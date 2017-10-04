openbase logo
epi

eslint-plugin-ie11

by Riccardo Volonterio
1.0.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin for detecting unsupported ES6 features in IE11.

Documentation
4.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-plugin-ie11

ESLint plugin for detecting unsupported ES6 features in IE11

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-ie11:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-ie11 --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-ie11 globally.

Usage

Add ie11 to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "ie11"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
                "ie11/no-collection-args": [ "error" ],
                "ie11/no-for-in-const": [ "error" ],
                "ie11/no-loop-func": [ "warn" ],
                "ie11/no-weak-collections": [ "error" ]
    }
}

Supported Rules

  • no-collection-args: Map and Set constructors does not accept arguments.
  • no-for-in-const: Do not use const in for-in.
  • no-loop-func: So not create functions inside loops.
  • no-weak-collections: Do not use Weak collections

