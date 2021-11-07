ESLint rules for Jasmine

Usage

Install eslint-plugin-jasmine as a dev-dependency: npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jasmine Enable the plugin by adding it to your .eslintrc : plugins: - jasmine

ESLint itself provides a Jasmine environment for Jasmine's global variables. It's therefore recommended to also enable it in your .eslintrc :

plugins: - jasmine env: jasmine: true

By default, no rules are enabled. See the next section for more.

Configuration

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good practices.

To enable this configuration, use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

plugins: - jasmine env: jasmine: true extends: 'plugin:jasmine/recommended'

See the ESLint config docs for more information about extending configuration files.

Rules

Rule Recommended Options expect-matcher 1, expect-single-argument 1, missing-expect 0, 'expect()' , 'expectAsync()' expectation function names named-spy 0 new-line-before-expect 1 new-line-between-declarations 1 no-assign-spyon 0 no-describe-variables 0 no-disabled-tests 1 no-expect-in-setup-teardown 1, 'expect()' , 'expectAsync()' expectation function names no-focused-tests 2 no-global-setup 2 no-pending-tests 1 no-promise-without-done-fail 1 no-spec-dupes 1, 'block' ['block', 'branch'] no-suite-callback-args 2 no-suite-dupes 1, 'block' ['block', 'branch'] no-unsafe-spy 1 valid-expect deprecated prefer-jasmine-matcher 1 prefer-promise-strategies 1 prefer-toHaveBeenCalledWith 1 prefer-toBeUndefined 0 ['always', 'never']

For example, using the recommended configuration, the no-focused-tests rule is enabled and will cause ESLint to throw an error (with an exit code of 1 ) when triggered.

You may customise each rule by adding a value in your .eslintrc rules property:

plugins: - jasmine env: jasmine: true rules: jasmine/no-focused-tests: 0 jasmine/no-suite-dupes: - 2 - branch

See configuring rules for more information.

Author

© 2016 - 2017 Tom Vincent git@tlvince.com and contributors.

License

Released under the MIT license.