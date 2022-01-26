This package provides ESLint rules for jest test suites.

This project aims to provide formatting rules (auto-fixable where possible) to ensure consistency and readability in jest test suites.

Note: The master version may not be the version deployed to npm. Please treat https://www.npmjs.com/package/eslint-plugin-jest-formatting as the cannonical source for docs.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ yarn add eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-jest-formatting :

$ yarn add eslint-plugin-jest-formatting

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-jest-formatting globally.

Usage

Add jest-formatting to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "jest-formatting" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "jest-formatting/padding-around-describe-blocks" : 2 , "jest-formatting/padding-around-test-blocks" : 2 } }

or

You can use our "recommended" settings which enables most of the rules for you

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:jest-formatting/recommended" ] }

We also support a "strict" settings which enabled all of the rules for you

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:jest-formatting/strict" ] }

Rule Documentation

