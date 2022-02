This plugin is an extension of the lovely and more stable eslint-plugin-import to enable --fix for import/order.

With this change import order set by "groups" and "newlines-between " will when run with --fix attempt to reorder and properly newline your imports.

Setup

npm install --save eslint-plugin- import -order-autofix

Configuration

In your .eslintrc add "import-order-autofix" to your plugins, and add "import-order-autofix/order" to your rules. For additional information see the docs order

Examples

const fs = require ( 'fs-extra' ); const get = require('lodash/ get '); const path = require('path'); const uniq = require('lodash/uniq'); const generateDemo = require('./generateDemo'); const { extensionize, stripBasename } = require ( './utils' );

will be turned into