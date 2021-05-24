Fully extendable eslint plugin for JSON i18n translation files.
🎉 Check out the introductory blog post!
lint JSON translation files
i18n-json/valid-json
validate syntax per message
i18n-json/valid-message-syntax
ensure translation files have identical keys
i18n-json/identical-keys
sort translation keys in ascending order through eslint auto-fix (case-sensitive)
i18n-json/sorted-keys
ability to ignore certain keys. Example: metadata keys, in progress translations, etc.
i18n-json/ignore-keys Example
The plugin supports any level of nesting in the translation file. (escapes
. in key names)
Note: Check out the Examples folder to see different use cases and project setups.
Check out the Examples folder to see different use cases.
Right out of the box you get the following through our recommended ruleset
i18n-json/recommended:
intl-messageformat-parser)
Let's say your translations project directory looks like the following, (project name: simple)
> tree simple -I node_modules
simple
├── package.json
├── readme.md
└── translations
├── en-US
│ └── index.json
└── es-MX
└── index.json
In this project directory, do the following:
1) >npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-i18n-json
2) Create a
.eslintrc.js file in the root dir of your project. For this example:
/simple/.eslintrc.js.
3) paste in the following:
```javascript
module.exports = {
extends: [
'plugin:i18n-json/recommended',
],
};
```
4) add this npm script to your
package.json file.
- **note:**
- without the `--fix` option, sorting the translation file won't work
- the default eslint report formatter, `stylish`, doesn't handle lint messages of varying length well. Hence, we have also built a `custom report formatter` well suited for this plugin.
```json
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint --fix --ext .json --format node_modules/eslint-plugin-i18n-json/formatter.js translations/"
}
}
```
- *Also, the following builtin formatters provided by eslint also work well: `compact`, `unix`, `visualstudio`, `json`.* [Learn more here](https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/formatters/)
- Example usage: `eslint --fix --ext .json --format compact translations/`
5) >npm run lint
6) Profit! Relax knowing that each change to the translations project will go through strict checks by the eslint plugin.
*Example where we have invalid ICU message syntax.*
![](assets/invalid-icu-syntax-screenshot.png)
Simply update your
.eslintrc.* with overrides for the individual rules.
Eslint severities: 2 = error, 1 = warning, 0 = off
Example of the module's default rule configuration:
.eslintrc.js file)
// .eslintrc.json
{
"rules": {
"i18n-json/valid-message-syntax": [2, {
"syntax": "icu"
}],
"i18n-json/valid-json": 2,
"i18n-json/sorted-keys": [2, {
"order": "asc",
"indentSpaces": 2,
}],
"i18n-json/identical-keys": 0
}
}
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/valid-message-syntax': [2, {
syntax: 'icu',
}],
'i18n-json/valid-json': 2,
'i18n-json/sorted-keys': [2, {
order: 'asc',
indentSpaces: 2,
}],
'i18n-json/identical-keys': 0,
},
};
linting of each JSON translation file
builtin linter uses
json-lint
default severity: error | 2
options
linter: String (Optional)
Function(source: String)
JSON.parse.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/valid-json': [2, {
linter: path.resolve('path/to/custom-linter.js'),
}],
},
};
// custom-linter.js
module.exports = (source) => {
if (isBad(source)) {
throw new SyntaxError('invalid syntax');
}
};
Example output for Invalid JSON.
default ICU Message syntax validation (using
intl-messageformat-parser)
default severity: error | 2
options
syntax: String (Optional). Default value:
icu.
Can be a built in validator:
icu,
non-empty-string.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/valid-message-syntax': [2, {
syntax: 'non-empty-string',
}],
},
};
Can be an absolute path to a module which exports a Syntax Validator Function.
- `Function(message: String, key: String)`
- This function will be invoked with each `message` and its corresponding `key`
- It **should throw an Error**, just like `JSON.parse` on invalid syntax.
