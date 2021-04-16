openbase logo
eslint-plugin-inferno

by infernojs
7.28.0

Inferno specific linting rules for ESLint

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

455

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-inferno

Note: This is a fork of the great eslint-plugin-react.

Inferno specific linting rules for ESLint. Linting logic has been optimized for InfernoJS library. Some of the rules has been removed because they don't work in context of InfernoJS. Please see [not supported rules] section.

This plugins support NodeJS v10+ and eslint v6+ Legacy versions of nodejs and eslint are not supported to reduce code complexity

Installation

Install eslint either locally or globally. (Note that locally, per project, is strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint@7 --save-dev

If you installed eslint globally, you have to install the Inferno plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally (strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint-plugin-inferno --save-dev

Configuration

Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:

  "extends": [
    "eslint:recommended",
    "plugin:inferno/recommended"
  ]

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)

{
  "settings": {
    "inferno": {
      "createClass": "createClass", // Regex for Component Factory to use,  default to "createClass"
      "pragma": "Inferno",  // Pragma to use, default to "Inferno"
      "fragment": "Fragment",  // Fragment to use (may be a property of <pragma>), default to "Fragment"
    },
    "propWrapperFunctions": [
        // The names of any function used to wrap propTypes, e.g. `forbidExtraProps`. If this isn't set, any propTypes wrapped in a function will be skipped.
        "forbidExtraProps",
        {"property": "freeze", "object": "Object"},
        {"property": "myFavoriteWrapper"},
        // for rules that check exact prop wrappers
        {"property": "forbidExtraProps", "exact": true}
    ],
    "componentWrapperFunctions": [
        // The name of any function used to wrap components, e.g. Mobx `observer` function. If this isn't set, components wrapped by these functions will be skipped.
        "observer", // `property`
        {"property": "styled"}, // `object` is optional
        {"property": "observer", "object": "Mobx"},
        {"property": "observer", "object": "<pragma>"} // sets `object` to whatever value `settings.react.pragma` is set to
    ],
    "formComponents": [
      // Components used as alternatives to <form> for forms, eg. <Form endpoint={ url } />
      "CustomForm",
      {"name": "Form", "formAttribute": "endpoint"}
    ],
    "linkComponents": [
      // Components used as alternatives to <a> for linking, eg. <Link to={ url } />
      "Hyperlink",
      {"name": "Link", "linkAttribute": "to"}
    ]
  }
}

If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration.

Add "inferno" to the plugins section.

{
  "plugins": [
    "inferno"
  ]
}

Enable JSX support.

With eslint 2+

{
  "parserOptions": {
    "ecmaFeatures": {
      "jsx": true
    }
  }
}

Enable the rules that you would like to use.

  "rules": {
    "inferno/jsx-uses-inferno": "error",
    "inferno/jsx-uses-vars": "error",
  }

List of supported rules

Inferno specific rules

✔: Enabled in the recommended configuration.\ 🔧: Fixable with eslint --fix.

🔧RuleDescription
inferno/button-has-typeForbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute
inferno/destructuring-assignmentEnforce consistent usage of destructuring assignment of props, state, and context
inferno/forbid-component-propsForbid certain props on components
inferno/forbid-dom-propsForbid certain props on DOM Nodes
inferno/forbid-elementsForbid certain elements
🔧inferno/function-component-definitionStandardize the way function component get defined
inferno/iframe-missing-sandboxEnforce sandbox attribute on iframe elements
inferno/inferno-in-jsx-scopePrevent missing Inferno when using JSX
inferno/no-access-state-in-setstateReports when this.state is accessed within setState
inferno/no-adjacent-inline-elementsPrevent adjacent inline elements not separated by whitespace.
inferno/no-array-index-keyPrevent usage of Array index in keys
🔧inferno/no-arrow-function-lifecycleLifecycle methods should be methods on the prototype, not class fields
inferno/no-children-propPrevent passing of children as props.
inferno/no-dangerPrevent usage of dangerous JSX props
inferno/no-danger-with-childrenReport when a DOM element is using both children and dangerouslySetInnerHTML
inferno/no-did-mount-set-statePrevent usage of setState in componentDidMount
inferno/no-did-update-set-statePrevent usage of setState in componentDidUpdate
inferno/no-direct-mutation-statePrevent direct mutation of this.state
inferno/no-find-dom-nodePrevent usage of findDOMNode
🔧inferno/no-invalid-html-attributeForbid attribute with an invalid values`
inferno/no-is-mountedPrevent usage of isMounted
inferno/no-multi-compPrevent multiple component definition per file
inferno/no-namespaceEnforce that namespaces are not used in React elements
inferno/no-redundant-should-component-updateFlag shouldComponentUpdate when extending PureComponent
inferno/no-render-return-valuePrevent usage of the return value of Inferno.render
inferno/no-set-statePrevent usage of setState
inferno/no-string-refsPrevent string definitions for references and prevent referencing this.refs
inferno/no-this-in-sfcReport "this" being used in stateless components
inferno/no-typosPrevent common typos
inferno/no-unescaped-entitiesDetect unescaped HTML entities, which might represent malformed tags
🔧inferno/no-unknown-propertyPrevent usage of unknown DOM property
inferno/no-unstable-nested-componentsPrevent creating unstable components inside components
inferno/no-unused-class-component-methodsPrevent declaring unused methods of component class
inferno/no-unused-statePrevent definition of unused state fields
inferno/no-will-update-set-statePrevent usage of setState in componentWillUpdate
inferno/prefer-es6-classEnforce ES5 or ES6 class for Inferno Components
inferno/prefer-stateless-functionEnforce stateless components to be written as a pure function
inferno/require-optimizationEnforce Inferno components to have a shouldComponentUpdate method
inferno/require-render-returnEnforce ES5 or ES6 class for returning value in render function
🔧inferno/self-closing-compPrevent extra closing tags for components without children
inferno/sort-compEnforce component methods order
inferno/state-in-constructorState initialization in an ES6 class component should be in a constructor
inferno/static-property-placementDefines where Inferno component static properties should be positioned.
inferno/style-prop-objectEnforce style prop value is an object
inferno/void-dom-elements-no-childrenPrevent passing of children to void DOM elements (e.g. <br />).

