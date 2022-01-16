openbase logo
epi

eslint-plugin-import-access

by uhyo
1.0.0 (see all)

ESLint rule for prohibiting package-private imports

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

eslint-plugin-import-access

What?

This package provides a typescript-eslint rule that restricts importing variables marked as @package from a file outside the same directory. Also, this package serves as a TypeScript Language Service Plugin that prevents auto-completion of such imports.

Why?

The largest encapsulation unit available for a TypeScript project is a file. That is, variables not exported from a file is only visible to code in the same file. Once a variable is exported, it is visible from the entire project.

Sometimes this is insufficient. A rational effort for proper encapsulation may result in a large file that is hard to maintain.

This package solves this problem by providing a new directory-level layer and enabling a “package-private” export that is only visible to files in the same directory.

Installation

npm i -D eslint-plugin-import-access

In .eslintrc.js:

  "plugins": [
    "import-access",
    // ...
  ],
  "rules": {
    "import-access/jsdoc": ["error"],
  }

In tsconfig.json:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    // ...
    "plugins": [
      // ...
      {
        "name": "eslint-plugin-import-access"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Note: to enable TypeScript language service plugins installed locally, you must use TypeScript in node_modules, not the one bundled with VSCode.

Example

// ----- sub/foo.ts -----

/**
 * @package
 */
export const fooPackageVariable = "I am package-private export";

// ----- sub/bar.ts -----
// This is correct because foo.ts is in the same directory
import { fooPackageVariable } from "./foo";

// ----- baz.ts -----
// This is INCORRECT because package-private exports
// cannot be imported from outside the sub directory
import { fooPackageVariable } from "./sub/foo";

Rule References

Contributing

Welcome

License

MIT

