This package provides ESLint rules for jest test suites.
This project aims to provide formatting rules (auto-fixable where possible) to ensure consistency and readability in jest test suites.
Like this plugin? Say thanks with a ⭐️
Note: The master version may not be the version deployed to npm. Please treat https://www.npmjs.com/package/eslint-plugin-jest-formatting as the cannonical source for docs.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ yarn add eslint --dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-jest-formatting:
$ yarn add eslint-plugin-jest-formatting --dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-jest-formatting globally.
Add
jest-formatting to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["jest-formatting"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"jest-formatting/padding-around-describe-blocks": 2,
"jest-formatting/padding-around-test-blocks": 2
}
}
or
You can use our "recommended" settings which enables most of the rules for you
{
"extends": ["plugin:jest-formatting/recommended"]
}
We also support a "strict" settings which enabled all of the rules for you
{
"extends": ["plugin:jest-formatting/strict"]
}
This provides an extensive set of jest eslint rules