ESLint plugin to follow best practices and anticipate common mistakes when writing tests with jest-dom.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jest-dom
This library has a required
peerDependencies listing for
ESLint.
Add
jest-dom to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc.js configuration file.
You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
module.exports = {
plugins: ["jest-dom"],
rules: {
// your configuration
},
};
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
module.exports = {
rules: {
"jest-dom/prefer-checked": "error",
"jest-dom/prefer-enabled-disabled": "error",
"jest-dom/prefer-required": "error",
"jest-dom/prefer-to-have-attribute": "error",
},
};
This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good
jest-dom
practices (you can find more info about enabled rules in
Supported Rules section).
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc.js
config file:
module.exports = {
extends: "plugin:jest-dom/recommended",
rules: {
// your configuration
},
};
👍 indicates that a rule is recommended for all users.
🔧 indicates that a rule is fixable.
|Name
|👍
|🔧
|Description
|prefer-checked
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toBeChecked over checking attributes
|prefer-empty
|👍
|🔧
|Prefer toBeEmpty over checking innerHTML
|prefer-enabled-disabled
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toBeDisabled or toBeEnabled over checking attributes
|prefer-focus
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toHaveFocus over checking document.activeElement
|prefer-in-document
|👍
|🔧
|Prefer .toBeInTheDocument() for asserting the existence of a DOM node
|prefer-required
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toBeRequired over checking properties
|prefer-to-have-attribute
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toHaveAttribute over checking getAttribute/hasAttribute
|prefer-to-have-class
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toHaveClass over checking element className
|prefer-to-have-style
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toHaveStyle over checking element style
|prefer-to-have-text-content
|👍
|🔧
|Prefer toHaveTextContent over checking element.textContent
|prefer-to-have-value
|👍
|🔧
|prefer toHaveValue over checking element.value
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Ben Monro
📖 💻 💡 ⚠️
|
Nick McCurdy
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Ernesto García
📖
|
Chris Colborne
💻 ⚠️
|
Michaël De Boey
💻
|
Gerrit Alex
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🐛
|
Andrey Los
🐛
|
Spencer Miskoviak
💻 ⚠️
|
Aleksei Tsikov
🐛
|
Mario Beltrán Alarcón
📖
|
Ari Perkkiö
🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Anton Niklasson
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Juzer Zarif
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
|
Julien Wajsberg
💻 ⚠️
|
Gareth Jones
⚠️ 💻 🐛
|
Huyen Nguyen
📖
|
Matthew
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT
Helps me make consistent decisions about how to write assertions in my tests. This helps the team be more aligned and is one less thing to think about when using the jest-dom package.