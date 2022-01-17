eslint-plugin-jest-dom ESLint plugin to follow best practices and anticipate common mistakes when writing tests with jest-dom.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jest-dom

This library has a required peerDependencies listing for ESLint .

Usage

Add jest-dom to the plugins section of your .eslintrc.js configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

module .exports = { plugins : [ "jest-dom" ], rules : { }, };

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

module .exports = { rules : { "jest-dom/prefer-checked" : "error" , "jest-dom/prefer-enabled-disabled" : "error" , "jest-dom/prefer-required" : "error" , "jest-dom/prefer-to-have-attribute" : "error" , }, };

Recommended Configuration

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good jest-dom practices (you can find more info about enabled rules in Supported Rules section).

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc.js config file:

module .exports = { extends : "plugin:jest-dom/recommended" , rules : { }, };

Supported Rules

👍 indicates that a rule is recommended for all users.

🔧 indicates that a rule is fixable.

Name 👍 🔧 Description prefer-checked 👍 🔧 prefer toBeChecked over checking attributes prefer-empty 👍 🔧 Prefer toBeEmpty over checking innerHTML prefer-enabled-disabled 👍 🔧 prefer toBeDisabled or toBeEnabled over checking attributes prefer-focus 👍 🔧 prefer toHaveFocus over checking document.activeElement prefer-in-document 👍 🔧 Prefer .toBeInTheDocument() for asserting the existence of a DOM node prefer-required 👍 🔧 prefer toBeRequired over checking properties prefer-to-have-attribute 👍 🔧 prefer toHaveAttribute over checking getAttribute/hasAttribute prefer-to-have-class 👍 🔧 prefer toHaveClass over checking element className prefer-to-have-style 👍 🔧 prefer toHaveStyle over checking element style prefer-to-have-text-content 👍 🔧 Prefer toHaveTextContent over checking element.textContent prefer-to-have-value 👍 🔧 prefer toHaveValue over checking element.value

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT