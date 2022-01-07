openbase logo
epi

eslint-plugin-import-helpers

by Will Honey
1.2.0

ESLint plugin to help enforce a configurable order for import statements

Readme

eslint-plugin-import-helpers

Originally forked/inspired by eslint-plugin-import and this fork

npm version

This package was created to supplement the rules provided by eslint-plugin-import. There are a lot of great rules in there, but we found it missing a few key use cases.

Rules

order-imports

Enforce a configurable convention in module import order. See the order-imports page for configuration details.

// Given ESLint Config
rules: {
  'import-helpers/order-imports': [
      'warn',
      {
          newlinesBetween: 'always', // new line between groups
          groups: [
              'module',
              '/^@shared/',
              ['parent', 'sibling', 'index'],
          ],
          alphabetize: { order: 'asc', ignoreCase: true },
      },
  ],
}

// will fix
import SiblingComponent from './SiblingComponent';
import lodash from 'lodash';
import SharedComponent from '@shared/components/SharedComponent';
import React from 'react';

// into
import lodash from 'lodash';
import React from 'react';

import SharedComponent from '@shared/components/SharedComponent';

import SiblingComponent from './SiblingComponent';

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-import-helpers -g

or if you manage ESLint as a dev dependency:

# inside your project's working tree
npm install eslint-plugin-import-helpers --save-dev

To add a rule, update your .eslintrc.(yml|json|js):

{
    // .eslintrc.js
    plugins: ['eslint-plugin-import-helpers'],
    rules: {
        'import-helpers/order-imports': [
            'warn',
            { // example configuration
                newlinesBetween: 'always',
                groups: [
                    'module',
                    '/^@shared/',
                    ['parent', 'sibling', 'index'],
                ],
                alphabetize: { order: 'asc', ignoreCase: true },
            },
        ],
    }
}

TypeScript

To use this plugin with TypeScript, you must use the TypeScript parser for ESLint. See @typescript-eslint/parser for more details.

Working with This Repo

Dependencies

NameVersion
node.js10.x
yarn1.x

Gulp v3 is the thing keeping us at node.js v10

Running Tests

First, yarn install Then, yarn test

