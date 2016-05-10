openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epi

eslint-plugin-import-order

by Jeroen Engels
2.1.4 (see all)

ESLint plugin to enforce the order of import/require statements.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Use eslint-plugin-import instead (order rule)

Readme

eslint-plugin-import-order

version

ESLint plugin to enforce the order of import/require statements.

Deprecation notice

This plugin is no longer maintained, as its sole feature has been integrated and improved upon in eslint-plugin-import, which does even more cool stuff. The corresponding rule is available under the name order.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-import-order

Usage

Configure it in package.json.

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "env": {
            "es6": true
        },
        "parserOptions": {
            "ecmaVersion": 6,
            "sourceType": "module"
        },
        "plugins": [
            "import-order"
        ],
        "rules": {
            "import-order/import-order": 2
        }
    }
}

Rules

  • import-order - Enforce a convention in module import order.

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your package.json.

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "extends": "plugin:import-order/recommended",
        "plugins": [
            "import-order"
        ]
    }
}

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

Note: This configuration will also enable the correct parser options and environment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial