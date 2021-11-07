ESLint rules for Jasmine
Install
eslint-plugin-jasmine as a dev-dependency:
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jasmine
Enable the plugin by adding it to your
.eslintrc:
plugins:
- jasmine
ESLint itself provides a Jasmine environment for Jasmine's global
variables. It's therefore recommended to also enable it in your
.eslintrc:
plugins:
- jasmine
env:
jasmine: true
By default, no rules are enabled. See the next section for more.
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces good practices.
To enable this configuration, use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc
config file:
plugins:
- jasmine
env:
jasmine: true
extends: 'plugin:jasmine/recommended'
See the ESLint config docs for more information about extending configuration files.
|Rule
|Recommended
|Options
|expect-matcher
|1,
|expect-single-argument
|1,
|missing-expect
|0,
'expect()',
'expectAsync()'
|expectation function names
|named-spy
|0
|new-line-before-expect
|1
|new-line-between-declarations
|1
|no-assign-spyon
|0
|no-describe-variables
|0
|no-disabled-tests
|1
|no-expect-in-setup-teardown
|1,
'expect()',
'expectAsync()'
|expectation function names
|no-focused-tests
|2
|no-global-setup
|2
|no-pending-tests
|1
|no-promise-without-done-fail
|1
|no-spec-dupes
|1,
'block'
['block', 'branch']
|no-suite-callback-args
|2
|no-suite-dupes
|1,
'block'
['block', 'branch']
|no-unsafe-spy
|1
|valid-expect
deprecated
|prefer-jasmine-matcher
|1
|prefer-promise-strategies
|1
|prefer-toHaveBeenCalledWith
|1
|prefer-toBeUndefined
|0
['always', 'never']
For example, using the recommended configuration, the
no-focused-tests rule
is enabled and will cause ESLint to throw an error (with an exit code of
1)
when triggered.
You may customise each rule by adding a value in your
.eslintrc
rules
property:
plugins:
- jasmine
env:
jasmine: true
rules:
jasmine/no-focused-tests: 0
jasmine/no-suite-dupes:
- 2
- branch
See configuring rules for more information.
© 2016 - 2017 Tom Vincent git@tlvince.com and contributors.
Released under the MIT license.