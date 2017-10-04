ESLint plugin for detecting unsupported ES6 features in IE11
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-ie11:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-ie11 --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-ie11 globally.
Add
ie11 to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"ie11"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"ie11/no-collection-args": [ "error" ],
"ie11/no-for-in-const": [ "error" ],
"ie11/no-loop-func": [ "warn" ],
"ie11/no-weak-collections": [ "error" ]
}
}