JSX-specific rules

🔧RuleDescription
🔧inferno/jsx-boolean-valueEnforce boolean attributes notation in JSX
inferno/jsx-child-element-spacingEnsures inline tags are not rendered without spaces between them
🔧inferno/jsx-closing-bracket-locationValidate closing bracket location in JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-closing-tag-locationValidate closing tag location for multiline JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-curly-brace-presenceDisallow unnecessary JSX expressions when literals alone are sufficient or enfore JSX expressions on literals in JSX children or attributes
🔧inferno/jsx-curly-newlineEnforce consistent line breaks inside jsx curly
🔧inferno/jsx-curly-spacingEnforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes
🔧inferno/jsx-equals-spacingDisallow or enforce spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes
inferno/jsx-filename-extensionRestrict file extensions that may contain JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-first-prop-new-lineEnsure proper position of the first property in JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-fragmentsEnforce shorthand or standard form for Inferno fragments
inferno/jsx-handler-namesEnforce event handler naming conventions in JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-indentValidate JSX indentation
🔧inferno/jsx-indent-propsValidate props indentation in JSX
inferno/jsx-keyReport missing key props in iterators/collection literals
inferno/jsx-max-depthValidate JSX maximum depth
🔧inferno/jsx-max-props-per-lineLimit maximum of props on a single line in JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-newlineRequire or prevent a new line after jsx elements and expressions.
inferno/jsx-no-bindPrevents usage of Function.prototype.bind and arrow functions in Inferno component props
inferno/jsx-no-comment-textnodesComments inside children section of tag should be placed inside braces
inferno/jsx-no-constructed-context-valuesPrevents JSX context provider values from taking values that will cause needless rerenders.
inferno/jsx-no-duplicate-propsEnforce no duplicate props
inferno/jsx-no-literalsPrevent using string literals in Inferno component definition
inferno/jsx-no-script-urlForbid javascript: URLs
🔧inferno/jsx-no-target-blankForbid target="_blank" attribute without rel="noreferrer"
inferno/jsx-no-undefDisallow undeclared variables in JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-no-useless-fragmentDisallow unnecessary fragments
🔧inferno/jsx-one-expression-per-lineLimit to one expression per line in JSX
inferno/jsx-pascal-caseEnforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components
🔧inferno/jsx-props-class-nameEnforce 'class' or 'className' attributes
🔧inferno/jsx-props-no-multi-spacesDisallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props
inferno/jsx-props-no-spreadingPrevent JSX prop spreading
inferno/jsx-sort-default-propsEnforce default props alphabetical sorting
🔧inferno/jsx-sort-propsEnforce props alphabetical sorting
🔧inferno/jsx-space-before-closingValidate spacing before closing bracket in JSX
🔧inferno/jsx-tag-spacingValidate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets
inferno/jsx-uses-infernoPrevent Inferno to be marked as unused
inferno/jsx-uses-varsPrevent variables used in JSX to be marked as unused
🔧inferno/jsx-wrap-multilinesPrevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX

List of not supported rules

These rules have been removed because they don't make sense in context of InfernoJS. InfernoJS does not have prop-types or UNSAFE_ -lifecycle methods.

  • react/boolean-prop-naming
  • react/default-props-match-prop-types
  • react/display-name
  • react/forbid-foreign-prop-types
  • react/forbid-prop-types
  • react/no-deprecated
  • react/no-unsafe
  • react/no-unused-prop-types
  • react/prop-types
  • react/sort-prop-types
  • react/require-default-props
  • react/prefer-read-only-props
  • react/style-prop-object
  • react/hook-use-state
  • react/prefer-read-only-props
  • react/prefer-exact-props

Other useful plugins

Shareable configurations

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces Inferno good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:inferno/recommended"]
}

See eslint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

All

This plugin also exports an all configuration that includes every available rule. This pairs well with the eslint:all rule.

{
  "plugins": [
    "inferno"
  ],
  "extends": ["eslint:all", "plugin:inferno/all"]
}

Note: These configurations will import eslint-plugin-inferno and enable JSX in parser options.

License

eslint-plugin-inferno is licensed under the MIT License.

