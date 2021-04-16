Note: This is a fork of the great eslint-plugin-react.

Inferno specific linting rules for ESLint. Linting logic has been optimized for InfernoJS library. Some of the rules has been removed because they don't work in context of InfernoJS. Please see [not supported rules] section.

This plugins support NodeJS v10+ and eslint v6+ Legacy versions of nodejs and eslint are not supported to reduce code complexity

Installation

Install eslint either locally or globally. (Note that locally, per project, is strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint@7 --save-dev

If you installed eslint globally, you have to install the Inferno plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally (strongly preferred)

$ npm install eslint-plugin-inferno --save-dev

Configuration

Use our preset to get reasonable defaults:

"extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:inferno/recommended" ]

You should also specify settings that will be shared across all the plugin rules. (More about eslint shared settings)

{ "settings": { "inferno": { "createClass": "createClass", // Regex for Component Factory to use, default to "createClass" "pragma": "Inferno", // Pragma to use, default to "Inferno" "fragment": "Fragment", // Fragment to use (may be a property of <pragma>), default to "Fragment" }, "propWrapperFunctions": [ // The names of any function used to wrap propTypes, e.g. `forbidExtraProps`. If this isn't set, any propTypes wrapped in a function will be skipped. "forbidExtraProps", {"property": "freeze", "object": "Object"}, {"property": "myFavoriteWrapper"}, // for rules that check exact prop wrappers {"property": "forbidExtraProps", "exact": true} ], "componentWrapperFunctions": [ // The name of any function used to wrap components, e.g. Mobx `observer` function. If this isn't set, components wrapped by these functions will be skipped. "observer", // `property` {"property": "styled"}, // `object` is optional {"property": "observer", "object": "Mobx"}, {"property": "observer", "object": "<pragma>"} // sets `object` to whatever value `settings.react.pragma` is set to ], "formComponents": [ // Components used as alternatives to <form> for forms, eg. <Form endpoint={ url } /> "CustomForm", {"name": "Form", "formAttribute": "endpoint"} ], "linkComponents": [ // Components used as alternatives to <a> for linking, eg. <Link to={ url } /> "Hyperlink", {"name": "Link", "linkAttribute": "to"} ] } }

If you do not use a preset you will need to specify individual rules and add extra configuration.

Add "inferno" to the plugins section.

{ "plugins" : [ "inferno" ] }

Enable JSX support.

With eslint 2+

{ "parserOptions" : { "ecmaFeatures" : { "jsx" : true } } }

Enable the rules that you would like to use.

"rules" : { "inferno/jsx-uses-inferno" : "error" , "inferno/jsx-uses-vars" : "error" , }

List of supported rules

Inferno specific rules

inferno/jsx-props-class-name: Enforce 'class' or 'className' Attributes (fixable)

✔: Enabled in the recommended configuration.\ 🔧: Fixable with eslint --fix .

✔ 🔧 Rule Description inferno/button-has-type Forbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute inferno/destructuring-assignment Enforce consistent usage of destructuring assignment of props, state, and context inferno/forbid-component-props Forbid certain props on components inferno/forbid-dom-props Forbid certain props on DOM Nodes inferno/forbid-elements Forbid certain elements 🔧 inferno/function-component-definition Standardize the way function component get defined inferno/iframe-missing-sandbox Enforce sandbox attribute on iframe elements inferno/inferno-in-jsx-scope Prevent missing Inferno when using JSX inferno/no-access-state-in-setstate Reports when this.state is accessed within setState inferno/no-adjacent-inline-elements Prevent adjacent inline elements not separated by whitespace. inferno/no-array-index-key Prevent usage of Array index in keys 🔧 inferno/no-arrow-function-lifecycle Lifecycle methods should be methods on the prototype, not class fields ✔ inferno/no-children-prop Prevent passing of children as props. inferno/no-danger Prevent usage of dangerous JSX props ✔ inferno/no-danger-with-children Report when a DOM element is using both children and dangerouslySetInnerHTML inferno/no-did-mount-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentDidMount inferno/no-did-update-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentDidUpdate ✔ inferno/no-direct-mutation-state Prevent direct mutation of this.state ✔ inferno/no-find-dom-node Prevent usage of findDOMNode 🔧 inferno/no-invalid-html-attribute Forbid attribute with an invalid values` ✔ inferno/no-is-mounted Prevent usage of isMounted inferno/no-multi-comp Prevent multiple component definition per file inferno/no-namespace Enforce that namespaces are not used in React elements inferno/no-redundant-should-component-update Flag shouldComponentUpdate when extending PureComponent ✔ inferno/no-render-return-value Prevent usage of the return value of Inferno.render inferno/no-set-state Prevent usage of setState ✔ inferno/no-string-refs Prevent string definitions for references and prevent referencing this.refs inferno/no-this-in-sfc Report "this" being used in stateless components inferno/no-typos Prevent common typos ✔ inferno/no-unescaped-entities Detect unescaped HTML entities, which might represent malformed tags ✔ 🔧 inferno/no-unknown-property Prevent usage of unknown DOM property inferno/no-unstable-nested-components Prevent creating unstable components inside components inferno/no-unused-class-component-methods Prevent declaring unused methods of component class inferno/no-unused-state Prevent definition of unused state fields inferno/no-will-update-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentWillUpdate inferno/prefer-es6-class Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for Inferno Components inferno/prefer-stateless-function Enforce stateless components to be written as a pure function inferno/require-optimization Enforce Inferno components to have a shouldComponentUpdate method ✔ inferno/require-render-return Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for returning value in render function 🔧 inferno/self-closing-comp Prevent extra closing tags for components without children inferno/sort-comp Enforce component methods order inferno/state-in-constructor State initialization in an ES6 class component should be in a constructor inferno/static-property-placement Defines where Inferno component static properties should be positioned. inferno/style-prop-object Enforce style prop value is an object inferno/void-dom-elements-no-children Prevent passing of children to void DOM elements (e.g. <br /> ).

