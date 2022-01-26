openbase logo
epj

eslint-plugin-jest-formatting

by Dan Green
3.1.0 (see all)

ESLint rules for formatting test suites written for jest.

Documentation
268K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

eslint-plugin-jest-formatting

This package provides ESLint rules for jest test suites.

This project aims to provide formatting rules (auto-fixable where possible) to ensure consistency and readability in jest test suites.

Note: The master version may not be the version deployed to npm. Please treat https://www.npmjs.com/package/eslint-plugin-jest-formatting as the cannonical source for docs.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ yarn add eslint --dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-jest-formatting:

$ yarn add eslint-plugin-jest-formatting --dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-jest-formatting globally.

Usage

Add jest-formatting to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["jest-formatting"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "jest-formatting/padding-around-describe-blocks": 2,
    "jest-formatting/padding-around-test-blocks": 2
  }
}

or

You can use our "recommended" settings which enables most of the rules for you

{
  "extends": ["plugin:jest-formatting/recommended"]
}

We also support a "strict" settings which enabled all of the rules for you

{
  "extends": ["plugin:jest-formatting/strict"]
}

Rule Documentation

eslint-plugin-jest

This provides an extensive set of jest eslint rules

https://github.com/jest-community/eslint-plugin-jest

