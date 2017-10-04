ESLint plugin for detecting unsupported ES6 features in IE11

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-ie11 :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-ie11

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-ie11 globally.

Usage

Add ie11 to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "ie11" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "ie11/no-collection-args" : [ "error" ], "ie11/no-for-in-const" : [ "error" ], "ie11/no-loop-func" : [ "warn" ], "ie11/no-weak-collections" : [ "error" ] } }

Supported Rules