JSX-specific rules

✔ 🔧 Rule Description 🔧 inferno/jsx-boolean-value Enforce boolean attributes notation in JSX inferno/jsx-child-element-spacing Ensures inline tags are not rendered without spaces between them 🔧 inferno/jsx-closing-bracket-location Validate closing bracket location in JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-closing-tag-location Validate closing tag location for multiline JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-curly-brace-presence Disallow unnecessary JSX expressions when literals alone are sufficient or enfore JSX expressions on literals in JSX children or attributes 🔧 inferno/jsx-curly-newline Enforce consistent line breaks inside jsx curly 🔧 inferno/jsx-curly-spacing Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes 🔧 inferno/jsx-equals-spacing Disallow or enforce spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes inferno/jsx-filename-extension Restrict file extensions that may contain JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-first-prop-new-line Ensure proper position of the first property in JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-fragments Enforce shorthand or standard form for Inferno fragments inferno/jsx-handler-names Enforce event handler naming conventions in JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-indent Validate JSX indentation 🔧 inferno/jsx-indent-props Validate props indentation in JSX ✔ inferno/jsx-key Report missing key props in iterators/collection literals inferno/jsx-max-depth Validate JSX maximum depth 🔧 inferno/jsx-max-props-per-line Limit maximum of props on a single line in JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-newline Require or prevent a new line after jsx elements and expressions. inferno/jsx-no-bind Prevents usage of Function.prototype.bind and arrow functions in Inferno component props ✔ inferno/jsx-no-comment-textnodes Comments inside children section of tag should be placed inside braces inferno/jsx-no-constructed-context-values Prevents JSX context provider values from taking values that will cause needless rerenders. ✔ inferno/jsx-no-duplicate-props Enforce no duplicate props inferno/jsx-no-literals Prevent using string literals in Inferno component definition inferno/jsx-no-script-url Forbid javascript: URLs ✔ 🔧 inferno/jsx-no-target-blank Forbid target="_blank" attribute without rel="noreferrer" ✔ inferno/jsx-no-undef Disallow undeclared variables in JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-no-useless-fragment Disallow unnecessary fragments 🔧 inferno/jsx-one-expression-per-line Limit to one expression per line in JSX inferno/jsx-pascal-case Enforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components 🔧 inferno/jsx-props-class-name Enforce 'class' or 'className' attributes 🔧 inferno/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces Disallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props inferno/jsx-props-no-spreading Prevent JSX prop spreading inferno/jsx-sort-default-props Enforce default props alphabetical sorting 🔧 inferno/jsx-sort-props Enforce props alphabetical sorting 🔧 inferno/jsx-space-before-closing Validate spacing before closing bracket in JSX 🔧 inferno/jsx-tag-spacing Validate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets inferno/jsx-uses-inferno Prevent Inferno to be marked as unused ✔ inferno/jsx-uses-vars Prevent variables used in JSX to be marked as unused 🔧 inferno/jsx-wrap-multilines Prevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX

List of not supported rules

These rules have been removed because they don't make sense in context of InfernoJS. InfernoJS does not have prop-types or UNSAFE_ -lifecycle methods.

react/boolean-prop-naming

react/default-props-match-prop-types

react/display-name

react/forbid-foreign-prop-types

react/forbid-prop-types

react/no-deprecated

react/no-unsafe

react/no-unused-prop-types

react/prop-types

react/sort-prop-types

react/require-default-props

react/prefer-read-only-props

react/style-prop-object

react/hook-use-state

react/prefer-read-only-props

react/prefer-exact-props

Other useful plugins

Shareable configurations

Recommended

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces Inferno good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your .eslintrc config file:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:inferno/recommended" ] }

See eslint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

All

This plugin also exports an all configuration that includes every available rule. This pairs well with the eslint:all rule.

{ "plugins" : [ "inferno" ], "extends" : [ "eslint:all" , "plugin:inferno/all" ] }

Note: These configurations will import eslint-plugin-inferno and enable JSX in parser options.

License