```javascript
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/valid-message-syntax': [2, {
syntax: path.resolve('path/to/custom-syntax-validator.js'),
}],
},
};
```
```javascript
// custom-syntax-validator.js example
module.exports = (message, key) => {
// each message should be in all caps.
if (message !== message.toUpperCase()) {
throw new SyntaxError('MESSAGE MUST BE IN ALL CAPS!');
}
};
```
Output from the custom-message-syntax example where each message must have the word 'PIZZA' prepended to it.
compare each translation file's key structure with a reference translation file to ensure consistency
severity: 0 | off , this rule is OFF by default
Can turn this rule on by specifying options for it through your
.eslintrc.* file.
options
filePath : String | Object (Required)
Can be an absolute path to the reference translation file.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/identical-keys': [2, {
filePath: path.resolve('path/to/locale/en-US.json'),
}],
},
};
Can be an Object which contains a Mapping for how to choose a reference translation file. (chosen by suffix match)
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/identical-keys': [2, {
filePath: {
'login.json': path.resolve('./translations/en-US/login.json'),
'search-results.json': path.resolve('./translations/en-US/search-results.json'),
'todos.json': path.resolve('./translations/en-US/todos.json'),
},
}],
},
};
Can be an absolute path to an exported function which generates the reference key structure on the fly. The function will be passed the parsed JSON translations object and absolute path of the current file being processed.
Function(translations: Object, currentFileAbsolutePath: String) : Object
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/identical-keys': [2, {
filePath: path.resolve('path/to/key-structure-generator.js'),
}],
},
};
// key-structure-generator.js example
module.exports = (translations, currentFileAbsolutePath) => {
// identity key structure generator
return translations;
};
Output from the slightly advanced identical keys example where some keys from the reference translation file (
en-US) were not found during comparison.
automatic case-sensitive ascending sort of all keys in the translation file
if turned on, the this rule by will sort keys in an ascending order by default.
default severity: error | 2
options
sortFunctionPath: String (Optional). Absolute path to a module which exports a custom sort function. The function should return the desired order of translation keys. The rule will do a level order traversal of the translations and call this custom sort at each level of the object, hence supporting nested objects. This option takes precedence over the
order option.
Object.keys(translations).reverse(), then on the initial pass your keys would be sorted correctly, but in the next pass the order of keys would again be reversed. This would lead to a loop where eslint cannot verify the fix is working correctly. Eslint will not apply the intended sorting fixes in this scenarios.
Function(translations: Object) : Array
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
rules: {
'i18n-json/sorted-keys': [2, {
sortFunctionPath: path.resolve('path/to/custom-sort.js'),
}],
},
};
// custom-sort.js example
// Ascending sort
module.exports = (translations) => {
return Object.keys(translations).sort((keyA, keyB) => {
if (keyA == keyB) {
return 0;
} else if (keyA < keyB) {
return -1;
} else {
return 1;
}
})
};
order: String (Optional). Possible values:
asc|desc. Default value:
asc. Case-sensitive sort order of translation keys. The rule does a level order traversal of object keys. Supports nested objects. Note: if you supply a custom sort function through
sortFunctionPath, then this option will be ignored.
indentSpaces : Number (Optional). Default value:
2. The number of spaces to indent the emitted sorted translations with. (Will be passed to
JSON.stringify when generating fixed output).
In the case
--fix is not supplied to eslint, and the
i18n-json/sorted-keys rule is not switched off, it will emit an
error (or
warning) if it detects an invalid sort order for translation keys.
i18n-json/identical-keys and
i18n-json/valid-syntax
a was added to the
ignore-keys list, then
a.b will also be ignored.
{
"a": {
"b": "translation"
}
}
Example setting configuration:
// .eslintrc.js
{
settings: {
/*
None of the key paths listed below
will be checked for valid i18n syntax
nor be used in the identical-keys rule comparison.
(if the key path points to an object, the nested paths are also ignored)
*/
'i18n-json/ignore-keys': [
'translationMetadata',
'login.form.inProgressTranslationKey',
'some-key'
],
},
}
Jest platform packages
intl-messageformat-parser
report formatter ui heavily inspired from: https://github.com/sindresorhus/eslint-formatter-pretty
"Translate" icon created by Björn Andersson, from the Noun Project. Used with attribution under Creative Commons.
MIT