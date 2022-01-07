Originally forked/inspired by eslint-plugin-import and this fork
This package was created to supplement the rules provided by eslint-plugin-import. There are a lot of great rules in there, but we found it missing a few key use cases.
order-imports
Enforce a configurable convention in module import order. See the
order-imports page for configuration details.
// Given ESLint Config
rules: {
'import-helpers/order-imports': [
'warn',
{
newlinesBetween: 'always', // new line between groups
groups: [
'module',
'/^@shared/',
['parent', 'sibling', 'index'],
],
alphabetize: { order: 'asc', ignoreCase: true },
},
],
}
// will fix
import SiblingComponent from './SiblingComponent';
import lodash from 'lodash';
import SharedComponent from '@shared/components/SharedComponent';
import React from 'react';
// into
import lodash from 'lodash';
import React from 'react';
import SharedComponent from '@shared/components/SharedComponent';
import SiblingComponent from './SiblingComponent';
npm install eslint-plugin-import-helpers -g
or if you manage ESLint as a dev dependency:
# inside your project's working tree
npm install eslint-plugin-import-helpers --save-dev
To add a rule, update your
.eslintrc.(yml|json|js):
{
// .eslintrc.js
plugins: ['eslint-plugin-import-helpers'],
rules: {
'import-helpers/order-imports': [
'warn',
{ // example configuration
newlinesBetween: 'always',
groups: [
'module',
'/^@shared/',
['parent', 'sibling', 'index'],
],
alphabetize: { order: 'asc', ignoreCase: true },
},
],
}
}
To use this plugin with TypeScript, you must use the TypeScript parser for ESLint. See @typescript-eslint/parser for more details.
|Name
|Version
|node.js
|10.x
|yarn
|1.x
Gulp v3 is the thing keeping us at node.js v10
First,
yarn install
Then,
yarn test