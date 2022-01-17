openbase logo
eslint-plugin-jest-dom

by testing-library
3.9.2 (see all)

eslint rules for use with jest-dom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

eslint-plugin-jest-dom

ESLint plugin to follow best practices and anticipate common mistakes when writing tests with jest-dom.

Build Status Code Coverage version downloads MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Code of Conduct

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jest-dom

This library has a required peerDependencies listing for ESLint.

Usage

Add jest-dom to the plugins section of your .eslintrc.js configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

module.exports = {
  plugins: ["jest-dom"],
  rules: {
    // your configuration
  },
};

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

module.exports = {
  rules: {
    "jest-dom/prefer-checked": "error",
    "jest-dom/prefer-enabled-disabled": "error",
    "jest-dom/prefer-required": "error",
    "jest-dom/prefer-to-have-attribute": "error",
  },
};

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good jest-dom practices (you can find more info about enabled rules in Supported Rules section).

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc.js config file:

module.exports = {
  extends: "plugin:jest-dom/recommended",
  rules: {
    // your configuration
  },
};

Supported Rules

👍 indicates that a rule is recommended for all users.

🔧 indicates that a rule is fixable.

Name👍🔧Description
prefer-checked👍🔧prefer toBeChecked over checking attributes
prefer-empty👍🔧Prefer toBeEmpty over checking innerHTML
prefer-enabled-disabled👍🔧prefer toBeDisabled or toBeEnabled over checking attributes
prefer-focus👍🔧prefer toHaveFocus over checking document.activeElement
prefer-in-document👍🔧Prefer .toBeInTheDocument() for asserting the existence of a DOM node
prefer-required👍🔧prefer toBeRequired over checking properties
prefer-to-have-attribute👍🔧prefer toHaveAttribute over checking getAttribute/hasAttribute
prefer-to-have-class👍🔧prefer toHaveClass over checking element className
prefer-to-have-style👍🔧prefer toHaveStyle over checking element style
prefer-to-have-text-content👍🔧Prefer toHaveTextContent over checking element.textContent
prefer-to-have-value👍🔧prefer toHaveValue over checking element.value

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Ben Monro
📖 💻 💡 ⚠️
Nick McCurdy
💻 📖 ⚠️
Ernesto García
📖
Chris Colborne
💻 ⚠️
Michaël De Boey
💻
Gerrit Alex
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🐛
Andrey Los
🐛

Spencer Miskoviak
💻 ⚠️
Aleksei Tsikov
🐛
Mario Beltrán Alarcón
📖
Ari Perkkiö
🐛 💻 ⚠️
Anton Niklasson
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Juzer Zarif
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
Julien Wajsberg
💻 ⚠️

Gareth Jones
⚠️ 💻 🐛
Huyen Nguyen
📖
Matthew
🐛 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Helps me make consistent decisions about how to write assertions in my tests. This helps the team be more aligned and is one less thing to think about when using the jest-dom package.

3
Smiter15
Danny-Robinson
davymacca

