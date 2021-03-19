openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epi

eslint-plugin-import-order-alphabetical

by JP Posma
1.0.1 (see all)

DEPRECATED

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This has now been fixed in eslint-plugin-import so please use that instead of this library. Thanks!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

eslintFind and fix problems in your JavaScript code.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
24M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
276
Top Feedback
92Great Documentation
83Easy to Use
77Performant
@typescript-eslint/parser:sparkles: Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
eslint-plugin-react-hooksA declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
GitHub Stars
183K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
18
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
6Performant
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin:sparkles: Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
epr
eslint-plugin-reactReact specific linting rules for ESLint
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
eslint-import-resolver-webpackESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial