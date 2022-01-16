This package provides a typescript-eslint rule that restricts importing variables marked as
@package from a file outside the same directory. Also, this package serves as a TypeScript Language Service Plugin that prevents auto-completion of such imports.
The largest encapsulation unit available for a TypeScript project is a file. That is, variables not exported from a file is only visible to code in the same file. Once a variable is exported, it is visible from the entire project.
Sometimes this is insufficient. A rational effort for proper encapsulation may result in a large file that is hard to maintain.
This package solves this problem by providing a new directory-level layer and enabling a “package-private” export that is only visible to files in the same directory.
npm i -D eslint-plugin-import-access
In .eslintrc.js:
"plugins": [
"import-access",
// ...
],
"rules": {
"import-access/jsdoc": ["error"],
}
In tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
// ...
"plugins": [
// ...
{
"name": "eslint-plugin-import-access"
}
]
}
}
Note: to enable TypeScript language service plugins installed locally, you must use TypeScript in
node_modules, not the one bundled with VSCode.
// ----- sub/foo.ts -----
/**
* @package
*/
export const fooPackageVariable = "I am package-private export";
// ----- sub/bar.ts -----
// This is correct because foo.ts is in the same directory
import { fooPackageVariable } from "./foo";
// ----- baz.ts -----
// This is INCORRECT because package-private exports
// cannot be imported from outside the sub directory
import { fooPackageVariable } from "./sub/foo";
