Originally forked/inspired by eslint-plugin-import and this fork

This package was created to supplement the rules provided by eslint-plugin-import. There are a lot of great rules in there, but we found it missing a few key use cases.

Rules

Enforce a configurable convention in module import order. See the order-imports page for configuration details.

rules : { 'import-helpers/order-imports' : [ 'warn' , { newlinesBetween : 'always' , groups : [ 'module' , '/^@shared/' , [ 'parent' , 'sibling' , 'index' ], ], alphabetize : { order : 'asc' , ignoreCase : true }, }, ], } import SiblingComponent from './SiblingComponent' ; import lodash from 'lodash' ; import SharedComponent from '@shared/components/SharedComponent' ; import React from 'react' ; import lodash from 'lodash' ; import React from 'react' ; import SharedComponent from '@shared/components/SharedComponent' ; import SiblingComponent from './SiblingComponent' ;

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-import-helpers -g

or if you manage ESLint as a dev dependency:

npm install eslint-plugin-import-helpers --save-dev

To add a rule, update your .eslintrc.(yml|json|js) :

{ plugins : [ 'eslint-plugin-import-helpers' ], rules : { 'import-helpers/order-imports' : [ 'warn' , { newlinesBetween : 'always' , groups : [ 'module' , '/^@shared/' , [ 'parent' , 'sibling' , 'index' ], ], alphabetize : { order : 'asc' , ignoreCase : true }, }, ], } }

TypeScript

To use this plugin with TypeScript, you must use the TypeScript parser for ESLint. See @typescript-eslint/parser for more details.

Working with This Repo

Dependencies

Name Version node.js 10.x yarn 1.x

Gulp v3 is the thing keeping us at node.js v10

Running Tests