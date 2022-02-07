yarn add --dev eslint eslint-plugin-jest
Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install
eslint-plugin-jest globally.
Add
jest to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You
can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": ["jest"]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"jest/no-disabled-tests": "warn",
"jest/no-focused-tests": "error",
"jest/no-identical-title": "error",
"jest/prefer-to-have-length": "warn",
"jest/valid-expect": "error"
}
}
You can also tell ESLint about the environment variables provided by Jest by doing:
{
"env": {
"jest/globals": true
}
}
This is included in all configs shared by this plugin, so can be omitted if extending them.
version setting
The behaviour of some rules (specifically
no-deprecated-functions) change
depending on the version of Jest being used.
By default, this plugin will attempt to determine to locate Jest using
require.resolve, meaning it will start looking in the closest
node_modules
folder to the file being linted and work its way up.
Since we cache the automatically determined version, if you're linting sub-folders that have different versions of Jest, you may find that the wrong version of Jest is considered when linting. You can work around this by providing the Jest version explicitly in nested ESLint configs:
{
"settings": {
"jest": {
"version": 27
}
}
}
To avoid hard-coding a number, you can also fetch it from the installed version
of Jest if you use a JavaScript config file such as
.eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
settings: {
jest: {
version: require('jest/package.json').version,
},
},
};
This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good testing practices.
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc
config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:jest/recommended"]
}
This plugin also exports a configuration named
style, which adds some
stylistic rules, such as
prefer-to-be-null, which enforces usage of
toBeNull
over
toBe(null).
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc
config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:jest/style"]
}
See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.
If you want to enable all rules instead of only some you can do so by adding the
all configuration to your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:jest/all"]
}
While the
recommended and
style configurations only change in major versions
the
all configuration may change in any release and is thus unsuited for
installations requiring long-term consistency.
|Rule
|Description
|Configurations
|Fixable
|consistent-test-it
|Have control over
test and
it usages
|expect-expect
|Enforce assertion to be made in a test body
|max-nested-describe
|Enforces a maximum depth to nested describe calls
|no-alias-methods
|Disallow alias methods
|no-commented-out-tests
|Disallow commented out tests
|no-conditional-expect
|Prevent calling
expect conditionally
|no-conditional-in-test
|Disallow conditional logic in tests
|no-deprecated-functions
|Disallow use of deprecated functions
|no-disabled-tests
|Disallow disabled tests
|no-done-callback
|Avoid using a callback in asynchronous tests and hooks
|no-duplicate-hooks
|Disallow duplicate setup and teardown hooks
|no-export
|Disallow using
exports in files containing tests
|no-focused-tests
|Disallow focused tests
|no-hooks
|Disallow setup and teardown hooks
|no-identical-title
|Disallow identical titles
|no-interpolation-in-snapshots
|Disallow string interpolation inside snapshots
|no-jasmine-globals
|Disallow Jasmine globals
|no-jest-import
|Disallow importing Jest
|no-large-snapshots
|disallow large snapshots
|no-mocks-import
|Disallow manually importing from
__mocks__
|no-restricted-matchers
|Disallow specific matchers & modifiers
|no-standalone-expect
|Disallow using
expect outside of
it or
test blocks
|no-test-prefixes
|Use
.only and
.skip over
f and
x
|no-test-return-statement
|Disallow explicitly returning from tests
|prefer-called-with
|Suggest using
toBeCalledWith() or
toHaveBeenCalledWith()
|prefer-comparison-matcher
|Suggest using the built-in comparison matchers
|prefer-equality-matcher
|Suggest using the built-in equality matchers
|prefer-expect-assertions
|Suggest using
expect.assertions() OR
expect.hasAssertions()
|prefer-expect-resolves
|Prefer
await expect(...).resolves over
expect(await ...) syntax
|prefer-hooks-on-top
|Suggest having hooks before any test cases
|prefer-lowercase-title
|Enforce lowercase test names
|prefer-snapshot-hint
|Prefer including a hint with external snapshots
|prefer-spy-on
|Suggest using
jest.spyOn()
|prefer-strict-equal
|Suggest using
toStrictEqual()
|prefer-to-be
|Suggest using
toBe() for primitive literals
|prefer-to-contain
|Suggest using
toContain()
|prefer-to-have-length
|Suggest using
toHaveLength()
|prefer-todo
|Suggest using
test.todo
|require-hook
|Require setup and teardown code to be within a hook
|require-to-throw-message
|Require a message for
toThrow()
|require-top-level-describe
|Require test cases and hooks to be inside a
describe block
|valid-describe-callback
|Enforce valid
describe() callback
|valid-expect
|Enforce valid
expect() usage
|valid-expect-in-promise
|Ensure promises that have expectations in their chain are valid
|valid-title
|Enforce valid titles
In addition to the above rules, this plugin also includes a few advanced rules that are powered by type-checking information provided by TypeScript.
In order to use these rules, you must be using
@typescript-eslint/parser &
adjust your eslint config as outlined
here
Note that unlike the type-checking rules in
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin,
the rules here will fallback to doing nothing if type information is not
available, meaning its safe to include them in shared configs that could be used
on JavaScript and TypeScript projects.
Also note that
unbound-method depends on
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin,
as it extends the original
unbound-method rule from that plugin.
|Rule
|Description
|Configurations
|Fixable
|unbound-method
|Enforces unbound methods are called with their expected scope
This project aims to provide formatting rules (auto-fixable where possible) to ensure consistency and readability in jest test suites.
https://github.com/dangreenisrael/eslint-plugin-jest-formatting
A set of rules to enforce good practices for Istanbul, one of the code coverage tools used by Jest.