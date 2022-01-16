This package provides a typescript-eslint rule that restricts importing variables marked as @package from a file outside the same directory. Also, this package serves as a TypeScript Language Service Plugin that prevents auto-completion of such imports.

The largest encapsulation unit available for a TypeScript project is a file. That is, variables not exported from a file is only visible to code in the same file. Once a variable is exported, it is visible from the entire project.

Sometimes this is insufficient. A rational effort for proper encapsulation may result in a large file that is hard to maintain.

This package solves this problem by providing a new directory-level layer and enabling a “package-private” export that is only visible to files in the same directory.

Installation

npm i -D eslint-plugin-import-access

In .eslintrc.js:

"plugins" : [ "import-access" , ], "rules" : { "import-access/jsdoc" : [ "error" ], }

In tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "plugins" : [ { "name" : "eslint-plugin-import-access" } ] } }

Note: to enable TypeScript language service plugins installed locally, you must use TypeScript in node_modules , not the one bundled with VSCode.

Example

export const fooPackageVariable = "I am package-private export" ; import { fooPackageVariable } from "./foo" ; import { fooPackageVariable } from "./sub/foo" ;

Rule References

Contributing

Welcome

License

MIT