect(page).toMatchText("text");

test.step("clicks the button", async () => {
  await page.click("button");
});

Example of correct code for this rule:

await expect(page).toMatchText("text");

await test.step("clicks the button", async () => {
  await page.click("button");
});

Options

The rule accepts a non-required option which can be used to specify custom matchers which this rule should also warn about. This is useful when creating your own async expect matchers.

{
  "playwright/missing-playwright-await": [
    "error",
    { "customMatchers": ["toBeCustomThing"] }
  ]
}

no-page-pause

Prevent usage of page.pause().

Example

Example of incorrect code for this rule:

await page.click('button');
await page.pause();

Example of correct code for this rule:

await page.click('button');

