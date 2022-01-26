ESLint Plugin Playwright

ESLint plugin for your Playwright testing needs.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add -D eslint-plugin-playwright

NPM

npm install -D eslint-plugin-playwright

Usage

This plugin bundles two configurations to work with both @playwright/test or jest-playwright .

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:playwright/playwright-test" ] }

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:playwright/jest-playwright" ] }

Rules

Identify false positives when async Playwright APIs are not properly awaited.

Example

Example of incorrect code for this rule:

expect(page).toMatchText( "text" ); test.step( "clicks the button" , async () => { await page.click( "button" ); });

Example of correct code for this rule:

await expect(page).toMatchText( "text" ); await test.step( "clicks the button" , async () => { await page.click( "button" ); });

Options

The rule accepts a non-required option which can be used to specify custom matchers which this rule should also warn about. This is useful when creating your own async expect matchers.

{ "playwright/missing-playwright-await" : [ "error" , { "customMatchers" : [ "toBeCustomThing" ] } ] }

Prevent usage of page.pause() .

Example

Example of incorrect code for this rule:

await page.click( 'button' ); await page.pause();

Example of correct code for this rule: