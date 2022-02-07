eslint-plugin-jest ESLint plugin for Jest

Installation

yarn add --dev eslint eslint-plugin-jest

Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install eslint-plugin-jest globally.

Usage

Add jest to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "jest" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "jest/no-disabled-tests" : "warn" , "jest/no-focused-tests" : "error" , "jest/no-identical-title" : "error" , "jest/prefer-to-have-length" : "warn" , "jest/valid-expect" : "error" } }

You can also tell ESLint about the environment variables provided by Jest by doing:

{ "env" : { "jest/globals" : true } }

This is included in all configs shared by this plugin, so can be omitted if extending them.

Jest version setting

The behaviour of some rules (specifically no-deprecated-functions ) change depending on the version of Jest being used.

By default, this plugin will attempt to determine to locate Jest using require.resolve , meaning it will start looking in the closest node_modules folder to the file being linted and work its way up.

Since we cache the automatically determined version, if you're linting sub-folders that have different versions of Jest, you may find that the wrong version of Jest is considered when linting. You can work around this by providing the Jest version explicitly in nested ESLint configs:

{ "settings" : { "jest" : { "version" : 27 } } }

To avoid hard-coding a number, you can also fetch it from the installed version of Jest if you use a JavaScript config file such as .eslintrc.js :

module .exports = { settings : { jest : { version : require ( 'jest/package.json' ).version, }, }, };

Shareable configurations

Recommended

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good testing practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:jest/recommended" ] }

Style

This plugin also exports a configuration named style , which adds some stylistic rules, such as prefer-to-be-null , which enforces usage of toBeNull over toBe(null) .

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:jest/style" ] }

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

All

If you want to enable all rules instead of only some you can do so by adding the all configuration to your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:jest/all" ] }

While the recommended and style configurations only change in major versions the all configuration may change in any release and is thus unsuited for installations requiring long-term consistency.

Rules

Rule Description Configurations Fixable consistent-test-it Have control over test and it usages expect-expect Enforce assertion to be made in a test body max-nested-describe Enforces a maximum depth to nested describe calls no-alias-methods Disallow alias methods no-commented-out-tests Disallow commented out tests no-conditional-expect Prevent calling expect conditionally no-conditional-in-test Disallow conditional logic in tests no-deprecated-functions Disallow use of deprecated functions no-disabled-tests Disallow disabled tests no-done-callback Avoid using a callback in asynchronous tests and hooks no-duplicate-hooks Disallow duplicate setup and teardown hooks no-export Disallow using exports in files containing tests no-focused-tests Disallow focused tests no-hooks Disallow setup and teardown hooks no-identical-title Disallow identical titles no-interpolation-in-snapshots Disallow string interpolation inside snapshots no-jasmine-globals Disallow Jasmine globals no-jest-import Disallow importing Jest no-large-snapshots disallow large snapshots no-mocks-import Disallow manually importing from __mocks__ no-restricted-matchers Disallow specific matchers & modifiers no-standalone-expect Disallow using expect outside of it or test blocks no-test-prefixes Use .only and .skip over f and x no-test-return-statement Disallow explicitly returning from tests prefer-called-with Suggest using toBeCalledWith() or toHaveBeenCalledWith() prefer-comparison-matcher Suggest using the built-in comparison matchers prefer-equality-matcher Suggest using the built-in equality matchers prefer-expect-assertions Suggest using expect.assertions() OR expect.hasAssertions() prefer-expect-resolves Prefer await expect(...).resolves over expect(await ...) syntax prefer-hooks-on-top Suggest having hooks before any test cases prefer-lowercase-title Enforce lowercase test names prefer-snapshot-hint Prefer including a hint with external snapshots prefer-spy-on Suggest using jest.spyOn() prefer-strict-equal Suggest using toStrictEqual() prefer-to-be Suggest using toBe() for primitive literals prefer-to-contain Suggest using toContain() prefer-to-have-length Suggest using toHaveLength() prefer-todo Suggest using test.todo require-hook Require setup and teardown code to be within a hook require-to-throw-message Require a message for toThrow() require-top-level-describe Require test cases and hooks to be inside a describe block valid-describe-callback Enforce valid describe() callback valid-expect Enforce valid expect() usage valid-expect-in-promise Ensure promises that have expectations in their chain are valid valid-title Enforce valid titles

TypeScript Rules

In addition to the above rules, this plugin also includes a few advanced rules that are powered by type-checking information provided by TypeScript.

In order to use these rules, you must be using @typescript-eslint/parser & adjust your eslint config as outlined here

Note that unlike the type-checking rules in @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin , the rules here will fallback to doing nothing if type information is not available, meaning its safe to include them in shared configs that could be used on JavaScript and TypeScript projects.

Also note that unbound-method depends on @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin , as it extends the original unbound-method rule from that plugin.

Rule Description Configurations Fixable unbound-method Enforces unbound methods are called with their expected scope

Credit

Related Projects

This project aims to provide formatting rules (auto-fixable where possible) to ensure consistency and readability in jest test suites.

https://github.com/dangreenisrael/eslint-plugin-jest-formatting

A set of rules to enforce good practices for Istanbul, one of the code coverage tools used by Jest.

https://github.com/istanbuljs/eslint-plugin-istanbul