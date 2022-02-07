openbase logo
eslint-plugin-jest

by jest-community
25.3.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin for Jest

Readme

eslint-plugin-jest

ESLint plugin for Jest

Actions Status

Installation

yarn add --dev eslint eslint-plugin-jest

Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install eslint-plugin-jest globally.

Usage

Add jest to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
  "plugins": ["jest"]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "jest/no-disabled-tests": "warn",
    "jest/no-focused-tests": "error",
    "jest/no-identical-title": "error",
    "jest/prefer-to-have-length": "warn",
    "jest/valid-expect": "error"
  }
}

You can also tell ESLint about the environment variables provided by Jest by doing:

{
  "env": {
    "jest/globals": true
  }
}

This is included in all configs shared by this plugin, so can be omitted if extending them.

Jest version setting

The behaviour of some rules (specifically no-deprecated-functions) change depending on the version of Jest being used.

By default, this plugin will attempt to determine to locate Jest using require.resolve, meaning it will start looking in the closest node_modules folder to the file being linted and work its way up.

Since we cache the automatically determined version, if you're linting sub-folders that have different versions of Jest, you may find that the wrong version of Jest is considered when linting. You can work around this by providing the Jest version explicitly in nested ESLint configs:

{
  "settings": {
    "jest": {
      "version": 27
    }
  }
}

To avoid hard-coding a number, you can also fetch it from the installed version of Jest if you use a JavaScript config file such as .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  settings: {
    jest: {
      version: require('jest/package.json').version,
    },
  },
};

Shareable configurations

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good testing practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:jest/recommended"]
}

Style

This plugin also exports a configuration named style, which adds some stylistic rules, such as prefer-to-be-null, which enforces usage of toBeNull over toBe(null).

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:jest/style"]
}

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

All

If you want to enable all rules instead of only some you can do so by adding the all configuration to your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:jest/all"]
}

While the recommended and style configurations only change in major versions the all configuration may change in any release and is thus unsuited for installations requiring long-term consistency.

Rules

RuleDescriptionConfigurationsFixable
consistent-test-itHave control over test and it usagesfixable
expect-expectEnforce assertion to be made in a test bodyrecommended
max-nested-describeEnforces a maximum depth to nested describe calls
no-alias-methodsDisallow alias methodsstylefixable
no-commented-out-testsDisallow commented out testsrecommended
no-conditional-expectPrevent calling expect conditionallyrecommended
no-conditional-in-testDisallow conditional logic in tests
no-deprecated-functionsDisallow use of deprecated functionsrecommendedfixable
no-disabled-testsDisallow disabled testsrecommended
no-done-callbackAvoid using a callback in asynchronous tests and hooksrecommendedsuggest
no-duplicate-hooksDisallow duplicate setup and teardown hooks
no-exportDisallow using exports in files containing testsrecommended
no-focused-testsDisallow focused testsrecommendedsuggest
no-hooksDisallow setup and teardown hooks
no-identical-titleDisallow identical titlesrecommended
no-interpolation-in-snapshotsDisallow string interpolation inside snapshotsrecommended
no-jasmine-globalsDisallow Jasmine globalsrecommendedfixable
no-jest-importDisallow importing Jestrecommended
no-large-snapshotsdisallow large snapshots
no-mocks-importDisallow manually importing from __mocks__recommended
no-restricted-matchersDisallow specific matchers & modifiers
no-standalone-expectDisallow using expect outside of it or test blocksrecommended
no-test-prefixesUse .only and .skip over f and xrecommendedfixable
no-test-return-statementDisallow explicitly returning from tests
prefer-called-withSuggest using toBeCalledWith() or toHaveBeenCalledWith()
prefer-comparison-matcherSuggest using the built-in comparison matchersfixable
prefer-equality-matcherSuggest using the built-in equality matcherssuggest
prefer-expect-assertionsSuggest using expect.assertions() OR expect.hasAssertions()suggest
prefer-expect-resolvesPrefer await expect(...).resolves over expect(await ...) syntaxfixable
prefer-hooks-on-topSuggest having hooks before any test cases
prefer-lowercase-titleEnforce lowercase test namesfixable
prefer-snapshot-hintPrefer including a hint with external snapshots
prefer-spy-onSuggest using jest.spyOn()fixable
prefer-strict-equalSuggest using toStrictEqual()suggest
prefer-to-beSuggest using toBe() for primitive literalsstylefixable
prefer-to-containSuggest using toContain()stylefixable
prefer-to-have-lengthSuggest using toHaveLength()stylefixable
prefer-todoSuggest using test.todofixable
require-hookRequire setup and teardown code to be within a hook
require-to-throw-messageRequire a message for toThrow()
require-top-level-describeRequire test cases and hooks to be inside a describe block
valid-describe-callbackEnforce valid describe() callbackrecommended
valid-expectEnforce valid expect() usagerecommended
valid-expect-in-promiseEnsure promises that have expectations in their chain are validrecommended
valid-titleEnforce valid titlesrecommendedfixable

TypeScript Rules

In addition to the above rules, this plugin also includes a few advanced rules that are powered by type-checking information provided by TypeScript.

In order to use these rules, you must be using @typescript-eslint/parser & adjust your eslint config as outlined here

Note that unlike the type-checking rules in @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, the rules here will fallback to doing nothing if type information is not available, meaning its safe to include them in shared configs that could be used on JavaScript and TypeScript projects.

Also note that unbound-method depends on @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, as it extends the original unbound-method rule from that plugin.

RuleDescriptionConfigurationsFixable
unbound-methodEnforces unbound methods are called with their expected scope

Credit

eslint-plugin-jest-formatting

This project aims to provide formatting rules (auto-fixable where possible) to ensure consistency and readability in jest test suites.

https://github.com/dangreenisrael/eslint-plugin-jest-formatting

eslint-plugin-istanbul

A set of rules to enforce good practices for Istanbul, one of the code coverage tools used by Jest.

https://github.com/istanbuljs/eslint-plugin-istanbul

