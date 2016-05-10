ESLint plugin to enforce the order of import/require statements.

Deprecation notice

This plugin is no longer maintained, as its sole feature has been integrated and improved upon in eslint-plugin-import, which does even more cool stuff. The corresponding rule is available under the name order .

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin- import -order

Usage

Configure it in package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "env" : { "es6" : true }, "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : 6 , "sourceType" : "module" }, "plugins" : [ "import-order" ], "rules" : { "import-order/import-order" : 2 } } }

Rules

import-order - Enforce a convention in module import order.

Recommended configuration

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good practices.

To enable this configuration use the extends property in your package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "plugin:import-order/recommended" , "plugins" : [ "import-order" ] } }

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

Note: This configuration will also enable the correct parser options and environment.